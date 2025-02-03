Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian, Mexican & Chinese goods will begin this week

It’s difficult to know which awful story to even highlight and discuss on a daily basis. Should we talk about how Elon Musk now has access to the US Treasury’s payments system? Or how President Musk locked government workers out of their computer systems? Or should we talk about the growing f–king trade crisis between America’s neighbors? This is the stupidest f–king thing in the world, and it’s just Donald Trump inventing a crisis where none exists. As Trump promised on the campaign trail, he’s going through with huge tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. In response, Canada and Mexico will also impose extreme tariffs on American goods.
President Donald Trump vowed Sunday to move ahead with steep new tariffs on U.S. allies and trading partners, saying the nation has been ripped off and is “not going to be the ‘Stupid Country’ any longer,” while Canada and Mexico prepared financial countermeasures.
“WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)” Trump posted on Truth Social. “BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID.”
Trump commented hours after imposing new levies on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, the nation’s three largest trading partners, bewildering the leaders of Canada and Mexico. The tariffs are set to take effect early Tuesday, when American importers will be assessed a new 25 percent tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10 percent on products from China.
Most imports from Canada and Mexico currently face no tariffs, the result of a trilateral trade deal Trump reached with those countries during his first term. Many Chinese products already are assessed tariffs of up to 25 percent. Trump has said he’s adding 10 percent to Chinese products.
Trump has framed the levies as a response to an “invasion” of migrants and fentanyl across the nation’s northern and southern borders.
Canada punched back Sunday, releasing a list of 1,256 U.S. goods to be hit with tariffs starting Tuesday, including oranges from Florida, household appliances from Ohio and South Carolina, and motorcycles from Pennsylvania.
A senior Canadian government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to brief reporters, said the goal was in part to inflict pain in such a way that it would mobilize Republican politicians to press Trump to drop the tariffs — a tactic that Canada used during the first Trump administration.
“This is disrupting an incredibly successful trading relationship,” Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, told ABC’s “This Week.” “We’re hopeful that they don’t come into effect Tuesday.” She said Canadian officials have been “meeting nonstop” with U.S. border officials and “it’s hard to know what more we can do.”
Not content to merely start a trade war over nothing, Trump, JD Vance and other people within the administration are insulting our North American neighbors and denigrating our shared history. From everything I’ve seen, Canadians are beyond pissed and this has inspired a nationalistic fervor within Canada. Good – I hope Canada inflicts a lot of pain on the US. Canadians always say that Americans behave like the methheads in the apartment below. They’re exactly right.
TRUDEAU: “I want to speak directly to Americans — our closest friends and neighbors… yes, this will harm Canadians, but it will also have real consequences for you.” #TrumpTradeWar
— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) February 2, 2025 at 10:48 AM
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
To all the Celebitchies from Mexico and Canada who are cursing Americans right now for the dunce that is our president, curse away. I mean it. Please do so. I can’t apologize enough for what my country is doing to yours.
Seriously, CA and Mexico have every right to be pissed.
This whole thing is such a self-own and has zero chance of achieving Trump’s goals. All we’re doing is accelerating economic collapse while weakening our closest relationships with proven allies.
Meanwhile a South African billionaire is eradicating USAID while gaining access to all of our personal information. A private, unelected citizen has effectively stripped congress of all of their powers even as they do nothing to stop it.
Insanity.
HAS gained access to all americans personal information.
He got access to all SSN information over the weekend.
He already has it.
Yes I understand. “While gaining” as in “it was gained.”
@Kitten, sadly, those are precisely T’s goals.
He may not even realize that, bc he’s just doing whatever Muskrat and the P25 team tell him to do, and he has zero critical thinking skills to realize the impact of his actions and of how badly he’s getting played by Musk and P25.
But destabilizing the government, losing all our allies and inciting riots at home IS the point.
I think the P25 people think from that chaos they can build their Christian nationalist dream government from the ground up.
But even they seem to miss that Musk has aligned himself with China and Russia and the moment the US collapses – perhaps with some aid from China invading the USto protect Canada, Greenland and/or Panama, as they’ve promised to do – he will step in to crown himself king of the whole f’ing world.
And there will be nothing we can do to stop him bc he has All. Our. Data. And. Money. As of this weekend.
The “what about her emails” people have no problem with Musk contacting federal workers from his personal email server. And the people who voted for Trump because of “inflation” will gladly pay 25% more for everything because their tangerine god said it was good for them.
Ditto!
