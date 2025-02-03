Princess Kate plans to ‘launch’ another Early Years initiative in the coming days

It was the easiest thing to predict: of course the Windsors will be a flurry of activity and public appearances over the next few weeks. They’ve timed everything around the Invictus Games, which start on February 8th in Vancouver and Whistler. Prince William and Kate were practically wailing “PAY ATTENTION TO MEEEEE” during the Dusseldorf games in 2023, and William organized a bunch of completely random “events” in an attempt to steal Harry’s thunder. This time, it looks like Kate is being sent out in a big way – she’s launching yet another Early Years busywork program or something. The way it’s being written about, I can’t even tell what is being launched or how it’s different than her other busywork “launches.” It’s Project Kate Is Keen About Early Years.
The Princess of Wales has launched a new initiative aimed at developing the nation’s “social and emotional skills” to alleviate the human cost from a world sometimes filled with “mistrust and misunderstanding”.
Kate said the state of modern life was leaving many feeling “isolated and vulnerable” during troubled periods, resulting in “poor mental health, addiction and abuse” that was “devastating” for those affected and society.
The solution is to “develop and nurture” the social and emotional skills we all possess from the moment we are born which are the “bedrock of any healthy, happy society”, but this must be a priority if we are to “thrive”.
Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has published the Shaping Us Framework aimed at increasing awareness of these soft or life skills to inspire action across society. The future Queen said in her foreword for a report outlining the framework: “Modern society is complex. At times, it can feel like the world is filled with mistrust and misunderstanding, leaving many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times. The impact of this, poor mental health, addiction and abuse, can be devastating, for individuals and for society.”
“If we are to address this properly, if we are to find real, lasting solutions to these deep-rooted challenges and create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance. We must invest in humankind.”
[From The Evening Standard]
People Magazine noted, “In the coming days, Kate will be out and about promoting a new part of her campaign, underlining how she is gradually getting back into her stride with her public work after a year spent largely out of the public eye.” At some point, I do hope someone questions why the Windsors behave like jealous, attention-seeking children whenever they know Harry and Meghan will be out in public.
As for Kate’s appearances, they will be used to promote – I think? – yet another awareness-raising campaign, because Kate’s Early Years & Buttons Institute continues to poll people about their “awareness” of the importance of Early Years. It’s a tremendous waste of time, money and effort, as always. But at least Kate gets to make pronouncements like “Modern society is complex” and “We must invest in humankind.” Anything more specific than that? Which investments should be made, Kate? Universal Pre-K, government funded child-development programs like Head Start? Kate will never get that specific, not when she could “raise awareness” of the importance of the Early Years and present her book report during the Invictus Games. “The early years are important because they’re early, most people don’t know how early or how important, the world is so complex and we must invest in children!”
Urgh, so over this! Such a complete waste of time. What angers me about this is that both Will and Kate’s appearances are not even genuine. Sure they attend these causes but really with the sole intention of competing with Harry and Meghan. Pathetic! We can see right through the both of you!
Anyway, can’t wait for the invictus games and Meghan’s new show!
🙄 – that is all I’ve got. That is all it merits. She and William are such let downs. Huge underachievers.
Great, Operation “It’s not about the clothes, it’s all about the work” has just begun! So, please show all of the Early Years data since Kate’s involvement began so we can track the improvements. Let’s see if she needs to do better in her existing work or if she merits starting another Early Years initiative.
Also, he hasn’t been mentioned, but I’m all agog to see hard data on William’s work in mental health, homelessness, the environment, and the Middle East peace process. Whoops, I forgot William is also eliminating hunger!
Time for transparency on what these two have accomplished up to now, how often they work, and their coming goals.
You forgot racism. He’s ending racism!
*smacks forehead* How could I forget racism??!
*reads about Invictus and Meghan’s Netflix and remembers how W treated his own family and where they now live* Oh yeah, that’s why☹️
Launch launch launch. It’s all she knows. She launches and then nothing happens until a fake pie chart and picture is needed to look busy.
Truly is a sad sad thing especially when there are so many bits in the UK that need attention.
I’m just going to laugh from now on when I hear this. She doesn’t “launch” anything and she never has, ever. So here’s my laugh: LOLOLOLOL!!
She has a ghost writer for those blurbs IMO. She had time while waiting for a proposal to get a degree in it which would have lent a small amount of credibility.
I was going to comment on this in the post about Kate’s clothes. Yesterday, I read a tabloid article which was supposed to be about Kate’s Stunning Announcement. The first paragraph was all about the purple pantsuit she wore, what the color meant, when she’d worn it before, her shoes, her bag, her jewelry, her bouncy hair. The next paragraph was about a similar red pantsuit she’d worn some other time for some other reason, the color, the jewelry, etc. On and on for paragraphs, all about her clothes.
