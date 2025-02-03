Beyonce finally won her first Album of the Year Grammy for ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyonce finally did it! Or should I say, the Recording Academy finally did it, they finally gave Beyonce an Album of the Year Grammy. This was Beyonce’s first-ever AOTY – she didn’t win an AOTY Grammy for Lemonade or the self-titled album or Renaissance act i. It’s slightly insane that she won it for Cowboy Carter, her “country album,” but here we are. Beyonce not only picked up AOTY, she also won the Grammy for Best Country Album. Beyonce is now the most nominated and awarded artist in Grammy history.
In case you’re wondering about Bey’s Grammy look, it was a custom piece by Schiaparelli. It didn’t fit her correctly, and she was adjusting it throughout the night. We rarely see Beyonce have any kind of wardrobe malfunction, but the way she kept f–king with the bust of the dress, she was nervous that one of the girls would pop out. That’s poorly done by Schiaparelli. The one nice thing I’ll say is that the dress did have a sparkly country-and-western theme.
By picking up her first AOTY, Beyonce became the first Black woman to win in the top category in the 21st century. The last Black woman to win AOTY was Lauryn Hill. Beyonce now joins Hill, Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston as the only Black women to win AOTY. I’m including her acceptance speeches below – her reaction to winning Best Country Album is already a meme, as is Blue Ivy motioning to her mama to get up and accept the award.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I screamed, it was such a long-deserved win. The top of her dress is making my boobs hurt though. It looks so painful and it’s not even attractive to have them compressed and cut in half like that. Unforgivable in a custom dress.
I’ve never cried seeing someone win an award but I cried! As a young, black woman who grew up listening to and downright worshipping Beyonce this meant so much to me! It’s such a testament what we can achieve with hard work and pride in your work. I think Cowboy Carter really is underrated and a decade from now we’ll be looking back at it as her magnum opus. But in my head she was also winning this for Lemonade, self-titled, and Renaissance!
It’s so good that she finally was given the big one. She just kept at it until they couldn’t ignore her any more.
The dress is a misfire for me. The bodice is really doing her dirty. It looks painfully uncomfortable and is smooshing her boobs. The underwire popped out. And the bodice is too tight and too low to keep her safely wrangled.
I’m so happy for her. Yes, she deserved it for other albums too, but all these country stations refusing to play it because they’re racist AF didn’t allow those who only hear Bey on the radio to give her the credit she truly deserved for the Incredible album that is Cowboy Carter
She was snubbed so many times while creating amazing albums for years now. I loved Cowboy Carter. I think since she wasn’t doing any promotion, people underestimated it. It was the same with Renaissance until she toured the album, then people started to say it should have got AOTY. When she tours Cowboy Carter, we are gonna see again why it is an amazing album. Her art shines with her live performances.
“By picking up her first AOTY, Beyonce became the first Black woman to win in the top category in the 21st century. ”
There was so many black women who deserved to get this highest award. It is really unbelievable it took Beyonce to break the cycle. I hope we see SZA out there soon as well.
I’ve spent months crying for reasons but today I cried just because.. Bey is rich, successful and she didn’t need my tears but I felt it. And I cried.
Well deserved. Long overdue
I am SO happy she won – Cowboy Carter is one of the first albums in years that I’ve listened to in its entirety, multiple times – its amazing – but also she should have won years ago. I think the grammys just couldn’t ignore her this year.
Same, Becks! It is such a good album—and it introduced me to Rhiannon Giddens who is also phenomenal. After all the shenanigans from the country music industry about this album, I am so happy for her!
So well deserved.
I can’t believe Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey never won Album of the Year. Beyonce should have won for Lemonade but I’m glad she’s finally won this award.
I agree!
Janet’s Control was iconic.
Why do people including CB make Taylor and B a thing when we know they’re good friends? Stop pittimg women against women. It’s actually abuse. Why can’t CB support women?
The only one trying to start Taylor drama on any of these posts seems to be you.
They finally rewarded Beyonce’s music in Black History Month, yay!!! Finally something good! I loved her expression when Taylor announced she won🥰
Imo, she shouldn’t have lost to Beck or Adel or Harry Styles. No shade again those artists. I love Adele. But Beyoncé’s albums were just better. Imo anyways. Thrilled she won.