Canadian here: Keiser thank you for covering this topic and I really appreciate all Americans here writing messages of solidarity. I can’t tell you how pissed people are. I’ve read scathing articles by former conservative MPs who are so upset about this needless, pointless, trade war.
Tariffs hurt the people of both countries, but the difference is as Canadians we have no power in American politics and we just have to suffer for mistakes, racism, and fascism that has gripped your country. I’m so so upset and all my shopping and vacation time will be politically motivated, I will not be buying from or vacationing in the US for the foreseeable future.
And you what breaks my heart the most: I know, I KNOW that there are many many wonderful American folks who are embarrassed and upset by all this. And these tactics will create further divides between the good people in either side of the border.
As a Mainer I have visited Canada many times and have always been welcomed and treated well. I’m beyond embarrassed by what our country has become, so how about Canada annexes New England? We become the Atlantic territory and don’t have to be subjected to the terror of the orange monster and president Musk. I am a good cook and clean if any Canadian wants to adopt me in the meantime.
The silver lining in all of this is Canada has united. Even the F** Trudeau flags in Alberta are being replaced with F** trump flags. The US is a warning of what happens when you don’t educate the public and then replace their news with anti-immigrant propaganda 24/7.
Just a few weeks ago I was worried about Canada. There was all this anti-Indian rhetoric and Alberta has Danielle Smith, a veritable idiot and the female Trump as their Premier, and now even Albertans are calling her a traitor. The US has been a warning to Canada of what can go wrong when the public is misinformed and immigrants are scapegoated as oligarchs wait to pounce. Canada is talking about banning FB, Tik Tok, X, Fox News, Newsmax, and those alt right platforms SHOULD be banned.
At the Ottawa Senators hockey game, fans LOUDLY booed the US National Anthem. I don’t ever recall this happening in my lifetime, but please correct me if I’m wrong.
Make no mistake about it. Musk and company want to destroy the economy and de-value the dollar so they can buy everything up in a fire sale as the people literally starve.
Another Canadian here and (speaking for myself) you don’t have to apologize. Your government is not only screwing you over but is now trying to screw everyone over, even longstanding allies. Whatever happens with the tarriffs going forward, the trust has been lost. President Orange basically tore up a trade agreement that he himself signed during his first term; why would Canada trust the US on any issue going forward? I certainly wouldn’t.
European who works for a Canadian company in France.
We are waiting for our Ceo communication, because this will have an impact on us too, and we must revise our plans.
Translation = future layoff.
We don’t hold it against you all personally 🙂 I’m Canadian, sitting in my house in Mexico, with 2 American friends in my living room. We all agree this is senseless but it’s not citizens against citizens and it’ll hurt everyone. We’re still friends 🙂
We LOVE Americans!!! Our sibling nation. We just also want to be ourselves like any member of a family. We know it’s not you guys. We know it’s that deadbeat orange boyfriend that keeps getting let back into the house! Fuck Trump, fuck his tarriffs, but ❤️ the USA 🇺🇸🇨🇦
We don’t want to become the next Ukraine, that’s why.
ETA: This nested in the wrong spot, sorry!
I’m not from either of those countries and I’m cussing.
Hunker down and try to buy what you can for your pantries and freezere. Also think about giving what you and can to food pantries. The very financially least of us are gonna feel it so much worse. This country really fcuked itself over.
Canadian weighing in. The only good thing about this is it has united Canadians, and while it will cause extreme hardship it will force us to diversify our economy beyond the states, build our industries and draw closer to Europe and maybe Asia.
The pretext for this is baffling. The fentanyl crisis is the direct result of the OxyContin which the FDA did little about and we are paying the price with lives and the health care system. Approximately 0.08% comes across the border from Canada. Ditto illegal immigration. An argument could be made that the migration issue stems from the two decade long dirty wars the US waged against Latin America resulting in prolonged economic instability and violence. The security issues… covert and overt foreign policy interventions coming home to roost. The list goes on. Regardless it’s baffling, scary and sad.
I don’t get what Felon47’s maladministration is trying to achieve with these tariffs.
But I also don’t get why Trudeau doesn’t simply cut the power lines, and stops supplying oil.
And I don’t know how we in the EU will proceed, once the tariffs are applied here too.
As to Evil Muskrat getting his hands on all kinds of data *and* all the money, where’s the outrage from the Dems, and why did so many of them cross the lines to help confirm the Felon’s co-perps?
I wonder where the Dems are as well. Both of my senators (who are D) have voted to confirm some of Magno’s nominees and between that and the tariffs (which will kill the economy here in Michigan), people are furious.
(Side note: my BP yesterday was off the charts—I cannot even listen to local news 🤯) Keep an eye out for your own health, fellow CBers.
