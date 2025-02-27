Princess Kate promised to give away her plum-jam recipe for free, unlike Meghan!

As we discussed, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Wales on Wednesday for some pre-St. David’s Day events. This day-trip served multiple purposes – a pre-celebration for St. David’s Day, a visit to an area which was ravaged by floods in December, a necessary “look at us while we’re hard at work” moment following their Mustique vacation, and most importantly, the day’s events were organized around “competing” with the Duchess of Sussex. With Love, Meghan comes out next week, and it will feature Meghan cooking, baking, entertaining, gardening, and jam-making. William and Kate made a special visit to a Welsh cake shop and “tried their hand” at playing with dough and making baked goods. Hilariously, that was not the only pointed Meghan-specific subtweet of the trip. Kate and William also had to talk about JAM.
The Princess of Wales has promised to send her recipe for plum jam to young gardeners. The Princess heard how young volunteers at a community garden in Wales were growing plums and turning them into jam, and promised them: “I’ll send you my recipe so you can try it.”
In 2012, it was reported that the then-Duchess of Cambridge had given out strawberry jam and plum preserve as Christmas presents.
The Duchess of Sussex, her sister-in-law, is currently producing her own range of jam to sell, relaunching her brand under the name “As Ever” last week. In an Instagram video, the Duchess said: “Of course there will be fruit preserves, I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam.”
The Princess, who cooks her version at home with no known plans to market it to the public, revealed that she is also learning to forage in Norfolk, with her three children impressed by a “huge” puffball mushroom she had found near their home. “The children thought it was fascinating,” she said.
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a joint visit to the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland, near Pontypridd in South Wales, where they were given a tour of the woodland walks and home-grown produce. Introduced to a group of young volunteers, the Princess asked: “What sort of things to do you get involved in?”
One young woman told her they were growing plums, pointing the tree out, with the Princess exclaiming: “I just saw it,” prompting the Prince to add that his wife’s jam was “amazing”.
“Prompting the Prince to add that his wife’s jam was ‘amazing’” – you guys. LMAO. They are so ridiculous!! What’s even funnier is that they seem to think they’re being sly, or that they totally look normal doing this kind of thing? Instead, they both look crazy as hell and like they’re jointly obsessed with every single thing Meghan does or says. This jam mess reminds me so much of when Kate ran around, hugging everyone she saw in 2022 and early 2023, immediately after Meghan said (in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan) that she’s a “hugger” and that British people hated when she hugged them.
There are no words to describe these silly people.
Someone please talk about how her scar is visible! Something is going on over her eyebrow in the header pic.
These are not serious people.
Oh yes there are
Gabby for the win.
I do want to use the word ‘desperate’ to describe those people. You can also say that they are ‘petty, childish idiots’ if you want.
They look like two crazy people that have lost their way 🤣🤣 It’s good to see Meghan controlling the narrative though, Jam is my Jam😍
I wish Meghan would say something like “I love taking long hikes at midnight” or get papped wearing something really out there, like fluorescent 80s style legwarmers. Just to see how long it takes for Bill and Kathy to start talking about how much “the kids love midnight hikes” and how long it takes for K to show up somewhere with fluorescent leg warmers over her jeggings.
I got a visual. LOL
Um…plums, sugar, pectin, just off the top of my head.
Harry/Meghan are out here doing the d*mn thing while Will and Kate forever play catch up and are on the backfoot. The Palace has a terrible, unsophisticated , ineffective comms team: always playing catch up. . The Wales’ sly digs at H&M are petty, and a clear sign that W&K are at a disadvantage. Trotting out Knauf ahead of Meghan’s show, and having him talk about historic bullying allegations is not being seen by all, for what it is. Desperate!
Imagine being a 40 year old, with a real platform to do good and instead you run around acting like you’re in middle school. Embarrassing.
And they dragged out hewitt probably Samantha will be on a talk show 3 2 1
And piers.