To be fair to Adele, she said the same thing and broke her award to give a piece of it to Beyonce 😭😭 I think, Harry’s win made people really angry and him saying “this doesn’t happen to people like me” didn’t help the situation.
That’s true. I like Adele! And Harry’s fine too, despite that somewhat absurd statement. And their albums were good. Just not as good.
So deserved
It was a lovely moment when the firefighter pressed the envelope to her chest after seeing Beyoncé won AOTY. What a night for Beyoncé and her incredible work. The crowd jumped up in unison and applauded for her. Gaga, and Cynthia were in tears, Taylor clinked champagne flutes with Jay-Z. People really understood what a moment of his was for her.
All of this! It was a great — and far too long overdue — moment.
This was an absolute triumph. Congratulations to Beyonce for this. But I will never forgive them for Lemonade being ignored.
Overlooking “Lemonade” was unforgivable. But I do love “Cowboy Carter.”
Her daughter’s dress was absolutely gorgeous, I love the cobalt blue color, but that child just turned 13 and her mom dresses her like she was 21. Let a child be a child.
I disagree. She lets her dress like the average teenage girl at a school dance, which is still letting her be a kid. All this tells us is that Blue Ivy is into fancy dresses and make-up. I think it’s tasteful. She looks older than she is, but still like a teenager.
She looks like she is dressed for a prom. There is nothing inappropriate about her look. She isn’t some kid on the street. Both her parents are big entertainers who dress nice for work. She wouldn’t be wearing some jeans or t-shirt. It is a long dress. Also, I don’t think her mother dresses her, she is grown enough to tell what she likes to wear. BOTH her parents are fine with it.
Stop sexualizing and policing a child. She’s dressed just right for an award show. Blue is a beautiful girl and what’s she’s wearing is no different than any other girl her age when dressing up.
I disagree, she is being a child, many teens and tweens love to dress up, and part of that is sometimes picking more mature looks! When I was in elementary school, a teen girl at our church came to Sunday morning service wearing a poofy strapless busty gown, and our church being conservative I made fun of her when we were in the car on the way home. My mom (surprisingly for her) chided me saying that that girl probably bought the dress for a dance and it made her feel pretty and she just wanted to wear it again. That’s how I feel about Blue Ivy, she is a child learning about style and what makes her feel good and her mom is wisely staying out of it and letting the child find herself.
I had tears and shivers watching her win AOTY.
Don’t know about other but I cried.. Bey doesn’t need me but I cried. I wished she’d said more. Plus the fire dry fighters. I was a bubbly mess
Finally!
Happy for Beyonce and so well deserved and overdue.
But seeing her daughter there, looking beautiful and so happy, I shiver thinking to what predators she might be exposed to.
We know her Dad is not keeping well intentioned people around. I really really hope they are all keeping her safe. That child is too innocent to be exposed to dark side of entertainment yet.
She should have won so many times before but I love that she won for Cowboy Carter. This album is so gorgeous, I think ppl will look back at it as her masterpiece. I’ve had a hard time revisiting it since the election but I’m going to enjoy it today
I listened to Cowboy Carter and LOVED it. I will admit it was the first Beyonce album I’d ever listened to in its entirety because I got Spotify Premium and had the option. I feel like I have been missing out all these years because I didn’t really love the singles that had been put out enough to purchase albums before. But I went back into her discography and man. I cannot believe Lemonade didn’t win AOTY. I can see why there was such an uproar about it, because in my uneducated opinion, Lemonade was her best album.
That being said, I am so thrilled that she’s finally getting her flowers, and that it’s for such a groundbreaking album as Cowboy Carter. I work in the Western lifestyle space and have LOVED seeing the way she’s lifting up Black country artists and ranchers and cowboys with this album. I hope to see her tour, even though I’m in Fort Worth and her closest city seems to be Houston. I hope to roadtrip to see it!
Cowboy Carter is so rich and multilayered, I’ve been listening to it over and over again. And it’s made me dive into Beyonce’s catalogue. She really is a generational talent, I think she’s beyond the Grammys now. Looking forward to the tour and really hoping Act III is rock!