Timothee Chalamet & ‘Conclave’ won surprise SAG Awards for actor & ensemble

We’re really going into the Oscars next weekend with several of the biggest awards and races as huge mysteries. While the SAGs solidified the supporting categories – I would be shocked if Zoe Saldana and Keiran Culkin did not win next weekend – last night’s SAG Awards shook up the race in a huge way in the lead categories. Everyone thought Adrien Brody was about to win, but Timothee Chalamet ended up picking up the award for lead actor for his turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Incidentally, Timmy didn’t bring Kylie Jenner as his date last night, his mom was his date. Maybe Mama Chalamet is his good-luck charm more than Kylie. This was Timothee’s first SAG Award and his first major award, ever, really. He wore Chrome Hearts, btw.
His speech is so funny. Generational talent, just as influenced by Viola Davis as he is with LeBron. So… is Timmy going to win the Oscar? I would be fine with it. I watched The Brutalist over the weekend and while Brody absolutely did an incredible job in a really difficult film, I hope Timothee gets the Oscar. Timmy really is the Lisan al Gaib!!
In another shake-up to the state of the Oscar race, Conclave won the top award for SAG ensemble. The Brutalist won zero SAGs and none of the top guild awards (PGAs, DGAs). I totally understand why Anora didn’t win ensemble too, even though they had a great ensemble. But the film was more about Mikey Madison’s performance overall. Could it be that once voters actually sat down and watched The Brutalist, they were like “you know what, nope on all of this?” I’m so glad that Ralph Fiennes spoke!!
Agree on Brutalists – saw your tweets. Ugh.
Timmy, on the other hand, wow. Saw him on 60 minutes. What a treasure. Hope he brings his mom to the Oscars
Renting conclave tonight.
conclave was really good. you think it’s about one thing, but it ends up being about a fundamental issue that we’re grappling with in the world right now. it was worth watching!
Ok, incredibly cute moment with how proud his mum is. It’s so weird, I often think “him?” in photos but he really is charming when you see him in action.
I loved his serious little speech! I think people who were miffed by it thought he was being glib or something but he clearly cares very deeply about this film and art in general. More earnestness, I say!!
This was probably the best of his weird ass wardrobe for this campaign so far imo too. Honestly can’t wait to see what he and Colman Domingo bring on the Oscars red carpet.
I loved his speech. So honest! Every actir wants to win.