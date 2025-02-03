Kanye West & Bianca Censori were not ‘escorted out’ of the Grammys, they just left

Ever since Kanye West married Bianca Censori, he’s made/encouraged her to wander around the world in little more than a pair of pantyhose. It’s been a thing for a while now – Bianca is constantly being photographed with her various bits and pieces out and on display. Some have theorized that Kanye is sending a message to Kim Kardashian, the message being “I have a new Real Doll now,” I think. But I think the larger message is that Bianca has a cult-like devotion to Kanye and this whole thing is toxic as hell.
Anyway, Kanye and Bianca walked the Grammys red carpet last night. They arrived early-ish on the carpet, with Bianca wearing a fur coat at first. Then she dramatically removed her coat and posed in a bodystocking which left nothing to the imagination, all while Kanye stood there fully clothed. They posed like that for a while, and then there was some confusion about what happened next. At first, Entertainment Tonight reported that Grammy organizers escorted Kanye and Bianca off the carpet and kicked them out of the show because they weren’t even invited. But Variety’s Grammy source insisted that Kanye and Bianca were not thrown out or escorted out, that Kanye simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.” TMZ also had this:
Kanye West and Bianca Censori made quite the splash on the Grammys red carpet … and while several reports claim their antics got them booted, TMZ has learned that’s not the case.
A source close to the Recording Academy tells TMZ … Kanye was an invited guest — nominated for Best Rap Song this year — and he wasn’t forcibly removed from the event.
We’re told he walked the red carpet, got in his car of his own volition and then left … police and Grammys security never got involved. We reached out to police just to see if they ever got a call about the incident BTW … and our law enforcement sources say no one ever complained about Censori’s revealing ensemble.
Oh, so he was invited? That’s surprising, and I didn’t realize that he was nominated as well. That explains the red carpet stunt. I guess Kanye didn’t want to stick around and pull focus with his wife – even with the Grammy nomination, Kanye is still very canceled to a lot of people in that room.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
It’s so wild to me, seeing comments on other forums saying they gatecrashed. These events are so strictly stage managed, he wouldn’t get within a mile of the red carpet without being invited.
I’m so confused about this body stocking thing. She just looks naked to me.
That is probably because the only place it is obvious that she is wearing anything at all is at the bottom hemline where the body stocking has rolled up a tiny bit, about mid-thigh level…right where the censorship blur is.
It’s literally the sheerest a fabric can be while still being a solid fabric. Lace front wigs are less see-through than this stuff.
He went because he wanted to make a statement with his naked wife on the red carpet. She looks dead in the eyes just like her husband but Kanye has all the money and power. Everything about that situation is disturbing. And Kanye is still an antisemite.
Yeah it’s the look on her face that gives me pause, it’s extremely unsettling. We’ve all seen a naked woman before but what’s going on behind the scenes seems to be the shocking part.
This is very disturbing. Every time I see her it makes me wonder how much agency she has over her body , and with the blanked out look its really very disturbing and sad.
She looks extremely over medicated to me.
I keep seeing people slut shaming her and saying she has a history of exhibitionism (and using it as an excuse to post her old private pics) which I think is just disgusting. She’s posed in minimal clothing for art shoots that were evidently shot in a private room, and she is clothed in all the other photos I’ve seen online.
The whole vibe on the red carpet just screamed coercive control and she was so desperate not to have to drop her coat. Kanye is such an abusive man.
Yes! Her eyes looked so dead and blank. Coercive control is a great way to describe it.
That sucks. She gives hostage vibes to me—she always looks miserable—I do not get exhibitionist from her, but TBH I don’t know much about her.
This whole stunt is just so tonedeaf right now. Women are being openly talked about on socials like we’re possessions for men to own and control. There’s an all-out assault on women’s rights from stripping us of our bodily autonomy to eradicating workplace opportunities. Women are about to face a really dangerous time as President Musk eradicates funding for programs that track DV stats, rapes, assault and other forms of violence against women as well as social safety nets for women that are victims of male violence.
This exploitative bullshit feels like a slap in the face. Fuck Kanye.
Now I know why he and Marilyn Manson are tight. They both have done the exact same thing to all of their respective partners.
This frankly was beyond disturbing. It looked like a sex slave situation and she looked drugged. The fact that this was tolerated is horrible. I thought he would pull out a leash but his point was he didn’t have to.
Agreed with all.. She looked scared and a mess. He’s an abuser
💯
Isn’t there some law prohibiting people flashing their private parts?? That is so weird. I don’t think this would fly with a man doing the same thing.
There are photos of Bianca having good time(taken by non-paps) after they do their stunts and hang out with other people. She doesn’t look dead eyed on those. After seeing those, she looks like performing to me. The mix of trad-wife & s*x slave.
Agreed that the contrast in her demeanor between the two situations is very noticeable. She also seems to get along well with his kids.
So what on earth could these performance pieces be about?
