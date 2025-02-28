Rae: Princess Kate ‘knows exactly what she’s doing’ by offering free jam recipes

I’m still chuckling to myself over Prince William and Kate’s hilarious jam skit this week. Fresh from their Mustique holiday, William and Kate traveled to Pontypridd, Wales for some events. They showed up 90 minutes late, “baked” some treats at a cake shop (take that, Meghan!) and then Kate told people that she would send them her plum jam recipe for free, UNLIKE MEGHAN! William even contributed to the skit, swearing that Kate’s jam is the best, UNLIKE MEGHAN! It’s easy to forget that Meghan actually gave away her jam for free last year – those were gifted jam-baskets and Meghan still hasn’t put one jar of jam up for sale to this day. In fact, Meghan’s jam-baskets were the start of all of this, a now-year-long “Jam War” with the Windsors openly beefing with Meghan over jam and trying to say that jam belongs to them, or their jam is better, or their jam is free. Are you hungry for more Jam Discourse? Of course you are.
Royal commentator Charles Rae has claimed a “jam war” is brewing between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex. Speaking to GB News, Rae highlighted the stark contrast between Princess Kate’s recent offer to share her plum jam recipe for free and Meghan Markle’s plans to sell premium-priced preserves.
The comments come after Kate promised to send her recipe to young volunteers during a visit to Wales earlier this week. Meanwhile, Meghan is preparing to launch strawberry jam through her rebranded “As Ever” lifestyle venture, with prices reportedly set to reach between £25 and £30 per jar.
Royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News: “I think she knows exactly what she’s doing here, especially as she makes her own plum jam. And she’s now giving that recipe for free to a well-wisher. I suspect that Kensington Palace are going to get flooded with requests for that recipe. Now, contrastingly, you’ve got Meghan, who’s now producing some jam. I think it’s a strawberry jam. And that is going to cost you £25 to £30 a pop. That is four times more than a pot of jam that you could buy at the Highgrove Royal shop. That’s Prince Charles’s estate. So he’s selling jam as well. We’ve got jam wars going on.”
During their visit to a community garden in Wales, Kate offered her recipe to young volunteers who were growing plums and making jam.
“I’ll send you my plum jam recipe so you can try it,” the Princess of Wales said. Prince William was quick to praise his wife’s preserves, describing her jam as “amazing”.
[From GB News]
So, we’ve gone from “Charles makes jam too, the royals made jam first” to “Charles’s royal-branded jam is better than Meghan’s gauche American jam” to “if you support the Windsors, you’ll buy their overpriced jam and not Meghan’s” to “Kate is giving away jam recipes for free, and Meghan is probably going to charge thousands of dollars for her jam.” These people have lost their ever-loving minds. The only thing I agree with in this commentary is that Kate “knows exactly what she’s doing here.” It’s true. William and Kate have exposed themselves as complete lunatics who are obsessed with copykeening every single thing Harry and Meghan do.
The only way those loathsome creatures William and Kate can get any attention is by copying or trying to one up Harry and Meghan. What a pathetic duo they are.
They are completely funded by the British subjects at great cost.. (well over half a billion dollars a year and they never include security costs) and this is what WanK choose to do for that money. They have become court jesters and made it glaringly obvious how incompetent and useless having this man lead anything will be. I absolutely despise these two for what they continue to put Meghan through.
I don’t think they’re putting Meghan through anything right now because it’s clear that Meghan has move on with her life, but they are truly showing the public why Harry and Meghan had to leave 😎😎WILLIAM AND KATE ARE OBSESSED WITH THEM 😍
I certainly hope she doesn’t let them disturb her peace, but it has to be eerie to witness because this is far from normal behavior for anyone.
Yes, let’s give away free jam while we still are slumlords. Here’s a jar and just ignore the terrible drafty home and exorbitant heating costs.
The cheapskates come empty handed to charitable organizations they visit.
To be clear though, she’s not giving away free jam. Just the recipe. To one person.
Except I bet they’ll post the recipe to instagram next wednesday, LOL.
