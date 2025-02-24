Did Anna Sawai have the best look of all of the Armani-clad women at the SAGs?

Anna Sawai has absolutely had “A Star Is Born” moment with Shogun. She has now picked up all of the major awards for her performance: Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award. She’s looked gorgeous at every award show too – designers must be fighting over the chance to dress her. Sawai wore a custom Armani look to the SAGs, and while it’s not my taste, she looks gorgeous.

Kristen Bell also wore Armani on the red carpet, but she changed as she hosted the SAGs. This feels Christmas-y to me? I also have to say… she did a great job as SAG host. I’m not really a fan, but credit where it’s due.

Kerry Washington in Armani – I loved the sparkle and the unusual turtleneck on the red carpet, but can I just say? It wasn’t very flattering through the chest, and the way she moved, I think it was probably too tight and itchy.

Michelle Yeoh in Armani – this was fine. Pretty and simple for a presenter.

And lastly, Jane Fonda in Armani. Jane won the Lifetime Achievement Award and she gave a barn-burner of a speech about seeking community and the importance of unions.