Lily Gladstone rewore a Gucci gown to the SAG Awards that’s going to be in the Smithsonian



Presenter and nominee Lily Gladstone rewore a gorgeous Gucci gown last night that was custom made in a collaboration with Indigenous artist Joe Big Mountain. She originally wore this gown to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year and had to borrow it back from the Smithsonian to wear to the SAGs! Lily mentioned on the red carpet that the adornment is custom made from porcupine quills. I love the black and white detailing and the intricate layers of fringe. Lily was nominated for actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series, which went to Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer.

Jodie Foster was also nominated in this category, for True Detective. She was in a cranberry sequin Gucci boat neck gown. Jodie brought her son Charlie, 26, as her date!



Jessica Gunning was elegant in a velvet black Marchesa gown with ruffle sleeves. She’s been killing it this awards season and I hope she gets all the roles after this. Here’s a link to her acceptance speech. Jessica said she had a vision board during her time working in an office and that the other nominees, Cate Blanchett, Jodie Foster and Kathy Bates, were on there.

I’m including presenter Joey King here because I really liked her Miu Miu gown on camera. It’s unique and interesting without being fug. I like how the stiff collar is blended with a bandeau top and dripping sequins. This is how you incorporate elements of menswear.

Zooey Deschanel’s vintage Armani tuxedo gown was somewhat silly. It works on that level but I’m not sure that’s what she was going for. It’s kind of cartoon like.