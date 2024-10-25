Princess Kate’s coronation headpiece designer speaks out: ‘It was a tiara’

It’s been a rough few weeks in royal gossip. While there’s plenty to discuss with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s current flop tour, Prince William and Kate have disappeared. The Sussexes have as well, although the usual suspects can’t take Harry and Meghan’s names out of their mouths. But the Wales kids are on their school holiday, and William and Kate use their kids’ school holidays to disappear every single time. All of which to say, the royalist press is getting really desperate for any kind of content, which is why they’re running stories about Kate’s princess jeggings. This new People Mag exclusive is a next-level “we’re desperate for anything about Kate” story though. Remember Kate’s bonkers DIY Hobby Lobby headpiece at last year’s coronation? Well, People has a hilarious interview with Jess Collett, who designed the custom headpiece, at great expense – Kate reportedly spent £32,000 on the headpiece alone. Sorry, according to Collett, it is a “tiara” not a headpiece.
In the world of millinery, designing a tiara for a future Queen is a life-defining moment. That was the task at hand for Jess Collett, the British hatmaker who was chosen to create one-of-a-kind headpieces for both Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte for King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023.
While there was much speculation in the weeks leading up to the big day as to whether Kate would wear something befitting her status as future Queen — guests were asked to wear hats or fascinators to the event, and PEOPLE learned several weeks before the event that Kate was unlikely to wear a traditional tiara — Collett says there was never any doubt in her head what she was creating.
“It was a tiara that I made for the princess, but it was very much based on a piece that I have called ‘The Golden Crown’ — a band of leaves made from gold leather,” she tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. Of “The Golden Crown,” which has been on display in her Notting Hill atelier, “When people wear it, and many people have hired it, they always tell me after that they felt fabulous and radiant from inside,” Collett adds.
Constructed from silver leaves made from tulle, the tiara sparkled bright thanks to the tiny crystals scattered amongst the delicate leaves, each one hand embroidered with real silver thread. The striking design was considered a triumph, even by Collett’s children.
“We were at home watching it from the sofa, in my pajamas with my family. When Catherine arrived, I just … even my children went, ‘Oh wow, Mum, it looks really good.’ And you know children are not afraid to tell the truth!” Collett says. “It was so exciting and nerve-wracking, but everything I have ever dreamed of.”
While the coronation was the first time Collett worked with the Princess of Wales, 42, she’s certainly hoping it won’t be the last. “I remember thinking at the time, ‘Well, I won’t have to do this again, because she’ll be wearing the actual crown next time!’ ” Collett says. “But she always looks good. She’s confidant in her style and she’s so graceful — she’s really grown into the role.”
As GB News points out, Kensington Palace explicitly said that Kate was not wearing a tiara and that the headpiece should not be considered a tiara. Personally, I think the confusion over what to call it is all because Camilla wanted to be the only woman dripping in stolen jewels. Camilla wanted to be the last horse standing and wear all of the diamonds she could get her hands on. I think Camilla ordered all of the royal women to not wear tiaras or lavish jewels because Camilla is also terrified of having her thunder stolen. As for Kate’s headpiece… I still find it so cheap-looking? It really does look like a fashion-school project, and I think it was really inappropriate for an occasion like the coronation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
Tin foil + Elmer’s glue = 4th grade arts & crafts project. Not a tiara.
I imagine it must look much better in person – silver tulle, crystals, silver thread, all crafted by hand – close up I can see an incredible amount of work. It would probably look nice with a delicate bridal gown, but it’s weirdly random with the rest of Kate’s getup – with the cape and the bows and medals and heavy gold chains.
People magazine needs to get an effing grip. If your MILLINER, and not your COURT JEWELER, is making your “tiara”, it ain’t a fricking tiara. It’s just a tacky-ass headband made of metallic thread at great expense, at the last minute, a la the movie credits of Monty Python & the Holy Grail.
When your “tiara” is made by Ralph the Wonder Llama and not Chaumet, it’s not bling. It’s giving school nativity play tbh. And it probably needs to be dipped in more glitter.