I’ve called all of my representatives at both the state and federal level (even Fetterman and McCormick, neither of whom I trust) about Musk’s illegal takeover and what is now the largest, most dangerous, data breach in US history.
The fact that instead of the li number of vetted government employees having access to critical information, we have 6 techbros between the ages of 19-24, one of whom had a linked in profile calling himself “big Balls” that shows his experience limited to bike repair and camp counselor, with direct access and no constraints using unsecured electronic devices is beyond concerning. Musk is now claiming that he’s found all this fraud that DEI hires and whoever else he wants to vilify are enabling – not that anything he says is remotely believable especially when his first example is Lutheran Social Services.
People may want to go to social security administration to download their data before Musk et al changes it to steal it themselves
Because just cutting off the power is very politically difficult for Trudeau, especially in our system of government which divided powers among different levels of government. Cutting off the oil would result in Western provinces bearing the economic costs of this madness more then other provinces. Not ideal in Canada’s political climate. Also not ideal when you want to :1.Limit as much damage to the economy as you can 2. Protect your citizens to the best of your abilities.
The approach the federal government has taken, action in lockstep with the provinces, is smart, measured and doesn’t push us to total escalation.
PM Trudeau gave a brilliant speech that empathized the friendship between our two countries. We have always been neighbours, allies and partners. He will respond to the tariffs with a thoughtful measured plan to start small and work into larger tariffs. He wants to avoid inflicting lasting damage on the relationship between the countries. If he starts with cutting electricity and oil, it will escalate the situation. He’s very good at negotiating being tough and being fair. I damn the Liberal Party in Canada for forcing him out at such a time of crisis. He’s one of the best PM’s we’ve ever had. He’s made mistakes and isn’t perfect but not many are. I hope this can be resolved before he steps down.
The speech was really good. I watched the entire thing as it was happening and it made me so emotional.
I’m so sorry we have brought this wrath upon the world 😔
It must be nice to have a leader that can speak clearly and confidently, with compassion and thoughtfulness.
Meanwhile in the US we’re stuck with an orange menace, spitting and screaming incoherently while his sprayed-on skin melts off.
One of the American tariffs is on Canadian oil, so Americans (particularly in the western and central parts of the country) will start to feel that in their energy bills.
Choking off the supply entirely would be a pretty extreme response, particularly in the middle of winter, and one that would of course hurt the Canadian economy, too. I don’t think we are there yet. But it is a pretty significant lever that could be deployed in the future.
What he’s trying to achieve is saving us from a crisis (that he created). He has talks with Canada and Mexico today. They will say, yes, of course we share the goal of not exporting fentanyl and undocumented people. Then Trump will say that he solved these two problems.
It’s his pattern:
1. Create crisis
2. minor adjustments
3. declare major victory
Right? .. if you ask me they should all be boycotting the voting. This isn’t business as usual here and I’m feeling let down by the Dems.
Trump wants to destroy Canada so we have no choice but to become the 51st state. He is starting a war without firing a single shot. He says Canada has nothing the Americans want or need but uet is trying to annex us. This has nothing to do with fentanyl, or immigrants, it never did. He wants Canada and Greenland to gain control of the Arctic for his best buddy Putin.
We don’t want to become the next Ukraine, that’s why.
“… said the goal was in part to inflict pain in such a way that it would mobilize Republican politicians to press Trump to drop the tariffs .”
Why? Can someone explain this to me?
By targeting the tariffs to red states, the Canadians hope to inflict economic pain on Republican voters who will then pressure their Republican elected officials to end the tariffs. And Americans should stop demanding that Democrats do something. They have no leverage. Like zero. Only Republicans can stop this madness. I know that’s no reassurance but they need everyone to lean on them. Hard.
Of course duh, I’m dumb and read that wrong as in this was a US official, not Canadian, who said that.
Makes perfect sense.
So I guess my real question is why the Trump admin wants to do this knowing it will absolutely effect the economies of red and purple states.
Every time say something for the car industry goes back and forth over the border, it gets slammed by a tariff. Several unionized workers were Trump voters. Or US whiskey is getting removed from store shelves–that’s essentially produced in Red states.
The Republicans control the House, Senate & Supreme Court so by putting tariffs on products coming from those Red (Republicans) states & thus causing them some economic pain, they might in turn convince Trump to end this trade war.
Frankly as a Canadian I can tell you most of us are revved up to boycott American products. Canadians are canceling their trips to the US. We have stood by you but the North will not forget.
