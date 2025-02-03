Kensington Palace will no longer release info about Princess Kate’s outfits

Remember when the Princess of Wales dropped $40K on a DIY craft tiara for the coronation in 2023? That is still one of the most bonkers royal-style moments of the past decade. The headpiece designer made a big deal about how amazing the piece was and how Kate is so stylish and it was so smart for Kate to wear that crafting project on her head. Well, no more. No more talking about Kate’s expensive headpieces or her attempts to homage Diana by wearing Royal Collection jewels. No more talk of buttons or Meghan cosplay or flag-dressing. From now on, Kate demands that no one talk about her clothes or her style. I’m sure this will go over well with the Keen fans.
As one of the most recognised women in the world, the Princess of Wales’s fashion choices have always been closely scrutinised and analysed. Now, in a move signalling her wish for the focus to be on her work not her wardrobe, Kensington Palace will no longer release details of her outfits.
Since Kate, 43, became a member of the royal family when she married in April 2011, Kensington Palace has routinely issued details of the clothes she wears on public engagements to some members of the media. But that will stop now the princess is continuing with her gradual return to work after completing her treatment for cancer last year.
A palace source said: “There is an absolute feeling that it [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing. She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting. There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that. But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it’s about the substance.”
Buckingham Palace routinely issues details of the Queen’s outfits for all her public engagements.
The move by Kensington Palace will be seen as part of a shift in Kate’s approach to her public work since being diagnosed with cancer. In a video message in September, confirming the princess had completed a course of preventative chemotherapy, she spoke of how her cancer journey had given her “a new perspective on everything” and the importance on reflecting on the “simple yet important things in life”.
It is understood that the palace may still occasionally issue details of significant outfits or jewellery worn by the princess for the most important family and state events, but not for her other public engagements.
[From The Times]
I’ve been covering Kate long enough where I remember when she tried to make this into a thing many years ago, before Prince Harry even met Meghan. Kate – or someone at Kensington Palace – tried to complain about how much focus there was on Kate’s style over her substance. I believe KP has tried to not ID her clothes before as well. The thing is, all of that was quietly walked back long ago because… there’s not a lot of substance to talk about, and because even Kate’s biggest fans want to talk about her fashion over her “work.” Kate enjoyed those conversations back in 2017-2019, because she was telling everyone that only *she* got to wear Royal Collection jewelry (and not Meghan!) and she had the fashion contacts (Meghan was trying to get them!) and that she could style herself just like Meghan but better than Meghan (because Kate is white!).
This new insistence on “no fashion IDs” reads, to me, like Kate and her people severely misunderstanding her appeal to her biggest fans. It’s also an admission that Kate isn’t a fashionista, which has always been the case. Anyway, this will actually hurt the British fashion industry, even if the “Kate Effect” was always overhyped nonsense. The mass-market labels did get a genuine boost from Kate wearing their clothes, even if the couture houses rarely wanted Kate to wear their stuff.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
What will the royal reporters write about in their fawning articles? Her “work” details do not take up much space….
I know right. The “work” details will be minimal at best because she doesn’t “work” she does photo ops period.
Had her work merited any discussion, the focus would be on that organically, and no one would mind an additional line about what she is wearing.
Her hair?? Sorry wiglets…
What else is there??
Gonna be some verrrrrry thin, and overly repetitious articles then. And if they get paid by the word for articles? Gonna be some verrrrrrrry slim paychecks.
There’s nothing else TO her but her outfits and her inappropriate facial expressions.
So now that her fashion is not selling out and she is not the darling of the fashion world, she is giving up? When what she wore was a thing, she was fine with all of that. She tried to colonize Meghan’s outfits and then Meghan said (my words) “shoulders out, a bit of skin showing, let’s see what you do with that ‘copy Kate’, ball in your court” she gave up…ok. Glad to know
She doesn’t have anything to offer BUT her unfortunate fashion and wiglets. She has no public speaking skill, she doesn’t work. Waste of money just like her lazy husband.
Exactly. “There’s not a lot to talk about” … there is ZERO to talk about, absolutely nothing.
But, but just last week they said that KateyKeen is a global fashion icon, who can have her pick of Vogue covers, and clothes of her choice.
And now, all of a sudden, it’s don’t look at my granny-style coat-dresses, ignore my badly styled pants, and help me amplify such substantial contributions to the popular culture like “can you test the smell by smelling it” at Fortnum&Mason’s tea dept., and “are they still being made” about Fabergé eggs in front of BBC cameras to QEII at Bucks House, while trying to make people believe someone’s got a degree in art history…
Someone at KP truly seems to have lost the plot.
LOL! That Faberge egg gaff never gets old. She’ll never live that one down!
