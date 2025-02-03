“Grammy host Trevor Noah made some really terrible jokes” links

Trevor Noah bombed as Grammys host, his jokes were so cringey. [Buzzfeed]

Billie Eilish wore Prada to the Grammys. [RCFA]

I missed Ayo Edebiri’s high-fashion slanket. [Socialite Life]

David Beckham is still modeling underwear at 49. [LaineyGossip]

Severance did the thing in the third episode of the second season, and I have so many questions about Hellie. Plenty of spoilers in this. [Pajiba]

OMG, this Giambattista Valli collection is not good. [Go Fug Yourself]

Charli XCX talks about her first kiss. [OMG Blog]

Billie Eilish is friendly with Sabrina Carpenter & Chappell Roan. [Just Jared]

DJ Mustard teams up with Heinz to promote mustard (and Heinz licensed Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” for the commercial). [Seriously OMG]

More Grammy photos – Sabrina Carpenter’s dress is still so meh to me. [Hollywood Life]

latinos being deported left and right and here comes trevor noah in the grammy awards saying shakira is the greatest thing out of colombia that isn’t a class a felony i’m tireddd pic.twitter.com/WXthVnYN2E — 🐉 (@xiaoyaes) February 3, 2025