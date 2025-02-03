Princess Kate plans to ‘launch’ another Early Years initiative in the coming days

It was the easiest thing to predict: of course the Windsors will be a flurry of activity and public appearances over the next few weeks. They’ve timed everything around the Invictus Games, which start on February 8th in Vancouver and Whistler. Prince William and Kate were practically wailing “PAY ATTENTION TO MEEEEE” during the Dusseldorf games in 2023, and William organized a bunch of completely random “events” in an attempt to steal Harry’s thunder. This time, it looks like Kate is being sent out in a big way – she’s launching yet another Early Years busywork program or something. The way it’s being written about, I can’t even tell what is being launched or how it’s different than her other busywork “launches.” It’s Project Kate Is Keen About Early Years.

The Princess of Wales has launched a new initiative aimed at developing the nation’s “social and emotional skills” to alleviate the human cost from a world sometimes filled with “mistrust and misunderstanding”. Kate said the state of modern life was leaving many feeling “isolated and vulnerable” during troubled periods, resulting in “poor mental health, addiction and abuse” that was “devastating” for those affected and society. The solution is to “develop and nurture” the social and emotional skills we all possess from the moment we are born which are the “bedrock of any healthy, happy society”, but this must be a priority if we are to “thrive”. Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has published the Shaping Us Framework aimed at increasing awareness of these soft or life skills to inspire action across society. The future Queen said in her foreword for a report outlining the framework: “Modern society is complex. At times, it can feel like the world is filled with mistrust and misunderstanding, leaving many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times. The impact of this, poor mental health, addiction and abuse, can be devastating, for individuals and for society.” “If we are to address this properly, if we are to find real, lasting solutions to these deep-rooted challenges and create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance. We must invest in humankind.”

People Magazine noted, “In the coming days, Kate will be out and about promoting a new part of her campaign, underlining how she is gradually getting back into her stride with her public work after a year spent largely out of the public eye.” At some point, I do hope someone questions why the Windsors behave like jealous, attention-seeking children whenever they know Harry and Meghan will be out in public.

As for Kate’s appearances, they will be used to promote – I think? – yet another awareness-raising campaign, because Kate’s Early Years & Buttons Institute continues to poll people about their “awareness” of the importance of Early Years. It’s a tremendous waste of time, money and effort, as always. But at least Kate gets to make pronouncements like “Modern society is complex” and “We must invest in humankind.” Anything more specific than that? Which investments should be made, Kate? Universal Pre-K, government funded child-development programs like Head Start? Kate will never get that specific, not when she could “raise awareness” of the importance of the Early Years and present her book report during the Invictus Games. “The early years are important because they’re early, most people don’t know how early or how important, the world is so complex and we must invest in children!”