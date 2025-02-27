Donald Trump: ‘This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting & incompetently run’

Donald Trump and President Elon Musk had their first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. It did not go well, and for an optics-obsessed man like Trump, it’s pretty crazy that he doesn’t understand how Musk is making him look weakened, wizened, old and like a powerless figurehead. Trump was slumped over the table, looking and sounding defeated and exhausted. Meanwhile, Elon Musk was standing in the meeting, roaming around, talking over Trump and addressing the press:
Elon Musk is now presiding over the cabinet meeting. They're not beating the co-president allegations. (And co-president might be putting it charitably for Trump.)
That was bad enough, but during the brief time that President Musk allowed Trump to speak, Trump insulted Americans and said ridiculous sh-t about Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump ended his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday by fat shaming all of America.
“This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run,” the 78-year-old McDonald’s lover said, before blaming much of America’s problems to former President Joe Biden.
Trump, whose slogan is the Ronald Reagan inspired “Make America Great Again,” attributed his presidential woes to the poor health of Americans — accusing Biden as the country’s enabler.
“I think we had the worst president in the history of our country. He just left office,” the sitting president complained.
Trump’s own weight has been subject to much debate in the past. When booked into an Atlanta jail on charges relating to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in 2023, 6-foot-3 Trump listed his weight at 215 pounds—30 pounds lighter than his last disclosed weight from the time of his last official White House physical. The average American man, who Trump accused of being disgustingly fat, weighs 199.8 pounds according to the CDC. American women average about 170.8 pounds.
The president — who is known to enjoy frequent fast-food burgers and recently installed a Diet Coke button in the Oval office — started his temper tantrum because of a question from an unidentified reporter.
[From The Daily Beast]
“This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run.” “HAS GOTTEN???” As in, Trump is acknowledging his own incompetence in running the government? He’s acknowledging his own bloated, fat and disgusting American-ness?? Anyway, Robert Kennedy Jr. was in the cabinet meeting, probably sounding like a muffler with ten holes. Kennedy’s idea of how to get Americans healthy is “telling people not to get vaccines.” Trump’s idea of how to get people healthy is killing off millions of seniors through extreme Medicare cuts.
Bloated, fat, disgusting pig says what now?
He’s such a frickin’ projector.
He also said and I totally agree that this is HIM.
“We’re cutting down the size of government — we have to! We’re bloated. We’re sloppy. We have a lot of people that aren’t doing their job.”
I AM SO DISGUSTED BY THIS!!!! I AM A FEDERAL EMPLOYEE!!!! ARGGGHHHH!!!!!
@BeanieBean I know. It’s so disheartening and disgusting.
I know that people have complaints about the service the fed government provides, but you know what would help? Spending more money. Hiring MORE people. There are roughly the same number of federal employees today (well before Musk) that there were 50 years ago. And yet the population of the US has significantly increased.
If you think it takes too long to get an appointment at the VA, that’s because there aren’t enough providers, enough case workers, etc. If you think it takes too long to get a decision on your disability claim, its because they are significantly understaffed. same with SSA field offices and teleservice centers. the reason you are on hold with the IRS for an hour or two is because there AREN’T ENOUGH PEOPLE to take the calls.
I dont even like to buy into the “of course there is some bloat” because that bloat is not with the federal employees; its not like we’re going to parties every week and billing the taxpayers for it. We have the cheapest office supplies etc possible. Rs love to talk about cutting the pork out of the budget but they still want those projects in their districts.
Honestly the waste and abuse happens more on a corporate scale but of course they won’t touch that. We don’t have a deficit because the 55 year old down the street is on disability and receiving SNAP and Medicaid when mayyyybe she shouldnt be. We have a deficit because of tax cuts for corporations and billionaires.
ARGGGGHHHH is right.
@BeanieBean A lot of people who work in the private sector are about to find out that federal workers are way more qualified than they are.
