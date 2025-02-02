Duchess Meghan went to Kerry Washington’s b-day party, hosted by Jessica Alba

Kerry Washington turned 48 years old on January 31st. First of all, that’s insane. She’s 48? My God. I didn’t know that she’s an Aquarius either. Apparently, Kerry is tight with Jessica Alba, and I can only assume that’s because they’re at a similar age, and both are high-profile Hollywood moms who have similar charitable interests. Well, Alba threw Kerry a birthday party-slash-”new moon ceremony.” They wrote intentions or affirmations, ate donuts and meditated, I think. Well, fun story: the Duchess of Sussex was there!
Kerry Washington is celebrating her birthday with a very special guest! On Friday, Jan. 31, Meghan Markle joined the actress in celebrating her 48th birthday, along with pal Jessica Alba at a spiritual-themed girls’ night in.
In a TikTok video posted by Alba, 43, the Honest founder is seen holding two plates of doughnuts with lit candles as she walks past Markle, 43, sitting at a table with Washington and her friends before the group sings “Happy Birthday” to the actress.
“Happy Born Day to my girl #KerryWashington 🥳🎂,” Alba wrote in the caption. “There’s nothing like that fill your cup type of #girls night 💗.”
The actress, who recently announced her split from husband Cash Warren, continued, “… We came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @Spirit Daughter 🌑✨New moons are a time for fresh starts … and this night was just that. We connected, #manifested, released what no longer serves us … Feeling extra #grateful — to more nights like these ✨🫶🏽.”
Markle briefly appeared in other shots throughout the video as she sat cross-legged on the floor with her eyes closed at a table with crystals in what seemed to be a group mediation with Washington’s friends. The Duchess of Sussex was also seen eating dinner with the group and sitting beside Alba on the floor as she wrote in a journal.
Remember when Meghan went to one of Beyonce’s concerts in LA and it turned out that she was in the VIP section with Beyonce’s friends and family? Meghan took photos with Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington, and suddenly, the British media was eager to claim Meghan as a British duchess because of her A-list friends. My point is that Meghan has a lot of A-list friends and being invited to this kind of “new moon ceremony” at Jessica Alba’s house indicates that Meghan is pretty well ensconced in that group. I hope Meghan enjoyed the donuts, they looked good as hell.
meghan was at kerry washington's birthday party held by jessica alba! pic.twitter.com/xw0Sx02k9r
— magali 🐼 (@MagaliDMathias) January 31, 2025
This sounds like a fun and wonderful birthday party. The BM wants to sell to the world Meghan has no friends, especially in Hollywood, and it’s probably disappointed that the party was not a booze soaked, drugs flowing stripper fest to drag Meghan with.
A wonderful birthday party
It looked like a lot of fun, my kind of low key fun with a twist. Also those donuts do look absolutely scrumptious 🍩😋. Looks like everyone was having a wonderful time. I think it might be funny for Eden to now have to write about the Moon Goddess 🤣pretty sure this might just cause that man to stroke out.
Wonder if Meghan made the donuts.
BM claiming Meghan was a surprise guest, LOL.
The BM were the ones that were surprised, because if she was in England, it would’ve been leaked.
Now they’re reduced to spying on X and Instagram for crumbs and spinning them into articles.
How in the world would they know if she was a surprise guest or not? I cannot believe that any of the women at a new moon party would want the bad juju of talking to the DM😂🌕
It’s always a surprise to them because they have their heads up their asses.
They think everything is a surprise or a secret if they didn’t get leaks about it first. No, there’s just no reason for your to have known BM. And this sounds right up Meghan’s alley, so I’m not surprised they are all friends. This reporting cracks me up because that dude in Montecito is always talking about how Meghan and Harry have no friends and no one likes them and invites them anywhere.
Well how come you weren’t at this party sir?!? Could it possibly be that YOU aren’t the one being invited to hang out with the A listers, and if they didn’t post this no one would have known this party occurred.
The British press always pretend to know everything that’s going on in Meghan’s life but it’s clear that they don’t. I think it’s cool that she’s friends with Kerry and Jessica.
Good for Meg enjoying her friends birthday celebration. Let’s see how many negative stories the gutter press will come up with for this one outing of hers.
The DM is running another nasty story about her today. The editor must hold his readers in utter contempt.
I like how one of today’s posts (Tove Jane) was about an actual birth, and this one is about a birthday. Kerry Washington looks great! I had to look up what a new moon ritual was: essentially celebrating new beginnings and offloading stuff that gets you down (at the moment, this is essentially the news for me, for instance). Jessica chose a fitting way to celebrate Kerry’s new year. Happy Birthday Kerry!
