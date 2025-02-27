Princess Kate promised to give away her plum-jam recipe for free, unlike Meghan!

As we discussed, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Wales on Wednesday for some pre-St. David’s Day events. This day-trip served multiple purposes – a pre-celebration for St. David’s Day, a visit to an area which was ravaged by floods in December, a necessary “look at us while we’re hard at work” moment following their Mustique vacation, and most importantly, the day’s events were organized around “competing” with the Duchess of Sussex. With Love, Meghan comes out next week, and it will feature Meghan cooking, baking, entertaining, gardening, and jam-making. William and Kate made a special visit to a Welsh cake shop and “tried their hand” at playing with dough and making baked goods. Hilariously, that was not the only pointed Meghan-specific subtweet of the trip. Kate and William also had to talk about JAM.

The Princess of Wales has promised to send her recipe for plum jam to young gardeners. The Princess heard how young volunteers at a community garden in Wales were growing plums and turning them into jam, and promised them: “I’ll send you my recipe so you can try it.” In 2012, it was reported that the then-Duchess of Cambridge had given out strawberry jam and plum preserve as Christmas presents. The Duchess of Sussex, her sister-in-law, is currently producing her own range of jam to sell, relaunching her brand under the name “As Ever” last week. In an Instagram video, the Duchess said: “Of course there will be fruit preserves, I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam.” The Princess, who cooks her version at home with no known plans to market it to the public, revealed that she is also learning to forage in Norfolk, with her three children impressed by a “huge” puffball mushroom she had found near their home. “The children thought it was fascinating,” she said. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a joint visit to the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, near Pontypridd in South Wales, where they were given a tour of the woodland walks and home-grown produce. Introduced to a group of young volunteers, the Princess asked: “What sort of things to do you get involved in?” One young woman told her they were growing plums, pointing the tree out, with the Princess exclaiming: “I just saw it,” prompting the Prince to add that his wife’s jam was “amazing”.

[From The Telegraph]

“Prompting the Prince to add that his wife’s jam was ‘amazing’” – you guys. LMAO. They are so ridiculous!! What’s even funnier is that they seem to think they’re being sly, or that they totally look normal doing this kind of thing? Instead, they both look crazy as hell and like they’re jointly obsessed with every single thing Meghan does or says. This jam mess reminds me so much of when Kate ran around, hugging everyone she saw in 2022 and early 2023, immediately after Meghan said (in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan) that she’s a “hugger” and that British people hated when she hugged them.