Dear Nanea: THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME THE FIRST GOOD LAUGH 😃 I HAVE HAD IN OVER A WEEK REMINDING US ABOUT THAT DAMN EGG!!! I LITERALLY HOLLERED 🤣😅😆😁😄🤣😂 I KNOW QEII looked at her after she said that MESS and was like…”DAFUQ”?!? 🤣😂😅
YVW, Lala!
Yes, the look QEII gave her, before quickly moving on to another display (the boob dart wedding dress?) was priceless!
LOL-So true! First of all what work?
Here’s my conspiracy theory ponder:
– Kate’s clothing budget probably got cut for whatever reason
– Kate is going to wear a lot of repeats and off-the-rack stuff
– She doesn’t want to be called out.
I also wonder if she’s giving some of her allowance to her parents to keep them afloat.
These are all good theories.
Could I add a few more?
– William knows he has to file for the Duchy of Cornwall’s taxes some year soon, so he needs to stop expensing her clothing to the Duchy.
– This is all preventative PR for when she shows at up BAFTAs in a new 20k frock and wiglet. “Pease don’t obsess about my designer gown and jewels,” Kate said, blushing on the red carpet, “because really I only care about my work.”
That, or she really is supporting the Middletons with her clothing allowance, like you say.
*– William knows he has to file for the Duchy of Cornwall’s taxes some year soon, so he needs to stop expensing her clothing to the Duchy.*
I’m not sure they do that. Royals do pay some tax in some limited way but they mainly don’t pay much tax. And Brits don’t file personal tax returns. Not that it would be a personal return, but I doubt William has anything to do with anything financially, except spending it.
My conspiracy theory is that this is part of Kate being removed from public life entirely. She’s not working, she’s not doing anything, if the press can’t talk about her clothes, what is there left?
@SamuelWhiskers: Your theory about Kate being removed from public life is a credible one.
As for filing duchy taxes, the royals have filed off and on over the years. It’s part of the debate about whether the duchies are public or private. If they’re private, as the Duchy websites currently claim, then the royals would need to file and pay taxes such as income tax, inheritance taxes (or gift taxes if they’re just transferred between generations), capital gains taxes, et cetera. Otherwise this is a huge tax break that no other private landowner in Britain enjoys. The royals like to play this both ways — the duchies are public when it comes to things like paying taxes, but private when it comes to keeping the profits, and Norman Baker has a great book about this. Anyway, Charles was filing taxes with fairly decent transparency for a while, although my understanding per Ch. 4 is that there’s been less transparency in recent years. Ch. 4 also reported that William has never filed for the Duchy of Cornwall. It’s only in the past few years that tax filing has gone by the wayside, according to Ch. 4, so this would represent a change. If anybody notices, although Ch 4 did bring it to public attention recently.
Yes, she’s been wearing a tin of repeats and emphasising the recycling aspect. So my thoughts are similar to yours, Acha.
Okay, KP has smacked the “reset button” on reporting about K. The focus has moved from analysing her clothing in minute detail to analysing her work. Because they’re s package deal, her husband is going to get the same scrutiny.
As of now, the amount of work engagements is going to increase in both number and quality, and there will be regular updates on results and achievements, right? This is what KP is demanding that we do.
Other royal women wear “repeats” and are celebrated for their “thriftiness”. And Kate is no stranger to flaunting a high street brand. With the cost of living crisis, you would think that highlighting rewears would make more sense.
Personally, I don’t think this is about the money. It feels more like a directive from William to try and sideline his wife. We know from multiple sources that W doesn’t share the spotlight well. He doesn’t understand why people are more interested in how Kate looks than his “work”. He’s complained of her overshadowing him at events.
Maybe he believes that KP not crediting the brands and designers for her clothes will make it so that people pay more attention to him, especially as she is not doing very many engagements. Saying that now, the focus will have to be on the “substance” of her work (of which we all know there is very little) and not just her “style” seems like a kind of backhanded insult, right?
I agree, this is about sidelining Kate. They’ve been shoving her to the back for a while, and this is another way to keep her in her place.
I totally agree, this is about sidelining Kate.
But this could be about multiple things at the same time. Like William thinking, “Oh cr@p, after that Ch. 4 documentary that pointed out how I’m not filing taxes, maybe I really should file something soon, so that means I need to stop expensing Kate’s 160k/year wardrobe.” Multiple birds with one stone.
Thing is, isn’t it a part of her “job” to *highlight* British designers? You’d think that’d be the *one*part* of her oh, so demanding “work load” she’d actually enjoy.
This is the very first thing that I thought when I read the headline. Kate’s worn a lot of repeats going back to before her mysterious disappearance in 2023. Her clothing budget has been cut and will remain cut as part of whatever deal was worked out with Will post-whateverhappenedinDecember’23. My guess is that the clothing was initially cut earlier in 2023 because she was sidelined (rather than any concerns about actual spending). When the negotiations in 2024 happened, instead of getting the clothing budget back, she got support for her parents (both money and a few invites to inner circle type events like Ascot).
