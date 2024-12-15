Mail: Remember when Prince Harry wanted to marry Meghan Markle quickly?!

I’m giving this a name now: these articles are part of “The Mail Remembers” series. The Mail Remembers various years-old stories about the Duchess of Sussex, and re-reports those stories with zero new information. The purpose is, I believe, to examine where everything went wrong for them, postmortem-style. “Remember when the Middletons were really tacky about Meghan in 2017? Could we have handled it differently?” And “Remember when Meghan told off Harry’s bigoted friends? Should we have reported it differently?” Perhaps I’m giving the Mail too much credit for self-reflection. It’s more likely that they’re recycling all of these old stories because they’re just sad that they bet big on a bunch of losers. Anyway, the latest in “The Mail Remembers” series is: remember how Harry felt a real urgency to marry Meghan quickly, without a ten-year waitying courtship?
When a royal couple gets engaged before they really get to know each other, it often has disastrous results. The Royal Family learned that lesson after Prince Charles proposed to 20-year-old Diana after only dating for around six months, meeting in person just a reported 13 times over that period. So after Prince Harry started dating Meghan Markle in July 2016, and rumours of an engagement started to swirl by 2017, his family were quick to step in.
It’s claimed Prince William, who dated Kate for eight years before proposing, was ‘nervous’ about how quickly the couple were moving, as he was worried Meghan would struggle to transition into the life of a royal in such a short period of time. But Harry brushed off his brother’s concerns, claiming that he had to marry her quickly because her ‘biological clock was ticking’ as she was almost 35 years old, according to royal author Tina Brown.
However, the author claimed William’s unsaid biggest worry was for his younger brother’s ‘mental fragility’ and that he wouldn’t be able to cope with all the ‘scorching scrutiny and harassment’ that Meghan would come to endure.
Shortly after Harry, now 40, and Meghan, now 43, started dating, the couple met the Queen at an informal drop by at Royal Lodge in Windsor after church. According to Ms Brown, who was a confidante of Princess Diana’s and met with her just weeks before her death, the Queen reserved judgment and was ‘just happy Harry was happy’. However the author wrote in her bestselling book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor: ‘But William knew Harry all too well and feared he was heading for trouble. Every time his brother fell in love, it was an eruption of Vesuvius. “You do realise this is the fourth girl you’ve taken to Botswana”, he couldn’t help but remark after Harry’s starry-eyed account of the trip.’
For her book, Ms Brown spoke to 120 royal insiders over the course of two years, and claims most of the family – including Prince Charles and the Queen – appeared to like Meghan, but it was Prince William who had the biggest reservations. William also had concerns Meghan would not have enough time to create a life for herself in the UK and make new friends. She would also have to give up her entire life in North America, including her acting career. At that time, Meghan knew almost nobody in London and had little understanding of British culture.
But perhaps more importantly she was not prepared for the ‘scorching scrutiny and harassment’ that comes with being a member of the Royal Family, claims Ms Brown who previously edited Tatler and The New Yorker. She quotes sources from Palace veterans who knew the coming storm would be nothing remotely like the kind of benign exposure a TV actress had to endure. But according to the book, Harry’s response to William’s fears was that the most effective way to protect Meghan would be to marry her ‘as quickly as possible’ so that she would receive the same police protection that he did while he was still a working royal. Harry was also claimed to have said since she was a month away from turning 35, her biological clock was ticking.
All of these “The Mail Remembers” stories have made me laugh, but this one has some special sauce to it. They’re seriously banging their heads against the wall and wailing “where did it all go wrong?!?”… and Harry and Meghan are still happily married and completely in love. “They married too quickly!” No, they didn’t, but even if they did, they’re happy? The “where did it all go wrong” problem is that the moment Harry figured out that Meghan was and is The One, that was the beginning of the unfolding catastrophe of the House of Windsor. Harry and Meghan are fine, and the Windsors and the British media can’t handle that.
As for the actual trip down memory lane… I think Harry didn’t want to make Meghan wait around indefinitely for years for multiple reasons: he was constantly worried that she would “come to her senses” and leave him if he didn’t lock it down quickly; he was crazy in love and they both wanted to start a family ASAP; Meghan probably needed to be engaged/married to stay in the UK; when you know you know and they both knew they had found the One; and Harry was very concerned about Meghan’s security and he saw an engagement and marriage as the easiest way to protect her and keep her safe.
Um, what point are they trying to make? H and M are happily married, so? And what’s all this wise Willy bs, especially given that after the necessary waitying they seem to loathe each other and don’t even live together?
Lordy! They’re clutching
Look what happened Beatrice dating david Clark for 10 years them he breaks up with her and quickly married some one else. If William had not been a prince Kate would have ditched him and not waited for the ring
Absolutely.
But this is like setting willy up for a mighty fall given there have been more affair rumours going around recently. Feels like cage rattling.