We are betting that Agent Orange cares more about his CEO donors and their profits than about hurting Americans. That’s why this first round of retaliatory tariffs is starting with American liquor, fruit, and other high value items. I don’t imagine the Florida citrus industry will be super happy, for example.
The auto industry is going to be f@cked, too – so many of the parts are made in Canada or Mexico, than shipped to plants in the US.
We haven’t been “the stupidest country”, but we are now thanks to this bloated, orange monstrosity and his friend, Apartheid Clyde. And all the stupid people who voted for this or stayed home. I hope you get everything you so richly deserve. Unfortunately, you’ve pulled the rest of us into this hellscape along with you.
I work in auto, and this is devastating. I can’t tell how many components come from Mexico and Canada. For example, practically all of the wiring is made in Mexico. Leadership is being strangely quiet. It’s clear they are afraid of pissing off the administration and making things worse.
There has been an agreement in the euro industry between the U.S. and Canada since the Autopact, which is well before the 1988 Canada U.S. free trade agreement. Basically orange idiot is ignoring a treaty so that means no country can trust the U.S. for any deal.
Great news for China because they don’t breach agreements like this and more countries will deal with them instead of the U.S. Putin loves this too.
Canadian here and yes people are incredibly upset. There is a real feeling of betrayal here. The reasoning for the tariffs are ridiculous and this is clearly designed to devastate us economically so that we hand over whatever trump wants. This is going to be awful and so many people and businesses will suffer.
I went to see the play Come From Away Last night. If you don’t know, the play is about the towns in Newfoundland, Canada who gave shelter to over 7,000 people from planes that were grounded after 911. Despite the uncertainty, their location was chosen because if there were more threats, the population of the town was around 7,000, so it was less of risk than more populated areas, they graciously took everyone in and took care of 7,000 scared and angry travelers. One of the last songs is you would do it for us. I was in tears. FU&K Trump.
@kyliegirl, I’ve seen that musical a couple of times and I’ve loved it. It would totally make me cry too right now at all the things Canadians did for US passengers during that time, and how majority of US voters didn’t want to do the same for us! 😭💔
Trump is trying to force Canada to become the 51st state. This will NEVER happen!! One thing the orange one has achieved is to unite Canadians coast to coast to coast. Even though I can think of a good many swear words to say in response to him I won’t as we’re a polite country. This is extremely disappointing to be treated like this by so called allies.
Americans are going to suffer a lot with this. Any state bordering Canada does a lot of trade and this hurts them too.
I hate this so much. I live on the border of Canada in New York. I love Canada. I love Canadians. I love Canadian culture. I love to visit there and my city loves to welcome our Canadian friends. I see Canada every day when I drive to work. It is absolutely breaking my heart into a million pieces that this abuser of a president is trying to isolate us from our friends who have always been there for us.
This is absolutely stupid and damaging and I believe this is Trump doing Putin’s bidding because Putin wants access to Canada’s rich resources. I have never hated anyone in my life. I hate Trump. I loathe him.
Boycott the f out of us, Canada. Take care of you. We’ll still be here for you when the Felon is dead and gone.
We love you, too, neighbour! We just hate your current president. Feel free to come on over and visit anytime 🙂.
Thank you for the love @sue. These messages are so heart warming… Knowing that we’re not alone in our feelings. 🙏
One small positive from this is that Susan Collins will likely be done. I know she said she intended to run a 6th term but by next year folks in Maine will be done with her shit. This is going to hurt all of us but I really worry about New England, as we rely heavily upon CA fuel. Of course so does much of the Midwest.
Meanwhile, we have a bunch of literal children running the Treasury Department-one kid so young that they can’t release his name. Recent high school grad. Just insane that Musk has installed a bunch of gamers with virtually no government experience to be in charge of our money smdh.
Good. I can’t stand her. I think some of the GOP are going to get outsed over this mess. Why only this is having them pop up on morning shows today. The stock market does not look good.
We’re entering what will be the longest, saddest, and least satisfying “I told you so” in history.
We’re moving swiftly towards kleptocracy.
So wait is street fentanyl gonna have tarriffs with the extra revenue going to the ERs that are overrun? Fantastic. /S. Blaming Canada for the home grown opioid crisis is like a script from South Park.