BeanieBean, I am also disgusted. Just wait until these MAGA fools try to reach someone at the IRS, or need an appointment at the VA. My brother in law is a psychiatrist with the VA and he was in dire need of more staff, not less. Staffers left after these wholesale firings are going to be even more overworked than they were, and they will just be trying to keep their heads above water. I’m so sorry for those who lost their jobs, and also for those expected to do their own jobs times 10. Dark times.
I’m a Fed too. My agency is underfunded and understaffed yet they want to cut more employees. We already get complaints about waits for our phone line and to see someone at a field office. The only thing I can think is that we are headed to the total destruction of our civil service. And once we are cleared out, the tech bros will take over with their Libertarian hellscape. The private sector will follow suit by replacing their workforce with AI bots. We will work manual labor until we become useless and then we’ll be tossed out to die in the street. I can’t believe people voted for this but here we are.
Why is Trump rambling about himself 🤣🤣🤣 SENILE🙄
I can’t even read the article, but the photo and caption had me ROFLMAO. I needed to come for the comments and y’all did not disappoint!
I am also a Federal Employee. My job is to train Sailors to make sure they can use their large, expensive equipment. I no joke bust ass to do this job — from making sure all the training material is correct by literally climbing all over the boat and interviewing people who operate and make the equipment, to delivering the training in the schoolhouses.
My questions are this:
– If we are reducing the armed forces budget by 40% over the next five years (per Hegseth), who would want to enlist?
– If you know that the country treats you like dirt as a veteran (look at cuts to veteran’s benefits), and worse than dirt if you are a disabled veteran (those DEI hires? disabled veterans), why would you want to enlist?
– If we are “useless”, how TF have we maintained peace enough to establish safe trade routes, spy networks, and domestic AND foreign aid to those who need it? No, none of us in the federal government are useless, or bloated. If anything we are UNDERSTAFFED.
– What did *you* pay your taxes for? Was it to give Elon Musk a break in taxes? OR WAS IT FOR FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR YOUR LIVES, be it from the US Post Office to the people who make sure the national parks are gorgeous and safe — WHAT ARE YOU PAYING FOR?
– If you voted for this — I truly hope you have a chance to make it up to America.
The very sad thing is that those of us who definitely didn’t vote for this administration will have no choice about the affects of Trump and Musk’s various cuts and insane firings. I’m frightened by the very qualified and patriotic generals who have been fired, only to be replaced by those who swear fealty to .Trump. They are weakening our country and it’s beyond comprehension
Certainly sounds like a self-description.
“This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run.”
This resident is bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetent to run a country.
The height provided is bulls*** and i think they meant 299lbs not 199lbs. He has stood next to men that are definitely 6ft 1in tall and been shorter.
Projecting while lying… same old bull different day
I see he is talking about himself again! Everything that he says of someone else or some place else is him taking about him. PROJECTING ON A MASSIVE SCALE.
BIG! THE BIGGEST!
That Cabinet meeting and presser was a joke. It looked like Musk was in charge. Being born in South Africa Musk is not eligible to become POTUS, and he towers over Trump, making him look like a figurehead. The Cabinet, heads of agencies who are in the line of succession to the US presidency, look like the help. I won’t be surprised Musk gives the State of the Union address on Mar 4 at this point, or be in the First Lady’s box watching.
Musk is president in all but name. Trump has zero interest in actually governing or doing any work. When he’s not golfing he’s doing what he does best – grifting and trolling. He is only interested in figuring out the most offensive, outrageous thing he can say / do / post that day to cause the most outrage and get the most attention. He is just a distraction to what Musk is doing.
And I have no words for the disgust and contempt I feel for the republicans letting this happen. Cowards every one of them.
Nailed it. Trump only cares about the TV cameras and the presidential perks. It’s the space Nazi who wants to actually weird the power.
LOUISA, agree. He bombards the public with ridiculous, stupid, and attention grabbing messages, all the while the true evil is quietly taking place.
