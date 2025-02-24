Abbott Elementary lost best comedy at the SAG Awards to Only Murders: fair?



Abbott Elementary is the rare comedy that remains fresh and funny well into the fourth season and its my comfort watch. Last night at the SAG Awards Only Murders in the Building took home the actor in their category, Ensemble in a Comedy Series. As Selena Gomez mentioned in her acceptance speech, they never win anything so I’m not mad about that. Abbott won a SAG in 2023 and they’ve been nominated every year since. Plus they took home the NAACP Image Award on Saturday for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Quinta winning Outstanding Actress in a comedy series. At the SAGs, Jean Smart won the actor for that category, for Hacks. Given Abbott’s popularity and excellent writing, I’m sure it will win plenty more awards. It’s likely going to run at least ten seasons.

Quinta was wearing a very lacy white Dior strapless gown which was a little too doily like for my taste. Maybe the skirt could have been a different material as this photographs a bit fussy. It looked better on camera and I like how delicate and feminine it is. She looked gorgeous.

I’m happy for Selena Gomez and The Only Murders cast that their show finally won a SAG as it’s been nominated for Best Ensemble since 2022. I’m not watching it, but I’m happy for them. Selena looked amazing in Celine, in an elegantly draped off the shoulder gown that fit her like a glove. Her styling complements the gown perfectly.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was working a tuxedo shirt and high-waisted skirt from Sergio Hudson. I love the stacked pearl necklaces and open neckline. She always looks amaing.

Janelle James was also in Sergio Hudson, in a loose white cropped jacket over a black gown with a mesh bodice. This is not my favorite look from her. Chris Perfetti looks goofy in that loose blue suit, but giant pants are popular in menswear now.

Lisa Ann Walter was in a formfitting black Greta Constantine gown with poofy pink satin sleeves. This dress is too much, but she’s having fun with it and that’s what matters.