Newly blonde Millie Bobby Brown wore Louis Vuitton to the SAG Awards



Millie Bobby Brown is just 21 years old, she’s newly married and she’s experiencing with her styling. She recently dyed her hair blonde and has been posting vampy photos to Instagram. This look doesn’t suit her, in my opinion, but she’s young and has plenty of time to figure it out. Also – how do I put this delicately – did she get Botox? It really looks like it to me. Millie was in a slink Louis Vuitton pale peach gown at the SAG Awards last night. This color seems to be making a comeback.

Kaitlyn Dever was in a similar color gown, in Elie Saab. The gown is lovely but the color kind of washes her out.

Leighton Meester was also in Elie Saab, in a striking crochet-look strapless column gown. She and Adam Brody are so hot together. Leighton was on stage with Kristen Bell in a bit calling back to her Gossip Girl character.

Sofia Carson got the best Elie Saab, an expertly gathered and tailored peach gown. This is an “I expect to win” gown, but she wasn’t nominated. Sofia was one of the ambassadors to the SAGs along with Noah Centineo. Sofia just starred in Carry On, and that movie was not that great but she was watchable in it. She’s wearing 100 carats worth of Chopard diamonds!