🎯
The way that Musk has been repeatedly dog walking Trump in front of the press, like in the oval office, it just seems pretty clear that Musk rigged the election for Trump. Trump does not want to share the stage or the microphone with anyone, yet he lets Musk humiliate him over and over. There is a reason for this massive departure from his regular (ego driven) behavior.
Trump made a deal with the devil, but forgot the devil is tricksy. He let Musk see everything and now Musk can blackmail him into anything with the threat of giving our secrets to our enemies. Among his many, many faults, Trump is also a fool.
A few months ago I would have said this was a crazy conspiracy theory along the lines of the Rs back in 2020.
but now……like you said…..there is a reason for this massive departure from his regular behavior. Why aren’t the Trump “children” front and center? Where is Jared? I know they’re “around” but not like last time.
Trump likes to project an image of power and control (personally I never found him so but I know some did) and now he looks feeble, helpless, like he’s at Elon’s beck and call. And enough media sources are calling it out that you know he’s aware that’s what more and more people think.
and yet Elon is still there.
There’s a reason for that. and at this point I do think it could be because he rigged the election.
ETA or maybe its more like @Megan said – that he let Musk have total access so fast and now Musk knows things that could damage the country and/or Trump so he needs to keep him happy and around.
Let me add my own conspiracy. I think Elon is gutting government healthcare and prison regulators so he can test Nuralink on inmates.
That’s the part that gets me. Trump does not like to share the stage. Agree with becks1. There’s no way Trump would let musk emasculate him like this on the world stage over and over. And yet musk is still there. Why?
Seeing muskrat at this meeting reminds me of reading about trump’s treatment of his second son, Eric, is it? Something about picking him up at his dorm room to go to a baseball game & Eric was dressed in a t-shirt & jeans & ball cap, and trump hit him or pushed him & told him to put on a suit & tie. And here we have muskrat, at a cabinet meeting!, in t-shirt & jeans & ball cap. Huh.
According to the story (from one of Don Jr.’s classmates who was there), Trump hit Don Jr. hard enough to knock him to the ground. Right in front of a group of people. Didn’t even care who saw it. And then just said “Put on a suit and tie and meet me outside,” and left. Father of the year there.
“Bloated, fat, disgusting and incompetently run” is actually the most spot on description of the Musk/Trump administration I have ever heard. Every day there’s a new horror. I just learned that Musk/Trump have sprung the human traffickers, the Tate brothers, from the Rumanian prison. So instead of deporting criminals and rapists, these creeps are actually importing them. Supposedly, they are on the way to Florida!
I just saw this and almost spit out my coffee! He literally bullied the Romanians into releasing that vile, disgusting POS and his brother. I have no words to describe the outrage I feel at what the US has fully become.
I like the way you put musk’s name first
I accidentally called him Trusk yesterday, and it’s staying that way till Musk’s visa sitch is publicly available and he’s unceremoniously deported back to South Africa
I just keep thinking about how we could have had a badass prosecutor who put guys like the Tates (not to mention Trump and half his Cabinet) in prison. Really, I need to stop thinking about that. It’s painful and depressing.
Yeah @ brassy rebel. I find myself taking deep breaths throughout the day bc I get so angry.
Says the poster child for bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetent! Dontcha love projection.
Trump is a master of projection, as we know, so his comments appear to be right on track.
215 lbs? 😹 Come on.
That 215 is just in his diaper.
Ew. Too far😂. I did not want that visual as true as it may be.
“This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run,”
He. Always. Projects. What. He. Is.
For all the chaos he causes, he is actually very predictable
Indeed. Every accusation is an admission.
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who needs Ozempic most of all.
HAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!
Certainly in it’s last month.
James ( the snake) Carville agrees with you.
