Duchess Meghan went to Kerry Washington’s b-day party, hosted by Jessica Alba

Kerry Washington turned 48 years old on January 31st. First of all, that’s insane. She’s 48? My God. I didn’t know that she’s an Aquarius either. Apparently, Kerry is tight with Jessica Alba, and I can only assume that’s because they’re at a similar age, and both are high-profile Hollywood moms who have similar charitable interests. Well, Alba threw Kerry a birthday party-slash-”new moon ceremony.” They wrote intentions or affirmations, ate donuts and meditated, I think. Well, fun story: the Duchess of Sussex was there!

Kerry Washington is celebrating her birthday with a very special guest! On Friday, Jan. 31, Meghan Markle joined the actress in celebrating her 48th birthday, along with pal Jessica Alba at a spiritual-themed girls’ night in.

In a TikTok video posted by Alba, 43, the Honest founder is seen holding two plates of doughnuts with lit candles as she walks past Markle, 43, sitting at a table with Washington and her friends before the group sings “Happy Birthday” to the actress.

“Happy Born Day to my girl #KerryWashington 🥳🎂,” Alba wrote in the caption. “There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of #girls night 💗.”

The actress, who recently announced her split from husband Cash Warren, continued, “… We came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @Spirit Daughter 🌑✨New moons are a time for fresh starts … and this night was just that. We connected, #manifested, released what no longer serves us … Feeling extra #grateful — to more nights like these ✨🫶🏽.”

Markle briefly appeared in other shots throughout the video as she sat cross-legged on the floor with her eyes closed at a table with crystals in what seemed to be a group mediation with Washington’s friends. The Duchess of Sussex was also seen eating dinner with the group and sitting beside Alba on the floor as she wrote in a journal.