The Sussexes have hired their first chief communications officer, Meredith Maines

For years, I’ve complained about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ostrich-syndrome communications strategy. There have been too many times over the past five years where it felt like Harry and Meghan were bizarrely still trying to play by “royal rules” or holding themselves to the asinine “never complain, never explain” non-strategy. Instead of responding to the existential threats to their business and reputation from Bill Simmons and Hollywood Reporter entertainment journalists, the Sussexes either buried their heads in the sand or pushed back only through third-parties. And don’t get me started on their lack of promotion for many of their projects. They’ve needed new comms people and new strategies for a while. Well, good news, hopefully: they’ve hired their first “chief communications officer.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have brought on Meredith Maines as their first chief communications officer, Axios exclusively reports.
Why it matters: Perhaps no couple makes more headlines or receives more public scrutiny than the Sussexes, and Maines will be tasked with managing their reputation as well as the reputation of their expanding business portfolio. As CCO, Maines will oversee communications for Prince Harry and Meghan, their brand footprint and nonprofit endeavors.
Shahed Fakhari Larson, founder of UNLMTD Partners and former CMO at Coatue, has also been hired as outside strategic communications counsel in support of their tech and business ventures. Maines — who begins the role on March 3 — is succeeding Archewell former head of communications Ashley Hansen, who left in October to launch her own firm with the support of The Duke and Duchess.
Maines joins Team Sussex from Lightspeed Venture Partners, where she served as the firm’s first marketing partner, overseeing communications, brand strategy and advised Lightspeed’s portfolio companies. Before Lightspeed, Maines ran communications at Hulu and worked as a talent manager for American Idol. She started her career at Google, helping to launch its search products.
Maines’ hire comes amid the pending launch of Meghan’s new company, As Ever, and shortly after Prince Harry’s main stage speech at venture capital summit, Upfront.
Maines said: “I’m honored to partner with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to highlight the amazing work they are doing through Archewell, their broader business portfolio, and nonprofit work, I’m excited to help them tell their story as entrepreneurs, builders and philanthropists, while overseeing all communications for the couple and their ventures.”
What to watch: The duke has made several private investments in recent years, including his investment in coaching platform BetterUp, and he is reportedly eyeing ventures that support veterans, mental health and online safety. The Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” will premiere on March 4, while the launch of her lifestyle company is expected to follow this spring.
I don’t know how this will work with Ashley Hansen, who started her own PR firm last fall and the Sussexes became her first clients. I assume that the Sussexes will have Meredith Maines as their own in-house head of comms, and Maines will liaise with Hansen’s firm on bigger projects. I find the timing especially odd – to bring in someone new *just* as Meghan’s show is about to premiere and just a few months before the As Ever brand goes to market? I wish Maines had been given more of a head start as it appears that 2025 will be a busy season for Meghan, and maybe Harry as well, if he’s about to branch out into other businesses or brands.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I think that with all that happened with the Sussexes while in the institution left a very sour taste in their mouths, especially Harry because he was the scapegoat already, that at the time of their freedom they wanted to bury their heads in the sand. I think now that they have had some years and some comfort they are willing to go all out and have their own in house comms to deal with whatever comes. I think they have healed to a greater extent and have found people they can truly trust to represent them as they want to be represented.
It sounds to me like these people have been brought in to work on Meghan’s and Harry’s business dealings rather than Archewell Productions and Foundation or their personal office. Ashley did an interview last week where she explained why they don’t respond to everything that the tabloids and other news outlets write.
@amy bee – do you have a link or a name for that? I’d like to read it but didn’t find anything recent when I googled.
Thanks !
Ideally i would have loved to see her before POLO even aired but regardless, I am so happy to see that things are really falling i to place in Camp Sussex.
I think it might also have to do with financial security. Once you lose that security, it’s hard to ever trust it again regardless of how much you are making. They may just be more willing to spend the money on a top of the line professional than they were before.
Some time ago I listened to an interview with Ari Emmanuel, the head of WWE, and he said that he didn’t believe in answering back to incorrect stories so it’s possible that the Sussex’s were basing their responses on his advice. While I don’t agree that they need to answer back in all situations, the Bill Simmons nastiness certainly warranted a clap back. I think it’s important that we remember that the Sussex’s have been through a devastating period of their lives and while we might feel that they should have “healed and moved forward” some time ago, we’re not them so they can take the time they need and handle their business, personally and professionally, the way they see fit.
