Mikey Madison wore Calvin Klein as ‘Anora’ won big at the Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards were held this weekend and they were another shock to the system. You have to understand, throughout the month of January, everyone thought that Emilia Perez, The Substance and The Brutalist were about to win everything. Instead, it’s looking like Anora is the little indie that could, and I couldn’t be happier about it. Anora was one of my favorite films of the year (along with Dune 2 and Conclave), and I love that Neon’s quiet little Oscar campaign ended up working so well. At the Spirit Awards, Anora picked up Best Feature, Best Director and Best Lead Performance (to Mikey Madison). Kieran Culkin won Supporting and Jesse Eisenberg won Best Screenplay (both for A Real Pain). So… Anora is going into the Oscars with a sh-tload of momentum.
Fashion-wise, it was a pleasant awards show. They do the Spirits in a tent by the beach, and more people wear business-casual. Some fashion IDs: Mikey wore an okay Calvin Klein. Emma Stone wore Emilia Wickstead, or at least that’s what several sites are claiming (I think she’s actually wearing Louis Vuitton). Hunter Schafer in Prada (love it), Elizabeth Olsen in Erdem (it’s fine but her hair is terrible these days), Demi Moore in Thom Browne (meh), Natasha Lyonne in Rochas (bonkers boots), and Lily Gladstone rewearing an Agnes Seaweed Wisden chestplate. Also: Marianne Jean-Baptiste wore Antonio Marras.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
40th Film Independent Spirit Awards at Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, CA,Image: 967885076, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Natasha Lyonne, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
40th Film Independent Spirit Awards at Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, CA,Image: 967885458, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Hunter Schafer, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
40th Film Independent Spirit Awards at Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, CA,Image: 967885643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Julianne Moore, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
40th Film Independent Spirit Awards at Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, CA,Image: 967885693, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mikey Madison, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
40th Film Independent Spirit Awards at Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, CA,Image: 967885759, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lily Gladstone, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
40th Film Independent Spirit Awards at Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, CA,Image: 967885789, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 22: Elizabeth Olsen wearing Erdem arrives at the 40th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards 2025 held at the Santa Monica Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 967912360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Elizabeth Olsen, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 22: Emma Stone wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress, a Louis Vuitton clutch, Alevi Milano shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry arrives at the 40th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards 2025 held at the Santa Monica Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 967914153, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Emma Stone, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 22: Mikey Madison wearing a Calvin Klein Collection dress arrives at the 40th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards 2025 held at the Santa Monica Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 967925804, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mikey Madison, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 22: Mikey Madison wearing a Calvin Klein Collection dress arrives at the 40th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards 2025 held at the Santa Monica Beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 967926317, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mikey Madison, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Demi Moore attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on the beach on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.,Image: 967950169, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Demi Moore, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
Hunter looked gorgeous in the flower Prada dress. Such a sunny and joyful vibe. I hated the shoes though. But it was overall such a fresh look.
Lily for the win! That breastplate look is a killer.
I can never tell whether Hunter looks amazing because of her style or just because she’s so freaking beautiful.
My favorite outfit 😍 is Lily’s as I would ROCK TF OUTTA IT…and it reminds me of something from my favorite era of the 70s where wearing leather boots with soft full materials was a 365 thang❣️
Hunter is…THAT GIRL✨️❤️✨️ always!
I also 😍 Emma’s fit…though I wish the skirt were longer and tighter…a pencil skirt