How lovely though, of People magazine to remind everyone how thin skinned Sea Biscuit is, by recalling to our minds how she made every Princess of the Blood and other married-in ladies not wear tiaras because she was so ego-fragile, that she wanted a visual display of her pulling rank on all of them. She thought that made her look better, superior? It did the exact opposite. It showed the world that Sea Biscuit is petty, trashy, undignified, and utterly unworthy of her married rank & title. And she’s been confirming that view every time she’s stepped out in public since.
Straight out of middle earth, Mordor’s excavations plant
So Khate, who never puts a foot wrong ,was given an order not to wear a tiara so she went ahead and ordered one , and called it a not tiara? Hmmm.
And wore Diana’s earrings!!
LOL, that she did, @Harla. (ETA I wonder how much that had to do with what she had at her disposal, and how much by design. )
I mean, I kind of like that she found a way around the ban.
Not that it worked very well, but yeah. At least someone still had some petty spine left to not completely bow down to Camila.
Ngl, I lowkey loved the clapback of wearing Diana’s earrings to Camilla’s “con-a-nation”. That was a surprisingly clever move, “Brooch warfare”-wise. I didn’t think Huesa had the intelligence to pull something like that off, so that was a pleasant surprise. Although…maybe Ma Midds, whose obsession with Diana led her to groom her daughter for this life, had more of a hand in that?
The “headpiece” and earrings were a straight up “f*ck you” to Camilla for locking the vault to the royal jewels. Camilla deserved it.
“…Kate was unlikely to wear a traditional tiara…”
This (and the earrings belonging to KC’s ex wife) was absolutely an FU to Camzilla and Charles. KC was caught expressing extreme gratitude to W that he showed up. Knowing this family’s dyfunctionality, I wonder if WanK did this as a surprise. Even Charlotte is wearing a sort-of tiara and she’s not in the direct line to the throne.
Yes, this is one Kate decision I can get on board with. Stealing Camilla’s thunder.
I can’t believe she spent 32 grand on the thing.
Maybe in my spare time I should craft more “not tiaras” for Kate from random things I find around the house. Add some bling-y paint and sell them to her for outrageous amounts of money.
Not to diminish the complete and utter ridiculousness of K’s *con-a-nation tiara* I think what REALLY stood out for me that day was the sheer absurdity and gaucheness of C&C’s crowns. Those jewels were so fkn ginormous, so ostentatious. They looked 100% fake. Definitely costume jewellery for a theatre production
But, they are real and they all came from former British colonised countries that were plundered by the British monarchy
Still looked fkn cheap and hilarious
A bit off topic but I wonder if some day, when the Wales kids are older, will we find out that WandK don’t actually spend the kids holidays with them but continue to pursue their individual “interests”? There’s something about their obsessive privacy and need to have people think that they’re all about their kids, that just doesn’t ring true for me, something is up and I’m wondering which kid will spill the tea?
It’s early for speculation, but I hope it’s George – it would be great to see him break the “heir has a miserable life” cycle that family seems to have. At this point he seems least likely, though.
William seems to be treating George more special. And William could be badmouthing harry and Meghan so George can overhear.
My goodness haven’t they both deteriorated in appearances since the Coronation .
Unbelievable .
I’ve always believed that of course Kate didn’t “go rogue” and fashion herself a headpiece without full coordination with BP, especially considering Sophie and Charlotte sported their own versions from the same designer. Kate’s not that gutsy or stupid. I think the design was good (Roman laurel wreath of victory) but the execution was terrible, it looked cheap in photos/videos. Handmade is fine, looking like your local craft store product is not…
However the real story here is why Kate was “ordered” not to wear a tiara? It can’t be because of Meghan because it was known far in advance of the coronation that Meghan wasn’t attending. Why couldn’t Kate, Sophie and Charlotte wear tiaras from the royal vault? Made no sense to me but then again neither did a NEW bespoke carriage for Charles, so….
Why no tiaras?
Because Chuck is petty and vain and insecure, and paranoid about being “upstaged.”
He was Prince Not Particularly Charming for decades, while people liked and respected his mum and dad and idolized his lovely, incredibly popular wife.
He finally dumped Diana and got with his side piece, only to have Diana die and again “steal focus” from him — forever.
Then his sons grew up. WillNot and Can’t aren’t much of a threat, even though Can’t is constantly trying to grab the lion’s share of UK and world attention.
