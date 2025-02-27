Gene Hackman & his wife Betsy Arakawa passed away in their New Mexico home

The youths don’t know, but Gene Hackman was one of the greatest actors ever and a true American classic. He came up around the same time as Dustin Hoffman and Robert Duvall (two of his closest friends) and he was beloved by colleagues and directors across the board. There never was one “Gene Hackman character” – he could do anything, from paranoid conspiracists to evil presidents to romantic leading men to cowboys, cops and military men. He was even a gifted comedian to boot. Hackman retired from acting two decades ago, and he lived quietly in New Mexico with his wife and dog. He has passed away at the age of 95. His wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, has passed away as well.
Gene Hackman, who never fit the mold of a Hollywood movie star, but who became one all the same, playing seemingly ordinary characters with deceptive subtlety, intensity and often charm in some of the most noted films of the 1970s and ’80s, has died, the authorities in New Mexico said on Thursday. He was 95.
Mr. Hackman and his wife were found dead on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Santa Fe., N.M., where they had been living, according to a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of Mr. Hackman; his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64; and a dog, according to the statement, which said that foul play was not suspected.
Mr. Hackman was nominated for five Academy Awards and won two during a 40-year career in which he appeared in films seen and remembered by millions, among them “Bonnie and Clyde,” “The French Connection,” “The Poseidon Adventure,” “Mississippi Burning,” “Unforgiven,” “Superman,” “Hoosiers” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”
[From The NY Times]
Sheriff Adan Mendoza also told the media that the family dog died in the house as well, but “there was no immediate indication of foul play in the deaths” and the sheriff also did not indicate anything about the cause of death. My God. Gene and Betsy had been married for 33 years, and Gene is survived by his three adult children from his first marriage. I might have to watch The Royal Tenenbaums tonight in his honor. Two of my favorite stories about Hackman: he said “no” to The Royal Tenenbaums several times because he didn’t like the character of Royal, so Wes Anderson rewrote it with Gene’s notes and Gene fleshed it out even more and basically bullied Anderson into letting him go buckwild in that role. Gene also said no to his old friend Clint Eastwood when Eastwood approached him about Unforgiven and Clint basically had to beg him to do it (Hackman won an Oscar for it).
RIP Gene. What an incredible talent!
He’s long been one of my favorite actors and the French Connection is one of my favorite movies. I agree that he has such range, he can do just about anything. He’s one of those that disappeared into a role – you never saw a Movie Stah – but yet had character actor charisma to burn. No mannered or Method acting, just showing us with each role what Everyman has inside of him. RIP.
The deaths sound sus, though? Gene was very old, but his wife was comparatively young…
It sounds like possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Killed the dog too. Terrible tragedy. Please check your furnaces!
When they said no foul play my immediate thought was carbon monoxide too.
I think it was carbon monoxide poisoning too.
I’m oddly devastated by this. His beautiful wife and dog too?! I adored his work, and I’m sure his wife has her own dedicated fans, being a classical musician.
What a weird and sad day, I’m the same age as Michelle Trachtenberg so it was awful to hear that news earlier, but I haven’t actually seen any of her shows. I’m just totally shocked and unsettled by this one.
RIP gene, royal tenebaums is one of my favourite films. But also, so sad about Michelle trachtenberg, and how much this will overshadow her death. Sad day all around.
Hackman in the GREATEST imo.😞😞😞😞😞😞😞
Comedy, Drama, Thriller – He could do it all. With an ease, a finesse unmatched.
The French Connection, The Firm, Scarecrow, Superman, A Few Good Men, Unforgiven, The Birdcage, Mississippi Burning.
No other actor – male or female – has shown Hackman’s versatility and empathy in roles.
Incredible guy.
I also love that he retired, rather then spending his twilight years doing schlock!
* I meant No Way Out, not A Few Good Men*😉
Carbon monoxide? What else could be lethal for all of them? Really sad.
Yes I think that’s likely, or some other similar hazard.
Oh how very sad. RIP
How sad. What a legend. No Way Out and Runaway Jury are two of my favorites.
For me it’s The French Connection, Hoosiers and No Way Out. Amazing talent! RIP Gene and his wife.
I love his “prestige” movies like TFC and Hoosiers, but he’s wonderful in The Firm—gives it unexpected heart and steals the film. And given the talent there, that is no mean feat.
How sad! As much as I love Gene Hackman, my mother really, really adores him. He has been her celebrity crush for decades.
Why rule out foul play so quickly when more than one person plus a pet died!?
It means that there is no evidence that they died due to the actions of another party, such as homicide.
Likely because if it was foul play it would be pretty obvious. Imagine they’ll do toxicology but odds are it was carbon monoxide, as the signs are usually clear, or worst case they had some sort of suicide pact.
There will be a difference in presentation between a poisoning/ drugging and a carbon monoxide death, for example, even if the people are found in the same position (in bed, for example).
The fact they made that comment before formal pathology was done, indicates it was probably very likely what had occurred and out of respect to the deceased’s family, they did not want any speculation that was completely unwarranted.
Bonnie and Clyde as Clyde’s brother, Buck. He was the best. I first saw it in the theater first run, 1967. I’m embarrassed to say how many times since I’ve seen it.
He and estelle Parsons were so great in that film.
One of my all-time favorites.
It was a fairly small part but I loved him in The Birdcage.
The dinner scene in the birdcage was a riot.
He was hysterical in The Birdcage!!
You were the great one Gene. 👍👍👍
I mean who else could carry off the heavy in A Few Good Men and then make us pi$$ with laughter in The Birdcage.
RIP.
Gene Hackman was not in A Few Good Men. You’re’ probably thinking of Jack Nicholson.
Thanks.👍 I meant No Way Out.
Gene Hackman was one of my favorite actors. If he was in a movie, more than likely I was going to go and see it. Such a talent.
When I first read the report, I wondered if it was carbon monoxide poisoning since everyone in the home was found dead. May they RIP.