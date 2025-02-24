Ariana Grande wore a custom Loewe to the SAG Awards: lovely or basic?

Ariana Grande has not won anything for Wicked, but she has been nominated across the board. I sort of wanted to see her win one thing, because I’m sure her speech would have been funny and tearful. But instead, she’s had to watch Zoe Saldana pick up all of the supporting-actress awards for Emilia Perez. At last night’s SAGs, Ari wore a custom Loewe. I honestly can’t get a handle on Loewe and what a “typical Loewe look” really is, because this just looks like Elie Saab to me. Ari was poorly advised to go through the awards season with this washed-out blonde shade too.
Ari’s on-screen partner Cynthia Erivo wore a spectacular vintage Givenchy to the show. I loved this, I loved how over-the-top it was.
Elle Fanning also wore Loewe, and once again, I’m asking… what is it with Loewe? She paired her look with a Cartier necklace.
Embed from Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana. She looked like a goth Big Bird.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
I’m sure it’s just the photos I’ve seen, but it sure does seem like Ariana had one expression the entire Oscar campaign – an expression that is vaguely confused and wistful.
Ha, I’ve been wondering the same thing…has she always had that expression or is it new for Wicked? I’d add that it seems like she’s trying to convey (faux) humility…like “gosh, really, you’re nominating me?”
It’s partly the cartoonish eyebrows that are drawn in the middle of her forehead to achive this puppy effect. I sense that it’s also intentional on her part and to me it conveys this innocent ingenue that she is not. Her razor thin nose, fug hair color and styling and this expression on her face makes me dislike her irrationally. Sorry, I can’t hold it back with her. I find this tactic so blatant and in-your-face.
I was thinking that too! Just realized, I think it’s the way her eyebrows are very flat but go up in the center by her nose. It gives her permanent 🥺
I was trying to figure out what was driving me nuts last night, and it’s definitely the surprised/wistful face.
I’m sad she hasn’t won anything because I thought she was great and her speech would be good. I’m sick of the pink styling and I wish she would do anything other than a damn ponytail for her hair.
Ariana wants to appear sympathetic and it’s not working. We all know you’re a cheater! The only men she likes are the ones that are taken.
Is Ariana not sick to death of baby pink by now? This is really not up there with the best of them either.
That colour looks AMAZING on Cynthia, and a perfect shoe choice but I cannot with the pulled-down-Santa-beard neckline.
Goth big bird loool!!
Out of these I like the goth Big Bird best, and Elle Fanning’s Loewe.
AG’s dress wasn’t too bad — but another, stronger, color would have been much better.
CE’s Givenchy looks fun, but impractical.
Along with the blond washing her out, she really has those eyebrows plucked to look surprised all the time? Not a good style at all.
I think she’s going for surprised and sweet, which isn’t my impression of her. Cynthia looked fabulous, so dramatic and she looked like a Star!
Yeah, the eyebrows are not helping at all, combined with her same old expression in *every* pose it makes her come across as confused / doesn’t have a thought or feeling in her head or heart.
The pale pink plus pulled back hair in a washed out color that doesn’t complement her – everything about her presentation says:
there is nothing here
no inner life energy
I could disappear
a haze of washed out pale nothingness
who would even notice
I suspect Ariana and Cynthia are not winning awards this season because Wicked is in two parts. The same thing happened to Lord of the Rings.
I love Ariana and Jamie Lee Curtis’s dresses. They both looked both beautiful and understated. Cynthia’s dress looked like she was trying to mimic an elderly lion. Everyone else just looked blah.
I feel like designers are struggling with Ariana. You can’t go seductive with her but she’s not actually a child, so how so you dress an adult woman whose look defies reason? Fluffy pink.
OMG Jamie Lee is rockin’ goth big bird!