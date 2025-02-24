Timothee Chalamet & ‘Conclave’ won surprise SAG Awards for actor & ensemble

We’re really going into the Oscars next weekend with several of the biggest awards and races as huge mysteries. While the SAGs solidified the supporting categories – I would be shocked if Zoe Saldana and Keiran Culkin did not win next weekend – last night’s SAG Awards shook up the race in a huge way in the lead categories. Everyone thought Adrien Brody was about to win, but Timothee Chalamet ended up picking up the award for lead actor for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Incidentally, Timmy didn’t bring Kylie Jenner as his date last night, his mom was his date. Maybe Mama Chalamet is his good-luck charm more than Kylie. This was Timothee’s first SAG Award and his first major award, ever, really. He wore Chrome Hearts, btw.

His speech is so funny. Generational talent, just as influenced by Viola Davis as he is with LeBron. So… is Timmy going to win the Oscar? I would be fine with it. I watched The Brutalist over the weekend and while Brody absolutely did an incredible job in a really difficult film, I hope Timothee gets the Oscar. Timmy really is the Lisan al Gaib!!

In another shake-up to the state of the Oscar race, Conclave won the top award for SAG ensemble. The Brutalist won zero SAGs and none of the top guild awards (PGAs, DGAs). I totally understand why Anora didn’t win ensemble too, even though they had a great ensemble. But the film was more about Mikey Madison’s performance overall. Could it be that once voters actually sat down and watched The Brutalist, they were like “you know what, nope on all of this?” I’m so glad that Ralph Fiennes spoke!!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images