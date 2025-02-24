Newly blonde Millie Bobby Brown wore Louis Vuitton to the SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown is just 21 years old, she’s newly married and she’s experiencing with her styling. She recently dyed her hair blonde and has been posting vampy photos to Instagram. This look doesn’t suit her, in my opinion, but she’s young and has plenty of time to figure it out. Also – how do I put this delicately – did she get Botox? It really looks like it to me. Millie was in a slink Louis Vuitton pale peach gown at the SAG Awards last night. This color seems to be making a comeback.
Kaitlyn Dever was in a similar color gown, in Elie Saab. The gown is lovely but the color kind of washes her out.
Leighton Meester was also in Elie Saab, in a striking crochet-look strapless column gown. She and Adam Brody are so hot together. Leighton was on stage with Kristen Bell in a bit calling back to her Gossip Girl character.
Sofia Carson got the best Elie Saab, an expertly gathered and tailored peach gown. This is an “I expect to win” gown, but she wasn’t nominated. Sofia was one of the ambassadors to the SAGs along with Noah Centineo. Sofia just starred in Carry On, and that movie was not that great but she was watchable in it. She’s wearing 100 carats worth of Chopard diamonds!
Very few people can pull off peach. It just seems to work against so many people’s coloring. I’m not sure anyone looked amazing in it at the SAGS (Sofia included).
To quote the legendary Rogelio de la Vega, “I don’t pop in peach”
Hair color is fun and gid knows I have had my fair share of experiments but I do think that peach color would look better on MBB with dsrker hair. I am meh on that color in general though.
All I see are her roots.
I don’t know who Sofia Carson is, but her styling is really good.
This hair color and styling make her look like she’s 20 years older than her actual age.
I have lnow idea who Sophua Carson is, but like Selena, she really embodied old Hollywood glamour. These pictures are even more gorgeous than the ones I saw on DM.
Agreed that MBB looks Botoxed, and the hair and dress colour just don’t suit her!
I am tickled that Kaitlyn Dever is becoming increasingly more mainstream. I cannot wait to see her in the 2nd season of The Last of Us. She was amazing on Justified as a child actress. I don’t like the current pale on pale look, but it seems like these exact looks recycle periodically.
I’m watching Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinger in which she stars and she’s great.
She’s hilarious in Booksmart. Watch it if you haven’t!
Kaytlyn is great in apple cider vinegar… i highly recommend it!
The blond hair makes Millie look older. Is that what’s she’s going for? She’s definitely had some fillers.
It makes me genuinely sad to see early 20 year old’s getting fillers : (
I don’t like anything about MBB’s look. It’s Karen the 40-something real housewife of wherever dressed up to go to dinner at one of those Vegas casino restaurants that have a fancy dress code. Makeup and hair very harsh and I don’t know how a dress can make someone so young and slim look lumpy! She was lovely with dark hair and a more relaxed style. Hopefully she will rediscover that soon.
Agreed @Chaine this entire look is so aging and unattractive.MMB is only 21 so can have fun with fashion. The blonde hair washes her out. Get a new stylist!
My sister-in-law is doing peach and sage for her bridal colors and I scored a huge coup by convincing her we should do sage, NOT PEACH, bridesmaid dresses, since most of us are super pasty 🤣
*experimenting with her styling
Millie needs to fire her stylist. She’s 21 and looks like she’s in her 30’s for goodness sakes. Leighton Meester, who is pushing 40, looks younger and fresher than MBB.
It’s in part due to her hair dye job and botox or fillers or whatever she did to her face.