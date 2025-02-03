Prince William’s favorite London nightclub is reopening & Duchess Meghan isn’t invited

Back in the day, before Prince Harry and Prince William married their respective partners, they used to have a favorite private nightclub in London: Boujis. They were good friends with the manager or something, and whenever they weren’t doing military stuff, they would go to Boujis and drink and party. Going from memory, William was more of a regular there than Harry, and there was a years-long period when William and then-Kate Middleton would stagger out of Boujis and get into a taxi every weekend. Well, guess what the Daily Mail headline was this weekend: “Harry’s old haunt set to reopen (but guess who’s not invited?)” As I said, William was more of a regular there, but they know they get more attention if they put “Harry” in the headline. Anyway, big surprise, a private club owner is going on the record about how much he despises a Black American woman who left that island more than five years ago.
The nightclub where Prince Harry and Prince William spent some of their wildest nights is opening a new venue at the gates of Kensington Palace. But while the owners’ motto is ‘everyone is welcome’, there is one exception…
‘Everyone is welcome – except Meghan,’ says Boujis’ co-owner, and old friend of Harry’s, Carlo Carello. ‘I don’t like her.’
But the doors, I’m told, are wide open for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as Carello says they went on ‘one of their first dates at Boujis’. ‘They drank Crack Babies and they loved it,’ he adds.
Crack Babies, for the uninitiated, are shots of vodka with passionfruit juice, chopped strawberries and Chambord liqueur.
‘It’s been a home away from home for the royals,’ adds co-owner Jake Parkinson-Smith. ‘It’s been a safe space for them.’
The original Boujis closed in 2016 after a brawl, but the club reopened as B London in 2023. Boujis 3.0, entitled Gallery, and co-owned by Carello, Parkinson-Smith, Barth Rougier and Steve Manktelow, will open in the coming months in the building which once housed Mahiki, another Noughties club owned by Carello and Parkinson-Smith and loved by Kate and William, as well as Princesses Eugenie and her sister Beatrice. It is a stone’s throw from Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s current home in the palace’s Nottingham Cottage, where Harry and Meghan, used to live. The club will feature a Cuban-style bar and a pizzeria called Carlo’s Pizza, while Earl Spencer’s son Ned is tipped to be a DJ there.
Carlo Carello sounds absolutely vile. The arrogance it takes for a private club owner in London to open his mouth about a woman whose biggest crime is moving out of their country when they mercilessly abused her. But hey, at least we know that William and Kate love “crack babies” and that they’re totally cool with all of this.
She don’t give a F* and neither do we.
Right?
And nothing says classy like being in your 40s and wanting to party in the same way and at the same place as when you were in your 20s.
This dude doesn’t sound like pathetic racist trash at all!
Was just about to say this. They’re all in their 40s, they’re all married and have young children. Why in the world would they want to go to a sleazy bar, known for a brawl that was so bad it literally closed the place down, and get sh*tfaced drunk? You mean Meghan is supposed to be offended that a trashy bar doesn’t want her there? I’m sure she’s crying in her millions.
This bar is for 20-somethings who can party all night and still get up for work the next day. The owner is trying to connect it royals who are now in their late 30s and 40s. I don’t see that as much of a draw.
Wow this would be great for William actually! He can “officially” launch his single-dad status at his old nightclub joint. (Since the Waleses are soooo great at launches).
To the club owner outing both Will and Kate about “crack babies”, you better watch your back man! I dunno if that was approved by KP at all!
Their love of the crack babies drink was outed during the Caribbean tour….the resort they stayedvat served them. It’s an offensively named drink for offensive people.
I continue to be blown away that there is a drink called this, and that KP released that it’s Kate’s favorite during the Caribbean disaster tour. It’s mind-boggling.
Will the racist af club owner be hiring a mixologist that can bring Huevo’s hair back? How does Huevo expect to fish in the same stagnant pond he fished in during his “roaring 20s”?
This is the first time I’ve heard of the drink “crack baby” and that the Waleses were particularly partial to them. How VERY on brand for the Waleses: the name is ableist *and* racist.
Every time the tabs try to “nostalgia tour” the Waleses to the public, they just remind everyone how racist this couple is, what horrible human beings they are, and how they should not be let anywhere near the throne of England. Talk about lighting fires on one’s own pitch…
LOL Meghan wouldn’t be caught dead there.
She was never a bar fly or drunk like these people are.. no she would never be caught in such a horrible establishment. Maybe if WanK had frequented it less they might not be looking decades older and in such poor health.
We know how she just celebrated a birthday with her friends who happen to be A-listers. I’m sure they know she would never set foot at a place like this… and they hate that she is above this.
That whole rant from the owner is like a mad libs of the trashiest spew someone could come up with. CRACK BABIES??? 🤦🏼♀️ Yikes
Apart from the crack babies part I would say that this has William written all over it. Maybe the crack babies part was an attempt at making them seem relatable and close to the people but it just ends up being cringe as hell.
Those pictures…of William and Kate….are…something 🤣
Like…who cares about this non-mofo factor private club when Meghan has ALWAYS had “Soho House”…a WORLD WIDE WELL KNOWN PRIVATE CLUB…on LOCK even BEFORE Harry?
These folks are truly desperate.
Kate looks like a sycophantic fan in those pictures and Huevo like he barely acknowledges her.
I like the one where Willie looks like he’s drunk dialing Jecca only to get her answering machine (again).
And good god, how stupid are they to re-open the Crack Baby file?
