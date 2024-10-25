“Zendaya & Tom Holland matched on their NYC date night” links

Zendaya & Tom Holland matched on their date night. [Just Jared]

Jennifer Lawrence got pregnancy bangs. [Go Fug Yourself]

Nicole Kidman simply will not stop booking jobs. [LaineyGossip]

For all of the complaints about Liz Cheney’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, it’s worth pointing out that Kamala didn’t have to compromise on anything to get it. [Pajiba]

Tom Holland’s hair is bad these days. [Socialite Life]

The evolution of goths in pop culture. [OMG Blog]

Matt Bomer with a mustache… still beautiful, but the ‘stache is awful. [RCFA]

Aw, Channing Tatum when he was little. [Seriously OMG]

Love During Lockup: Fentanyl Charges. [Starcasm]

I can’t believe Babygirl got a Christmas Day release date. [Hollywood Life]

All I’ll say is that I think it’s perfectly reasonable for someone to say they want a no-kids-allowed gathering at their home. [Buzzfeed]