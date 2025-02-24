Demi Moore wore Bottega Veneta to win the SAG Award for ‘The Substance’

Given Anora’s surprise dominance at the Producers Guild Awards and Directors Guild Awards, many thought that the tide had turned against Demi Moore and The Substance in this year’s wacky Oscar race. Awards-season prognosticators even described the SAGs as Demi’s last-chance saloon to go into the Oscars with any kind of momentum or hype. Well, it happened. Demi won the lead-actress SAG Award and Anora went home with nothing. So… the guilds are actually split. Directors and producers love what Sean Baker did with Anora, but the actors’ guild was like “nah, we’ll give it to Demi for this terrible horror film.”

Demi wore this very weird Bottega Veneta dress to win her first SAG. I kind of wonder if she thought she would lose? Like, that’s what the dress felt like to me. She looks so thin as well. Anyway, congrats to her. One really nice thing is the all of the best-actress contenders have been really friendly this year, and Demi and Mikey have often stopped to hug each other and their fellow nominees on their way up to various podiums. Demi did it again last night, stopping to hug Cynthia Erivo.

They’ve finally got Mikey Madison dressing like a princess and that’s when she loses! She wore a custom Louis Vuitton in an icy silver-blue.

Also in LV: Danielle Deadwyler. This is completely bonkers. LV lost the plot with this one.

