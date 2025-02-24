Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress at the SAG Awards in Saint Laurent

Embed from Getty Images

I know not many people watched Emilia Perez. It’s a problematic film with a problematic lead. Netflix should have backed another movie this awards season. I saw Emilia Perez before the bad press came out and it blew me away with how audacious, entertaining and well acted it was. Zoe Saldaña deserves her flowers for this role and I was happy to see that she was recognized by her peers last night. Zoe is the Oscar frontrunner now! She definitely earned it. Here’s her speech at the SAG Awards.

Zoe was in a really cool looking Saint Laurent gown with a single sleeve and a sequin flourish at the shoulder. I love asymettric gowns with interesting features, especially when they’re restrained and thoughtful like this.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Keri Russell was nominated for actress in a drama series, for her work in The Diplomat. That went to Anna Sawai for Shogun. Keri picks prestige projects and she’s such a great actress that she gets nominated just about every year. Keri surprised me with this bombshell of a gown by Zuhair Murad. Her fashion is typically risky, so it’s nice to see her looking classic and glam.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Keke Palmer presented Zoe’s category with Colman Domingo. She was looking glam in a strapless vintage Chanel gown with a gold foil neckline accessorized with opera gloves. I know Keke’s career has taken off and she’s no longer hosting red carpet events, but she was so great at the Met Gala. She’s funny and engaging with people and I miss her as an interviewer.

Speaking of the red carpet hosts, Sasheer Zamata was working the hell out of this flapper-esque Temperley London gown. I love the art deco-like detailing on his dress, which is a work of art. Sasheer has a natural way of getting people to open up and it was a joy to watch her last night. I can’t say the same for Lilly Singh.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images