KP will probably release a video of keener making jam with the family the day before Meghan’s show is released. Someone else’s hands will be making the jam because keener kan’t kook and the cuts between Keener and the double will be creepy and obvious. The lens will suddenly be covered with vaseline when her face is shown close-up. The kids will all look faintly embarrassed, stressed and godsmacked. Charlotte will be standing close to George to offer him emotional support. Louis will be looking stunned to see his mother instead of Cook in the kitchen and the he will be muted in an obvious way when his parents interact on camera. Willy will be prowling around like Lurch from the Addam’s family. An internet fury will erupt when it turns out the recipe was stolen and not credited to the proper source. Lol.
They aren’t even giving out actual jam, just a recipe. I can find hundreds of free jam recipes on the internet. How is this even a flex?
Seriously, what is so special about “Kate’s jam?” This is giving off the same vibes as a “Martha Stewart” recipe—you need super-exclusive ingredients to pull one off, else it isn’t worth cooking.
I’m sure her jam recipe is one SHE found free on the internet.
What’s special is the secret ingredient- hate.
With Hate Kate!
What a loser Kate is. Jam wars, really? Tell the world how jealous and insecure you are about yourself and your marriage Kate.
Has anyone seen or heard Kate speak coherently in the last year? I have a new theory about her illness being a cover for a light lobotomy.
To be fair she did not speak intelligently or coherently before so…..
I understand being jealous or envious of someone. I don’t understand structuring your persona, wardrobe, interactions with your spouse, and ” job” around copying what they are doing and saying you’re better.They constantly knock everything the Sussexes do, but have spent the last seven years copying it a few months later.
Do they really think the wider world looks at this type of stuff and thinks ANYTHING but wow you’re pathetic? You don’t have to even be a royal watcher, everyone has had that coworker, family member, neighbor that copies everything that they do while also taking the crap on you doing it first.
The only people I see reporting on or framing this ” jam war” is the British media, which actually makes them look even more pathetic.
Right? There’s nothing like a good petty moment when it makes sense. But Kate is no Kendrick. If anything, she’s Drake in this scenario. She needs to take the L and let it go. Imagine coming back from a tax-funded holiday in Mustique and proclaiming that she’s gasp giving out her jam recipe for free to her subjects. All just to compete with Meghan. It’s got some real let them eat cake/jam vibes. It’s a pretty pathetic attempt at petty. Say Kate, I heard you like some jam?
“If anything, she’s Drake in this scenario…”
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
“Say Kate!”
🤣🤣🤣🤣
OMG! I said the other day to my friend that this whole Kendrick versus Drake beef reminded me so much of Kate and Meghan! One person is out there being innovative, striking their own path, being serious and silly while staying authentic, and generally minding their own business. The other is constantly begging for attention, has shady backroom dealings, and it’s constantly copying what their peers are doing and acting like they’re being original.
She didn’t even give the recipe.
She just has concepts of a plan to give away the recipe to one kid
“But Kate is no Kendrick. If anything, she’s Drake in this scenario.”
😂😂😂
These two phonies are so embarrassing. Kate is too lazy to make jam. Did Carole give away her party pieces products. Just saying.
As I’ve said before, W&K don’t have to earn a living. Charles and William rake in over £50m from the duchies per annum and this year’s Sovereign Grant is over £132m. Just for starters. There’s also the JK nonsense and recycled smear campaign, etc, in the run up to M’s show. KP is definitely losing the plot. Risible.
Oh, please let this be so. I want to see Kate counter with a Ploughman’s lunch and her homemade chutney, while staring adoringly at William over a pint of ale.
Yes Kate is acting like a mean girl. Kate has the UK people helping to pay for her lavish vacations.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaaa!!!
Oh dear god they are trying to start a f**king jam war. They are so very desperate and jealous and filled with jam hate.
Where do they come up with the price of jam per jar? These men are disgusting.
Meghan is not a scalper, grifter, con-artist — unlike the Willionaire Slumlord.