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Did she say British ppl hated her for hugging? I thought she said the family hated her for it bc it made them look cold.
Yeah, they look crazy. And I feel like the BM is purposely showing how unhinged they are.
These 2 idiots are working extra being nice and meeting people to… copy meg?
Good grief. KP thinking that jam wars, JK and recycled smears, etc, is a good idea in the run up to M’s Netflix show beggars belief. Reminds me yet again of what Prince Philip said on US television in 1969.
And, of course, W&K don’t have to pay their own way. Between them, William and Charles rake in over £50m from the duchies in addition to the £133m Sovereign Grant this year. And more.
* £132.1m Sovereign Grant this year, to be precise.
Thanks for stating this, Beth. Given all the Royals do, I’m sure the British underprivileged will find comfort in that amount! Obscene for these generational grifters.
A recent report from Republic states that the total cost of the monarchy each year is over half a billion pounds. And recent research also indicates that money coming into the UK from tourism would not be less without the monarchy. Even those here in the UK who are not anti-monarchy have increasing concerns about the set-up.
Other than royal weddings they really don’t bring in as much tourism as the museums and other tourist attractions. The royals are irrelevant and serve no purpose. They certainly aren’t worthy being funded to show up at random places and do nothing more than what a celebrity could do. At least with celebrities they contribute monetarily.
I swear, Kate and William are the most insecure people out there. They are weirdly obsessed with Harry and Meghan.
And, Kate is gross for touching her hair and then putting her dirty hands in the dough. Very unsanitary.
🤮 Ick. Just saw a nasty picture of a half-baked lumpen mass of pancake dough online, attributed to Princess Kitty’s Kitchen Prowess. And now I’m gagging over the thought of pulling a long sticky, stringy hair out of a jam jar (probably fake hair). Yuck. 🤢
What a stupid story. So rather than actually printing the jam recipe that “amazes” Willy, this ‘invisible contractor’ tells us that Kitty is fixin’ to get ready to start thinking about steps to take to start getting ready to think about releasing HRH™️ jam recipe 🙄.
This has to be the most pathetic attempt at copying her more charismatic, successful and delightful SIL, her PR people must really dislike her. She comes off as desperate for any positive attention so she copies and pretends she knows anything about cooking, baking or making jam. There have been so many stories about the fact she can’t cook and doesn’t spend time in the kitchen that her attempts at trying show up her archrival is quite sad. Why set yourself up to look like a wannabe Meghan and douchey royal. Does she put her plum jam on her pancakes because that we know how well she makes pancakes! God, they are just so bad at all of this. On another note, her clothing choices have seem kind of dated and blah and it makes me wonder if they have cut her clothing allowance, she just doesn’t seem that into dressing like she used to be. She appears to have lost all interest in the whole royal program and I think its because the palace insiders don’t respect or feel she is that important anymore. She is not getting the same royal treatment, the events are less visible and she is often sidelined.
This even more desperate than I thought they would get. Katie has a jam recipe we’ve never heard of before? 🤣🤣🤣 Why wasn’t it mentioned when they told us about ole King Charles’s jams? That woman couldn’t even flip a pancake but I guess she’s just been “jamming” on the down low. The desperation smells all the way her from Shutter Island 🙄
Apparently she’s had it since 2012? Was this actually known before? Or did someone from KP make sure to tell the papers oh and by the way she’s had this recipe since 2012? Jamming on the down low😂 is sending me.
It was reported, way back when, that Kate gave away jars of homemade chutney as gifts. I don’t remember jam being mentioned, though, much less plum jam. But yeah, maybe Kate has been jammin’ on the downlow for years and it’s just that nobody has asked her about it…
Chutney? Jam? Who knows. But apparently since 2012. Which they made sure to note. Lordy it’s sad. They’ve had over 10 years to mention it but now they are….desperadoes.
These idiots have no friends to entertain at home, they need to give away their recipes for free.
