Princess Kate wore an 18-year-old Ralph Lauren blazer & her eternity band in Wales

Here are more photos of Prince William and Kate in Wales on Wednesday, their first joint event since Holocaust Remembrance Day a month ago. I have to admit, pre-announcing the visit actually worked – W&K got a good turnout in the city/village of Pontypridd, especially for their somewhat informal “walkabout.” They visited that particular town because Pontypridd was affected by severe flooding back in December, the result of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh. I understand why the royals don’t visit the site of a natural disaster immediately – they might disrupt first responders and search & rescue efforts – but it seems odd that it took them two-and-a-half months to visit. They are the Prince and Princess of WALES. They also ran into some current flooding in Wales as they tried to take the train – their train was diverted mid-journey, which meant they were 90 minutes late getting to Pontypridd.

What else? Kate changed some of her outfit after the walkabout. She removed her red McQueen coat and revealed that she was wearing a Gucci tartan skirt. She also added a Ralph Lauren blazer which has been in her closet for nearly two decades. She wore that blazer several times when she was in the Waity holding pattern. In all of the conversations about Kate’s outfit, a few different outlets are making a big deal about “should we even talk about what Kate is wearing??” That’s because of the ill-advised statement from her office in which they announced that they would no longer identify or discuss Kate’s clothing. Of course, that didn’t stop People Mag from noting that Kate still loves to flag-dress. I also wanted to ask you guys… what’s up with all of the turtlenecks on Kate in her recent appearances? She’s never worn t-necks this often. Note: Kate did not wear Big Blue. She wore her “new eternity band” and we still don’t know the backstory on all of the ring drama in the past year.

What else? The “baking cookies/shortbread” stunt was ill-advised. It was clearly set up as some kind of dig at the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show (out next week!), only William and Kate both looked like they had never seen a baking sheet or a cookie cutter before in their lives. The thing is, I actually believe that Kate cooks and bakes and knows what she’s doing in the kitchen. I just don’t think she enjoys it like Meghan does. Meghan is a “food is love” person. Kate looked at the dough like it might bite her. I agree with everyone that Kate should have worn a hairnet (wignet) too – at one point, she was running her fingers through her hair and then touching the cookies. Then they served the cookies to kids. Gross.