I don’t think so. Trump is a decrepit old man whose wife is no doubt staying in NYC and his favorite child has abandoned him along with all of his usual goons and hanger-oners. Elon is all he has. The fact he let Elon bring his kid into the Oval Office shows how much power he has over Trump. Not to mention Elon knows all the state secrets.
Every accusation is a confession. That guy is nothing but lies and we will pay the price while he cuddles with Putin.
What do the GOP, evangelical preachers, and the Royal Rota have in common?
Every accusation is a confession.
Did anyone in the meeting laugh? Smirk? Stiffle a giggle?
Yes–watch the full clip. Several rounds of fake awkward laughter at Musk’s lame “jokes”. Never ever underestimate these people’s need to surround themselves with sycophants….
No one laughed, though, when Musk said DOGE accidentally canceled Ebola prevention. I thought that was interesting.
They’re still a bunch of irredeemable monsters.
Yeah the cabinet seemed visibly….I dont know if uncomfortable is the right word, but they dont seem to be on board with the Musk administration.
And that kind of makes sense, right? Trump appoints people who want to be in charge and who want power, not people who want to serve their country or have expertise in an area etc.
so if you are someone who wants to be in charge, wants to make decisions, wants to feel powerful – and Musk is there prattling around, dictating to you what you can and cant do at your agency, etc…..its going to put your back up.
Even if they might agree with Musk, his attitude and behavior is going to get to these men.
The Guardian just came out with an article that said that several Republican congress critters are afraid for their physical safety from Trump.
Serves the little right wing piggies right; they had the chance to stop this years ago and couldn’t be bothered to knuckle up at that point. So they are, and they’re not wrong. The right wing thugs absolutely will dispose of them when the 2025 Night of the Long Knives happens.
“bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run” – talk about some serious psychological projection!
For as much as Trump lies, he tells the truth by accident all the time.
Donald Trump is fat, bloated, disgusting and incompetent.
Perfect description of muskrat and mango, actually. Weird how Dementia Don confused the words this country for me and the other broke billionaire who bought me the election. I would also describe the Evangelicals fanatically supporting him in these terms.
“This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run.”
All within the last 38 days.
DING DING!
Every time Musk admits that they “will make mistakes” (this is the second presser where he’s said this) you gotta watch Trump. He always looks away or down…he cannot STAND when his biggest political donor cops to fuck-ups. If you watched The Apprentice (movie not TV show) then you know how Roy Cohn’s playbook is to never admit fault or defeat. How long until Trump starts to get frustrated with his Co-President’s inability to adhere to Trump’s veneer of infallibility? Maybe never, but it really does seem like Musk’s DODGY agency has an expiration date. Musk is far too awkward to play the Strong Man role that Trump is so obsessed with.
Great points, Kitten! It is so interesting to me that Trump doesn’t say anything! When has he ever held his tongue? When has he ever let someone else say something he disagrees with without retorting and talking over them? It never happens. It really seems to me that Musk has Trumps balls in a jar.
Hi, Tiffany, and yup!
People on this site have been asking what Musk has on Trump besides just having bought his candidacy. Some have floated a theory that Musk committed election fraud through Starlink. I’m not a conspiracy theorist AT ALL but I also can’t confidently believe that Musk wouldn’t do anything and everything in his power to ensure a Trump presidency–and I’ll just leave it at that.
When I mentioned this to my bro he said “I don’t think anyone anywhere has anything on Trump, including Putin, because it’s quite clear at this point that nothing would matter.” Sigh. Hard to argue with that very salient point, given our current hellscape…..
So the bloated fat incompetent president looked in a mirror and then just turned it around to project on everyone else? How unimpressive.
His whole reason for running in 2024 was to get revenge on those who voted him out in 2020 and then held him accountable for his crimes. He had no plan to serve or govern. All he wants to do is campaign, blame and denigrate. And now he’s just tired, stupid, angry and in over his head.
We could have had a bad bitch for POTUS.
Its always projection!!
