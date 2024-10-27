Beyonce & Kelly Rowland endorsed Kamala Harris at a spectacular Houston rally

On Thursday, Kamala Harris’s campaign confirmed that Beyonce would appear at VP Harris’s rally in Houston, Texas the next day. We had been there before, and a lot of us still felt burned by what went down at the Democratic National Convention, when everyone thought Bey would turn up but it ended up being Leon Panetta. Well, long story short, Beyonce came out! The rally started later than people expected, and there were more guest stars – Willie Nelson performed, Jessica Alba spoke, Senate candidate Colin Allred got things rowdy, and then Tina Knowles (formerly Lawson) spoke. Then Tina introduced her daughters, Beyonce and Kelly Rowland. You guys remember Beyonce’s Verizon ad during the Super Bowl? Turns out she really is BOTUS – Beyonce of the United States. Kelly was amazing too! Here’s the video of both Kelly and Beyonce’s speeches:

Both Kelly and Beyonce spoke like civil rights leaders, did you notice that? That’s what they are – women’s rights are civil rights. Reproductive rights are civil rights. That was the whole point of staging this rally in Houston – Texas is ground zero for the war on women and the war on reproductive freedom. Yes, Kamala Harris wanted to give a boost to Colin Allred’s chance to unseat Ted Cruz. But VP Harris wants people to know that reproductive rights will be front and center in her presidency. I was so moved by Kelly’s speech and Beyonce’s speech too. I keep getting goosebumps every time I watch the videos.

Reportedly, this was the largest rally of the Harris-Walz campaign by sheer turnout – over 30,000 supporters poured into the venue, out of the 1.5 million people who applied for a place. It’s an important reminder for Democrats to give some time to states, cities and areas which are not traditionally undecided or swing. It’s worth it to go into red states. So many Texans were inspired that VP Harris made time to campaign in their state so close to the election. VP Harris probably got millions of dollars worth of free media by going to Texas and doing this event with Beyonce, Kelly and Willie. I bet the event inspired so many Texans to get more involved in this election and future elections.