Bless her heart
I have to say, the BM comments section on this piece of news seems to be one of the most heavily moderated I’ve seen in a while. And comments are still almost universally and hysterically negative. As I recall, when I first tuned in, the top-voted article by far started with “Hahahahahaha. What is work, Kate?…” I have to paraphrase because that comment has vanished into the ether. Most comments about her doll-like hair drawing attention to her vanity have also vanished. Still, hundreds of “Work and Kate in the same sentence?” comments remain.
Also, today BM is running a new article entitled “Kate Middleton’s thoughtful jewellery tributes to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana down the years,” so there’s that.
It is possible to talk about both fashion and the work itself. However, when you don’t really do anything other than busy work, what else should people comment on? We don’t hear her speaking or see her doing an actual work. Give the royal reporters something to report on and they will do that happily instead of trying to embiggen every little meeting she is taking.
Didn’t they try this before when Kate was aiming for substantive? Chanel bag is easily recognizable and Google lens can of stuff in minutes.
I agree, this is performative. They know the Kate-focused blogs and SM accounts will still identify her coatdresses. And when there will remain nothing to talk about but her clothes, they can still leak it through the label itself, or a stylist fan or a “friend” of Kate.
I hate when people are like no, don’t talk about the clothes. Like people made those clothes, Give them the dang credit. Anyways, won’t the fans i.d. her clothes anyways so people will still write about them, right? Its just that KP doesn’t want to definitively i.d. anything which is kind of interesting.
She just wears the same silhouettes by the same designers all the time anyway. The people who somehow still think she’s a style icon aren’t going to be missing much. On the rare occasion that she wears something different, just check the Fail’s archives for in-depth coverage of Meghan’s wardrobe and its “outrageous” cost, because Kate will be wearing the same damn thing a month later.
Someone at KP finally got that Kate’s image is that of an intellectual lightweight who only gets in the news for clothes. KP also knows FrankenPhoto, the Royal Racist tag, Bridezilla antics, and the debunking of Meghan made Kate cry BS are sticking to Kate and no cancer diagnosis is going to change that. William cannot look like he made a poor choice in a wife and future queen consort.
Too late. She’s as much of a dud as he is. And more importantly, the heir, William chose to marry this dud while Harry the Spare married the hard-working, empath whose charitable work shows results much more impressive that the Heir and his wife have achieved! The Sussexes are putting the Wales’ to shame, and everyone can see it! And Kate’s the disposable part of the equation.
I believe that you’ve hit the nail on the head here!! As I’ve said in prior comments, WandK and their team must realize that people are seeing Kate through glasses that are not rose tinted but are looking at Kate and seeing a racist, petty mean girl who has no personality or accomplishments besides whatever her husband gives her.
Unfortunately memories are short. I worry the “stoic cancer patient” narrative is overrunning the true story.
Then there are those.sweet nods to queen Elizabeth and Diana when she wears their jewelry. I doubt the media will stop the sweet nods
Hilary Mantel got crucified for pointing out Keener functions as a clothes hanger/doll and has no substance more than a decade ago. How long can the rota prop up a middled aged lady whose only contribution is to show up and look pretty with a near limitless budget funded by people who are struggling? Keener’s style totally misses the mark and always has, even when she copyKeen’s Meghan. Weird that her clothing/wiglet budget has been slashed as Willy finally comes into money and the couple are no longer financially dependent on Charles. Maybe KP read the room and realized Keener never stepping out wearing less than 20 k in clothes/jewelry/fake hair is a bad look? She doesn’t have much else going on.
Hilary Mantel got it right especially because she had studied various historical consorts in preparing for her work and so she could easily see that Kate had little to offer but being skinny and wearing clothes. Kate has never shown any substance and it’s not going to start at 43.
KP might not be giving ids/credits on what Kate wears, but individual brands probably still will – especially if they have gone to the trouble of making her a “bespoke” piece. And the royal reporters will probably still report on what she wears, it’ll just be couched in “It is understood…”.
To me, this is the biggest indicator that Kate will not be going on any more official travel or royal tours. Her wardrobe is a huge part of that, much to TOB’s obvious chagrin. I think this directive is very clearly coming from William’s people within KP.
I think that this is what they are aiming for: to get the brands themselves to highlight what Kate is wearing on their own social media accounts = more international attention. It’s a cynical ploy, and also, another way of copykeening M, because the Sussexes themselves never give out details of their attire, but lots of companies gleefully publicise their connections to them.
Unfortunately for Kate, this is the second (or third?) time KP has pushed a front page story about their intention to “no longer” give out details of her clothes and jewellery – only they never stopped doing it and will continue, if only because she won’t get any notice otherwise.
