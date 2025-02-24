Mikey Madison wore Calvin Klein as ‘Anora’ won big at the Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards were held this weekend and they were another shock to the system. You have to understand, throughout the month of January, everyone thought that Emilia Perez, The Substance and The Brutalist were about to win everything. Instead, it’s looking like Anora is the little indie that could, and I couldn’t be happier about it. Anora was one of my favorite films of the year (along with Dune 2 and Conclave), and I love that Neon’s quiet little Oscar campaign ended up working so well. At the Spirit Awards, Anora picked up Best Feature, Best Director and Best Lead Performance (to Mikey Madison). Kieran Culkin won Supporting and Jesse Eisenberg won Best Screenplay (both for A Real Pain). So… Anora is going into the Oscars with a sh-tload of momentum.

Fashion-wise, it was a pleasant awards show. They do the Spirits in a tent by the beach, and more people wear business-casual. Some fashion IDs: Mikey wore an okay Calvin Klein. Emma Stone wore Emilia Wickstead, or at least that’s what several sites are claiming (I think she’s actually wearing Louis Vuitton). Hunter Schafer in Prada (love it), Elizabeth Olsen in Erdem (it’s fine but her hair is terrible these days), Demi Moore in Thom Browne (meh), Natasha Lyonne in Rochas (bonkers boots), and Lily Gladstone rewearing an Agnes Seaweed Wisden chestplate. Also: Marianne Jean-Baptiste wore Antonio Marras.