And even if Tina spoke to a zillion insiders, they’re all racist, elitist, anti American snobs who lie – hardly credible or impartial (kinda like willy).
She wouldn’t have looked twice at him without Carole’s manipulations IMO. Or am I giving Kate too much credit?
…and we would never have heard of Carole Middleton and her grifting brood.
They are clutching hard!! They just don’t want to believe that Harry and Meg are happy. These two are really and surely in love with each other. The leftovers really and truly hate each other.
Diana was decidedly not a confidante of brown. They had a lunch together. Brown wrote unflattering things about Diana after Diana died. In her Diana chronicles she had some misinformation. Now she’s doing this again with harry and Meghan and she had no lunch with them. William broke up with Kate a few times then settled for her. He was seeing other people. Charles was the one who proposed to Diana. He also admitted he did not love Diana. Tina won’t mention that aspect of it.
Okay, so yeah, that’s my question. How many times did TB meet Diana? Bc all I hear about is this one lunch in nyc. The way she has refashioned herself as a friend or confidant of Diana’s is grotesque. She’s clearly making a financial meal out of that claim while exploiting Diana for clout. Imagine your mom passing away and this woman claiming they were close friends afterwards with Diana not being there to claim otherwise.
Brown had some wild claims about Diana. In the Diana chronicles. Like Diana sitting on Charles
Lap during that weekend gathering the one where Charles came on very strong to her even before they went on a date. Ans diana was put off by it.Frances shame kydd had her own authorized biography and she said she had a hands off attitude about Diana getting married to Charles and wrote it was time for Diana to marry. Tina wrote the opposite that frances did not have the hands off attitude.
This is why I think Meghan (and Harry) were SO SO wise to not sit down with reporters like they were constantly being asked to. Arthur Edwards the photographer who constantly brags about being close with C&C and the other royals, has whined several times that they kept requesting for Meghan to sit down for lunch with these reporters to ‘get to know them’ and be on friendly terms like the other royals do. This is all so they can exchanged gossip and tidbits for their articles in the various press outlets they work for and these people also use this to write books. Angela Levin, Tina Brown, Robert Jobson, Robert Hardman etc.
I’m glad Meghan never got close to any of them while she was there and never gave interviews. They would have definitely written a book about her. Their problem now is that they can’t get close to any of her close friends to sell her out and their info on her is limited. They can’t make much money on a woman they only had minimum access to for 18 months who now lives half a world away. Same with her children, they have no details of A&L to monitize.
Agree. For example, I do think Piers Morgan had more encounters with Diana than TB. And of course he claims to be a friend and close confidant to Diana too. Some friend. Of course Diana was trying to forge press connections to combat whatever Charles and Camilla were briefing. And since her death, PM, who prob claims to have been her friend, has called her a master manipulator while singing praise for Camila. Which fine. But has he ever called out Charles or Camilla as equally being master manipulators? Like come on. Harry clocked it and yeah he was smart not to let them near her. Sure they could’ve gotten some superficial good press but at what cost. These people are vultures feeding off their claims of proximity and friendship with Diana.
Tina Brown was never a best friend of Diana.
I can’t remember who the Queen told that Harry loves Meghan too much, then her next statement was, they took the dogs, they’re not coming back.
And still she was using her burner phone to call them, and sneaking them in to see her.
William was going on hunting parties where j e c c a was part of the group. Will is so self righteous.
The real reason DM is going down memory lane is because they don’t have access to Harry and Meghan and the Palace has no contact with them. When the press talks about an olive branch or reconciliation it’s because they want Harry to return to the UK so that the Royal Family can leak stories about him and his family. When the press talks about separation or divorce it’s because they want Harry and Meghan to deny those stories by making a public appearance together so the press can get new pictures of them.
They know Harry isn’t their audience, he doesn’t see any of this. I think willy is the audience. They know regardless, Harry is never coming back. They’re not expecting him too.
This! They are trying to drum up content one way or another since the rest of the family works so little and is so dull that they can’t generate content.
As to this particular story, it is so stupid. Harry and Meghan were grown and in their mid-thirties when they met. They both had significant long-term relationships prior, they knew what they wanted and when they found each other, they wanted to be able to build a life together. And like Kaiser mentioned, of course given the way the press attention had reeked havoc on his previous relationships, Harry would especially be fearful of that happening again when he found the woman he wanted to marry.
What is wild to me is that the royal rota didn’t see that trashing Harry was a terrible long term play. Maybe it was because they couldn’t fathom anyone walking away from that world. Because I remember being on this site during those years, and almost all of us and Kaiser argued that it was a dumb play to consistently go after the members of the family who were among the hardest working and had the most charisma.
Oh, what a M̶a̶i̶l̶ Fail.
Seriously, what’s their problem?
Don’t they have a cost-of-living crisis to report on? Or that more people are getting homeless each year?
Don’t they have the taxpayer-funded billionaire Slumlord Do Nothing Left-Behinds who are a complete failure who they could criticise and tear apart?
