Who had the best Dior look at the SAGs: Nicola Coughlan or Monica Barbaro?

This post is for all of the ladies in Dior at last night’s SAG Awards. I’m usually such a Dior-hater for award shows, but I have to admit… Dior did the thing for the SAGs. All of the women they dressed looked amazing, and these are some of my picks for best-dressed of the show. Nicola Coughlan, a short queen, wore a very vintage-inspired look which looked great on her. I could have done without the gloves, honestly, but this was lovely and I’m so happy that Dior dressed her!

Monica Barbaro got a fantastic Dior – she’s really having a moment during this awards season, and she’s actually dating Andrew Garfield now. Every time I see her seated at the same table as Timothee Chalamet, I do a double-take because she looks so much like Kylie Jenner too.

Cristin Milioti got a great Dior look too. She’s getting so much attention because of The Penguin (which I never started, but I heard she was great in it).

And finally, Pamela Anderson also wore Dior. She’s worn a lot of soft-cream and winter-white looks this year and she’s still doing the no-makeup or minimal-makeup look.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

18 Responses to “Who had the best Dior look at the SAGs: Nicola Coughlan or Monica Barbaro?”

  1. Nanea says:
    February 24, 2025 at 9:17 am

    The seafoam-green Dior that Nicola Coughlan is wearing is my favorite, then the red one on Monica Barbaro, Pamela Anderson’s in theory (would have loved a color to contrast her no-make uplook.

    I didn’t like Cristin Milioti’s dress. Something looks slightly off.

    • Hypocrisy says:
      February 24, 2025 at 9:28 am

      I came to say the same, that blue/green dress is absolutely gorgeous. Definitely my favorite, the red dress looks amazing but I’m not sure if it’s because of the dress or just how fit the actress is that makes it look good. The white dress gave off snow queen vibes, and the black dress was just blah.

  2. Lala11_7 says:
    February 24, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Dior went “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris” ❤️ with Nicola’s vintage Dior silhouette & cut which I 😍

  3. Dee says:
    February 24, 2025 at 9:18 am

    I love these dresses. Agree that the gloves are too much.

  4. wendy says:
    February 24, 2025 at 9:27 am

    aside from hair color I don’t see how you could mistake Monica Barbaro for Kylie Jenner — in another 30 years if Monica goes the Tupperware route maybe.

    Nicola’s dress is my favorite – I love the gloves but not in black, maybe because the dress is a spring color and we aren’t quite there yet?

    • Caitlin says:
      February 24, 2025 at 11:22 am

      I think it’s because Monica looks like how Kylie Jenner would look if she didn’t mess with her face

    • turtledove says:
      February 24, 2025 at 11:31 am

      In this particular picture, I think she looks a lot like Emma Stone. I’ve never thought that before, but here? It’s all I can see.

  5. Kiki says:
    February 24, 2025 at 9:32 am

    All lovely but I too am not loving black gloves.

  6. Kiera says:
    February 24, 2025 at 10:19 am

    If you haven’t watched Penguin you need to. Minotti is amazing, so is Farrell. One of the best shows I have seen from start to finish in a long time. It has nothing to do with Batman it is a mob story and about revenge and power. I was blown away every scene and found every character compelling and interesting.

    • Lens says:
      February 24, 2025 at 12:12 pm

      I would wear all these gowns myself. I love them all. Cristin’s gown would look better in someone flat chested I think though that’s what kinda throw it off from being great on her.

  7. Ladiabla says:
    February 24, 2025 at 10:37 am

    Nicola’s dress looked amazing on her, though I don’t care for the gloves either. Monica’s is very good too. I’ve seen Pam in better outfits this year, but I’m loving her.

  8. Libra says:
    February 24, 2025 at 10:43 am

    Pamela Anderson is one of those fortunate woman with great, classic facial bone structure. She can pull off the natural look . This Dior gown is stunning but she does need more color.

  9. Kate says:
    February 24, 2025 at 10:59 am

    I’m into Pamela doing whatever she wants, obviously, and she doesn’t need makeup at all but I’m bummed that her face is getting lost for me. I wish she would do a different shade of blonde or even brunette to make her pop more.

