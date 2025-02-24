Did Anna Sawai have the best look of all of the Armani-clad women at the SAGs?

Anna Sawai has absolutely had “A Star Is Born” moment with Shogun. She has now picked up all of the major awards for her performance: Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award. She’s looked gorgeous at every award show too – designers must be fighting over the chance to dress her. Sawai wore a custom Armani look to the SAGs, and while it’s not my taste, she looks gorgeous.

Kristen Bell also wore Armani on the red carpet, but she changed as she hosted the SAGs. This feels Christmas-y to me? I also have to say… she did a great job as SAG host. I’m not really a fan, but credit where it’s due.

Kerry Washington in Armani – I loved the sparkle and the unusual turtleneck on the red carpet, but can I just say? It wasn’t very flattering through the chest, and the way she moved, I think it was probably too tight and itchy.

Michelle Yeoh in Armani – this was fine. Pretty and simple for a presenter.

And lastly, Jane Fonda in Armani. Jane won the Lifetime Achievement Award and she gave a barn-burner of a speech about seeking community and the importance of unions.

8 Responses to “Did Anna Sawai have the best look of all of the Armani-clad women at the SAGs?”

  1. Lady Esther says:
    February 24, 2025 at 7:20 am

    Re Anna Sawai, as my father used to say “That’s a great dress she’s almost wearing.” Fully deserved a SAG to add to her awards pile!

    Reply
  2. Sun says:
    February 24, 2025 at 7:22 am

    Anna is easily best-dressed. Classic, interesting, and beautifully fitted. Michelle also looks stunning.

    Something about the colour schemes don’t work 100% for Kristen and Jane imo. Jane’s hair (wig?) looks super pretty.

    Reply
  3. Dani says:
    February 24, 2025 at 7:33 am

    Does Jan Fonda have the same plastic surgeon as Meg Ryan?? Because they look like they could be sisters

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      February 24, 2025 at 7:55 am

      Lol, you are so right. I was thinking Melanie Griffith myself, but whomever that lady was in no way resembled Jane Fonda.

      Reply
  4. Sue Denim says:
    February 24, 2025 at 7:54 am

    Pls listen to Jane Fonda’s incredibly wise fierce and courageous speech. We need so much more like this, interesting too how it’s women who are speaking truth to power in this moment.

    Reply
  5. SIde Eye says:
    February 24, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Anna’s dress was incredible. She looks gorgeous.

    Reply
  6. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    February 24, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Anna’s dress is beautiful, she is beautiful. Jane is my idol in all facets, a beautiful beautiful woman, strong and smart, in body, soul, heart, mind, voice & hair.

    Reply
  7. WaterDragon says:
    February 24, 2025 at 8:26 am

    Ugh! Kristen Bell’s hair. Why oh why do so many stars wear long stringy, unkempt hair. At least have the ends even. Are hair stylists on strike? Ditto for Demi Moore. I think the long stringy look is so passe.

    Reply

