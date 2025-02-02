Prince Joachim & Chris Martin will attend the Whistler Invictus Games

The Invictus Games begin on Saturday, February 8th. I would imagine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their way up to Vancouver and Whistler a few days beforehand, but there hasn’t been confirmation (that I’ve seen) of when Meghan will come and how long she’ll stay. I feel strongly that the Windsors and their allies have been especially active so early in the year because they were trying to get attention in advance of Invictus in particular, because the games are always some of the best press for the Sussexes in any given year. I would also imagine that the Windsors and their press allies have some special plans for “thunder-stealing” and smearing, deliberately timed for the games.
Still, there’s also a lot of positive news already. Last week, a royal couple confirmed that they will attend the Vancouver-Whistler games. Denmark’s “spare,” Prince Joachim will attend alongside his wife Princess Marie.
Prince Harry won’t be the only royal at his upcoming Invictus Games in Canada, as a prince and princess based in the U.S. have relayed their RSVP yes.
According to the Danish royal family’s website, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. The detail was revealed in the upcoming schedule of events for the Danish royals.
Prince Joachim, 55, is the younger brother of King Frederik of Denmark, who recently celebrated the first anniversary of his accession to the throne on Jan. 14. Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, 48, moved to Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2023 for the prince to start a new job at the Danish Embassy under the Ministry of Defense. The couple made the transatlantic move one year after Prince Joachim’s mother, Queen Margrethe, stripped his kids of the prince and princess titles they had inherited at birth in a shock step she later described as “necessary future-proofing of the monarchy.”
Prince Joachim has spent much of his adult life in the military or in military-adjacent positions, so it seems like a smart choice for Joachim to represent Denmark at the games. And I think that’s what it is – the way it was announced, this is the Danish royal house and the Danish government sending a representative to the games, and the representative is the king’s brother. There’s a bit of drama because Princess Marie made some bitchy comments about Meghan in 2019. I doubt Meg will hold it against her. Meanwhile, it was also just confirmed that Chris Martin will perform at the Invictus Opening Ceremony:
There’s going to be a lineup full of stars at the opening ceremony of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in Canada! On Jan. 31, the Invictus Games announced that Chris Martin has joined the lineup for the opening ceremony of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Coldplay frontman will perform at Invictus’ kickoff event at BC Place in Vancouver, and joins previously announced headliners Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado, Noah Kahan and Roxanne Bruneau.
A statement said that Martin’s performance will be a “powerful tribute to hope, resilience and the Invictus Spirit at the heart of these Games,” and it’s a little-known fact that the Grammy Award-winner already has a special connection to Prince Harry’s international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.
The “Sky Full of Stars” singer composed the Invictus Anthem in 2014, the year that the Duke of Sussex launched the tournament, as inspired by William Ernest Henley’s poem “Invictus.” The prose’s powerful lines, “I am the master of my fate, I am the competition of my soul,” sparked the competition’s motto, “I am” — and that’s not all.
Martin’s music has served as the soundtrack to the medal ceremonies of every Invictus Games since, teeing his upcoming performance at the opening ceremony to be a full-circle moment. Prince Harry, a former captain in the British Army who deployed twice to Afghanistan, launched the Invictus Games as a means for healing for veterans, and the upcoming cycle in Canada will be its seventh edition.
It’s nice that Chris is coming too. Other performers for the opening ceremony: Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, Roxane Bruneau and more. Jelly Roll will perform at the closing ceremony. This feels like the most star-studded Invictus ceremonies so far? I wonder if some Canadian celebs will come out for it. I also wonder what other VIPs will get sent from other countries. And I really wonder if the Windsors will once again stay silent and refuse to even wish Team GB well, or congratulate the British competitors on their games.
Listen to the Invictus Anthem penned by Chris Martin.
Chris Martin composed the score to the Invictus Games Anthem for London 2014 and this anthem has formed the basis of medal ceremonies for each subsequent #InvictusGames. pic.twitter.com/rv5b8FZk0s
— Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) January 31, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Nice that Prince Joachim is going as a rep, but the actual monarch should do something to recognize the competitors also. As should the monarchs and leaders from all countries with competitors. These are people that were fighting for them and their countries. It’s disgusting for any world leaders to not recognize their wounded military.
The only Country that don’t recognize their Veterans at IG is England.
Well, now you have to wonder if the US president will.
Oh the US felon most assuredly will not seeing that he just signed a directive to place tariffs on Canada.
Hasn’t the MOD had a presence at the Games?
Yeah @susan Collins #47 FPOTUS is not welcome in Canada. He’s a lying bully. Mess with your closest and most longstanding ally and biggest trading partner, Canada is #1 destination for US exports. FAFO 🦫 PS have fun trying to drive to Alaska!