At the very end, they finally got around to reporting that she was announcing that sometime in the future she would be launching something, something, Arly Yahs, something, blah, blah, something, initiative.
But that has been Kate’s playbook since forever: announcing an announcement where an announcement will be made.
She doesn’t do substance and never has.
What I don’t get though: KP has had the chance for a thorough re-start, as FakeyKatie has been shunning work, whatever that means to her, for more than a year — and this is all they came up with?
The best idea for them: donate all that money that’s already been wasted on Airrly Yarrs to a legitimate initiative. Kate hasn’t achieved anything other than being deservedly mocked for her cluelessness and general Middletonedeafness.
KP has the problem of silk purse/sow’s ear. The Royal Foundation spent over 2 million pounds setting up the Centre for Early Childhood Education and there have been years of PR about how this is Kate’s flagship issue, so it’s not like they can just drop it now and switch to Kate saving the leatherback turtles. Sadly, Kate’s the only Princess of Wales they’ve got.
Eurydice, 2 million?? I hope it was spent on salaries for those in the broom closet making the fake pie charts and the blurbs for their website. I’m sure the claymation video wasn’t cheap, but 2 million OMG.
@Smart&Messy – I got the figures off the foundation’s 2023 financial report. There’s no specific breakdown for the Centre itself, but there’s a separate section for foundation salaries and overhead – it might be double counting, I don’t know.
It’s not a big foundation, about 7 million in assets – and it seems most of the expenditures were for setting up things, like the Centre, and 2.2 million to set up Homewards, and about 3.5 million for salaries. I see only about half a million in grants, 50 thousand of which was for Kate’s initiative.
Please no more of Kath posting as an “expert.”. Kate at least get real experts to come and speak. Maybe sponsor a conference. Give credit where it’s due. She has no degree in early childhood, just art history.
I read a BBC post about this, and an actual expert who lent his name to this bullshit did point out that funding existing programs like nurses doing home visits and access to Family Hubs would mean a lot. The Family Hubs was capitalized, so I assume it’s a program for families with small children. If Kate doesn’t want to campaign for the govt funding of these programs, she could work her ass off raising funds herself. She could actually give it to them instead of the Royal Foundation which would skim it for operations, and then the RF would give some of it to an umbrella foundation which would skim some more of it, and finally, the Family Hub would get like 10 thousand a year or something. But no, this expert’s remark would be buried in the announcement of the announcement of a launch.
They are really refusing to let it go. All she does on this (and any other, actually) topic means nothing. Word salads and fancy words.
On the other hand, I love to see how much “work” they have planned for Meghan’s show launch, and all for nothing😀 they must be livid. Wonder if they will try to repeat the effort for next planned launch or just give up?
is this an indirect copy of H&M’s work on social media and its effects? without mentioning social media, saying the modern world is complex blah blah we must invest in humankind?? WTF?
Yes it certainly is. I looked at the phrasing and words used and immediately made the connection to H+M’s work on social media and mental health. If she launches a “Parents’ Network” I’ll laugh out loud.
Her early years initiatives remind me of how Melania copied everything Michelle Obama did as First Lady by doing her grammatical incorrect “Do Best” lololol. Copying word for word, fonts and colors. Creating a pamphlet that was the exact same with minimal changes and passing it as their own, and still failing to accomplish anything. Kate is the UK Melania in every way. They speak and you can’t understand them. They are mediocre at best in anything they do. They copy and paste the more attractive, intelligent and accomplished women of color who have the same titles or positions. They’ve revealed more of themselves than any of us should ever have to see. They are carbon copies of each other while trying to copy two women they could never hold a candle to.
The funny thing is these delusional idiots think that this crap really competes with the Sussex’s or steals any thunder 🤣🤪..
Just why? There is so much poverty right now, and all this is going to do is make people feel even worse that they are missing out on their children’s important milestones as they are struggling to put food on the table. And what recommendations have come out of her millions’ worth of research so far?
OR maybe another claymation production
Yes, thank you, the modern world is indeed complex. Aaaand? Oh right, the early years are important. Got it.
We have data that shows how many (under five) children are starting school unprepared, like not being toilet trained, being unable to navigate stairs and showing other signs that they have not had the development they need by this point. The data suggests being ‘covid babies’ plays a role but also parents being stretched too thinly (cost of living crisis) and not spending the time interacting with them and supporting their development.
How about you DO something about any aspect of this? Spend some of the £££££ your ‘foundation’ collects to make a positive impact in some of these children’s lives. It’s so frustrating I want to weep. But hey, talk about the ‘work’ not the clothes.
