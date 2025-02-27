Princess Kate wore an 18-year-old Ralph Lauren blazer & her eternity band in Wales

Here are more photos of Prince William and Kate in Wales on Wednesday, their first joint event since Holocaust Remembrance Day a month ago. I have to admit, pre-announcing the visit actually worked – W&K got a good turnout in the city/village of Pontypridd, especially for their somewhat informal “walkabout.” They visited that particular town because Pontypridd was affected by severe flooding back in December, the result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh. I understand why the royals don’t visit the site of a natural disaster immediately – they might disrupt first responders and search & rescue efforts – but it seems odd that it took them two-and-a-half months to visit. They are the Prince and Princess of WALES. They also ran into some current flooding in Wales as they tried to take the train – their train was diverted mid-journey, which meant they were 90 minutes late getting to Pontypridd.
What else? Kate changed some of her outfit after the walkabout. She removed her red McQueen coat and revealed that she was wearing a Gucci tartan skirt. She also added a Ralph Lauren blazer which has been in her closet for nearly two decades. She wore that blazer several times when she was in the Waity holding pattern. In all of the conversations about Kate’s outfit, a few different outlets are making a big deal about “should we even talk about what Kate is wearing??” That’s because of the ill-advised statement from her office in which they announced that they would no longer identify or discuss Kate’s clothing. Of course, that didn’t stop People Mag from noting that Kate still loves to flag-dress. I also wanted to ask you guys… what’s up with all of the turtlenecks on Kate in her recent appearances? She’s never worn t-necks this often. Note: Kate did not wear Big Blue. She wore her “new eternity band” and we still don’t know the backstory on all of the ring drama in the past year.
What else? The “baking cookies/shortbread” stunt was ill-advised. It was clearly set up as some kind of dig at the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show (out next week!), only William and Kate both looked like they had never seen a baking sheet or a cookie cutter before in their lives. The thing is, I actually believe that Kate cooks and bakes and knows what she’s doing in the kitchen. I just don’t think she enjoys it like Meghan does. Meghan is a “food is love” person. Kate looked at the dough like it might bite her. I agree with everyone that Kate should have worn a hairnet (wignet) too – at one point, she was running her fingers through her hair and then touching the cookies. Then they served the cookies to kids. Gross.
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales distributes to well-wishers the Welsh Cakes made by himself and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a visit to Pontypridd Market, south Wales on February 26, 2025.,Image: 969210461, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL/Avalon
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Theresa Connor, owner of the The Welsh Cake Shop, watch as Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales places rolled and cut Welsh Cakes onto a tray for baking, during a visit to Pontypridd Market, south Wales on February 26, 2025.,Image: 969210776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL/Avalon
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales cut out Welsh Cakes, at the The Welsh Cake Shop, during a visit to Pontypridd Market, south Wales on February 26, 2025.,Image: 969211868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL/Avalon
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales react as they make Welsh Cakes, watched by Theresa Connor, owner of the The Welsh Cake Shop, during a visit to Pontypridd Market, south Wales on February 26, 2025.,Image: 969212253, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL/Avalon
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales, Britain, February 26, 2025.,Image: 969218333, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales, Britain, February 26, 2025.,Image: 969220561, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales gestures as she visits Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales, Britain, February 26, 2025.,Image: 969235814, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales, Britain, February 26, 2025.,Image: 969244307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jaimi Joy/Avalon
They actually served those contaminated cookies to kids?
She shouldn’t have done that, but as gross as kids are, it’ll do no harm. I realized with horror yesterday that my 2 year old was happily eating weeks-old crackers that had fallen on the floor and gotten swept under a table out of sight. He pulled them out and ate them with gusto, smearing snot from his runny nose all over his face. Sigh.
Guys it’s NOT the same blazer!!
This one is by Ralph Lauren but the old one was by Katherine Hooker!
It’s just embarrassing and somehow sick that she’s buying a new, almost identical one instead of actually taking the old one or just not copying it. That and the red coat scream: talk about my clothes. But what do you expect from Kate…
Ooh messy, lol. I’m not sure if its the old food or the snot that gets me more. Maybe the snot. Said as an auntie. Wishing you and your son the best, lanne!
She’s trying to hide her age. I’m 38 and my neck is aging me. BUT I’m cool with life so I’m not hiding my neck away. But her? Yeah she’s hiding it. That OR hiding some bruises?
Visible aging concerns is probable, but this baffles me: If a peasant like myself can afford the occasional light therapy session at a medical spa, then Kate can surely get her neck zapped with broadband light and reap significant collagen rewards.
What’s the Nora Ephron quote – “Our faces are lies and our necks are the truth”?
True, botox for face, turtle neck for neck.
AND the hands never lie!
