Demi Moore wore Bottega Veneta to win the SAG Award for ‘The Substance’

Given Anora’s surprise dominance at the Producers Guild Awards and Directors Guild Awards, many thought that the tide had turned against Demi Moore and The Substance in this year’s wacky Oscar race. Awards-season prognosticators even described the SAGs as Demi’s last-chance saloon to go into the Oscars with any kind of momentum or hype. Well, it happened. Demi won the lead-actress SAG Award and Anora went home with nothing. So… the guilds are actually split. Directors and producers love what Sean Baker did with Anora, but the actors’ guild was like “nah, we’ll give it to Demi for this terrible horror film.”
Demi wore this very weird Bottega Veneta dress to win her first SAG. I kind of wonder if she thought she would lose? Like, that’s what the dress felt like to me. She looks so thin as well. Anyway, congrats to her. One really nice thing is the all of the best-actress contenders have been really friendly this year, and Demi and Mikey have often stopped to hug each other and their fellow nominees on their way up to various podiums. Demi did it again last night, stopping to hug Cynthia Erivo.
They’ve finally got Mikey Madison dressing like a princess and that’s when she loses! She wore a custom Louis Vuitton in an icy silver-blue.
Also in LV: Danielle Deadwyler. This is completely bonkers. LV lost the plot with this one.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Glad she got the award, but hate the dress. Wish she had worn something really incredible for her win.
I wish Oscar voters would vote on performance instead of whose “turn” it is. Thank god for the Baftas. I still hope Mikey Madison wins the Oscar. The Substance was so awful my best friend who likes all kinks of terrible movies even hated it.
Aww Demi being so emotional, I’m honestly so happy for her. Will be thrilled for either her or Mikey next week!
Mikey looks so gorgeous! Should she have saved this look for the Oscars I wonder?
Lol totally forgot about Cynthia and Lena Waithe- why does Ariana get all the heat about being a home wrecker?
I didn’t hate the lampshade dress on Danielle. It looked fun. How she sat down in it I have no idea.
On Demi, I saw the video and her lips are not as awful in motion as they are in stills. She has great legs and I did like this dress too.
The silver dress is pretty but not on Mikey, imho. It washes her out, despite the red lips.
Please correct me if I am wrong, as far as I know, DGA is more male-dominated like 4:1 male voters vs female. SGA awards voters are more gender balanced. So, it didn’t surprise me that a production like Anora got awarded more by DGA.
I loved the Substance and Demi was the perfect actress for the role. I hope she gets the Oscar, rooting for her.
Demi’s stained glass dress has still been the most stunning on the carpet thus far imo. Its hard to top that.