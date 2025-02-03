Kanye West & Bianca Censori were not ‘escorted out’ of the Grammys, they just left

Ever since Kanye West married Bianca Censori, he’s made/encouraged her to wander around the world in little more than a pair of pantyhose. It’s been a thing for a while now – Bianca is constantly being photographed with her various bits and pieces out and on display. Some have theorized that Kanye is sending a message to Kim Kardashian, the message being “I have a new Real Doll now,” I think. But I think the larger message is that Bianca has a cult-like devotion to Kanye and this whole thing is toxic as hell.

Anyway, Kanye and Bianca walked the Grammys red carpet last night. They arrived early-ish on the carpet, with Bianca wearing a fur coat at first. Then she dramatically removed her coat and posed in a bodystocking which left nothing to the imagination, all while Kanye stood there fully clothed. They posed like that for a while, and then there was some confusion about what happened next. At first, Entertainment Tonight reported that Grammy organizers escorted Kanye and Bianca off the carpet and kicked them out of the show because they weren’t even invited. But Variety’s Grammy source insisted that Kanye and Bianca were not thrown out or escorted out, that Kanye simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.” TMZ also had this:

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made quite the splash on the Grammys red carpet … and while several reports claim their antics got them booted, TMZ has learned that’s not the case. A source close to the Recording Academy tells TMZ … Kanye was an invited guest — nominated for Best Rap Song this year — and he wasn’t forcibly removed from the event. We’re told he walked the red carpet, got in his car of his own volition and then left … police and Grammys security never got involved. We reached out to police just to see if they ever got a call about the incident BTW … and our law enforcement sources say no one ever complained about Censori’s revealing ensemble.

[From TMZ]

Oh, so he was invited? That’s surprising, and I didn’t realize that he was nominated as well. That explains the red carpet stunt. I guess Kanye didn’t want to stick around and pull focus with his wife – even with the Grammy nomination, Kanye is still very canceled to a lot of people in that room.