Yes, Kate gives her jam away for free…unlike her father-in-law. A good laugh this rainy morning.
The cooks jam not keens.
Anyone who has made jam with any frequency could say their recipe without prompting. There are not that many ingredients.
This is my thought too! My kids and I make freezer jam with our raspberries every year and they even made it without my help last year when the oldest was 10. Jam isn’t hard once you have a few supplies!
That’s what I was thinking. It’s been decades since I’ve made any jam, but it’s fruit, sugar, pectin, a little lemon juice in a big pot on the stove.
Jam is not a static recipe. As a long time jam maker, it depends on the quality and ripeness of the fruit. There are basic rules of thumb – but that’s it. Every year I make plum jam and I wind up with a different proportion of sugar to plums to lemons because of when I’ve picked them. How thick (tart) the skin is. I make it the old fashioned way w/out pectin, which is how I suspect Meghan does as well.
Plum jam doesn’t even use pectin, there is plenty of pectin in the skins. I won’t mock any homemade jam, its all good, but I find plum to be the easiest to make out of all of them.
I thought of the pathetic pancake too! There’s no way you can convince me that someone who cannot make a simple pancake is over there making jam….I just don’t believe it. Not plausible. Nope…..
ETA: And the hand through the hair, then straight into the dough was GROSS. This is a person that has no relationship with basic food safety protocols, because she spends NO time in the kitchen cooking. Even a basic home cook knows general hygiene steps to not poison their whole family. – Yech!
The desperation is hilarious. They had to make sure to talk about jam and how amazing Kate’s jams are. Like…….KP. this is not the winning strategy you think it is.
This all reminds me in a way of Camilla’s black dress that she wore in response to diana’s “revenge” dress. It just emphasized the difference between the two women in a way that did not benefit Camilla.
Will and Kate would be so much better served to follow Anne’s lead and just work regularly and make passing comments and just get on with it. They are never going to win the constant competition with H&M and the more they try, the more they’ll lose.
Revenge dresses are so passe. It’s all about the revenge jam now😂. Sounds like it should be in a murder mystery, the poisoned plum revenge jam.
‘Revenge jam’! Smear at your peril!
There is something seriously psychologically wrong with WanK and it is becoming glaringly obvious. Their obsession is scary at this point, are they ever going to stop this? This is far from normal behavior for any one even the most insecure couple on earth.
What hasn’t been mentioned yet is the clip of them holding hands so tightly while power walking in the train station.
They clearly are watching all the things Meghan is posting. It’s pathetic.
I haven’t seen that, but like I said this is such disturbing behavior it is hard to joke about anymore.
I honestly wonder if they all sit around and say okay which parts of Meghan’s latest insta are we co-opting today.
That is 100% what is done. I bet Meghan knows the burner accounts too.
This is why they are unpopular. This is just so disingenuous, pathetic and clearly motivated by jealousy that I am embarrassed for them. And you know they were sitting around a table smirking to themselves thinking, “HA! This time we’re totally going to take her down!”
I swear if I found out these two were Kang and Kronos I wouldn’t be shocked. They behave like everything they know about how to act as human beings they read in a book ( I know that’s not true though).
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Heck, the Brain’s world-takeover schemes make more sense than these two doing anything…
You know when you say that, I had a very unkind thought about Brain’s obvious disgust and Pinky’s constant jumping around and obliviousness.
🤣🤣🤣😈
Dead, Dee(2). The visual image I got from that just slayed me.
@Dee(2): and they’re not readers!
What plum jam recipe would that be Can’t? What a fricken joke. Meg plays chess and these two play tiddly winks. They are like a couple of twelve year olds thinking they are oh so cool.
The obvious trolling omg. They’re making it really clear how obsessed they are with Meghan. To the point that they’re trolling her during events about how Kate makes jam too. It’s the equivalent of saying, so there, take that Meghan. Nanana boo boo. Whatever you do I can do better. So embarrassingly petty and juvenile omg.
