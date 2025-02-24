Who had the best Dior look at the SAGs: Nicola Coughlan or Monica Barbaro?

This post is for all of the ladies in Dior at last night’s SAG Awards. I’m usually such a Dior-hater for award shows, but I have to admit… Dior did the thing for the SAGs. All of the women they dressed looked amazing, and these are some of my picks for best-dressed of the show. Nicola Coughlan, a short queen, wore a very vintage-inspired look which looked great on her. I could have done without the gloves, honestly, but this was lovely and I’m so happy that Dior dressed her!

Monica Barbaro got a fantastic Dior – she’s really having a moment during this awards season, and she’s actually dating Andrew Garfield now. Every time I see her seated at the same table as Timothee Chalamet, I do a double-take because she looks so much like Kylie Jenner too.

Cristin Milioti got a great Dior look too. She’s getting so much attention because of The Penguin (which I never started, but I heard she was great in it).

And finally, Pamela Anderson also wore Dior. She’s worn a lot of soft-cream and winter-white looks this year and she’s still doing the no-makeup or minimal-makeup look.