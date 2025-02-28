Rae: Princess Kate ‘knows exactly what she’s doing’ by offering free jam recipes

I’m still chuckling to myself over Prince William and Kate’s hilarious jam skit this week. Fresh from their Mustique holiday, William and Kate traveled to Pontypridd, Wales for some events. They showed up 90 minutes late, “baked” some treats at a cake shop (take that, Meghan!) and then Kate told people that she would send them her plum jam recipe for free, UNLIKE MEGHAN! William even contributed to the skit, swearing that Kate’s jam is the best, UNLIKE MEGHAN! It’s easy to forget that Meghan actually gave away her jam for free last year – those were gifted jam-baskets and Meghan still hasn’t put one jar of jam up for sale to this day. In fact, Meghan’s jam-baskets were the start of all of this, a now-year-long “Jam War” with the Windsors openly beefing with Meghan over jam and trying to say that jam belongs to them, or their jam is better, or their jam is free. Are you hungry for more Jam Discourse? Of course you are.

Royal commentator Charles Rae has claimed a “jam war” is brewing between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex. Speaking to GB News, Rae highlighted the stark contrast between Princess Kate’s recent offer to share her plum jam recipe for free and Meghan Markle’s plans to sell premium-priced preserves. The comments come after Kate promised to send her recipe to young volunteers during a visit to Wales earlier this week. Meanwhile, Meghan is preparing to launch strawberry jam through her rebranded “As Ever” lifestyle venture, with prices reportedly set to reach between £25 and £30 per jar. Royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News: “I think she knows exactly what she’s doing here, especially as she makes her own plum jam. And she’s now giving that recipe for free to a well-wisher. I suspect that Kensington Palace are going to get flooded with requests for that recipe. Now, contrastingly, you’ve got Meghan, who’s now producing some jam. I think it’s a strawberry jam. And that is going to cost you £25 to £30 a pop. That is four times more than a pot of jam that you could buy at the Highgrove Royal shop. That’s Prince Charles’s estate. So he’s selling jam as well. We’ve got jam wars going on.” During their visit to a community garden in Wales, Kate offered her recipe to young volunteers who were growing plums and making jam. “I’ll send you my plum jam recipe so you can try it,” the Princess of Wales said. Prince William was quick to praise his wife’s preserves, describing her jam as “amazing”.

[From GB News]

So, we’ve gone from “Charles makes jam too, the royals made jam first” to “Charles’s royal-branded jam is better than Meghan’s gauche American jam” to “if you support the Windsors, you’ll buy their overpriced jam and not Meghan’s” to “Kate is giving away jam recipes for free, and Meghan is probably going to charge thousands of dollars for her jam.” These people have lost their ever-loving minds. The only thing I agree with in this commentary is that Kate “knows exactly what she’s doing here.” It’s true. William and Kate have exposed themselves as complete lunatics who are obsessed with copykeening every single thing Harry and Meghan do.