#abolishthemonarchy
SarahCS, In the EU, the effect on UK kids was blamed on Brexit, not Covid? The Early childhood workforce had a significant number of EU workers who were forced to leave by 2020.
https://www.cypnow.co.uk/content/analysis/childcare-feels-the-brexit-effect
It wasn’t mentioned in the reporting on the study that just came out, the focus was on kids experiences at home, but I’m sure the loss of workers also had an huge impact.
Is KP trying to relaunch our Kate as a serious, substantial woman by ordering RR to focus on her, ahem, projects rather than clothes and jewels? What is her role now and going forward; hardworking ,showing up well prepared, asking sensible questions and making an effort to promote her charities ? Previously she and his nibs have treated their limited events as jollies like school trips. Professionals look on indulgently whilst Kate and William go down slides or pretend to prepare food or sit on motorbikes going vroom, vroom. It all seems like a waste of time ,entertaining these two adult toddlers , just to provide PR for the RF? Neither have gravitas but they must be seen in public carrying out royal duties. The big ceremonial occasions with the entire family are very rigidly structured but their own events seem to be just them having a lot of fun at our expense such as Wimbledon and football matches?
The real experts are just wasting their time talking to her.
You first Kate! You apologize, publicly, to your brother and sister-in-law for the harm your silence and complicity wrought. Take ownership for your behavior, for your lack of compassion and honesty, as Meghan suffered due to the lies being told on your behalf. As the saying goes “be the change you want to see in the world”.
Oh, goody! Another pie chart!
I was just thinking I can’t wait to see the new pie charts! Maybe she’ll surprise us and give us a bar graph!
Melanie Griffith in the film working girl said she needed a serious hairdo. Kate needs a serious hairdo instead of that long hair that looks sloppy . Like in the photo of her at the microphone
Oh great, Keen gets to dress up as a business woman again. And she will mumble and mutter and wave her hands. Such a help to the community.
I’m interested to hear from an expert in children’s early years development, who can provide insight into the impact and effectiveness of this woman’s Early Years initiative. Specifically, I’d like to know their perspective on why, despite her prominence, there has been little to no progress in advancing this initiative, and why she isn’t held more accountable for the lack of tangible results.
Where is the progress? Where are the results?
I thought I had read that after Kate’s trip to Denmark, she brought back to the UK a study of some kind of baby monitor that was successfully helping to determine preventative actions to help infant and toddler development, and that this current launch is a mere extension of this study. It does seem that Kate is always “launching” simply because she has been the such a failure to launch. It’s like hitting the re-set button to start over again constantly because she just can’t seem make any progress ever. However, in order to make progress, you need to have clearer goals in mind. If awareness is the only goal, then she could just do a survey every few years and hope that the number of people “aware” keeps growing. What to do with the “awareness” is the problem that someone like Kate and KP cannot solve because it means creating specific policies and implementing them with proper funding.
The problem for the british monarchy and their hopeless, pathetic efforts to make fetch happen regarding the 2 duds they have as king&queen-in-waiting, is that, as a result of their desperation to outdo H&M, they seem to feel compelled to describe their make-work for the 2 duds in grandiose, superlative terms. As if they need to assert their royal creds. You can see that they feel pompously justified in doing this.
And this kind of approach by anyone to anything, inevitably puts them on the backfoot…….theres pressure to live up to the promised high expectations. And if the material youre working with (bully & kitty) are nonstarters, then the project will be (& have been) DOA.
Heres their deeply resented, uphill task, as far as I see it: by natural selection…..a twist of fate…….destiny……whatever we may call it, H&M have always had effortless global appeal. From the minute their relationship became public, interest in the couple has been global……we’ve all seen that the world is fascinated by them for all sorts of reasons, not the least of which and in fact, perhaps the most significant of which is the universality of their innate appeal to the ideals we all hold most dear, both as individuals: (freedom, perseverance, happiness, love, autonomy, fulfillment, respect, dignity); and as a species: (survival; justice; peace; truth; love; compassion and community.)
H&M are imbued with all the above. And bully and kitty are not.
Hence all the jealousy, resentment, anger, bitterness, sabotage, and pursuit of destruction.
Theyve tried co-opting & colonizing their work, their personae, their image, their essence (back in 2019 someone on twitter who told #SSquad that she was doing research for a college paper to find out what it was about M that made her fans love her so much, was outed as a KP intern); and after failing to capture the je ne sais quoi of H&M in order to clothe bully & kitty with it, theyve resorted to trying to pre-emptively destroy their work and their relationship.
This will not last long. The poor sausages will be exhausted by day 3. How can you go from zero to no work all year to suddenly be expected to work daily . I give them 4 days before they need two months off 😄😄. Last time these two did this much they took the year off. Yeah I know cancer. Sure Jan.