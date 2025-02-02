Karla Sofia Gascon deleted her Twitter after her repugnant old tweets came to light

The past week has been one of the most wild moments in Oscar-campaign history. Emilia Perez, a much-loathed and deeply problematic film, was already seen as unworthy of its thirteen Oscar nominations and it was already being targeted – in an above-board way – with bad press. Then EP’s star Karla Sofia Gascon blamed that bad press on Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres. That seemed to be the moment when all hell broke loose. Suddenly, Brazilians were like, okay, let’s play. They began doing deeper dives on all of Gascon’s problematic statements and behavior and amplifying all of it. Then Canadian journalist/culture writer Sarah Hagi simply did a deep dive on Gascon’s long Twitter history. A goldmine of bigotry, racism, antisemitism and hate.
After the initial shock of Gascon’s Islamophic, racist and anti-Asian tweets, people still kept digging. She was literally showing sympathy for Adolf Hitler (she thinks he merely had “opinions” about Jewish people) in between mocking Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, and Adele. Well, on Friday, she finally deleted her Twitter account and sent a hilariously bad “apology” – her second apology of the week – to the Hollywood Reporter. THR notes that Gascon’s Oscar campaign has imploded to the point where Netflix simply doesn’t know what to do next. Here’s Gascon’s apology:
I’m sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect neither my family nor me anymore, so at their request I am closing my account on X. I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion.
I have a wonderful daughter to protect, whom I love madly and who supports me in everything. I had long ago made the decision to close a social network [sic], which has taken a terrible turn, in which I have also sometimes fallen, and for which I apologize.
As part of this society, I have expressed my disagreement or agreement with all the related issues that have touched me and of which I have had an opinion, often erroneous, which has changed throughout my own experience. I have always used my social media as a diary, reflections or notes, to later create stories or characters, not as something that would be scrutinized down to the last of its 140 characters, since sometimes I, myself, am not even aware of having written something negative.
I have defended each and every one of the minorities in this world and supported freedom of religion and any action against racism and homophobia in the same way that I have criticized the hypocrisy that underlies them, because the first thing I am critical of is myself. You will never hear me support a war, an injustice, extremism or applaud anyone who oppresses other human beings. Perhaps my words are not correct, many times due to ignorance or pure mistake. I apologize again if anyone has ever felt offended or in the future.
I am a human being who also made, makes and will make mistakes from which I will learn. I am not perfect. Taking my words out of context or manipulating them to hurt me is something I am not responsible for. I am only responsible for what I say, not for what others say I say or what others interpret from what I say.
I hope to have the opportunity to give a more extensive explanation at some point. Forgive me because I keep going from one side to the other and I cannot be responding to every single thing you bring up to try to sink me. But if you want, you can continue attacking me as if I were responsible for hunger and wars in the world. I apologize again if I have ever offended anyone with my words in my life.
I am only Karla Sofía Gascón, an actress who has reached where very few have thanks to her effort and work, without stealing or harming anyone in this world, just trying to get them to let me live in peace, love and respect, something that seems to bother a lot of people in this world.
It is clear that there is something very dark behind it.
But I tell you something: “The more you try to sink me, the stronger it will make me. The greater the victory will be.”
Please forgive me once again if any of my words hurt you.
Sincerely, Karla.
Starting the apology with “I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect neither my family nor me anymore” is so funny because… it’s not a campaign of hate or misinformation. It’s people hitting “Google Translate” on Karla’s own tweets. The unimaginable hate campaign…of translating this woman’s tweets. I also didn’t know she had a daughter before now, convenient lil’ human shield she’s got there. Anyway, there are two sides to this – clearly, Gascon has been massively problematic for years, if not decades, and that’s her problem. But the other side of it is: was Netflix sleeping at the wheel or what? Did no one over there think to double-check Gascon’s socials? And as so many people have noted, Netflix made a big choice to put so much money behind Emilia Perez and not, say, Maria and Angelina Jolie. We’ve gotten to the point where people are openly wondering if Gascon’s Oscar nom could be revoked somehow.
Well, if “opinions must be respected,” then I’m sure Karla would love to hear mine . . . I’ve got several hours worth prepped for her.
I mean if they can ban Will Smith for 10 years they can revoke her nomination. She had some many racist and bigoted tweets she had to delete her entire twitter account. I’m surprised nobody found any transphobic tweets.
I mean …the tweets are horrible … BUT…is it possible that she is being made an example of? If you know what I mean …
The timing of this is so suspect. The first Oscars since the orange takeover, the first transgender artist nominated. Nobody did their homework? Or is this all a very public setup?
The movie landed like a ton of bricks among the Mexican community and should not have gotten so much recognition. The academy members don’t know how to recognize and promote the talent of women, poc and the LBGTQ community and recognized derivative tripe to piously grandstand instead of working to actually promote minorities in all branches of making film. No one can seem to wrap their head around the idea that people in marginalized groups punch down and have been radicalized by the fascists even when it completely goes against their own self-interest.
It’s possible and perhaps likely the initial interactions were some old fashioned Oscar campaign nastiness but I’d suggest a pause before implying that Sarah Hagi, an experienced Canadian writer with no ties to any other film (and also a Muslim Woman of Colour) was doing anything but her job. She sensed a story and didn’t even have to dig for it. Bravo to her.
Karla made her bed and she can lay in it. But I will say that the entire Awards PR team at Netflix needs to be fired for incompetence (how did they not check her account????!!!)
The people behind EP were apparently sp oblivious (perhaps willfully so) that they somehow failed to realize that they were making a deeply offensive film, so I find it entirely plausible that they didn’t do their homework when it came to vetting KSG. Or maybe they did know what she was like, but thought that they could get away with casting her anyway because of Hollywood’s history of patting itself on the back for recognizing sideeye-worthy stuff like Crash and The Greenbook and cis-het actors playing transwomen.
