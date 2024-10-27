When it comes to Prince William’s Earthshot busywork, nothing beats the absolute tone-deaf catastrophe of the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston. Kensington Palace arranged for celebrities like Rami Malek, Ellie Goulding, Annie Lennox, and Billie Eilish to attend the awards ceremony, yet none of the nominees or winners were invited to appear in person. William got the prize winners to Zoom into the show, because he didn’t want to have to interact with poor people while he was trying to hang out with celebrities. The backlash wasn’t as loud as it should have been, but William still felt that sting. He actually invited the nominees to last year’s Earthshot ceremony, and the nominees are invited to attend this year’s ceremony in person, in South Africa. But what about poor William? He’s only doing this to hang out with celebrities, remember? Well, thankfully, they hired several models to hang out with Huevo.
The Prince of Wales has enlisted the help of world famous supermodels to fly the flag for his Earthshot Prize. Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow are among the high profile guests who will be walking the green carpet at the fourth annual award ceremony in Cape Town next month. The models will be among those to announce the next five winners of the prestigious £1 million prize – an award for contributions to environmentalism.
The ceremony will be hosted by Billy Porter, an American actor, who is likely to add a flamboyant air to proceedings alongside Bonang Matheba, the South African broadcaster.Other guests will include Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin, who became an Earthshot global ambassador last year.
Organisers are aiming to harness what they describe as an “explosion” of innovation on the continent which saw a huge increase in nominations for this year’s prize. The award ceremony will feature an array of African household names, many of whom are lesser known in the UK but have been brought on board to help whip up interest across the region.
Harlow, 30, who was diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of four, has enjoyed huge success after appearing on America’s Next Top Model. In 2016, she was photobombed by Prince Harry during a charity polo match in Berkshire, later sharing the image on social media. She has her own vegan and “reef safe” skincare range called Cay Skin. Reef safe is a term used to describe sunscreens that do not contain chemicals known to damage coral and marine life.
Klum, 51, has also championed sustainable fashion, warning that there was much work still to be done in the industry. The Earthshot ceremony will be broadcast in 50 markets across Africa in the midst of “Earthshot Week” in which Prince William will undertake a series of engagements in Cape Town focused on the urgent need for environmental solutions.
Last year, Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham were flown all the way to Singapore to pose with William on the carpet. Because, remember, Kate didn’t go to last year’s ceremony. Kate won’t be going to this year’s ceremony either, and it’s not even a conversation unlike last year. They’re just like… oh, of course, this is completely natural, William wants to hang around models, of course. I wonder if he had a list of models and Heidi and Winnie were the only ones who said yes. Also: “The ceremony will be hosted by Billy Porter, an American actor, who is likely to add a flamboyant air to proceedings…” It’s 2024, we don’t need “flamboyant” euphemisms. We know Billy Porter is gay! He’s out! He’s been out for years.
I thought it had been announced that Kate was going? Does she like her husband hanging out with supermodels?
I don’t think William wants kate there.
I think Won’t doesn’t want Can’t there because he’s looking to score a hookup or two on foreign shores.
Great pic selections
Can someone tell me the need of this thing to change country every year? why isn’t this held in the UK?
I understand he wants to compete with IG but isn’t this ridiculous?
They desperately want to make this an international event, but so far there’s just no “there” there.
Yes he is desperate to compete with Invictus but this just doesn’t cut it. It’s not all about the winners it’s about Peg trying to outshine Harry which he can’t do no matter how many super models or celebrities that he hires to hang out with.
He’s copying Harry. Wherever Harry goes, he follows to mark his territory. He’s acting like an entitled man child
I’ve genuinely never understood why it needs to be a traveling awards show. So yeah competing with IG but it just feels unnecessary. Have it in London.
The environmental footprint created from the travel undermines the entire project. But it doesn’t matter. He has the British tabloids in his pockets.
And that’s the point the UK media should pick up, all the travel involved -all of it. And are any of the VIPs being paid to attend ? Or is it just their first-class travel & accommodation coming out of Earthshot’s funds?
Heidi Klum will go to the opening of an envelope.
If the money is right, she’ll appear at the opening of a grocery store in Smalltown, Germany, no matter if it’s out in the boondocks.
And they are in the middle of filming the new season of Germany’s Next Top Model, apparently on Tenerife in the Canary Islands.
Looks like someone is desperately gambling away his non-existent eco-credentials at a time when no one cares how Harry’s brother’s Earthflop is doing, because the whole world will be waiting with bated breath for the results of something vastly more important.