But the love lavished on Harry and Meghan seems to have literally broken his brain. It’s Diana all over again, except now Chuck is older, and sicker, and does not have the energy to compete.
So he acts out in the stupidest, most self-destructive ways.
Let’s spend millions on a Big Hat Party during an economic crisis! Let’s tell the world my beloved son isn’t worthy of a home in the UK! Let’s brief frantically against the mother of two of my grandchildren! Let’s snap and snarl at children in public!
Heck, just the simple petty vanity of telling the women of his family that they may not wear tiaras, the traditional marker of the aristocracy at formal events, is really quite mild when stacked up against his more egregious idiocies.
Queen Elizabeth was clearly a pretty lousy mother, but at least she maintained public dignity and decorum. Her eldest son seems to have learned little from her except for how to attempt to control his closest subjects, his family, with a grip of iron.
Thankfully Harry, at least, has chosen to break free.
Tiaras are evening wear for married women. I don’t think the tiara ban was outrageous, but not letting the other royal ladies (and men) wear any Crown Jewels was so petty and greedy on Camilla’s part.
it was petty and greedy which is why it made me laugh. Like it was such an unnecessary power move on Camilla’s part (or Charles, but I think it came from camilla.)
The tiara ban in itself made sense to me – they didn’t want the other royal women wearing tiaras for whatever reason (thunder stealing, since some of those royal houses have GORGEOUS tiaras and women who know how to wear them well; the whole “modernizing” thing that didnt’ really play out, etc) so I think it would have been “against protocol” for Kate to wear a tiara while actual queens who were invited did not.
But the tiara ban is not the same thing as a ban against all royal jewels which is what was super petty on Camilla’s part. But I laughed at it.
I find it…….interesting, tht the headline of every thread referencing the racist, unaccomplished, faux-cancer dicktim is always given her title: “princess.”
The same courtesy is not granted to Princess Meghan.
That’s all.
The traditional title for the consort of the Prince of Wales is Princess. She and Meghan were both appropriately titled Duchess before the queen’s death, as was Fergie when she was married to Pedo Andy.
Wow she over paid for that head piece. It looks like some inexpensive trim material you get at Michael’s or Hobby Lobby.
I think it was her subtle attempt to overshadow. Look at me the younger more fashionable consort with a cool
more modern take on headgear.
Kate makes those weird look at me expressions at the coronation
That thing is ugly and cheap but the pic with her next to Sophie highlights how stupid a traditional fascinator looks with those robes though. I think Kate’s thing is quite a bit better, but they all should have been wearing tiaras or at least some type of more formal headpiece with those robes.
I think the robes are what looks stupid. They look like they are in a high school marching band.
From the front view, where you can’t see that it’s more of a headband style, it always reminds me of the elaborate swim caps from the 1940s, like something you’d see in an Esther Williams movie.
I have zero problems calling it a tiara made of fabric; however I don’t think the execution was as successful, especially in combination with the garishness of her robes. Too much shiny in my opinion. I’d have made it less voluminous.
Also: USD 32,000?!!! She’d be better off having paid for a traditional tiara. WTF.
I do find it interesting that this lofty and special family with Kate “not putting a foot wrong” Middleton would do her utmost to skirt the request / rule her Queen made and wore a tiara anyway.
£32K for that???? Katey girl, you were scammed.
She could have bought the same exact mess on Temu for a lot cheaper.
More money than sense
It was widely reported at the time about the no tiara rule but we all know Katty and Ma can’t help themselves. K has a long history of stealing attention from others on their big day. She and her family openly disrespect the tax paying public and the RF and get away with it.
Karma will clap back some day.
I can’t help thinking of Amy in the Big Bang Theory:
“Oh, it’s a tiara! A tiara! I have a tiara! Put it on me! Put it on me! I’m a princess and this is my tiara!”
32k for that tacky headband? If that doesn’t say “Let them eat cake”, what does? They already have plenty of tiaras, maybe Camilla should take some of the blame for not letting buttons wear a tiara, but Kate didn’t have to go out and find the most expensive headband on the island.
As we suspected she was pissed off that she couldn’t wear a diamond tiara so she wore a floral one. If Meghan had done this she wouldn’t have been given the benefit of doubt and the press would have bashed her.
I think the tiara is pretty. It was the Superman capes that put me off.