That she is still wilfully engaging in this juvenile pettiness (and this isn’t the first incident) after her health crisis is contemptible. I have not an ounce of sympathy for this woman. WanK need to grow up and get a life.
Right? She’s just come out of a rough year and what does she do? Jumps right back into being petty and competitive. Jeez. Whatever gets you up in the morning, I guess. It sure ain’t empathy and kindness as the wales claim. It’s strait-up mean-spirited pettiness that gets them going. Very trumpian.
Exactly right! We were told the “cancer” changed her whole mindset and made her reevaluate what was important in life
@Gabby and it did. She totally knows what’s important in life now.
Making sure the American black woman who stole “her” prince never wins.
Except Meghan is always winning. Just because it’s a priority doesn’t mean it’s something she can do well lol
When I saw her at Wimbledon preening for cameras and being “applauded” and her smugness, I knew she did not change.
And the worst or best part of this is – depending on your perspective – Meghan does not care. She’s not tracking what Kate is doing. She’s going to wear what she wants, cook what she wants, etc. She’s not tracking Kate’s movements the way Kate tracks hers.
If this were a two way competition, and both were being petty and trying to one up the other – then okay, we could at least understand that Kate is just one half of this. But its not two way. Meghan is living rent free inside Kate’s head and its so obvious.
That’s a good point. The papers have pitted the two women against each other from the beginning. On one side, you’ve got Meghan saying Kate is a good person. And if you like me you don’t have to dislike her. And then on the other side, you’ve got Kate who has very purposely played into the misogynistic narrative from the beginning. The crying lie that was deliberately planted. This latest “jam war”. It’s so distasteful but she’s all about the petty competition. Guess that’s what happens when you play into the tabloid system.
When Kate started wearing repeats more than she ever had in her life while Meghan was pregnant for the first time and forced to wear new stuff all the time because her body was changing, I knew then Kate was intentionally trolling.
Kate remains the emotionally stunted woman who has to compete with any woman she thinks is competition. She doesn’t realize how foolish she looks.
It’s so bad. Sometimes I feel sympathy bc it must suck to be so appearance-based and then have a ridiculously photogenic woman like Meghan come in. But then she pulls something so absurdly petty like this jam thing and that feeling evaporates and reminds me of the planted crying story lie. Her actions make it really hard to find empathy for her. I do have some but man if karma is a thing its coming for her hard.
OMG – This would be hilarious if it wasn’t so sad! Who knew that Meghan’s jam would still be hitting a nerve. I would love it, absolutely love it if Meghan made pancakes on her lifestyle show.
I know I’m being petty but, I don’t care. When they go low, I’m not going high. I getting right down in the dirt with them! 😆
Embarrassing. A one thousand year old institution which receives hundreds of millions of taxpayers funds while having an enormous private wealth. And complete focussed and obsessed with a woman on the other side of the world who has ignored them for years. Meanwhile Meghan’s Instagram post from yesterday likely has more views and generates more interest.
Her reels just keep on growing. Every post she makes, the more tears are shed. It’s wonderful. Meghan is laughing all the way to the bank and I love this for her.
The best thing is, Meghan doesn’t give a damn. She’s living her best authentic life.
If her jam recipe is special why aren’t they marketing it with the duchy products? I’m just amazed there is no promo in the article to make themselves money.
A recent report from Republic states that the total cost of the monarchy each year is over half a billion pounds. And recent research also indicates that money coming into the UK from tourism would not be less without the monarchy. Even those here in the UK who are not anti-monarchy have increasing concerns about the set-up.
I’ve also read that the Wales have 60 employees 🙄
This woman is so embarassing
Kate lives in luxury at tax payers expense. Meghan works for a living. Big difference. Guess the bots are not programmed to realize this.
there is absolutely nothing these people could do to convince me Kate knows how to make jam or how to cook anything in general.