And how hard is it to share that secret recipe right there on the spot, if it’s your favorite one? The fruit to sugar ratio plus pectin is more or less a given, for any kind of fruit preserve to become shelf-stable, and what we do, depending on the sweetness of the plums, add a splash of lemon juice and, above all, cinnamon.
They really make it sound as if FewchaKween will be giving away a state secret.
They have no idea the price. Maybe it’ll be that amount but maybe it won’t. They’re just stirring up ish.
And some people still think, Kate is innocent in all the abuse Meghan suffered. I don’t understand what else this woman needs to do in order to convince people that she is a racist white woman who made Meghan’s life a living hell.
Exactly this👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼..
ABSOLUTELY, 100%, THIS.
Yep. This.
Despite major surgery & cancer – she’s still got time to be abusive to another human being. SMDH
They are a bunch of white women who believe that Meghan’s life deserves to be hell for rising above their station. These are the same kooks who send hate mail and death threats to the female partners of the male celebrities they love. These women who probably also bake cookies for their kids class parties, volunteer for the church pot luck, still love Winnie the Pooh and are thought of as so, so kind on the surface. There’s a pathology here–some women who are sugary sweet on the surface but relentless bullies online out of site. Kate is their patron saint. These hellions need to eb named and shamed, honestly. I think there are a lot of sick and twisted women out ther living double lives–I hear there’s even a group of troll women who hate on a woman and kids who were killed by husband/father. The guy’s in prison and these women write hateful stuff about how the wife and kids deserved to die–I saw a reddit post about a man discovering his wife was one of these sickos. I’ll bet to a 1 that every single one of those women hates Meghan to the bottom of her soul.
This would be a great area of study for an anthropologist, psychologist, or sociologist. Have these women always existed, like the toxic men, and social media has allowed this cancer to mestastasize? Or did social media create an apportunity for haters (or weak minded people) to expose and capitalize on hate they didn’t even know they had?
@lanne, I agree on all that, but I am mostly calling out women who make comments like “Kate should leave Will and H&M can help her”, “Kate should visit H&M and be friends with them against her husband”. There are some women who really believe Meghan and also think that Kate was innocent in all this. I really think, it is all because she is a white woman, so they can’t comprehend she can also be a bad person.
In one of her interviews, Allison Williams who played a racist woman in Get Out said that she was approached by many people saying that they believed her character was the victim of her family, she wasn’t actually a racist murderer. She didn’t get why it was so hard for people to believe that a white woman can be one of the bad guys. It is all the racist belief that white women are pure and innocent compared to black people. The belief on Kate is the same and contradicted by her public behavior for years.
Well stated, sevenblue … and lanne, too.
Proof again of just how terrible the royals’ staff work is. William has a rantrum and the namess staff respond stupidly. I don’t know which is worse, the principals or the staffers. They are hell bent on killing off the monarchy all by themselves.
Doesn’t the duchy that Will now owns make jam? If Kate wants to be so impressive, send free duchy foodstuffs to people, not a recipe. Or send the recipe with the ingredients to make it.
She got a free pass for the most part from the British media for literally lunging at meghan.
That was a very telling moment and extremely triggering. I have no doubt in my mind that WanK are both very physical abusive people not just verbally and psychologically abusive. I honestly hope the nannies are raising their children in Adelaide cottage alone while the parents are living elsewhere, this isn’t normal or healthy behavior.
They are such LOSERS lol Imagine being in your 40’s with everything you can ask for and you’re still jealous of a woman who does not give a flying F about anyone of you or your spice-less island. Meghan is a better woman than me, I’ll admit. I would’ve trolled those two brainless idiots every chance I got.
“Spiceless island!” Ha – fabulous
Love how theyve just invented the price of meghans jams. Amazing journalism.
They are copykeening everything Meghan does except being in love and happy.
Every once in a while they do attempt the happy and in love thing (very poorly, and they look even more awkward).
Insert Brian Cox voice over: These are not serious people.
Kate looks at Will with fear, and he looks at her with anger and disgust.
I don’t know that I think she looks at him with fear. Mostly, bc she’s usually trying to find festive glances for the cameras. If anything, I see frustration and anger every now and then like at that polo match when he briefly kissed her and then walked away.