Yeah the only give I got from this is that they probably need to pay B listers to show up.
I don’t know if that’s always the way it is, but I don’t think anyone is going to show up for free here.
I was thinking the same about Winnie. She’s had big success but her photo is usually in the press for her socializing.
He’s giving try hard, douchbag vibes in these pics. What is going on with this guy? And I don’t think he wants Kate anywhere near him.
Hahahahahahahahaha I “LOVE” how NOW it’s “Earthshot week” and now a slew or series of engagements taken on by Willnot…he can’t scream the obviousness loud enough with this. Plus he has also suddenly remembered his mother, Diana and also that POC existed in the world – the hypocrisy is dripping from that scratchy stubble of his.
You do you, Willieboo. I’ll just be over here while you catch all the smoke.
Of course it is, he thinks this will compete with the Invictus Games in popularity and recognition. Just shows you how utterly delusional Peggy is.
Huevo is going on about Diana now after he called her paranoid. Whenever harry mentions Diana he is criticized by derangers
The PR for this is so terrible and thirsty. There should be an explanation of what is Earthshot, some bits about what it has accomplished, a sample of the prior winners and what they have done – basically, focus on the work of the organization, not the work of the supermodels.
How about mentioning the names of some of the organizers, or the high-profile members of the Earthshot search committee, or a quote or two about how important the work is? Instead, it’s all so high school – “Harry photobombed Harlow 8 years ago, but I got her to come to my event.” – pathetic and embarrassing.
Very, very thirsty. Desperate for celebrities. It would be nothing without those few random celebrities.
Hiring celebrities to stand around you doesn’t make you popular and relevant, Huevo.
But seeing him drop from Cate Blanchett to Heidi Klum…lol
Why didn’t he invite Tom Cruise and David Beckham? I thought they were his ride-or-die celebrity bro-heauxs.
Was he worried Mike Tindall would get jealous?
My main takeaway is that I’m still yet to see real headlines and focus on any of the past winners. What a surprise.
Does ANYONE KNOW the names of ANY winner/nominee, and what they won/were nominated for????? I, personally, can’t remember hearing any or even seeing any headline in the fawning BP/RR crap about them. EVER.
Absolutely, I could not tell you anything about the past winners or their designs..
Among the many weird things about this is that William said he wanted Earthshot to be like the Nobel Prizes. So, yeah, the Nobel committee has a banquet and award ceremony and the entertainment is a classical music concert with internationally renowned musicians, but the PR isn’t about that. What the world hears is who were the winners and what were their achievements.
I don’t understand why William feels that this event should be held all over the world instead of the UK. And Winnie Harlow and Heidi Klum are the best Earthshot could do? BTW, didn’t the press tell us that the royals are not interested in celebrities?
If there was any coherent PR about this, the answers would be that environmental issues are both global and local, and that ideas and solutions are not limited to only one part of the world.
Yup, that is the answer if anyone here knew what they were doing. Also if they were really smart, they would make sure that they used the location to highlight climate resilient solutions/innovations. So many places around the world are being forced to innovate due to the terrifying results of climate change. There is so much they could be using this platform to highlight.
Because he’s an ‘international statesman’ oh and his brother has a project that moves around the world and gets a ton of press.
This sounds pretty D-list to me.
Low rent, not at all a good idea.
YipYip, It’s not screaming fervent environmentalists, is it?
Heidi Klum is not even D-list – she’s definitely in the lower ranks of worm-list. LOL
Funny how they claim Harry and Meghan get all that attention for their foreign trips, only because of their titles. Yet the man with the second most important title in the family can’t get attention for his major project, without the need for these “stars”.
Don’t compete where you can’t compare, you’ll only humiliate yourself. William gives me such second-hand embarrassment, he is the embodiment of cringe.
Telling us Heidi Klum would be there gave the game away!
The woman who got her Project Runway job from Harvey Weinstein.
Tbf, I thought they meant that Billy Porter was there to make this more interesting. Part of the criticism has been the lack of attention and interest.
As to K, she honestly doesn’t appear 100% healthy. W should have been in Australia and New Zealand though.
Well Billy does generally bring down the house if he’s part of a skit at award shows, so maybe they’re hoping for a little bit of that but this honestly doesn’t seem like that crowd. Again their goals are not bad on his face, but I don’t think they’ll ever be able to get serious attention as long as William uses it as his yearly I’m so important party. They seem to have already removed him from much of the decision making side of it they need to ask him to just stay at home.
