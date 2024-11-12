Angelina Jolie’s motions to dismiss were thrown out in her Miraval countersuit

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie last night in NYC. She attended yet another industry screening for Pablo Larrain’s Maria, this one for the Directors Guild. I don’t have the IDs on her ensemble, but she’s been wearing similar stuff to these kinds of industry screenings – trench coats, black (sack) dresses. She looks tired – she’s already been hustling for Maria for months, and Maria’s limited theatrical release isn’t until November 27 (it comes on Netflix on December 11).

Meanwhile, there’s been a well-publicized update on Angelina and Brad Pitt’s years-long legal battle over Chateau Miraval. He’s suing her because he claims they had a secret agreement that she would only sell her half of Miraval to him. She’s countersuing him because he’s a liar and an emotional, physical and financial abuser. Angelina has been fighting for at least two years to get Brad’s lawsuit thrown out. Well, a judge just threw out Angelina’s demurrers, meaning Angelina’s motions to dismiss were not granted.

Brad Pitt just secured an important win in his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the French winery Château Miraval. In new court documents filed on Friday, Nov. 8 and obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, Nov. 11, judge Lia Martin of Los Angeles County Superior Court dismissed three demurrers — otherwise known as motions to dismiss — recently filed by Jolie’s legal team related to Pitt’s own assertions in court that Jolie violated a verbal and written agreement to not sell their stakes in Miraval without both parties’ permission. The ruling was made in response to Jolie’s requests to dismiss three separate causes of action Pitt made in a complaint filed in the case back in April, in which Pitt’s attorneys asserted that the former couple’s companies, Mongo Bongo and Nouvel, “entered into a written agreement in 2013 to give each other a right of first refusal over any sale of their respective interests in Miraval” and that the written agreement “precluded Mondo Bongo and Nouvel from selling their interests without the other’s consent.” This written agreement between the two companies, Pitt’s lawyers asserted in the April complaint, related to any sale of Miraval existed in addition to a verbal agreement between Jolie and Pitt to gain the other’s consent before selling their stakes in the winery. According to the Nov. 8 ruling, Jolie has 30 days to respond. “This is a clear victory for Brad which demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and demonstrates yet again the other side’s talk is not backed up with substance,” a source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE.

I’ve lost the plot of all of these smaller legal issues. I thought the whole point of all of this was that Brad had zero evidence that Angelina ever entered into a legal agreement or written agreement that she would only sell Nouvel to him? And wasn’t his other argument that he was shocked by Angelina’s “surprise” sale, only she literally went to court to sell Nouvel AND she informed him in writing? Brad and his lawyers keep changing their stories and throwing sh-t against the wall to see what sticks, and I guess the judge is like… these issues should be worked out in trial, not in pre-trial hearings.