Yeah, that is the part that’s got me. People are still going to talk about the clothes. But you may be right that they want the brands to take credit on SM. I just don’t like how it comes across as shaming people who like to talk about fashion. Blake Lively kind of used to do that too but I think she got better about it. There’s about to be a lot of focus on Meghan and her lifestyle show and people are going to be pouring over every single thing she wears in each episode. So I wonder if this is about trying to create a distinction and a narrative between frivolous influencer Meghan and serious Kate. Idk, that’s one theory anyways. Meghan has so much substance in what she cares about and speaks up about that I don’t think it would work but I can see the RF and BM trying for that narrative anyways.
Crickets it is then as they’re not going to get much mileage from her ‘work’. Good luck with that!
If Kate did any substantive work people would probably be happy to talk about it, if Kate gave inspiring speeches her fans would be listening with baited breath, if Kate’s “work” had a tangible impact on anyone people would cheer but, Kate does none of these things. Also, “shaming” people for being interested in and getting some joy from looking at lovely clothes and jewelry is not the way to get them to pay attention to your “work”.
Okay, if that’s what Kate wants but then we will only be left to talk about her wigs .😃😃 This is because buttons or wank does not want the public to keep knowing how much this coat hanger actually spends on clothes a year . I bet republic and all the other people who keep talking about how much this woman spends and does little for it has finally hit a nerve .
So now she can spend spend & spend some more without scrutiny?
And what a coincidence just as she used a nazi designer for part of a holocaust memorial outfit
Yup I remember when they tried this a few years ago and it did not last.
The thing is – this isnt’ saying that people can’t talk about her clothes – its saying that KP will no longer officially identify what she’s wearing. So if she does wear a newer designer or a local designer, KP is not going to showcase that.
What Kate Wore and all those other sites aren’t shutting down because of this. It just means a little more work sometimes to find what she is wearing. So it feels like KP is making a big move here but they’re really not.
Finally – if Kate didn’t want so much focus on her clothes than she would adopt a uniform, similar to QEII and Camilla.
It is going to make sites like WKW and TLo have to work a little harder. Oh well? But even the BM tabloid writers. Are they just going to stop talking about her clothes bc KP says so? Or are they still going to find out what she’s wearing and report on it? I’m guessing the latter. Gives them a little extra work too. But technically, they can just say it’s understood she wore x and get it wrong and it won’t be a big deal?
Your last point is correct. She could easily get a wardrobe and rewear it like normal people and save fancy things for formal occasions. But she doesn’t want to.
This reminds my of a purple potato eating actress that threw a tantrum a couple of years ago when asked about her clothing choices.
This is going to backfire as well.
No, what’s happening is that Kate wants to be able to spend however tf she wants on her clothes, allowance be damned, and she doesn’t want anyone tallying up her totals like they love(d) to do to the Duchess of Sussex. Which they STILL do to the Duchess of Sussex, who was buying her own clothes the entire time she was on that stank island regardless. She wants to live like her independently wealthy brother and sister-in-laws. Must be whi-, er I mean, nice that she can make such calls.
It has just occurred to me that this new (old) decision is due to the fact that Kate wore that 5-string pearl necklace and she/KP allowed people to print that it was from the late Queen’s collection, only for the seller to publicise that it came from her – and possibly then subsequently confirmed by KP?
So either someone was annoyed that the initial assumption was not allowed to stand (they wanted people to think that it really was QE2’s necklace), or someone was pissed that the newspapers were allowed to run with that first assumption and blame KP for that?
Hmmm. That could be. Its just weird bc the story that the pearls were from a Jewish designer looked better for Kate so did KP originally want everyone to think it was the queen’s pearls or did the BM just assume they were?
It’s because the Chanel bag drew criticism. The necklace from the Jewish designer actually drew praise.
Was it the Chanel bag, that is causing this uproar?
It’s like the article says – this Is Post-Cancer Kate. Her brush with mortality has given her a new perspective. Ok then, let’s see how this new perspective fits in with previous statements about how she won’t be working as much.
I laughed so hard when I saw that headline last night. There is nothing else to discuss about her.
I wanted to read this article but it’s gone. It’s not even in the side bar.
LOL. And the laughs just keep coming.
I find this sentence “She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting” very interesting. It admits that she’s not doing any work, that she is just spotlighting a cause. Spotlighting is drawing attention to; doesn’t mean she’s doing anything.
@Teagirl when she met Liz Hatton she carefully posed so that her profile faced the camera so her mug completely blotted out Liz’s lovely face. On the day Liz’s death was announced that upstaging photo was used by the tabloids instead of another one of Liz! She had been criticised for not visiting cancer charities when it was arranged to let Liz Hatton photograph an investiture and Kate met her then. Was the focus on Liz Hatton who had mere weeks to live or Kate??
There’s no there there with Kate.
So I guess the KP press office is not going to be releasing anything about Kate.