Agree @susan Collins. FPOTUS won’t leave mar a Lago for Invictus in BC, in the sovereign Nation of Canada and he is never welcome here. Bullying and lying and starting a trade war with your largest export market and longest ally, eh? I think it could be awkward for the entire US delegation, and also a time of grief for the loss of 3 service members. I’m sure the athletes and coaches will find a way to come together.
But any US Republican politicians making the trip north of our shared border are not going to be receiving a warm welcome that’s for sure.
Um, in the poem it may be captain not competition
My father used to recite this often – it’s definitely “captain.”
It is “captain”. Short poem, those are the last two lines. “Competition” is just a bit of sloppiness.
Harry is great at networking, the Royals probably gave up on trying to bribe Chris with honors, because they do it to everyone that is close the Sussexes.
Princess Marie does work with veterans so it’s not surprising that both she and her husband are going to attend. And according to the British press Kate’s launching a new project next week.
What has Kate achieved with her early years campaign?
The real achievers are the scholars and practitioners re early childhood. Kate did not do a thing
“The real achievers are the scholars and practitioners re early childhood.” It all depends on how much “real” money was granted to the research center, isn’t it? From the Royal Foundation annual reports, we only saw a sum ofhow much money was spent on Early Childhood, but those sum also included all the administrative costs, salary & PR fee.
KP acted like KKKate is the first person devoted to Early Childhood Reseach, when is fact the research have been going on for DECADES.
She is always launching a new project and gathering people for a meeting, so she can photo-op as a business barbie doing business in her new business suit.
I am looking forward to this, I can’t wait. We get the magic of the Sussex’s at the Invictus Games, they truly shine around the veterans you can just feel the love and respect. The comedy show meant to steal thunder that the BRF does every single time is always good for a laugh also, clown show thinks they are capable of thunder stealing is hilarious on its own. Going to rewatch the IG docuseries before the games this week.
I wish Dr Jill and Michelle would attend together or something — we need the US to be well represented, regardless of what the marmalade dictator does.
And how convenient that Kate would be launching a new project. I bet she drops some new info on her “illness” too. They don’t seem to get that it isn’t the Sussexes they’re hurting — they’re hurting wounded heroes if they try to step on the news cycle. Or maybe they don’t care because they’re so distracted by their racism and hate. Either way, it’s disgusting.
The tabloids tried to get people worked up with variations of “Royals Will Attend the Invictus Games!” – then, oh, the Danish royals…
But, no matter – best of luck to all the competitors!!
I didn’t realize it’s the same weeknd as the super bowl. It’s going to be exciting! IG opening ceremony, Kendrick Lamar SB and then the whole IG week. We gotta find the joy where we can and this is gonna be good.
Has anyone else noticed this? Any tweets the Invictus page puts up has hardly any views. Is it possible that X is throttling their Tweets.
I’m really looking forward to seeing photos of the competitors, the incredible IG community and all those who show up to support this awesome competition!!
I wonder if the US government will let Prince Harry back into the country. And I 100 percent doubt the US is sending any type of delegation.
I am so worried about PH too. I hope Meghan and the kids go so they are together in case the worse happens. Hopefully the kids can be kept out of sight and there are no problems at the border!
It’s so great to see how Invictus has been firmly established in the rehab of veterans, with more official recognition, with another country joining — Brazil as № 24 — and with more celebs participating.
Which, in turn, has sent Derangers and troll bots into overdrive — trying to smear the games and H&M, lying, and generally being their unhinged annoying selves.
IG has been a huge positive influence for all things veterans here in Germany, as the parliament voted last year, a few months after IG Düsseldorf, to establish a Veterans Day, held yearly in June.
And that, honoring veterans as a vital part of society, is a legacy that the Invictus Games Foundation and Prince Harry can be very proud of.
Looking forward to finding out more about delegations from other countries, and how the Left-Behinds will recognize IG.
That KateyKeen has something planned for next week is sad, because whatever potentially good cause it is, it will have its thunder stolen and be overshadowed by the BM’s attention to all things IG.
Repeating myself but the Invictus Games is an absolute genius creation. Built to last and capable of growth and expansion. Does immediate and visible good, and fosters all of the best qualities in everyone involved, the competitors, supporters, and viewers. Love this for Harry. Such a powerful legacy.
I love Noah Kahan’s music and he’s been a real activist for mental health causes, so he’s a great addition to IG.
I think the music for the Invictus poem is inspiring. If I remember correctly, Chris Martin is among Harry’s list of acknowledgements of support at the end of Spare. I think Frederick, prior to becoming King attended Invictus Australia. He seems to have always expressed his support for the Danish veterans. Also, it was a Danish soldier who was one of the inspirations for Harry’s creation of Invictus.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Danes are bidding to host the Invictus games