@Hannah1, the trad-wife and alpha male trends are on the rise, especially on social media. It seems to me, that is the mix of trend they are chasing after. People worrying about Bianca’s safety and men seeing a fully objectified woman controlled by her man give both of them attention. Kanye didn’t win any awards, but he got a lot of headlines thanks to this stunt. That is a win in his book. Also, the head of TMZ said their Bianca posts always get a lot of engagements. If all you want is fame and attention, you are gonna do everything to get it and it seems to work for both of them.
This is a cry for attention at the very least and that part worked. The cynical part of me is inwardly asking how often Bianca shows up presentably clothed in Kanye’s presence at these events–I maintain that the Grammies should have seen this coming. So everyone got the headlines they sought in this situation. I hope both Kanye and Bianca get help, and that the next event checks out the clothing situation beforehand.
ML I love your posts but she’s being abused.. Look at her face? She’s not OK.. Let’s not assume anything.. Kanye is a bully and a toxic asshole.. But she looks terrified
I was unclear: these two have form doing this, and I agree that Kanye is the one dragging her around like this. The fact that she was essentially naked on the red carpet is not normal, and I think everyone expected this to happen with them there. Kanye and his school mistreated kids–at this point people know this. Kanye wants headlines. I think Bianca wants Kanye happy. I think the Grammies aren’t against attention, too. Both Kanye and Bianca clearly need (different kinds of) help.
The Grammys have security. No way she should have been forced to walk the red carpet like that. Surely, someone had the authority to prevent this. So the people in charge aided and abetted the abuse.
I reread my comment and realized how unclear it was. I think the Grammies figured out before this happened that Kanye would show up with Bianca in very little to no clothes. That’s what has happened in the past when they show up. I agree that if someone there had wanted, Kanye and Bianca could have been separated, Bianca covered up and asked if she were okay, etc. That wasn’t in their interest last night, which is clear by the fact that the Grammies invited them in the first place.
I really wish there was a way someone from protective services could check on her, like we do with children. Again and again. Something is seriously wrong.
He’s an abusive monster. He needs help. She needs help she looked traumatised.. Wtaf she was clearly not OK. N she needs to be OK
If I was her, I’d refuse to step out of the house with that loathsome jerk unless I was wearing full body armor and a burqa.
This feels very abusive.
He stands there fully clothed while she’s totally naked? Especially after he started throwing such a fit at Kim wearing revealing clothing, so we know he views revealing clothing as bad. This feels likes he’s trying to punish Kim via Bianca or something. It’s very alarming.
I completely agree. All her “exhibitionism” is, I believe, him intentionally humiliating her.
This situation with him forcing his wife to walk around naked (because that is obviously what he is doing) requires an intervention. She seems terrified whenever she appears in public with him and it’s unlikely she is allowed to go out without him. Just imagine how he treats her when they are alone. Where is her family?
she is an adult. sometimes it is not easy for a family to do anything until the victim herself asks for help. and sometimes the family themselves benefit financially from the misfortune of their loved ones. I do not know what the situation is like between her and her loved ones. there are no easy and quick solutions to free someone from violence in a relationship. and victims often need many years to recover mentally, or even to try to escape.
I know all of that. But they are the only ones who could get some kind of intervention going or at least sound the alarm that this is not okay.
I believe they’ve tried several times to help her out of that relationship. They can’t force her to leave unfortunately.
Is she drugged up? Maybe she’s into this, who knows?
As an aside, I hope all the process servers with lawsuits for Kanye are able to locate and serve him today.
Whatever is going on here, I seriously doubt we are looking at two consenting adults.
I just really hope they don’t have any children.
😱What man who is okay in the head is okay with his wife posing there like his slave? This is how masters displayed their slaves!!!!! He seems very upset at the world to be pulling these stunts and I think he is very unwell and she must be too, I guess.😞
The video of this makes it really clear she did not want to do this.
What I don’t understand is what do they think they’ve achieved? What’s the point of being naked at the Grammys? I could maybe see this as a statement of some sort at a fashion awards event, but what does Bianca being naked have to do with Kanye’s Grammy nomination? And with so many sheer outfits being worn over the years, it’s not like being naked is all that shocking anymore. This doesn’t send any general message that public will remember – it only reinforces the idea that there’s something weird going on with these two specific people.
Elsewhere people who seem to know say this is their kink. Like they may be into BDSM or dom/slave role play. She does not look scared to me. I just don’t get what is sexy about this kink?
Kink is supposed to be consensual. If you’re forcing other people to participate in it, that’s wrong.
He looks like a pimp or a slave dealer, showing his wears.
You might like forcing the public to look at it? She does not look uncomfortable to me.
The question here is why are we normalizing this? Why are all the media outlets playing along like this is normal?
This is clearly an abusive situation.
Somebody on “Bluesky” said Kanye has an exhibition and humiliation kink…and…yes…
After EVERYTHING horrific that Kanye has said AND DONE in the last 8 years to make sure marginalized humans SUFFER and are TERRORIZED by CORRUPT power….INCLUDING what he recently said about Kamala Harris?…If I EVA saw him in public…ON MY MAMA and my Southside Chicago Hood…I would CATCH A CASE…a few of them😡
He’s standing there like he’s her jailer. It’s appalling.
At one point she was pulling the garment down over her ass as if that made any difference – girl you are still naked