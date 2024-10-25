“Zendaya & Tom Holland matched on their NYC date night” links

Zendaya & Tom Holland matched on their date night. [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lawrence got pregnancy bangs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Nicole Kidman simply will not stop booking jobs. [LaineyGossip]
For all of the complaints about Liz Cheney’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, it’s worth pointing out that Kamala didn’t have to compromise on anything to get it. [Pajiba]
Tom Holland’s hair is bad these days. [Socialite Life]
The evolution of goths in pop culture. [OMG Blog]
Matt Bomer with a mustache… still beautiful, but the ‘stache is awful. [RCFA]
Aw, Channing Tatum when he was little. [Seriously OMG]
Love During Lockup: Fentanyl Charges. [Starcasm]
I can’t believe Babygirl got a Christmas Day release date. [Hollywood Life]
All I’ll say is that I think it’s perfectly reasonable for someone to say they want a no-kids-allowed gathering at their home. [Buzzfeed]
I love Tom H and Zendaya, but she’s wearing a custom dress and he’s wearing a T-shirt? He and his Caesar couldn’t step it up a bit?
Zendaya is very likely getting paid $$$ for stepping out in that dress. Tom is more than likely not. But his sweater looks really nice. Very high quality. His haircut is awful though. I hope it’s for a role.
If you look closer, I believe Tom is wearing a very expensive looking sweater rather than a T-shirt. It looks crisp and fancy to me.
Its a Prada fit.
Oh to be young and slender agsin. Enjoy these years, Z, you won’t look like this forever so have a blast now.
I kinda think she might? Some women are just genetically blessed.
My husband and I had a no kids wedding (aside from immediate family). So I get the no-kids thing, but that buzzfeed article was about her sister banning her kids! That seems a little much.
Although if not holiday related makes much more sense and is reasonable.
Initially, I thought that the sister wa being unreasonable, but OP’s parents had no problem with it gives me pause. Does OP monster children?
Same. We have a kid, and for years have always been the house for all holidays and other events and super kid-friendly about it – anyone and everyone was welcome, we don’t mind chaos and a mess of toys, and all rooms but one were child-proofed. No one had problems following our very few rules.
And then a few months ago we had some colleagues over for dinner. They brought their two young kids with them, and the kids immediately ran into the house, straight to the off-limits room, and began picking up antique glass items and eating candy (like, opening a sealed box to eat it) that had been placed away on a shelf (again, in a room that was off-limits).
Would have been fine and easy to deal with if the parents responded properly, but even as we said, “Oh, we don’t allow guests and especially not children in that room,” the parents just laughed and shrugged and said, “They’re a handful!” and that was it!
They just let them run around the whole house making a huge mess and breaking stuff.
So….yeah if this woman parents like that, or her kids are the tiny AH, then…I can see a blanket ban on these kiddos until they all get their act together or the OP starts offering to host instead.
It is not clear that the ban was intended to apply to holidays as well. Besides, small children should be in bed by the time a dinner party gets into swing. I wouldn’t want cranky, tired, little kids around me while I was trying to enjoy myself at a party. She can get a babysitter and maybe think about hosting some holiday events in her own home. Or, is her sister expected to host everything?
The OP said “gatherings,” plural. From time to time seems reasonable, but excluding kids regularly from this house when she’s the only one with kids seems pointed. I understand why she’s upset, especially because it’s not hard to childproof a place (even temporarily) for a 4 and a 6 year old! So, are her kids a handful? Maybe this is one of those conservative families where they think kids should be seen and not heard? Does one of the sisters have issues with fertility and therefore doesn’t want the kids? Are there differences in how the parents relate to the daughter and her sisters–is one favored over the OP? Unequal amounts of money? My guess is that there’s something behind this, especially because the OP is afraid of her kids being banned for holidays as well. The kids may be difficult, but without more information, it comes across as cold.
As a makeup fanatic, that’s what first caught my eye in these photos. Zendaya has absolutely perfected that “glowing from within” look. Good Lord, what a stunning woman.
(Also, how is her name pronounced? I think I’ve heard both zen-DAY-uh, and zen-DYE-uh?)
I’m sure I’ve seen a clip of her explaining the pronunciation. It’s day-uh.
Zendaya is outrageously beautiful. It’s insane!
They look so beautiful! It’s so rare to see them together at an event which isn’t a movie premiere. She must be proud of him.
She’s absolutely stunning. But this was not only date night, it was the launch of his non-alcoholic beer.
Zendaya is one of the few people who always looks absolutely amazing no matter what she wears. I love this dress on her, and I’m also glad she’s back to being a brunette. I like Tom’s color scheme matching Zendaya’s, and his choice of sweater and slacks is okay, but I really hope the haircut is for a role. Bero, the nonalcoholic beer, will hopefully be a success.
I don’t know how she walks in that dress, but it’s gorgeous and they both look fantastic.
In my next life, i wanna return as zendaya. God, she is gorgeous.
They are a beautiful couple who started out as friends and seem to really love and support each other. I saw a video of an interview he did where he talked about her support and the support of real friends in his journey to stop drinking and I am impressed with him sharing that, especially at such a young age and having the influence he has.
Looking beautiful and handsome as always
True fashion icon. So rarely a miss, almost always a hit. She’s just absolutely stunning.
Zurawski vs Texas is so incredibly timely (and infuriatingly heartbreaking), I think it’s great that JLaw showed up (pregnant) for it. Personally, the main focus should be on this film.
Just a simple “wow”…Z looks amazing
Z is just stunning in that dress.
A leather dress has got to be uncomfortable to wear, no?
She does look very beautiful.
She has no bad side, just a beauty.
Sharon Stone, Catherine Z-J, Liz Taylor, Z would fit right in.