She can divorce him if she’s that’s afraid. But these jam games show she’s perfectly fine with this one sided competition. Kate is not a victim but a perpetrator of the abuse against Meghan.
. She wants to be queen. And she’s a mean girl and sees other women as competition.
This is as fake as the man asking keen to help him with a crossword puzzle
Oh please. Katie isn’t giving away this mythical plum jam recipe to the volunteers. However, I bet Keen has the crack baby cocktail recipe memorized. She could offer that to the peasants.
Hahahahaha! You just made my day!
Kate’s free jam is more competing with her father-in-law’s jam, not Meghan’s.
Meghan does not need anyone in the UK to buy her jam to be successful.
In any case, only the old white people in the UK will be interested in Kate’s jam.
Unless that recipe is publicly shared, like on a social media site, then it’s no more special than me giving my friends my awesome chili recipe.
I really hope that Meghan has gotten to a place in her life where she can just laugh at Kate’s desperation.
Of course she knew exactly what she was doing with that whole jam discussion and that’s why she looks so pathetic, desperate and just plain mean.
Kate has been an active participant in the attacks on Meghan since day one. I think the fake crying story should have confirmed that if it wasn’t clear before.
Meghan is living her life with joy and the other one just looks pathetic.
This isn’t the “own” they think it is. All of this shows how obsessed, insecure and pathetic they are. No one owns making jam. This is so sad……If they weren’t so terrible I would feel sorry for Will and Kate.
Oh, rest assured, EVERY BODY could see what they were trying to do with the jam comments. No need to underline it.
I’m puzzled by the projected price of “£25 to £30 a pop” for Meghan’s theoretical jam. Maybe the writer is trying to be facetious, but now if she sells jam at merely £10 ( which is what the Duchy Originals strawberry preserves would set you back), it’s going to sound like a bargain!
Even if it’s the higher price I know I will be purchasing it🫣.. I just won’t be sharing it lol
I don’t even think Meghan will be selling jam…my guess is that she might do a little kit with jars, labels, maybe a basket or dishtowel, that you can use to personalize homemade preserves. Isn’t she about elevating the everyday? Jam is simple and easy for anyone to make (which is what makes this jam war conversation so asinine), but it becomes something special when it’s a homemade gift.
It would have been a cute gesture if Kate had just offered the jam recipe and left it at that. But they had to throw in the comparison to Meghan and that Kate’s recipe would be free. Which naturally brought up posts about Charles’ jam being sold in his gift shop. So, they doubled down with comparing hypothetical prices and claiming Meghan will charge $37 for a jar of strawberry jam. Really, W&K’s PR people never know when to leave well enough alone.
I disagree. Kate mentioned the jam recipe knowing exactly that the media would make this comparison so it’s not cute at all, but very insidious. Kate has been using the media for over 20 years and knows exactly what she is doing.
Kate has never mentioned a jam recipe before either. We have to look for a reference to a chutney jar given to Queen Elizabeth for a Xmas gift years before Meghan even arrived just to find any reference to preserves of any sort.
I ask this question honestly with not one ounce of snark: what fruits (besides plums apparently) even grow in the UK? The US has many different climate zones and the UK doesn’t have that luxury. Any jam war would be over before it started.
I was curious too so looked it up –
“The native fruits of the British isles, and which, till the thirteenth or fourteenth century, must have been the only sorts known to the common people, are the following: -small purple plums, sloes, wild currants, brambles, raspberries, wood strawberries, cranberries, blackberries, red-berries, heather-berries, elder-berries, roan-berries, haws, holly-berries, hips, hazel-nuts, acorns, and beech-mast.”
Others now do too – apparently pears for eg but they were not native to England originally.
That is super interesting! I was certain that apples were on the list since I seem to recall their use in early English literature and realized that the Romans and other invaders probably brought in some crops when they settled.