Kate did mention that she had a chemo port and they are usually located on the upper chest/clavicle area and it’s probably not healed enough that she’s comfortable having people getting a glimpse of it.
But we have seen her in non-turtleneck dresses/shirts since her chemo supposedly ended. Wasnt she wearing a v-neck or wrap dress in the cancer-free video? and her dress at wimbledon was more of a boat-neck. So I dont think thats it.
Ports are also in the upper inner arm, that’s where I had mine both times (initial chemo, right arm; stem cell transplant a few mos later, left arm). MUCH easier to conceal with clothing. I’m sure Kate had the option of where it’d go, too.
If she had chemo, the port may still be in there for a variety of reasons. Small veins, infusion of iron/magnesium/potassium. My cousins kept theirs for a year after chemo ended. I got mine out as soon as possible.
She claimed hers was in her arm but I saw no evidence of it when she was wearing short-sleeved dresses, i.e. at Wimbledon. Most ports are in the chest, just below the collarbone, that’s where mine is. However I’m of the group that thinks the whole cancer story is balderdash. I think she just has a scrawny turkey neck now because she’s so thin and wants to hide it.
@Harla, don’t believe it! What chemo port, what chemotherapy? She never had cancer…!
It’s a huge, disgusting fraud!
That wouldn’t be a problem for her, since she never had cancer.
So more photo ops no substance. Same thing different day. Whatever is convenient for them.
They’re so blah. Everything about them is so dank and dark and blah.
@THATGIRLTHERE
And yet without fail, every post about her elicits the most comments on this site and this has been going on for more than a decade. For someone who is boring and blah she really has you guys in a chokehold.
I think people feel moved to express their contempt. People tend to comment the most when they feel strongly about something— positive or negative. I still can’t believe how lazy she and Prince William are and how little they do with all they have. Smdh.
It’s her contemptible behavior towards Meghan that incites the other comments about what she does or wears.
Did they serve those cakes, though? I just assumed that the bakeshop owner had some at the ready and gave the Wails some scrap dough to play with, with the understanding that they wouldn’t have to wear hairnets or such because the whole lot would be thrown out. Kinda like when William “cooked” at a food truck and the burner was very clearly off! These two can’t be trusted around food.
This was my thinking as well, that the cakes served to the children were premade by the staff. I haven’t seen a video of W&K making the cakes, only the pictures of them placing one on a tray. I assumed they only cut out one or two and they were done.
I like the entire outfit without the red coat — I would need it in an adult size.
Yah, that Ralph Lauren jacket is gorgeous. Very flattering. Same like you, I also have no love for that red coat. “Adult size” snort 😂
I’m so mad that I actually like the skirt.
Don’t be mad. It’s a lovely skirt. If only the person in it wasn’t such a petty person but that’s not the skirt’s fault.
William always looks so awkward when he stands with his hands clasped in front of himself. Is he protecting his “manhood” from being kicked or something?
It makes him look as if he is insecure.
This entire day was scheduled for Meghan and it reflects so poorly on them both and the Monarchy as a whole, do they even realize the damage they have done to the institution Peg is the heir of? They should both be made to hang their heads in shame for this
sh💩t show.
@Hypocrisy, the whole RF is like that, they are small, stupid people. Remember that circus with the colors of clothes, when Meghan said she can’t have like the older members of the royal family, and then all the chicks from RF dressed in burgundy coats to be able to say that Meghan is lying:(
The media writes that before the broadcast of the program Meghan, William and Kate also make a show in the kitchen and garden, hold hands (sic!), and Kate publicly supports William. Copy/paste everything like Meghan and Harry.
But Karol and Camila also spent the visit “cooking” and plants. :)))))
Why do they need all these secretaries and advisors, when a couple living on another continent is enough as a role model.
This British organization of lazybones is a joke and a disgrace
Late again? Last time the heli couldn’t land, now the train couldn’t swim. Looks like Wales isn’t keen on Waleses-visits?
I mean she was never going to wear a hairnet for pictures let’s be real. But she should’ve worn it back and not touched it as she made the cookies. Taking 30 seconds to put her hair up before starting should have happened. She could let it back down afterwards for all the other pictures. But I don’t know her hair situation so maybe that’s easier said than done.
I don’t buy that someone who cooks consistently would be touching their hair like that just to make a pancake. She was nervous which is why she keeps touching her hair and that seems like a basic cooking skill.
All that hair, down to her waist in back in little girl curly curls. She looks better in an updo or ponytail.
An updo or a ponytail would further show how gaunt she is…at least, this way, we concentrate on her hair.
Big Blue off again? Huevo looks awful in that beard.
What exactly is the point of them going to these pls es and doing whatever they do? Are they bringing awareness to a cause? Are they evaluating a disaster to offer funding? I just don’t get why the British willingly pay to have the RF cut ribbons and “walk about” they should be doing that nonsense for free!!!!