So, Kerry Washington is a donut girl, I would’ve never guessed. Sounds like a lovely party about making fresh starts and releasing bad energy. I’m not really crystals/meditation/mindfulness girlie, but I always been about starting fresh. Sounds peaceful.
Stop this is so cute!! What a lovely celebration.
At least Meghan has friends. You never see Kate with any friends. In fact she never mentions anyone she has an acquaintance with.The best laugh with Kate I’d the article in the Daily Fail that she wants everyone to judge her on her work and not her clothes. That has to be the biggest laugh of the year. The worst so far is Angela Levin stated that if Harry and Meghan bring the Children to the uk Charles should take them away from their parents. Honestly that woman is deranged.
Legally in Britain the king is Archie’s guardian as the sixth heir to the throne, but not Lilibet, although when William becomes King he could take Lilibet who will then be the sixth heir, although if Charles lives to a ripe old age George could well have children of his own then Harry’s children will be safe.
This was proven false. The queen never had custody of William and Harry as kids and Charles cannot do anything legally with any of the grand kids.
According to the antiquated so called rule it applies to all grandchildren male and female. William can’t take those children either and by that fake rule William could take George s children. This fake rule apparently only applies to sussexes.
Sunnyside, here are you wrong. Mixing I assume that the first six in line need permission to marry. This has nothing to do with children’s custody. It’s a myth. And all royal children are human beings with human rights.
Archie and Lily will imo marry their choices without uncle William involved
I am wondering if William will try to interfere in his children s marriages and disapprove of their partners
That is so vile for Angela to say that. Sheis in her trashing of the sussexes making Charles look even worse saying he is capable of this and also her wanting him to take children away from their parents. At his age Charles is not going raise small children.
Meg is such a woman’s woman, she’s still friends with women she met in college! I love the idea of the New Moon ritual! And I don’t imagine that this is the first one that Meg’s attended.
From her posts before UK hell, Meghan seemed like an outgoing person enjoying her friends’ company. I still can’t believe how she survived being so isolated in UK. She said she didn’t even leave her house for a long time and people there were still telling her not to go outside much due to bad press. So happy for her she got her life back.
Also, her being friends with Kerry Washington after seeing the interview where she said she played her favorite TV character is so cute.
Meghan has good friends that she keeps and can trust. Don’t they say that friends are family that we choose for ourselves? It speaks highly of her that she has retained throughout her life.
And they speak about how she’s been there for them through good times and bad, how welcome she makes them feel when they’re visiting, it’s really quite inspiring!
At least Meghan’s got friends. Kate doesn’t seem to have anyone apart from her Mother and sister.
And even then her sister shows up for events a few times a year for her but it sure doesn’t seem like they are close friends at all.
The women’s new moon ritual is a Jewish custom called Rosh Chodesh.
Women’s New Moon rituals are celebrated everywhere by different people, cultures, and faiths.
Meghan, Princess of England, and excellent actress Kerri Washington go back a long time (2013) – longer than Meghan has even been a wife and a mother.
I wonder how the Duchess of Sussex has managed to maintain such long-enduring friendships while “whisper shouting” for the past decade.
Where are Kate’s friends, by the way? You know, these loyal fellow women who are there for you and can’t imagine celebrating an event without you? While Kate can only boast protocolar acquaintances and hasn’t had a proper girlfriend since sister wife Rose, Meghan is the one who knows how to nurture authentic friendships…
Hormones aside.
Pick me girls don’t tend to have any female friends because they view women as competition for male attention. And Kate has always been described as the ultimate pick me girl. I recall when they tried to make it sound cute that Kate would keep other women away from William when they went out to pubs in university. But really it was the sign of a dysfunctional relationship from the outset.
Totally agree. And keeping other women at a good distance used to make sense when Willy was single and still a prince “prize”, but it became unwarranted hostility after Kate secured him.
Having friendships is a way to exist outside your married persona but Kate has vowed her entire life to being married to the future king, hence her limited interactions with potential rivals – because that’s how she views other women.
Relationships should be built on trust
Kate showed she assumed William would cheat. If he hadn’t been heir imo she would have broken up with him.
My take at the time was that Kate had to assure the firm that no matter how much William betrayed and humiliated her, she would let on she was a scorned woman like Diana did. William no doubt realized that was a “get out of jail free card”.
Kerry Washington was very good in the movie The 6888 (Netflix). The movie got stronger as it went on, so if you’re interested, stick with it. At the end, there’s footage of the real battalion and its officers, plus a survivor (since passed) at 100 years of age.
I was initially skeptical of watching the Six Triple Eight, because of TP.
But I liked it, and it was a story that needed to be told, and I absolutely hated the white male critics panning it. Would it have been too much to ask to let female critics (of color, if not Black) review it?