No one takes William seriously.
Last word I read says Kate staying home with the children.
Huevo’s just happy they kept the original doll box that Kate came in. Easy to put her away when he wants to play with new Barbie dolls.
She wasn’t in Singapore, and it was announced long before her illness was revealed that she won’t be in SA either. So, I don’t know why this additional announcement is necessary. He doesn’t want her traveling to his Earthflop events. The only difference now is that she won’t have the opportunity to do a “work” event that will conflict with his appearance in SA, like she did when he was in Singapore. That one, like most of their public rows, was swept under the rug.
Holding it the day after the US election seems…bizarre. This feels like a phase-out – also, the hosts? It feels very low-rent from the come-down of the big splashy Boston event when he got his photo-op with Biden.
Or yet again total lack of planning and wider-world awareness.
If Harry’s brother wants to be the statesman that he thinks he is, he should have known about the date of the US elections.
Election day in that obsure little unimportant country called the United States of America that TOB has never heard of has been the Tuesday “after the first Monday” in November for nearly 180 years.
And on the Island of Left-Behinds they still insist that Harry is the dumb one.
Every accusation made against H&M is a confession about the Incandescent Egg and Mumblina “Wiglet” Kopykeen, as we all know.
But it also proves that the gold-plated advisers have no idea what they’re doing, or they’d have told 🥚 to move the date if he wants anyone to notice or care.
So Will is gonna be copying what Harry does and following Harry wherever he goes? Harry was in South Africa and now Will is heading there for Earthshot, who does that? He starting to look pathetic & desperate. This is really embarrassing.
Yes, stalking Harry is the only motivation that can get. Him to work.
That has been his only motivation to work since the Sussex’s fled from England.
The only people I know that would think hanging out with super models was a huge win or bragging point like it’s some huge accomplishment is someone who is extremely immature. Outright stating it is on the pathetically immature side, but I guess some people never move past shallow adolescence thinking. The Monarchy has become a global joke at this point.
Lol, it reminds me of Howard on Big Bang Theory when he was spying on the Top Model house – “there’s the future Mrs. Howard Wolowitz…no, she’s the future Ms. Howard Wolowitz..no, wait…”
In the photos where’s he’s super animated, you can’t help but thinking wtf is he doing? He’s talking about Harry..😂😂..I’d like to squeeze his head he says. I can’t unsee it. Sorry.
This event should leave a huge carbon footprint! A lot of people to fly around. No wonder the cost of putting on the ceremony exceeds the money doled out to the winners. It seems like he’s hiring celebrities just for the sake of celebrities. If they need the help of celebrities to help bring interest to the event, shouldn’t they at least ask celebrities who have supported environmental issues in some way? Are past winners still continuing their work? How about an update? Unless this is just an event for William to get publicity for himself?
Honestly how far this family has fallen. Such desperation. It is a tragedy on prime time.
Willie – please shave the homeless look. It doesn’t suit you at all.
And sadly ~ Earthshot could have been a good thing but .. it just isn’t.
Gawd, that beard looks like hell. And I will keept saying it.
Lort. This is such a good idea fundamentally that is totally undermined by Willy’s need to be the center of attention. If the funds being used to boost Will-not’s massive ego with attention seeking events were being poured back into the people developing Earth changing ideas, it really could be Earth changing. Willy could be the center of attention by producing and starring in documentaries about the participants. Something really is wrong with Willy. He seemed much more normal as a young man. He has totally lost the ability to interact with people in anything like a normal way.
Apparently reef safe sunblock is news to the Telegraph. As is the usage of quotation marks. 🙄
They just had to call Billy Porter “flamboyant”, didn’t they ? They just couldn’t help it.
Willy Nilly really does do everything all willy nilly. The comments here by celebitches provide more creative, professional and effective PR strategies than anything done to date by the so called advisors that the palaces tout as “gold standard”! It wouldnt be that difficult to make Earthsh*t extremely successful, more impactful and possibly bigger/more global than Invictus if done right. Instead, Willy Nilly and ES will lurch from country to country in his misguided and idiotic efforts to best his more charismatic, handsome and global statesman brother.
It’s mind boggling how the BRF stubbornly refuses to modernize or show any empathy towards their people. The BRFs’ obsessive focus on photo ops and refusal to stop believing their own hype will continue to accelerate the end of the monarchy.