Well, apparently she bakes with her kids all the time but you’d never know it by looking at her. As an aside, her playing with her hair while dealing with dough and then expecting people to eat her creations is disgusting.
I just realized Kate and Meghan are the same age. Wow. What a difference. You know, rot starts on the inside.
Considering that Kate made a mangled pancake at one event and ran her fingers through her hair and not washing her hands while making a Welsh baked good, I wouldn’t trust anything Kate makes, especially the “jam”.
Now she’s making jam, all of a sudden?
IIRC she was giving away chutney to everyone years ago, maybe around the time the Together cookbook came out?
And before that — either before WC got married, or shortly after — there was a cookery course or two that she took, because she couldn’t even boil water, according to Harry’s brother?
Anyway, someone married into that bunch of grifters should maybe not talk about money, or be planning on selling jams. It’s not like they don’t already sell Duchy organic, Bucks House tat, Sandringham gin, Highgrove gardening tools etc etc.
Hee, I forgot about the chutney. Thanks!
I remember Pippa using her gap year to learn gourmet cooking in Italy. Kate sat home and waited for William to call. Pippa seems far more motivated than Kate could ever appear. I wonder if she wishes she had Pippa’s life?
Willy no one wants your wife’s recipes,they want you to be a better slumlord.
How about you give them insulated housing??
Shows how empty headed keens are. No way does she prepare jam. She probably hands the recipe to the cooks on staff
Everything they do is so reactive and for what?
I think this is why the BM is heavy on the puff pieces https://x.com/nomoremonarchs/status/1895059803741004113?t=ZVAUMTH_-3CXssBfWbpKLg&s=19
Thanks for sharing. Good to see local pushback against the monarchy. Love the banner saying “We don’t need handshakes/We need flood justice”.
This is why she has no close women friends she sees them as competition. I remember how she dressed like j e c c a
Next they will announce a new YouTube show “In Hate With Kate“ coming soon…
@Hypocrisy that took me out 😂
“With Hate, Kate”🤣🤣🤣 coming soon
I mean her actions support these titles. All hail Kate, the Queen of Hate. Definitely not hearts. I mean maaaaybe the queen of bitter and petty hearts. It doesn’t have to be this way though. She could just not? Like move on and do your duty or whatever. It’s kind of insane to watch.
My god they get more pathetic by the day.
I wonder if they practice it at home.
Derangers are probably clamoring for keens so called recipe
And Then , she hugged everyone in sight including a long forgotten history teacher
And Then, all senior royals wear burgundy to the
Christmas Carols.
And Then she suddenly giving out her plum jam recipe for free .
The British tabloids loudly proclaim the free recipe. But is it really free ?. Aren’t they tax payer funded .
Probably got it off the internet.
When the public pays for her house and clothes and Mustique vacations, then no I don’t think the jam is free. Meghan is selling her jam as she has a house to pay for, security to pay for.
These two are so dusty and musty. The lack of joy and charisma is especially deafening compared to the vibrant BTS Meghan released on Instagram yesterday. I mean, W & K somehow managed to make something delightful (cookies!) look dull, bland and joyless. They are trying so hard and just falling flat.
Can’t believe she’s a 42 year old woman with 3 children. Her immaturity is staggering.
I hope those children don’t follow their lead but she’s already sending their pictures and drawings to the media.
🤣🤣🤣I have to admit, I’d give a million to see Kate’s version of “foraging.” Come on, really!?! 😈
That was an interesting twist. The Princess who poisoned her family! I’ve watched too much Midsomer Murders!
🤣🤣🤣🤣 One can never watch too much MM. 😉 And one of their wildest eps. involved foraging and killer mushrooms…😎
Was this a video clip? Or twisting of words for a narrative? William is known to make fun of Kate and her cooking-he isn’t a fan of Kate’s cooking anymore than he is of her hair . So hard to believe he actually said the words “Kate’s jam is amazing” lol
He was either being sarcastic and the listener took it literally, or he’s following the script given to him by his PR handlers.