Like everything with her, I believe the turtleneck is to hide how dramatically and dangerously underweight she is. That tiny mid 00s jacket fits looser than it did when she wore it then.
When I want a laugh I think about the legions of tissue paper, museum level archival closets, etc. devoted to keeping Kate’s 00s polyester blend wardrobe in peak condition.
I saw her with the apron yesterday and I was shocked! Her waist is so alarmingly tiny!
I believe that the turtleneck is hiding her chemo port wound.
I don’t think she had it in her neck I believe she said she had it in her arm. I don’t know for sure that they would put it in your neck? I had mine a bit lower than my collar bone off to the right side and it was easy to hide.
or the fact that she doesn’t have one. I said it out loud,
@Lanne: I’m of the same opinion but according to Can’t she had it in her arm so the turtle neck wearing will now be the new mystery lol.
Have to agree with @Lanne: she never had a port.
The port-in-arm story is easily disproven, she wore short sleeves at Wimbledon.
Many people I know, myself included, get it implanted, like @Susan Collins, underneath the collar bone to the right side, as it would potentially be too close to the heart on the left. Best for sleeping too, even for side sleepers.
More arguments against her having had any kind of chemo: she talked water and sunlight, but not diet/nutrition, like getting extra protein shakes, special vitamin mixes, or soft&bland food because the mucous membranes could be more sensitive, and so on, and so forth.
She exposed her neck and a bit of her upper chest at Wimbledon last summer when she would have had the port on.
She’s just wearing a turtleneck because it’s chilly there, only about 12 degrees celcius. She indicated the port was in her arm but there are photos of her in short sleeves during her supposed chemo treatment and guess what? No port. If it was located in her chest you would have seen the silicone tube that gets inserted into a vein in the neck. Mine is very evident, hers would be even more so as she’s so thin. That being said she’s been photographed in neck-revealing dresses and no tube is evident. It’s all a pack of lies.
Meghan has British media and the 🧱 sick to the core
The fact you come on this site to comment shows that it triggers you
Say what you want but Yes they’re both out today yet MEGHAN was the headlines in the 📰
Catherine had to state something about jams just to get her name out
The fact is if she’s been making jam since 2012 why isn’t she carrying around her jar? Why if she bakes she first put her apron on over her coat and was told to take it off
Why is it a week before Netflix Catherine wants to say shes doing the same
Let’s be clear the telegraph and the British media has always stated that Kate does this and that. But Kate never produces anything nor does the media follow up
She’s had a Xmas Carol and haven’t once hosted or said something in person. Her part is always recorded yet the praise that is heaped on someone that barely does minimum work says a lot
The 🧱 are performing and that’s all. They’ll never be able to get in the Big league with CA but let the desperation and catching up and trying to be like the Meg and Harry continue
“we still don’t know the backstory on all of the ring drama in the past year.”
She has always worn Big Blue* for everything — scuba diving in the Caribbean (Flop Tour), sailing with Ben Ainslee, gardening, baking (beigels in Brick Lane) — so the Derangers’ argument that she wants to make sure it doesn’t get damaged doesn’t quite cut it.
* I’m not the only one who’s convinced it’s a copy.
I do wonder if her ring-wearing choices are a health thing. If she had wasting in her hands it might not fit securely or even be comfortable with a sizing device bar – or it might *show* how ill she’s been with an odd or poor fit, even with a device. Likewise, it draws scrutiny to her hands, and after the speculation that followed the long series of band-aid incidents, she may be seeking to avoid that.
It’s never fit her properly. She had it sized before the wedding, lost weight for the wedding, had to get it made smaller, and I agree, I think she is now so underweight it simply won’t fit under any circumstances.
I do know, for a fact , as it happened to me, with a knuckle buster ring my mom left me, there’s just *so* much you can size down a ring without damaging the setting, and the stones will pop out. Perhaps they took Blue down to its smallest already, anything more and all the stones will need to be reset in a different band. Perhaps for “historical reasons” they’re not letting the original setting be replaced? Or could just be Kitty gets to trot it out for only “big girl” outings that Huevo con Pelo will allow her to.
Maybe part of their negotiations is she gets to wear the real Big Blue on certain occasions. She may have recently found out she’s wearing a copy.
Between Big Blue randomly appearing before disappearing and her suddenly re-wearing ‘old’ clothes, something had changed. Maybe Will cut her clothing allowance in the post-whateverhappenedinDecemberof2023 negotiations. Maybe she’s using that allowance to help support her parents.
The last time she wore this blazer they broke up shortly afterwards, what is she communicating?
Yep, they were already broken up and they were performing for the media. The media took notice of their faces like thunder and how dowdy and aging their outfits were.
