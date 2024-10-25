“Zendaya & Tom Holland matched on their NYC date night” links
  • October 25, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Zendaya & Tom Holland matched on their date night. [Just Jared]
Jennifer Lawrence got pregnancy bangs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Nicole Kidman simply will not stop booking jobs. [LaineyGossip]
For all of the complaints about Liz Cheney’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, it’s worth pointing out that Kamala didn’t have to compromise on anything to get it. [Pajiba]
Tom Holland’s hair is bad these days. [Socialite Life]
The evolution of goths in pop culture. [OMG Blog]
Matt Bomer with a mustache… still beautiful, but the ‘stache is awful. [RCFA]
Aw, Channing Tatum when he was little. [Seriously OMG]
Love During Lockup: Fentanyl Charges. [Starcasm]
I can’t believe Babygirl got a Christmas Day release date. [Hollywood Life]
All I’ll say is that I think it’s perfectly reasonable for someone to say they want a no-kids-allowed gathering at their home. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to ““Zendaya & Tom Holland matched on their NYC date night” links”

  1. JEM says:
    October 25, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    I love Tom H and Zendaya, but she’s wearing a custom dress and he’s wearing a T-shirt? He and his Caesar couldn’t step it up a bit?

    Reply
    • Lemons says:
      October 25, 2024 at 12:37 pm

      Zendaya is very likely getting paid $$$ for stepping out in that dress. Tom is more than likely not. But his sweater looks really nice. Very high quality. His haircut is awful though. I hope it’s for a role.

      Reply
    • Soapboxpudding says:
      October 25, 2024 at 1:07 pm

      If you look closer, I believe Tom is wearing a very expensive looking sweater rather than a T-shirt. It looks crisp and fancy to me.

      Reply
    • Mari says:
      October 25, 2024 at 7:47 pm

      Its a Prada fit.

      Reply
  2. Libra says:
    October 25, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    Oh to be young and slender agsin. Enjoy these years, Z, you won’t look like this forever so have a blast now.

    Reply
  3. Arhus says:
    October 25, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    My husband and I had a no kids wedding (aside from immediate family). So I get the no-kids thing, but that buzzfeed article was about her sister banning her kids! That seems a little much.
    Although if not holiday related makes much more sense and is reasonable.

    Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      October 25, 2024 at 1:58 pm

      Initially, I thought that the sister wa being unreasonable, but OP’s parents had no problem with it gives me pause. Does OP monster children?

      Reply
      • DK says:
        October 25, 2024 at 5:43 pm

        Same. We have a kid, and for years have always been the house for all holidays and other events and super kid-friendly about it – anyone and everyone was welcome, we don’t mind chaos and a mess of toys, and all rooms but one were child-proofed. No one had problems following our very few rules.

        And then a few months ago we had some colleagues over for dinner. They brought their two young kids with them, and the kids immediately ran into the house, straight to the off-limits room, and began picking up antique glass items and eating candy (like, opening a sealed box to eat it) that had been placed away on a shelf (again, in a room that was off-limits).

        Would have been fine and easy to deal with if the parents responded properly, but even as we said, “Oh, we don’t allow guests and especially not children in that room,” the parents just laughed and shrugged and said, “They’re a handful!” and that was it!

        They just let them run around the whole house making a huge mess and breaking stuff.

        So….yeah if this woman parents like that, or her kids are the tiny AH, then…I can see a blanket ban on these kiddos until they all get their act together or the OP starts offering to host instead.

    • Mayp says:
      October 25, 2024 at 2:50 pm

      It is not clear that the ban was intended to apply to holidays as well. Besides, small children should be in bed by the time a dinner party gets into swing. I wouldn’t want cranky, tired, little kids around me while I was trying to enjoy myself at a party. She can get a babysitter and maybe think about hosting some holiday events in her own home. Or, is her sister expected to host everything?

      Reply
    • ML says:
      October 25, 2024 at 3:12 pm

      The OP said “gatherings,” plural. From time to time seems reasonable, but excluding kids regularly from this house when she’s the only one with kids seems pointed. I understand why she’s upset, especially because it’s not hard to childproof a place (even temporarily) for a 4 and a 6 year old! So, are her kids a handful? Maybe this is one of those conservative families where they think kids should be seen and not heard? Does one of the sisters have issues with fertility and therefore doesn’t want the kids? Are there differences in how the parents relate to the daughter and her sisters–is one favored over the OP? Unequal amounts of money? My guess is that there’s something behind this, especially because the OP is afraid of her kids being banned for holidays as well. The kids may be difficult, but without more information, it comes across as cold.

      Reply
  4. Miranda says:
    October 25, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    As a makeup fanatic, that’s what first caught my eye in these photos. Zendaya has absolutely perfected that “glowing from within” look. Good Lord, what a stunning woman.

    (Also, how is her name pronounced? I think I’ve heard both zen-DAY-uh, and zen-DYE-uh?)

    Reply
  5. Neners says:
    October 25, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    Zendaya is outrageously beautiful. It’s insane!

    Reply
  6. Lucía says:
    October 25, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    They look so beautiful! It’s so rare to see them together at an event which isn’t a movie premiere. She must be proud of him.

    Reply
  7. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 25, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    She’s absolutely stunning. But this was not only date night, it was the launch of his non-alcoholic beer.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 25, 2024 at 3:17 pm

      Zendaya is one of the few people who always looks absolutely amazing no matter what she wears. I love this dress on her, and I’m also glad she’s back to being a brunette. I like Tom’s color scheme matching Zendaya’s, and his choice of sweater and slacks is okay, but I really hope the haircut is for a role. Bero, the nonalcoholic beer, will hopefully be a success.

      Reply
  8. Kirsten says:
    October 25, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    I don’t know how she walks in that dress, but it’s gorgeous and they both look fantastic.

    Reply
  9. Kittenmom says:
    October 25, 2024 at 1:24 pm

    In my next life, i wanna return as zendaya. God, she is gorgeous.

    Reply
  10. Nerd says:
    October 25, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    They are a beautiful couple who started out as friends and seem to really love and support each other. I saw a video of an interview he did where he talked about her support and the support of real friends in his journey to stop drinking and I am impressed with him sharing that, especially at such a young age and having the influence he has.

    Reply
  11. Vuyelwa Ncube says:
    October 25, 2024 at 1:56 pm

    Looking beautiful and handsome as always

    Reply
  12. Kitten says:
    October 25, 2024 at 1:59 pm

    True fashion icon. So rarely a miss, almost always a hit. She’s just absolutely stunning.

    Reply
  13. ML says:
    October 25, 2024 at 3:21 pm

    Zurawski vs Texas is so incredibly timely (and infuriatingly heartbreaking), I think it’s great that JLaw showed up (pregnant) for it. Personally, the main focus should be on this film.

    Reply
  14. Xeni says:
    October 25, 2024 at 3:54 pm

    Just a simple “wow”…Z looks amazing

    Reply
  15. yipyip says:
    October 25, 2024 at 4:24 pm

    Z is just stunning in that dress.
    A leather dress has got to be uncomfortable to wear, no?
    She does look very beautiful.
    She has no bad side, just a beauty.
    Sharon Stone, Catherine Z-J, Liz Taylor, Z would fit right in.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment