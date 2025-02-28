“Zendaya has joined the cast of ‘Shrek 5’, as Shrek & Fiona’s daughter” links
  February 28, 2025

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Zendaya has joined the cast of Shrek 5, she’s playing Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. Is it weird that they’ve waited this long to make another Shrek movie? The fourth Shrek movie was released in 2010!! They waited fifteen years!! [Hollywood Life]
I think Kathleen Kennedy has been unfairly maligned by sexists, but I also think she’s a terrible executive who ruined a lot of properties through mismanagement. [LaineyGossip]
Getting to know model/Instahottie Denver Smith. [Socialite Life]
Man, Angelina Jolie didn’t even make Pajiba’s “alternative Oscar” shortlist. Justice for Maria, damn it! Jolie was great in it. [Pajiba]
Lily James is so pretty, but this outfit is a no. [Go Fug Yourself]
Basement Jaxx will tour for the first time in a decade. [OMG Blog]
Mindy Kaling is still talking about BJ Novak & her kids. [Just Jared]
Millie Bobby Brown wore Dolce & Gabbana in Madrid. [RCFA]
Wilmer Valderrama’s wife looks like Marion Cotillard?? [Seriously OMG]
Grandparents are revealing secrets! [Buzzfeed]
Another tribute to Gene Hackman. [Decider]

4 Responses to ““Zendaya has joined the cast of ‘Shrek 5’, as Shrek & Fiona’s daughter” links”

  1. Hannah says:
    February 28, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    Man, those grandparents stories are wild. Baddest thing my bubbe did was let me skive off school and watch musicals on the telly in bed with her (BEST tweenhood memory) and my nan used to give me whiskey from her pinky finger as a teething baby, while she smoked!

  2. Arhus says:
    February 28, 2025 at 1:56 pm

    I agree, Maria was great & so was Angelina Jolie!

  3. Smegmoria says:
    February 28, 2025 at 3:37 pm

    OMG. Basement Jaxx. Anybody got a roll?

  4. Anna says:
    February 28, 2025 at 4:54 pm

    I’m from Germany. My grandpa was a German and a POW in Russia, my other grandpa was a Russian and a POW in Germany. So there’s that. You can imagine the family dynamics.