This is it right here. Even if it’s not the same blazer, it certainly looks like it is the same blazer from back in the day, and I cannot help but wonder why she wants us to remember the Waity Days. What in the world?
Oh look, it’s a cookie. (biscuit?) I have often seen these before in my Royal kitchen. I like to wear a tiara when I make (bake?) the cookies. I am a Duchess who bakes cookies ..completely unique.
No other Duchess can do these things.
Big blue has been taken off her and the budget has been slashed. she’s nearly reaching Narnia looking for something to wear these days.
I suspect the turtlenecks are simply because it’s winter, she’s as thin as five-minute ice, and she’s freezing all the time.
I hope to hell they had a clean batch of cookies/cakes for those kids.
Like I said yesterday, if she really wants to grab some headlines, she should get a fresh, modern haircut.
Stupid question: is it that she wants to be queen or that she thinks she won’t get the kids in a divorce? Huevo has no interest in the kids, and neither of them have any interest in “working.” I fundamentally do not understand these two.
Probably both, honestly.
My bet is she wants to be Qween. She spent 10 years of her life stalking William to make that happen, so why give up now when Charles is ill and the prize is in sight? Re the kids, if a divorce happened they’d probably have an arrangement like Diana had, and share the kids, and she’d get lovely apartments at Windsor and KP to make this work. She may also want to be around the kids full-time because, let’s face it, she doesn’t have much else going on in her life and she also clearly loves them. It’s also possible that William remembers being scarred by his parents’ divorce and won’t ask for it until the kids head off to boarding school. Until that happens, he can entertain himself with side pieces.
This look is very late 70’s/early 80’s, which seems to be back in fashion. I wish she would have styled it a more modern way so it didn’t look it’s been in her closet since the 70’s, but I suppose when your in the Welsh countryside, you should look like the wife of the local squire.
Wow, she made someone mad. They’re letting her wrinkles show. Maybe Jackson was unavailable???
My rabbithole theory is that Keener has kancer and requires kemo was extreme spin for Keener has an autoimmune condition, like Crohn’s or UC, that have been exacerbated by her lifestyle/mental health and requires immunotherapy. Her extreme thinness is a symptom and not a sign of virtue. Willy didn’t want to step up and do extra work because his father was ill and spun Keener an illness that would justify him slacking off for a full year instead of pulling double duty. I think the high necklines, layers and bundled up look conceal a port to recieved regularly scheduled immunotherapy treatments and weight-loss that age her and would concern the general public.
I hate that red coat. The blazer and tartan skirt are far more pleasing to the eye. William looks ridiculous. As usual. He needs a stylist.
Agreed, he looks like he’s been couch-surfing for a week wearing the same clothes. The beard only makes him look unshowered.
My rabbithole theory is that Keener has kancer and requires kemo was extreme spin for Keener has an autoimmune condition, like Crohn’s or UC, that have been exacerbated by her lifestyle/mental health and requires immunotherapy. Her extreme thinness is a symptom and not a sign of virtue. Willy didn’t want to step up and do extra work because his father was ill and spun Keener an illness that would justify him slacking off for a full year instead of pulling double duty. I think the high necklines, layers and bundled up look conceal a port to recieve regularly scheduled immunotherapy treatments and weight-loss that age her and would concern the general public. I don’t understand why the rota aren’t melting down about Diana’s cursed ring disappearing. If Meghan didn’t wear her engagement ring, the uproar would be instantaneous.
The uproar was instantaneous when Meghan was seen without her engagement ring and either just her wedding band or wedding band and eternity band. Headlines included “Meghan’s vanished ring concerns William” because of the “historical nature” of the ring, that Diana’s diamonds were included in the setting
The Powers That Be have had a word about them being,ahem, more visible and travelling more around the UK. Kate does love the limelight way more than Will. She loves posing for the camera and was rewarded with a couple of UK front page photos ( one cropped Will out of the photo!!) Chastened by the Mustique pique exhibited by the tabs demanding access: Kate is now ready for her close up and Will is jamming about her jam, what’s not to love?! Let’s see what they do for an encore !
Yes, and sadly the colour is hideous on her.
Turtleneck is to hide a turkey neck. My mother, God rest her soul, would call attention to the fact whenever an actress had graduated to turtlenecks when we were were kids. She herself proudly wore her wrinkles, and I think that influenced me not to like the look of turtlenecks at all
I am entering this phase myself and I have learned a young face can have wrinkles, but nothing says “Senior citizen discount, please” like a crepey neck and chest. The skin is very delicate and that and the back of the hands lose their collagen first. Especially if you drink, smoke and do a lot of sunworshipping.
Since the Wales are out mingling with the peasantry, they can’t count on the rota do go soft focus on her.