I think he said it in all seriousness. We’ve all heard what he says when he doesn’t like something, like telling that poor boy his mom’s cupcakes weren’t very good. Now has he actually had this jam? Who knows? It was clearly a very choreographed response designed to troll Meghan. And he’s all too happy to play that game.
Until she posts on Instagram the recipe, she isn’t “sharing” anything on the level of Meghan.
Or better yet, post a video on their YouTube channel of her making this “amazing” jam. Remember when their YouTube channel was going to change the world?
This is straight up single white female territory.
Most adults do not have the time to forage, nor do they have large country estates to forage on. And I’d be willing to bet Keen has never made a pot of jam. These people are worthless. While people are starving, Katie Keen is prancing around in a forest instead of visiting her charities. Pathetic.
Maybe she can do another “commercial” where she wears a flowered print gown and skips around the woods to forage and brings the kids to help. I can see her doing this stunt. Then the “finished” product baked by Chef is presented as Keens.
Yeesh. As if any issue of Fascist Vogue, er, Evie doesn’t deliver the same trad wife crap…https://www.eviemagazine.com/
I think it’s interesting that TOB is the one to bring up his wife’s “amazing” jam. A true troll.
I’d love it if there was any follow up – when did she start making this jam? When’s the last time you had it? How do you eat it? Do you and the children get involved? Because I don’t think he would be able to answer any of those😈.
I think the children will get involved.. Maybe Carole can persuade Huevo to join the group and show PDA to Kate.
I’m betting the whole jam conversation was a set up. ” We’re growing plums and making jam”. Should be easy enough to find a volunteer to read those lines.
Yes it was clearly a set up with the press involved. You can tell a WhatsApp went out amongst the rota & a lot of the headlines are connecting Kate’s comment to Meghan selling jam.
Truly pathetic behaviour & not sure who thinks it’s a good look for the future king & queen to be obsessively observing & trolling the ‘irrelevant’ 5th in line & his wife
Also I saw a H&M fan say online a few weeks ago that Kate & will’s next joint events would have lots of H&M cosplay from their invictus time & lo & behold- Kate & William post themselves walking & holding hands. I expect KP to start posting more bts footage in stories etc soon. They should be glad Meghan is back on SM to copy
Something to ponder once Meghan’s As Ever product line launches and we start to hear negative comments about her items. Take a look at what merchandise is being flogged in the name of the palaces – Buckingham, Holyroodhouse, Windsor. Jam and honey are the least of it. Windsor Castle Corkscrew or WC Wine Bottle Stopper, anyone? Buckingham Palace Wooden Spoon (apparently not carrying the spatulas anymore), or BP Chef’s Hat? Coronation China Bauble (huh)? Or, do you have your eye on an official Buckingham Palace Tiara (three styles)?
Ostensibly, the proceeds go to support the Royal Collection Trust, and the care of the Royal Collection. Compared to the size of the Royal Collection, any income from these sales is likely a drop in the bucket. And it doesn’t make a Buckingham Palace Chef’s Hat any less silly.
I don’t believe a word they say! Everything is so staged with these two. The whole conversation gives me similar vibes with the comments they make each time they are out “working” about their children and how George, Charlotte, Louis (insert any name) loves whatever they are doing..there’s a video footage where Kate seems so totally over it…and their hand holding lacked warm and authenticity…anyway, I can see that there’s a shift to their PR as they are trying to persuade people about how much they love each other (I mean, when was the last time William praised Kate? ), so the divorce is off the table obviously. Their faces reflect their misery. I don’t feel sorry about them especially after this kind of comments they make to compete with the Sussexes.
That jam recipe is not free. It’s already been paid for by the British public with the welfare payments they make to the BRF every year.
She looks ROUGH.
She really needs to forage for some better skin care products.
She’s waiting for WithLoveMeghan to share her skincare routine or drop a skincare line.
