The Sussexes have hired their first chief communications officer, Meredith Maines

For years, I’ve complained about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ostrich-syndrome communications strategy. There have been too many times over the past five years where it felt like Harry and Meghan were bizarrely still trying to play by “royal rules” or holding themselves to the asinine “never complain, never explain” non-strategy. Instead of responding to the existential threats to their business and reputation from Bill Simmons and Hollywood Reporter entertainment journalists, the Sussexes either buried their heads in the sand or pushed back only through third-parties. And don’t get me started on their lack of promotion for many of their projects. They’ve needed new comms people and new strategies for a while. Well, good news, hopefully: they’ve hired their first “chief communications officer.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have brought on Meredith Maines as their first chief communications officer, Axios exclusively reports. Why it matters: Perhaps no couple makes more headlines or receives more public scrutiny than the Sussexes, and Maines will be tasked with managing their reputation as well as the reputation of their expanding business portfolio. As CCO, Maines will oversee communications for Prince Harry and Meghan, their brand footprint and nonprofit endeavors. Shahed Fakhari Larson, founder of UNLMTD Partners and former CMO at Coatue, has also been hired as outside strategic communications counsel in support of their tech and business ventures. Maines — who begins the role on March 3 — is succeeding Archewell former head of communications Ashley Hansen, who left in October to launch her own firm with the support of The Duke and Duchess. Maines joins Team Sussex from Lightspeed Venture Partners, where she served as the firm’s first marketing partner, overseeing communications, brand strategy and advised Lightspeed’s portfolio companies. Before Lightspeed, Maines ran communications at Hulu and worked as a talent manager for American Idol. She started her career at Google, helping to launch its search products. Maines’ hire comes amid the pending launch of Meghan’s new company, As Ever, and shortly after Prince Harry’s main stage speech at venture capital summit, Upfront. Maines said: “I’m honored to partner with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to highlight the amazing work they are doing through Archewell, their broader business portfolio, and nonprofit work, I’m excited to help them tell their story as entrepreneurs, builders and philanthropists, while overseeing all communications for the couple and their ventures.” What to watch: The duke has made several private investments in recent years, including his investment in coaching platform BetterUp, and he is reportedly eyeing ventures that support veterans, mental health and online safety. The Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” will premiere on March 4, while the launch of her lifestyle company is expected to follow this spring.

[From Axios]

I don’t know how this will work with Ashley Hansen, who started her own PR firm last fall and the Sussexes became her first clients. I assume that the Sussexes will have Meredith Maines as their own in-house head of comms, and Maines will liaise with Hansen’s firm on bigger projects. I find the timing especially odd – to bring in someone new *just* as Meghan’s show is about to premiere and just a few months before the As Ever brand goes to market? I wish Maines had been given more of a head start as it appears that 2025 will be a busy season for Meghan, and maybe Harry as well, if he’s about to branch out into other businesses or brands.