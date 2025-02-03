“Grammy host Trevor Noah made some really terrible jokes” links

Trevor Noah bombed as Grammys host, his jokes were so cringey. [Buzzfeed]
latinos being deported left and right and here comes trevor noah in the grammy awards saying shakira is the greatest thing out of colombia that isn’t a class a felony i’m tireddd pic.twitter.com/WXthVnYN2E
Doechii rolls her eyes at Trevor Noah’s Immigration joke #GRAMMYs
I want everything Ayo Edebiri wears…Girl has STYLE. And she’s so gorgeous, so glowing, someone give her a major makeup contract, stat!!
Agree on Trevor he just felt ‘off’ last night. I usually crack up at his quips. I didn’t laugh once last night.
Was still a fun show, loved the artists performing. And it felt like everyone sang live instead of the old lip synching of the past. And of course, Beyonce swept it up.
I love you guys so much and I just have the smallest request which might actually be a bigger request.
I know Bluesky isn’t there yet, but if at all possible, can we avoid linking to Twitter? With everything going on in America, I really feel uneasy supporting Elon Musk more than ever. I know there are still a ton of funny creators on there right now – I get it. And a ton of reasonable people still remain on the platform but it’s run by someone who is a Nazi, or at the very least, someone who sees NO PROBLEM with doing the Nazi salute twice.
Edit: to stay on topic at least, at least the Grammy’s weren’t so white for once! It actually looked like a fun show less Trevor Noah. Let’s not forget he reportedly dated Tomi Lahren.
I agree with the sentiment about Twitter. At best, it supports Nazi Elon Musk. At worst? …I feel like I’m becoming a consipiracy theorist but I don’t like the idea that views that don’t align with the Trump administrations maybe are being closely tracked and people who post them would be targeted in some horrible way. Bad people do bad things.
He didn’t date her. They only met for drinks after that contentious interview
I agree on not linking to Twitter. This man is evil. He is taking direct action to harm millions of americans. We need not give him our clicks.
Yes please! I mentioned this in a “links” post a while back. Please please please.
None today (thank you!) but if you can avoid it, please avoid showing us that so-called “president’s” face in the thumbnails.
Trevor Noah never dated Tomi Lahren. She was a guest one time when he hosted The Daily Show. Which he proceeded to shred her. He met her for a drink after to talk it out. He spoke about it on the show to clear it up. He wants to hear from all sides.
Let’s not exaggerate one picture in the media as dating.
Sassy and Flamingo, thanks for clearing up the Tomi Lahren thing! That makes me feel better!
NEVA liked Trevor Noah and last night showcased WHY cause this AIN’T the first time he’s been inappropriate AF😡
Trevor dated Tomi Lahren? I’m seriously flabbergasted.
He didn’t date her. They only met for drinks after that contentious interview
I think I must be in the minority among readers of this website in finding the Grammys totally horrifying yesterday. You have a bunch of celebs saying that they stand for all the good causes under attack from Trump, and yet Dr. Dre — who has been accused of and admitted to abusing multiple women in horrifically violent ways — gets shoutouts from Kendrick and Alicia Keys? Like are we serious here? And Jay Z, also facing assault accusations (his related to Diddy) gets celebrated as well as Beyonce wins, as though those accusations don’t exist? Why are we celebrating all this?
I sure wasn’t celebrating them. I saw the butt kissing from a mile away and it’s obvious why they’re kissing the Dre and Jay-Z ring. Their bills get paid. Not that it’s right but unfortunately and sadly, it’s the truth.
“Illegal immigrants”? Really, Trevor?
OMG that Beckham ad is so embarrassing. Aside from the dim lighting to shield us all from his melting claymation face, why is he wearing his undies in the shower? Is it because of the big viewing window into his bathroom from the next apartment? And if that’s the case, then why does he take them off? Ick. If this was real like, some poor woman that cleans his home would have to lob his sludgy mildewing briefs out of the shower drain.
I watched the Beckham video. The music is fab, but I am wondering if I am dead inside? I find him as about alluring as cold pasta. Is it just me? The lingering crotch shots are a mystery to me…WHY! Does anyone else find it attractive, and I am missing something?
If you are missing it I’m missing it too. I never found him attractive even when he was a pretty boy. Got to hand it to a very good but NOT all-time-great footballer for the money-making and publicity-generating ability though.
Best thing I read today: “If this was real like, some poor woman that cleans his home would have to lob his sludgy mildewing briefs out of the shower drain.” 😂
I think its clear that Trevor Noah was making fun of Trump. Trevor is an immigrant. That joke about how Trump might deport him was funny . Anyone that thinks Trevor Noah is a conservative is ridiculous. Trevor is one of the good guys on our side and liberals are trying to cancel him. SMH. Liberals need to stop being so weak, if we want to beat Trumpism.
Doechii’s eyeroll is sending me. I need this as a GIF please. She wasn’t having any of his lame, lazy lines (not calling it a punchline cuz that would imply a joke had been told)