I wonder if this isn’t a clueless attempt to be an ally that turns out to be racist. It’s like so many were so eager to show alliance to the trans community by supporting this story and this actress that they didn’t bother to look beyond the surface.
I think Kaiser explained the timing very well. It started when she talked sh*t about the Brazilian actress, then people started digging her past. If there was anti-trans agenda, it would happen when she first appeared as a contender. She wasn’t hiding any of social media activities.
There must be a reason why GLAAD did not support this film.
I am Mexican, so…. There are many issues:
– the film is supposedly filmed in Mexico, in Spanish ( a language of poor people, according to to the director), with a problematic which is deeply rooted in Mexican tragedy , and then there is only one Mexican actress, Adriana Paz. The cast director said they could not find any Mexican actors worthy of working on their film.
– The main actress simply took a job, but she is horribly problematic, even without digging her tweets, the Mexican trans community read her attitude (she is 52 and transitioned not long ago, living a long life of white male privilege before. It shows, sort of Caitlyn Jenner.
-The Spanish language, supposed Mexican usage, is totally off, as if the dialogue was written in French or something and translated with the worst online translator, “me duele la vulva”, who on earth says that??? 🤣, well, maybe at the gyno.
A trans youth and her friends actually crowd funded and created a parody short answer to Emilia Perez in Youtube, and has had millions of views already. It makes fun of France in answer to the director’s view.
Which community or marginalized group has she NOT offended? It’s easier to make a list of those. I’ll start. White, white, privileged, and white.
Well, girl was nothing if not inclusive. A true equal rights offender.
Someone commented that he felt left out because he didn’t see any tweet from her being racist to Indians and someone found a tweet about Indians as well 😭😭 This was really batsh*t crazy. It is extraordinary how she found time being a fulltime working actress while being fulltime racist & hater on twitter.
Wasn’t one of the other actresses caught doing blackface? Good grief.. lots of terrible people in a film
That would be Fernanda Torres who did blackface in a TV skit. Apart from her and the movie debacle Emilia Pérez and all its negativity, there’s also the Brutalist. That movie used AI technology to augment Adrien Brody’s and Felicity Jones’ Hungarian accents. Both are nominated for acting awards. Lots of controversy at this year’s Academy award show.
I don’t use twitter and had never heard of deep cleansing twitter until I read about a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing who apparently liked anti vaxxer comments. Her PR cleaned up her account to remove anything contentious because that show attracts maximum attention. So why wasn’t her PR being proactive on her behalf and deleting all this nastiness? But first things first why does she believe that Hitler just had ” opinions” on Jews?? Then actually posting all this offensive, racist nastiness for everyone to read? Just don’t be a racist bigot in the first place and then her twitter would not need a deep cleanse!!
I think a few things come into play here. One, the director himself is racist ass f as is Zoe Saldaña. 2. They are Europeans competing in an American market. I don’t think they handle racism the way we do here so they probably didn’t think anything she said was that big of a deal.
“I have defended each and every one of the minorities in this world….”
^ As a non-american, global citizen, I hv always cringed at the loose usage of the term “minority” in America & hv always believed that, more than just a socio-political category, the term has been applied, by the average American, to label anyone-who-isnt-a-white-cisgender-male-or-female. Full. Stop.
Such that, anywhere in the world that nonwhite persons live, even if they comprise the majority of the population in their own country, they are viewed by these know-nothings as “minority.” Like this fool did in the extract above.
In fact some non white Americans internalise this branding to the point where the most cringe worthy sentence I’ve heard such persons utter is: “I am a minority.”……… Jeeebus. Christus.
You make very important points, Kingston!
KSG’s Twitter was disgusting and disturbing beyond belief.
I speak Spanish fairly well, having gone to school both in Barcelona/Spain and Barranquilla/Colombia.
So I saw early on that her level of entitlement went above and beyond the middle of the road racism and feeling of superiority. Or that those incriminating posts were just a few blips on an otherwise boringly normal account.
Hence why I don’t get why no one at Netflix could be bothered with checking her socials before.
KSG’s behavioral pattern over several years showed she is beyond redemption, and she should be taken off the list of nominees.
No replacement, because that would be embarrassing for the Academy — as it should. They could have made a cursory check too, especially after that fiasco with Andrea Riseborough, where an “organic” Twitter campaign landed another of the oh so marginalized white women on the list, over several much more deserving Black actresses. Same as this year.
The people we should ask why casting her are the producers, executives producers, director, casting director and those French film companies who made EP. BTW, like The Brutalist, EP also used AI for voices & set designs.
I hope EP get zero Oscar, but the Voting Body of Oscar has a lot of white, old people, so who knows.
Bigots always feel “attacked” when their hatefulness and racism are called out. They expect others to understand and agree with them. And when they’re criticized, they become defensive and behave as though they are being harmed. It’s so predictable.
If her nomination is rescinded, you can best believe KSG will scream to the world that she was robbed by oppressors and haters.
1) Brazilian Twitter remains undefeated.
2) They should revoke her nomination.
She also had something to say about the group BTS and their fan base was doing it’s thing as well. They also dug up any and everything.
Demi Moore might as well get her speech together for the win.
Why does she hate so many groups despite being a minority herself? I’m genuinely curious.
I guess she never thought she’d become famous….despite going into acting. I’m surprised she didn’t delete her Twitter if an Oscar campaign was going to be launched on her behalf. People might have still had screenshots saved or something, but I’m surprised she didn’t at least try to get rid of it.
She is not. She is and identifies as yt European.
She lived most of her life as a European man though and not as a minority.
She was treated and raised as a white male including the entitlement programming and it shows