Pitty. If she was a decent human being to Meghan, Meghan would have gifted her many skincare products.
After 40 you need to choose between your face and your butt, and she chose Skeletor.
The Telegraph really should be ashamed of themselves writing such gratuitous lines as ‘no plans to market the jam to the public’. Petty, childish, and juvenile. 😐
This. The papers love this shit and Kate and William are only too happy to serve up the petty childishness. They’re hoping to take the heat off the fact that they skipped the BAFTAS and went to mustique. To take the heat off the fact that they have no rizz. So they’ll play these little competition games for the papers. What else do they have? Ooh my jam is better than yours. Embarrassing af.
They keep trying to play being a copycat is actually overshadowing. No, they simply look like the roles are reversed and W&K are trying to keep up with the more prominent royals. My father would have used the phrase that W&K are a poor man’s H&M. I think the kids would say TEMU today :).
The Windsor dynasty is coming to an end. And not gracefully
This!
Yep, as Omid Scobie pointed out, it’s endgame for the Windsors.
Whatever free means. Especially when your lazy behind co-pockets 24 million pounds of revenue a year for contributing… absolutely nothing useful to the world.
Now Miss accordion fingers has a recipe? I remember when Kate’s cooking skills became a laughing stock: the pancake remained stuck because that chef had forgotten to put butter or oil in the pan.
Perhaps the princess can store her real cook’s plum jam where the sun never shines. That level of compulsive fixation on Meghan’s every endeavor verges on the pathological. Could it be that the Wales are mad their regal counterparts don’t need the institution to make a living – unlike them who are so dependent, with no discernible skills?
My goodness, QE2 would be so proud of them *checks notes* touching dough and asking children what they are into. /s
Of course that’s in addition to their support of causes close to their hearts, oh wait that’s Meghan and Harry oops.
Imagine a hiatus this long followed by a vacation and then getting back to your tax payer funded “work” of acknowledging one place that’s doing well for the community and nothing else of substance.
They are such a letdown.
Do we even know if this is true though? The tabloid press lies an awful lot when it comes to the royals. If there were a plum jelly recipe that Kate gave out from the sheer goodness of her heart, wouldn’t they move heaven and earth to publish it in their game of “anything Meghan can do Kate can do better (but doesn’t like to brag)”? I mean, I really can’t see William describing anything Kate cooked as amazing. He’s too much of a douche.
He has publicly admitted that “Kate can’t cook” and that recipe is probably her mother’s. Another lame and shameful attempt at good PR.
@kelleybelle
From her mother? Maybe, but I doubt it. She collected articles about William more than recipes:)) If she needs jam for a photoshoot, someone will bring it to her. Not only can Kate not flip a pancake, she holds a frying pan like she’s never seen it before.
This woman is one of the most insecure person in the world. She can’t even think for herself lmao
What they are doing is so pathetic and desperate. They are behaving like persecuting psychopaths. Do they think people don’t see it? They are making a mockery of the entire institution of the royal family and are a laughing stock themselves.
The media from the royals tried to divorce HM, but they had no chance. On the other hand, they shared a lot of tenderness between them and a lot of warm words and praises that they say about each other, which could be seen and heard at the Invictus Games, which – as usual – was a huge success.
In addition, all the media are writing about Meghan’s program about cooking, gardening, etc.
What are the desperate WK doing, they held hands on the platform (seriously! :), Kate praised William in public, and then they went “cooking” and to the garden…
Oh well, the British tabloids will be there for their morning coffee, they will praise them, they will both believe that it’s serious and everyone admires them, and they will be very pleased with themselves :)))
Whoever believes KKKhate can bake/cook/decorate, come talk to me. I have a bridge in Brooklyn – real nice – to sell you.
They are going to become more unhinged when the show comes out .
The unraveling has begun .
These two are both quite mad .
What shameless idiots! They think they can over shaddow Meg?no wonder they look so old and dry.