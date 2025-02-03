Beyonce finally won her first Album of the Year Grammy for ‘Cowboy Carter’

Embed from Getty Images

Beyonce finally did it! Or should I say, the Recording Academy finally did it, they finally gave Beyonce an Album of the Year Grammy. This was Beyonce’s first-ever AOTY – she didn’t win an AOTY Grammy for Lemonade or the self-titled album or Renaissance act i. It’s slightly insane that she won it for Cowboy Carter, her “country album,” but here we are. Beyonce not only picked up AOTY, she also won the Grammy for Best Country Album. Beyonce is now the most nominated and awarded artist in Grammy history.

In case you’re wondering about Bey’s Grammy look, it was a custom piece by Schiaparelli. It didn’t fit her correctly, and she was adjusting it throughout the night. We rarely see Beyonce have any kind of wardrobe malfunction, but the way she kept f–king with the bust of the dress, she was nervous that one of the girls would pop out. That’s poorly done by Schiaparelli. The one nice thing I’ll say is that the dress did have a sparkly country-and-western theme.

By picking up her first AOTY, Beyonce became the first Black woman to win in the top category in the 21st century. The last Black woman to win AOTY was Lauryn Hill. Beyonce now joins Hill, Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston as the only Black women to win AOTY. I’m including her acceptance speeches below – her reaction to winning Best Country Album is already a meme, as is Blue Ivy motioning to her mama to get up and accept the award.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images