I found this link https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/learn/story-of-england/romans/food-and-health/ which adds the following: “The Romans introduced over 50 new kinds of food plants: fruits such as fig, grape, apple, pear, cherry, plum, damson, mulberry, date and olive; vegetables such as cucumber and celery; nuts, seeds and pulses such as lentil, pine nut, almond, walnut and sesame; and herbs and spices including coriander, dill and fennel. Many of these were then successfully grown in Britain.”
But it is interesting to know that before the Romans arrived it was mostly berries and acorns.
@monlette – cool- thanks & thank you for the additional info!
For the love of G*d, these two are shameless.
Of course she does, and apparently doesn’t mind that the RF and the BM continue to make her look like the smug a-hole she is. She’s such a willing participant in this childish “me too” bullroar.
I’m sure she makes jam. Now William & Kate are all lovey dovey too. Fake
I imagine that this offer, like many of their stated “I’m going to do this” it will never happen. Right off the top of my head William wanted to fly air ambulance helicopters during the pandemic, William stated that he was going to become a counselor with a text help line, Kate’s Early Years foundation has still no produced anything tangible. So, yeah no one is ever going to get any recipe from Kate, jam or otherwise.
Some staff member will have to look up a recipe and pretend it is hers.
Or said recipe is Carole’s …
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, cleary Kate thinks Meghan is gifted and the only way she can get attention is to copy her.
…can you people hear yourselves?
Somewhere in KP right now, a staffer is frantically trying to find an obscure jam recipe on the internet that they can pass off as Kate’s.
Carol will be already in possession of said recipe, this whole thing having been cooked up by her and her spiteful daughter.
What mentality does this reveal about W&K ? Seriously, what mentality must they both have?
I still think this is media made-up malarky. Plum jelly has like four ingredients. Plums, water, sugar, and lemon juice. Yes, you can add spices, but typically you don’t need to look up a recipe card for that. Just: “I like to add a spoonful of cinnamon and a pinch of allspice and cloves to mine.” I can believe she said that she likes to make plum jam, but to whole “sending out the recipe for free” thing sounds like the press gilding the lily.
Saw a clip of Gyles Brandreth with Allison Hammond and when asked if the royals were worried about Meghan’s show he said no, I don’t think they’re even aware of it. Which lol, fine. I get why he says that bc it’s better for the royals to appear like they’re indifferent and I can believe that Camilla and Charles are doing a better job of that. But it’s wholly unbelievable and eye roll-inducing. Like, sure they have no idea. Please. Kind of like Edward and Sophie had no idea who Oprah was. Its farcical that they don’t know about Meghan’s show. Of course they do. But here’s the thing. Kate and William blew up that whole narrative with their cutesy plum jam recipe comments. They’re giving the game away. They can’t feign that they have no idea about the show so it makes this Gyles guy come across as deluded. William and Kate are very very aware and they telegraphed it when they talked about how fantastic Kate’s jam is. The royals can’t act like they’re above it all when even GB news says Kate was very aware of what she was doing.
William and Kate are literally reproducing reels posted by Meghan from Invictus games. They are well aware of that show. No one believes they won’t be watching it the second it comes out.
It’s like they’re trying to appear a little bit more like creeps every day.
This reportage of jam wars is demeaning and exposes the childishness of both PoWs boasting about HER jam. Once again it is a big old world and everybody can shine and make a positive contribution to everyday life when the news is so grim. FK and FQ after a brutal year are supposedly at the behest of their handlers, relaunching themselves as credible and serious heirs to the throne. They showed a united front in Wales to quell those pernicious rumours of marital harmony. The ITV news report mischievously referred to their competitive nature as they made Welsh cakes side by side! Many qualities are needed to be an effective PoW and then consort. Making quality jam isn’t in the top ten of essentials for monarchy, is it? Why were they both jamming about her jam? Wouldn’t it have been more appropriate for them to have learnt some Welsh so that they could talk to the natives and show commitment to their roles? They need to go higher not lower because beefing about jam is not serious or dignified.
Associative thinking: Little Kate Horner sat in a corner….
Plum jam isn’t typically American, is that why she’s claimed it? This is odd.
“Rae: Princess Kate ‘knows exactly what she’s doing’ by offering free jam recipes”. Yes, whatever she is told to do.