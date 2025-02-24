Newly blonde Millie Bobby Brown wore Louis Vuitton to the SAG Awards


Millie Bobby Brown is just 21 years old, she’s newly married and she’s experiencing with her styling. She recently dyed her hair blonde and has been posting vampy photos to Instagram. This look doesn’t suit her, in my opinion, but she’s young and has plenty of time to figure it out. Also – how do I put this delicately – did she get Botox? It really looks like it to me. Millie was in a slink Louis Vuitton pale peach gown at the SAG Awards last night. This color seems to be making a comeback.

Kaitlyn Dever was in a similar color gown, in Elie Saab. The gown is lovely but the color kind of washes her out.

Leighton Meester was also in Elie Saab, in a striking crochet-look strapless column gown. She and Adam Brody are so hot together. Leighton was on stage with Kristen Bell in a bit calling back to her Gossip Girl character.

Sofia Carson got the best Elie Saab, an expertly gathered and tailored peach gown. This is an “I expect to win” gown, but she wasn’t nominated. Sofia was one of the ambassadors to the SAGs along with Noah Centineo. Sofia just starred in Carry On, and that movie was not that great but she was watchable in it. She’s wearing 100 carats worth of Chopard diamonds!

20 Responses to “Newly blonde Millie Bobby Brown wore Louis Vuitton to the SAG Awards”

  1. Em says:
    February 24, 2025 at 10:51 am

    Very few people can pull off peach. It just seems to work against so many people’s coloring. I’m not sure anyone looked amazing in it at the SAGS (Sofia included).

    Reply
  2. Kiki says:
    February 24, 2025 at 10:52 am

    Hair color is fun and gid knows I have had my fair share of experiments but I do think that peach color would look better on MBB with dsrker hair. I am meh on that color in general though.

    Reply
  3. Sherry says:
    February 24, 2025 at 10:54 am

    Agreed that MBB looks Botoxed, and the hair and dress colour just don’t suit her!

    Reply
  4. Tn Democrat says:
    February 24, 2025 at 10:56 am

    I am tickled that Kaitlyn Dever is becoming increasingly more mainstream. I cannot wait to see her in the 2nd season of The Last of Us. She was amazing on Justified as a child actress. I don’t like the current pale on pale look, but it seems like these exact looks recycle periodically.

    Reply
  5. Mego says:
    February 24, 2025 at 11:38 am

    Kaytlyn is great in apple cider vinegar… i highly recommend it!

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    February 24, 2025 at 11:41 am

    The blond hair makes Millie look older. Is that what’s she’s going for? She’s definitely had some fillers.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    February 24, 2025 at 11:51 am

    I don’t like anything about MBB’s look. It’s Karen the 40-something real housewife of wherever dressed up to go to dinner at one of those Vegas casino restaurants that have a fancy dress code. Makeup and hair very harsh and I don’t know how a dress can make someone so young and slim look lumpy! She was lovely with dark hair and a more relaxed style. Hopefully she will rediscover that soon.

    Reply
  8. LaurenAPMT says:
    February 24, 2025 at 11:59 am

    My sister-in-law is doing peach and sage for her bridal colors and I scored a huge coup by convincing her we should do sage, NOT PEACH, bridesmaid dresses, since most of us are super pasty 🤣

    Reply
  9. Jane says:
    February 24, 2025 at 2:18 pm

    *experimenting with her styling

    Reply
  10. NikkiK says:
    February 24, 2025 at 2:42 pm

    Millie needs to fire her stylist. She’s 21 and looks like she’s in her 30’s for goodness sakes. Leighton Meester, who is pushing 40, looks younger and fresher than MBB.

    Reply