Omg “methheads in the apartment below.” The accuracy 😆
American here. Angry that Trump’s Reign of Terror is hurting not only Americans but also our allies. For the record I did not vote for the Mango Menance. When I read there was booing of the US national anthem at a hockey game I knew it was bad. I bet the UK is shaking in its boots because it could targeted next. How is the BRF is going to deal with Trump now? Charles is King of Canada and William as the heir is the future king. Is there a chance the House of Windsor becomes collateral damage? Trump is going to want the BRF to bow and scape to him and the UK government would think pimping out the royals will save them. Wrong move IMO because Trump would use the royals’ dirty laundry to leverage concessions from the UK. I find it funny the British monarchy could be brought down by an American…and not the one who married into the royal house.
Two weeks ago I went shopping for a dress for my son’s wedding. The one I chose is by a Canadian designer based in Vancouver. I’m supposed to go look at the color swatch this week (they didn’t have the one I wanted) to confirm and then they make it for me.
I don’t care if I have to pay the tariff, this is a special occasion and I want to support our neighbors to the north. Her stuff is beautiful and I hope this doesn’t hurt her business, which seems to be up and coming.
Why is the Senate and House, both Republican majority, silent? Trump and Musk are illegally destroying the Federal government and picking fights with our Allies. Is anybody even awake in Congress? At least the Judicial is responding to lawsuits. Canada targeting red states is clever, but I don’t know if it will change anything. We’ve got idiots running our country.
We’ve banded together like Americans could NEVER. It’s not in their DNA. Grocery stores are putting Canadian products out front already, websites and groups popping up to share Canadian goods, my neighbour flew back from Arizona where he’s a snowbird.
I’m thrilled. Lights & power out next!! Remember they made the Geneva Conventions because of us and war is war!!
#BoycottUSA #AnythingbutAmerican #Canadastrong #CommonwealthStrong
Please all counties outside the USA be aware of the propoganda machines and oligarchs that got the USA in this mess. Societies have to work together and allowing one group to be demonized ultimately results in everyone except the wealthiest pulling the strings being belittled and ruined. Fight to protect your national health services and all members of your society (poc, LBGTQ, poor, women). No matter how much you think you pay in taxes, privatization will rob you blind and you will be so much worse off. I grew up in one of the darkest red Republican areas of a dark red state. 35 years ago no one would have voted for a candidate that threatened social security on any level. But. Wages stagnated, privatization and monopolies destroyed farms/small business as NAFTA caused good paying jobs to be lost that were never replaced with the service jobs that were promised. Prices have quadrupled since Reagan and many, many people aren’t making 25% more than their grandparents did in the 80s. Whenever a positive social change occurred (like Medicaid), the Republicans always attached caveats that caused discourse. (People that owned property/had pre-existing conditions weren’t allowed any kind of Medicaid assistance when they lost their jobs pre-Affordable Care Act. So. People who paid more than 25% of their income in taxes their entire working life had no recourse when they needed it while living in an area of the country infamous for allowing social programs to be exploited). The angry white people became devotees of FauxNews and talk radio, which through Q conspiracies somehow started included the rural folks who rely on social programs because they were allowed to punch down at women, poc and gay/trans people. Please. Please. Please. Vote in your self interest. When you see news articles reporting straight facts getting spammed by bots know those laughing emojis are bought and paid for to make you suffer and live in fear.
Our little province is doing what we can. All US liquor is being removed from liquor stores as of tomorrow. Residents are on board to shop local as much as possible and boycott Amazon and other American stores.
It takes a lot to really piss Canadians off but challenging our sovereignty will do just that. I only hope the sentiment carrys over to our national election and that Canadians see that electing Pollievere would be very bad for Canada as he is Trump2.0
Awwww… thanks for dealing with this topic. I am Canadian and I cried my eyes out listening to Prime Minister’s Trudeau’s speech when he talked about how much we have always been there for our American friends. And you’re right – Canadians are pissed and are uniting strong – knowing Trump just wants to take over our country and make it the 51st state. My brother is a snowbird and lives 6 months of the year in Florida, and just put his house up for sale and is leaving for Canada fast. My sister just canceled a 3 week vacation in the U.S. And the stress to only buy Canadian is flooding our country. So sad that this has to happen. So very sad.
The worst part of this is I don’t know how we rebuild a relationship with the US. A trust has been broken and I don’t know that there’s any coming back from that. How can we trust you as a nation if there’s the risk of the election of fools every four years?
The day after the election my husband and I decided to move up some home renovations we had planned. We knew the felon was going screw everything up. Feeling very happy we got the hardwood floors and cabinets before this lunatic took over. Can’t even imagine how much more it would cost now
Mexico has already reached a deal to delay the tariffs. Which is sad, because Trump will count it as a win, but also understandable, because the economic impacts will be horrendous.
I hope Canada stays strong. As much as it’s going to hurt, I think the finding out part is necessary for Americans.