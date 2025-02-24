Abbott Elementary lost best comedy at the SAG Awards to Only Murders: fair?

Abbott Elementary is the rare comedy that remains fresh and funny well into the fourth season and its my comfort watch. Last night at the SAG Awards Only Murders in the Building took home the actor in their category, Ensemble in a Comedy Series. As Selena Gomez mentioned in her acceptance speech, they never win anything so I’m not mad about that. Abbott won a SAG in 2023 and they’ve been nominated every year since. Plus they took home the NAACP Image Award on Saturday for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Quinta winning Outstanding Actress in a comedy series. At the SAGs, Jean Smart won the actor for that category, for Hacks. Given Abbott’s popularity and excellent writing, I’m sure it will win plenty more awards. It’s likely going to run at least ten seasons.
Quinta was wearing a very lacy white Dior strapless gown which was a little too doily like for my taste. Maybe the skirt could have been a different material as this photographs a bit fussy. It looked better on camera and I like how delicate and feminine it is. She looked gorgeous.
I’m happy for Selena Gomez and The Only Murders cast that their show finally won a SAG as it’s been nominated for Best Ensemble since 2022. I’m not watching it, but I’m happy for them. Selena looked amazing in Celine, in an elegantly draped off the shoulder gown that fit her like a glove. Her styling complements the gown perfectly.
Sheryl Lee Ralph was working a tuxedo shirt and high-waisted skirt from Sergio Hudson. I love the stacked pearl necklaces and open neckline. She always looks amaing.
Janelle James was also in Sergio Hudson, in a loose white cropped jacket over a black gown with a mesh bodice. This is not my favorite look from her. Chris Perfetti looks goofy in that loose blue suit, but giant pants are popular in menswear now.
Lisa Ann Walter was in a formfitting black Greta Constantine gown with poofy pink satin sleeves. This dress is too much, but she’s having fun with it and that’s what matters.
Photos credit: Nicky Nelson/WENN/Avalon and Getty
I think the Abbott crew looks great! They’re clearly having fun with fashion! And Selena also looks awesome!
I am LOVING the pixie cuts on Quinta an Janelle! Gorgeous! Not loving the dresses though. Quinta’s too bridal, and has too many lace patterns competing. Janelle’s is meh, but she dos have the stature and confidence to carry it off. Chris looks like he’s a kid who raided dad’s (or 80s’ Mom’s closet – which is where Lisa Ann’s 80s’ prom dress looks like it was from, too). Sheryl Lee for the win here , IMO. She looks comfy, classy, and sophisticated.
LOVED Selena’s look the most!
They all look gorgeous! Happy for OMITB crew, although I haven’t gotten back into it since s2!
The more I look, I’d honestly be curious for Quinta and Janelle to swap outfits. Quinta does well with bold looks and Janelle can obviously do feminine in her sleep.
Selena looks amazing. I know I’m probably in the minority but Only Murders is just kind of dumb. I’ve watched most of it but they lost me at certain points, it’s just not that compelling and the dynamic between the characters often feels forced to me. *ducks and runs away*
I actually love this doily dress and she looks gorgeous in it. My only complaint is that it’s clearly a summer look and we are still in February.
Adore both shows. Everyone looks great, especially Quinta (doily look is fine with me) and Selena.
The pixie cut is so beautiful on Quinta. Selena looks gorgeous! I love her gown and the fit. Perfectly styled!
Quinta with that pixie cut looks like “Betty Boop” whom I would ❤️ to see her play in some fashion since the character was based on a Black Woman…Everyone LOOKS 😍 though I would have LOVED to have seen Quinta’s dress in a deeper color
Selena has really been bringing the glamour this award season; she was my best dressed last night. The cast of OMITB has grown so much each season that half of SAG membership is probably in the cast