BTW, sometimes one just knows, NBD. Hubs and I were ready to pick a date after knowing each other for about a week, got married 5 months later, found out along the way that both dads had worked on projects together, for different employers, and are still happily married more than 20 years later.
My mum and dad got engaged the second time they went out and were happily married 9 months later, together for 47 years, until my father died.
Tina,leaves out the queen wondering what Kate did after she was seen going on vacations and clubbing and waiting for Williams phone calls.
Katie should have been wearing green to the wedding bc WOW she could not hide her envy.
Listen, it should’ve been a clue to us all when she refused to even look at Meghan as she came down the aisle. She tilted her head down with that big hat and did not look up once. How rude is that? To not even look at the bride much less smile warmly. I mean a smile would be expecting too much but to not even look.
Honestly, Kate has the coloring to look good in green rather than the almost white she wore.
Cain didn’t tell Harry he was engaged, he found out the same time as the general public, although they were in an African country together.
So why should he be giving him advice about his love life, the bitterness and other things are aging Cain like milk.
William had no business interfering. The queen and Charles should have told him to back off from harry and Meghan . William was calling the shots with Kate waiting was not her choice
Aren’t they going to trial against Harry next month? Time for the Fail to recycle old isht and sway public opinion.
This all comes down to those hot beer drinkers racking their small, racist brains about how a white man of royal blood could choose one of the blacks over them.
They didn’t offer Harry anything but old ways of thinking and hatred. Why would Harry leave all that? 🙄
“Hot beer drinkers” ha ha ha.
If you are in your 30’s and you have found your soulmate then you don’t need to wait 10 years to propose. Especially if you want to start a family.
This is so weird. Kate was ridiculed for waiting so long to get William to propose. And how would a years-long engagement have worked out for Meghan? Was she supposed to quit her job and hang around the UK playing girlfriend for years while being hounded by paparazzi?
Why did they mention her biological clock twice? It was so creepy just the once.
What are they actually saying? If Meghan and Harry had waited with their engagement/wedding Meghan would have gotten used to the abuse and harassment by the BM? What a twisted logic! Do they not know that harassment and abuse by whoever is not o.k? Harry and Meghan shone a light on what is going on in the BM.
Harry probably thought that by marrying Meghan Meghan would be protected by Kensington and Buckingham Palace. Harry had not realised at that time that he has been used by the Palace to deflect from other family members and that this would continue after marrying Meghan. I think Meghan said something in the documentary that she was assured by the Palaces that they would protect her only to find out that she was the fodder for the press.
If they have waited years there might not have been any mixed race heirs to the throne. That would have made Brown, Eden and the rest of their crowd happy.
Harry and Meghan had a courtship of average length before engagement and marriage. William and Kate are the outliers here. But the Mail continues to insist otherwise.
So the point of this story is to highlight that the BM and the royal family were…wrong? Rehashing all of their concerns about a situation that turned out fine? Admitting concern about M handling the scorching scrutiny of the press when the RF themselves poured gas on that fire? Also, Harry was the spare. Who cares who he marries? Or divorces?
It feels to me like they’re trying to portray William as caring and concerned older brother, so worried about his brother’s “mental fragility” and Meghan’s wellbeing, that he had to speak up. But as we know now, once Harry declined to follow his brother’s advice, William turned on him in the most brutal way possible.
The only good thing about these rehashes is that it’s a reason to post pictures of the wedding. As stressful as the lead-up was, Meghan and Harry looked radiant and thrilled to be marrying each other.
1. The stories are nothing more than revenge attacks because of Harry’s lawsuit against Murdoch/his papers. They are attacking his wife. There is really nothing more to the story than this.
2. 8 years is way too long for an engagement. Bad job WIlliam.
3. Years later, Harry is still married
4. Harry/Meghan’s joy is resented by most salt-island ppl who are leading unhappy lives, and that means the Rota too.
5. The Rota attempts to harm H&M are boring at best.
Oh noooooo they have been together 8.5 years! Why did they marry so quickly! By rights they should only now be beginning to think about a wedding slated for June 2026!
He probably saw his brother and sister-in-law’s unnecessarily long courtship with William still seeing various other girlfriends and Kate just hanging around because Carole told her to and thought “yeah, I’m not doing that”. And he would have been right.
It’s a sort of interesting post mortem of the media’s behavior. So apparently everyone liked Meghan but William promised the media early on that he’d sell her out to make sure they hid his issues. If I had to guess, Camilla is behind this story & I bet Camilla is also Tina Brown’s source for whatever she’s written about Diana.
As for Harry & Meghan, sometimes, when you know, you know. Mr. Bathory was basically a one night stand who I knew I was going to marry after the second time we met. We’ll celebrate our 15th anniversary next summer.
That is not even specific to H&M. People who meet in their 30’s move more quickly than those in their 20’s. Mostly because you know what you look for and you are most likely ready to settle down.