I actually like the way they’ve handled their communications. Giving the gutter press ANYTHING is like minting money for those azzholes . They should never “answer back” or “correct the narrative”. Once a year or so they should release a statement reminding the press and Harry’s trash family that they still have the receipts from their time in that prison.
Im taking it as a sign big things are coming…🤞🏼🙏🏼 I feel like I’ve been waiting forever for With Love, Meghan.. I apologize for my lack of patience, but I am grateful for Meghan’s IG posts they have been a a joy to watch in the meantime.
Yes we all need something fun and life enhancing to look forward to. The glimpse of Lili and Auntie together was adorable!
It sure was adorable, and you’re right we all do need something joyful and fun to watch. Can’t wait until Tuesday 🤗
I grow weary of every time I hear people say they need to push back on the negative stories. They are dealing with classic narcissistic tactics. The monarch is the narcissist, the heir the golden child, the spare the scapegoat and the invisible child is everyone else. Engaging a narcissist with facts, or arguments or anything else means you have already lost. The BM engages in classic DARVO behavior on behalf of the monarchy. It is a no win scenario for them.
The only true way to get out from under a narcissist safely is to grey rock them. Which they can’t do totally because they are very interesting to the world and therefore the BRF can’t forget about them. But taking them on is dangerous (see Princess Diana the only true Princes of Wales). They have to swim in shark waters. The BM is trying their best to inspire a deranged person kill them, the less they engage the less attention is brought on them. I don’t believe the BRF is above having them killed out of spite. I also am very suspicious of the fire in Africa in Archie’s nursery and the subsequent cover up by the BM. This is some scary stuff.
Being authentic is another turn off to narcissist. They can’t stand it and H&M are now living their authentic selves.
If you answer one claim then you have to answer all of them otherwise it gives the appearance that it’s true. The BM would be ecstatic to engage in communications wars. It would be their dream come true. Also they will begin to look petty.
Other than Polo, they have promoted their ventures IMO. I think Meghan is going all out for her WLM series and AE products.
They are incredibly brave for what they do put out there. Just because it’s hard for us to hear all the lies doesn’t mean they have to put themselves in danger.
I broadly agree with everything you said. I also read the article write up by Ashley that Amy Bee mentioned up thread and was interested to read that she said they are very in tune with everything that’s being said. Mentioning that they are looking at quora, and Redditt and everything in between. So I don’t think they’re burying their heads in the sand as much as they are looking at everything from a much different perspective than we are.
My impression that I received was that they look at it from a point of view of how much of this is litigious, how much of this is detrimental to business, and how much if this can we push back on without getting into a back and forth. Then I think they are using actual data to see how pervasive a lot of this is, and go from there.
I think as fans sometimes we might be a little too dialed in, and presume because we see stuff that the general public is also internalizing it in the same way. It sounded from that article like Ashley was basically saying there’s always going to be a contingent of people that don’t like Meghan or Harry for whatever reason and trying to convince them is a waste of your time. It sounds like they have a strategy even if we aren’t always onboard with it, because they’re using more information than we are privy to on the outside.
I’m glad to see though that what they’ve seen to have taken from all of this is, no I’m not going to respond to every single thing because it’s not worth my time , but I’m also not going to be completely quiet. I’m just going to move like me and either you’re going to move with me or you’re not.
I’m sort of in the middle on this one. On the one hand I agree they shouldn’t respond to all the nonsense from the tabloid & UK media – which as so many have said is designed to provoke a response. On the other hand the promotion of their actual ventures and managing that message could’ve been a lot better for sure…
They fled at the start of a global pandemic. The Windsors spent years at that point deliberately cultivating public hate towards Meghan. The Sussexes were just grateful to be out of the fish bowl in the UK once they got their financials and housing situated. Harry probably automatically associates publicists with the grey men and wanted to leave that behind in his new life. He gave his perspective in Spare, interviews and the documentaries and that is what he wanted out in the public domain. It also defies comprehension that Harry/Meghan are still such tabloid targets in the UK. They left 5 years ago and are not on the taxpayer payer funded dole. They have never pulled disappearing stunts, no showed for announced appearances, appeared intoxicated at events, flashed photographers, used their stressed looking kids as buffers/for good press and posted abominations like the scarecrow pic, Frankenphoto and the Victorian cosplay birthday pics. Harry underestimated how spiteful and obsessive Willy is towards him. It is going to be entertaining seeing KP schooled in PR by someone besides Camilla.