“Those pictures…of William and Kate….are…something 🤣”
Those photos are the proof that even in her 20s, Duchess of the Do-Little never has style & never established her personal style. She just wore whatever was popular on the high street at the given moment. However, she looked way better with some meats on her.
The door is open for anyone except those who are mixed race. Clearly this man is not a nice person, but he is a friend of William and Kate!
Yes, the name of that drink is just repugnant and they have mentioned Kate’s love of it before.
Oh darn. Meghan can’t go to the spot that serves crack babies. What a silly little man. So high school. He brought up Meghan’s name for attention for his crack baby club. Those are some loser moves right there.
Oh no whatever will Meg do not being invited to a bar? The shock the horr…. She doesn’t have to f**ks to give about a sleazy nightclub not allowing her in. She is living her life happily on another continent and thriving!!
Does he think that makes Meghan look bad? This makes him look very unprofessional.
It makes him look like an un-nice person, Wonder if he has even met here, I expect everything he thinks he knows about her comes from the Daily Wail.
Hope it burns down
Before it burns down, I hope they can’t get any non-white people to drink there, work there or even talk about the place. I hope it is a public flop. Then I hope they forget to procure fire insurance.
Btw…to make a drink and call it “Crack Babies” is ABSOLUTELY VILE.. and shows the type of people William & Kate are and NOTHING they have done since those above pictures were taken above has shown that W&K have evolved…
Not. ONE. Damn. THING!😡
Lol, it’s a home away from home and a safe space for them – says the guy who’s blurting out “they went on ‘one of their first dates at Boujis’. ‘They drank Crack Babies and they loved it,’ “
These losers have no problem using Princess Meghan’s name to drum up business for their has been endeavors. Have fun partying with the middle aged crowds, cause I doubt the young kinds will be interested in ‘crack babies’ and drunk Willy hitting on them.
So I gather that this club will be the meeting space for the London branch of the Ku Klux Klan? Good to know!! I love when assholes tell on themselves.
How close are they with this Carello? I thought the nightclub owner they were closest to was Guy Pelly, because William and Harry came to the states to be ushers at Pelly’s wedding to an American heiress.
the place closed 9 years ago so, no, it’s not been a home away from home
what a friggen douche with the everybody’s welcome except Meghan because he doesn’t like her. Is that the ONLY way he could get coverage for re-opening his bar?
There are a lot of people getting their names in the Wail simply by saying they hate Meghan, they don’t actually have to do or be anyone important.
Oh the surprise that a nightclub owner who allowed his royal patrons to get so wasted in his club that they stumbled out piss poor drunk looking like they’ve had more than just alcohol doesn’t like a biracial American woman who has considerable more class in her pinky than him. These are the mild photos of them, especially of Kate. We’ve seen photos of her and her sister so wasted that they were falling all over themselves and male friends with not a care in the world with how their dresses were exposing more than the world needs to see. Yes, this is the type of place and people that Meghan should be jealous that she’s not welcomed to be around. She doesn’t even go to the UK, but if she did, I’m sure her interest wouldn’t be to go to a place that serves crack baby drinks to sloppy racist royals.
Carello wants admiration of derangers
Why is her name always in their mouth
At this point, it’s pathological and sad, really.
I doubt Meghan wants to be seen in a club with a messy history: https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/oct/30/prince-william-harry-boujis-nightclub-shut-brawl&ved=2ahUKEwjpw6ut66eLAxVWMdAFHVmNBg8QFnoECCkQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3RxVqNQFqB_pZVdp-dmv59. Putting it out there it was a pitstop for Will and Kate’s pub crawls back in the day is not the flex you think it is Carlo.
I think Carlos might be having one two many of those crack babies minus the babies part . F him
I laughed out loud when I saw your headline. Such desperation from a forever 17 year old thug
I continue to read these sorts of articles and I wonder what is their goal.
Do they think this makes them look good to anyone other than William?
Do they think the woman who has not stepped back on that island except for the airport cares?
They appear obsessed and in need of therapy …an immediate intervention.
Someone help them….
I would be mortified ordering a drink called a “crack baby” — and would never, because that’s a horrifically racist name (and the drink likely tastes like cough syrup).
Way to confirm Kate’s racism there, dude, while advertising your own.
Yeah, geez. Like I love a fruity drink but I would NEVER order something called a ‘crack baby’. Also it probably does taste like cough syrup.
The drink sounds pretty good, actually. The NAME is just…good grief.
Will Kate be spinning as the DJ as in the episode of the Windsors where this already happened? Beaaaaaauhtrice and Euuuu genie as bouncers?
I hope the club gets picketed
I hope it gets ignored
Man that man has aged like milk. He used to be date I say handsome.
I’m sure Meghan is wiping her tears with hundred dollar bills because she’s not invited to a club in London no one outside of London or celebitchy readers has ever heard of.
What a lazy article. Eugenie and Jack have long held Ivy Cottage not Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Is the dumb writer getting confused from the time Harry and Meghan let Eugenie and Jack stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor during the pandemic?
I went there a few times during that peak period! Not gonna lie, was super fun.
I don’t like him!
Well that photo of Harry is great. He hasn’t aged much. And he still has the jeans fitting hips. And carries himself so casually. I’m looking forward to Invictus Games. I just heard this, so I hope it is true. That Trump is not allowed to enter Canada because he’s a convicted felon. I love that.
This is a great place to talk.
How to file a complaint filed against the owners — https://celebchai.com/2025/02/02/london-nightclub-faces-backlash-for-discriminatory-statements-public-demands-investigation/