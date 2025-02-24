Ariana Grande wore a custom Loewe to the SAG Awards: lovely or basic?

Ariana Grande has not won anything for Wicked, but she has been nominated across the board. I sort of wanted to see her win one thing, because I’m sure her speech would have been funny and tearful. But instead, she’s had to watch Zoe Saldana pick up all of the supporting-actress awards for Emilia Perez. At last night’s SAGs, Ari wore a custom Loewe. I honestly can’t get a handle on Loewe and what a “typical Loewe look” really is, because this just looks like Elie Saab to me. Ari was poorly advised to go through the awards season with this washed-out blonde shade too.

Ari’s on-screen partner Cynthia Erivo wore a spectacular vintage Givenchy to the show. I loved this, I loved how over-the-top it was.

Elle Fanning also wore Loewe, and once again, I’m asking… what is it with Loewe? She paired her look with a Cartier necklace.

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana. She looked like a goth Big Bird.