Reminds me of when he declared USAID “Corrupt and Ridiculous”. Ummmmm……
Does that disgusting fat ass own a mirror?
Takes one to know one.
God he is such a toddler in a bloviated body. But I guess it takes one to know one?
The irony…sure, the great businessman who has declared bankruptcy how many times now? Despite being handed a fortune in money and real estate by his father, he still botched it, multiple times. The additional irony that he is going after fraud and waste under the guise of caring for the taxpayers, when it was taxpayers who bailed him out (again, more than once) to cover his Atlantic City debt, taxpayers picking up the cost off all the faux “green space” he claimed as nonprofit for the properties he also inflated the value on, write offs for all the bills he didn’t pay for contractors and suppliers, and so on.
And as others noted, he really didn’t want to win the first time and aside from the incessant attention and ego boost had no interest in the job. He wanted it the second time simply because of revenge and ego, still no interest in doing the job but might as well wreak havoc in the world since he loves power and all the people who have mocked him for his incompetence for decades are now genuflecting at his feet.
RFK jr had the audacity to say that “they would be looking into” the death of a child from measles, as if this wasn’t preventable ! I hope that none of them is vaccinated for anything and that they all end up suffering and dying from preventable diseases.
So many feelings, heartbreaking, predictable, and a bit angry.
He also referred to 2 deaths. There’s just one. So far.
I’m sure others will follow, thanks to RFK and his anti-vaxxing ilk.
Pot, meet kettle.
Was he talking to a mirror?
This blog asks if Trump is bad or mad or both and it is worth a read
https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2025/01/24/is-trump-mad-or-bad/
Yeah, he’s great.
The media focus is all on the administration shamefully vandalising federal organisations and the truly dreadful cabinet and other appointments. There is very little coverage of the seizures and transportation to Guantanamo Bay and deportations. That was the ‘signature policy’, and yet it’s under the radar. I would have thought trump would have been live streaming it. It’s probably even worse than the other rotten actions. I’m generally not impressed by US journalists’ performance. Has anyone asked him recently whether his Big Beautiful Wall is finished? If no, why was it not completed in his first administration? If yes, why did it not prevent the massive swarm of immigrants that we were always hearing about during the Biden administration? Reporters wouldn’t get a sensible truthful answer but they could at least try. Now the WH is controlling the press pool that’s even less likely.
A petition has been started here in Canada to revoke Muskrat’s Canadian citizenship. Within a few days it was up over 100,000 signatures (I signed!). I’m sure it’s much higher today. But it’s going to take a lot more than revoking his Canadian citizenship to stop his plans for worldwide domination. He and the tangerine turd have a quid pro quo relationship — “I’ll drop hundreds of millions on winning you the presidency and you’ll give me free rein to slash and burn jobs, health care, education and aid in America, then set my eyes on promoting far-right groups all over the world, starting with Europe”. Putin is sitting back watching this unfold and rubbing his hands with glee, so look to more Ukraine-like invasions. There’s a saying that war is good for the economy, but for most countries this is not true at all. There are numerous studies on the effect of war on development and growth, which pretty much unanimously conclude that armed conflict has negative effects on the economy of a country in the short and longer terms. We are all going through a very dark time in history, one which all countries should be fearing.
Interesting how Karma is starting. Trump loves being the man in power, being the center of attention and doesn’t want to share his limelight. But it clearly shows here who is really running the show and Trump can’t stand it – but he can’t do a damn thing about it.
Diet drinks actually make you gain weight …
He’s describing HIMSELF.
What I don’t understand how a foreign born physco path has so much power and is getting away with it. It boggles the mind..
Ah Donnie- projecting again …
The shape of Musk’s hat says it all.
Look for a re-design of American military and service uniforms?
Gah, but I hate them.
I’m reminded of the line at the end of Animal Farm about how you couldn’t tell the difference between the pigs and the men sitting at the table.
Back at ya.