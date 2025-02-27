Donald Trump: ‘This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting & incompetently run’

Donald Trump and President Elon Musk had their first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. It did not go well, and for an optics-obsessed man like Trump, it’s pretty crazy that he doesn’t understand how Musk is making him look weakened, wizened, old and like a powerless figurehead. Trump was slumped over the table, looking and sounding defeated and exhausted. Meanwhile, Elon Musk was standing in the meeting, roaming around, talking over Trump and addressing the press:

That was bad enough, but during the brief time that President Musk allowed Trump to speak, Trump insulted Americans and said ridiculous sh-t about Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump ended his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday by fat shaming all of America. “This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run,” the 78-year-old McDonald’s lover said, before blaming much of America’s problems to former President Joe Biden. Trump, whose slogan is the Ronald Reagan inspired “Make America Great Again,” attributed his presidential woes to the poor health of Americans — accusing Biden as the country’s enabler. “I think we had the worst president in the history of our country. He just left office,” the sitting president complained. Trump’s own weight has been subject to much debate in the past. When booked into an Atlanta jail on charges relating to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in 2023, 6-foot-3 Trump listed his weight at 215 pounds—30 pounds lighter than his last disclosed weight from the time of his last official White House physical. The average American man, who Trump accused of being disgustingly fat, weighs 199.8 pounds according to the CDC. American women average about 170.8 pounds. The president — who is known to enjoy frequent fast-food burgers and recently installed a Diet Coke button in the Oval office — started his temper tantrum because of a question from an unidentified reporter.

[From The Daily Beast]

“This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run.” “HAS GOTTEN???” As in, Trump is acknowledging his own incompetence in running the government? He’s acknowledging his own bloated, fat and disgusting American-ness?? Anyway, Robert Kennedy Jr. was in the cabinet meeting, probably sounding like a muffler with ten holes. Kennedy’s idea of how to get Americans healthy is “telling people not to get vaccines.” Trump’s idea of how to get people healthy is killing off millions of seniors through extreme Medicare cuts.