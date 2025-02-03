Prince William’s favorite London nightclub is reopening & Duchess Meghan isn’t invited

Back in the day, before Prince Harry and Prince William married their respective partners, they used to have a favorite private nightclub in London: Boujis. They were good friends with the manager or something, and whenever they weren’t doing military stuff, they would go to Boujis and drink and party. Going from memory, William was more of a regular there than Harry, and there was a years-long period when William and then-Kate Middleton would stagger out of Boujis and get into a taxi every weekend. Well, guess what the Daily Mail headline was this weekend: “Harry’s old haunt set to reopen (but guess who’s not invited?)” As I said, William was more of a regular there, but they know they get more attention if they put “Harry” in the headline. Anyway, big surprise, a private club owner is going on the record about how much he despises a Black American woman who left that island more than five years ago.

The nightclub where Prince Harry and Prince William spent some of their wildest nights is opening a new venue at the gates of Kensington Palace. But while the owners’ motto is ‘everyone is welcome’, there is one exception… ‘Everyone is welcome – except Meghan,’ says Boujis’ co-owner, and old friend of Harry’s, Carlo Carello. ‘I don’t like her.’ But the doors, I’m told, are wide open for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as Carello says they went on ‘one of their first dates at Boujis’. ‘They drank Crack Babies and they loved it,’ he adds. Crack Babies, for the uninitiated, are shots of vodka with passionfruit juice, chopped strawberries and Chambord liqueur. ‘It’s been a home away from home for the royals,’ adds co-owner Jake Parkinson-Smith. ‘It’s been a safe space for them.’ The original Boujis closed in 2016 after a brawl, but the club reopened as B London in 2023. Boujis 3.0, entitled Gallery, and co-owned by Carello, Parkinson-Smith, Barth Rougier and Steve Manktelow, will open in the coming months in the building which once housed Mahiki, another Noughties club owned by Carello and Parkinson-Smith and loved by Kate and William, as well as Princesses Eugenie and her sister Beatrice. It is a stone’s throw from Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s current home in the palace’s Nottingham Cottage, where Harry and Meghan, used to live. The club will feature a Cuban-style bar and a pizzeria called Carlo’s Pizza, while Earl Spencer’s son Ned is tipped to be a DJ there.

[From The Daily Mail]

Carlo Carello sounds absolutely vile. The arrogance it takes for a private club owner in London to open his mouth about a woman whose biggest crime is moving out of their country when they mercilessly abused her. But hey, at least we know that William and Kate love “crack babies” and that they’re totally cool with all of this.