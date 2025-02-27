Eden: The British establishment is conspiring to bring back the Sussexes!

This week, British journalist/news anchor Trevor McDonald wrote a column about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – I covered it a few days ago, you can see it here. McDonald admitted that he always thought the Sussexit would be temporary, and he’s sad that Harry and Meghan are never coming back to the UK to be working royals. He also wrote about how the Sussexes living and working in California is a huge loss for Britain and the Commonwealth, and a loss for the future of the monarchy. Additionally, this week, Princess Diana’s former lover James Hewitt said words about how Diana would want her sons to bury the hatchet and come together. Well, those two stories have made the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden lose his mind. His latest Mail column is: “Call me paranoid, but I sense an Establishment conspiracy to bring Harry and Meghan back into the royal fold. This is why it can’t happen.” Some highlights:
Sir Trevor McDonald’s comments: McDonald, who was knighted in 1999, claimed that Meghan ‘never stood a chance of being accepted’ because ‘she is a foreigner: an American, a divorcee, a former actress – and black’. He said: ‘Meghan could have brought a new dimension to the monarchy… She was never given a chance to prove herself. Sir Trevor’s comments were published a day before James Hewitt said his former lover, Princess Diana, ‘would be concerned’ about the ongoing rift between her sons, Princes William and Harry.
Eden’s paranoia: Call me paranoid, if you wish, but I do sense something of a conspiracy among certain parts of our Establishment to bring about a return of Harry and Meghan to the royal fold. There is no doubt that Harry is seeking a closer relationship with his family again. After King Charles’s cancer treatment was announced in February last year, his younger son let it be known via friends that he was willing to take on a temporary royal role in support of his father. His offer was never taken up, but the California-based Prince is understood to be keen to spend more time in his homeland.
The slimmed-down monarchy: The King’s long-stated desire for a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy may have made some royalists, such as Sir Trevor McDonald, nervous about the Sussexes’ absence. When Charles was promoting his vision of a smaller version of The Firm, he envisaged Harry and his future family being a key part of it. He and Camilla would be supported by both his sons and their families. It was a compelling idea to which some monarchists still cling. However, what it overlooks is Harry and Meghan’s past behaviour.
They did give Meghan a chance!! Much as I respect Sir Trevor, he is wrong to say Meghan was ‘never given a chance to prove herself’. Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family rolled out the red carpet for the American actress. Even though Meghan had been married before, the late Queen ensured her second wedding was a spectacular event at Windsor. And when Meghan’s father said he could not attend the wedding, Charles offered to walk her down the aisle as if she were his own daughter.
Meghan did not want to be successful! However, courtiers who were asked to work with Meghan say she sometimes gave the impression that she did not want to be a successful royal. They have told me she seemed to be looking for reasons to be resentful and encourage Harry to return with her to California, where she could make a stack of money. On Instagram, she recently stated that she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for ‘years’ after she shut her lifestyle blog The Tig, which provides further evidence that she was unhappy with the restrictions of royal life.
Delusional: The truth, Sir Trevor, is that Meghan had every chance to prove herself in the Royal Family but chose to reject the opportunity and instead seek her fortune back in America. There is no reason why those she and Harry have hurt and insulted, such as Prince William and Catherine, should be forced to welcome the Sussexes back.
How effortlessly Eden went from “there’s an establishment conspiracy to bring the Sussexes back” to “the Sussexes obviously want to come back, they’re desperate to come back to us!” The two things do not follow each other. I’m a broken record about this, but I’ll say it again: all of the plans made in 2020 were specifically based on the idea that they could force Prince Harry to come back, broke and divorced. That’s why the past five years have largely felt like a holding pattern – the “establishment,” the monarchy and the British media have all waged a campaign of destruction and abuse aimed at that one outcome, to get Harry back, hopefully alone. The idea that the “establishment” is trying to finesse Harry and Meghan into coming back willingly, by choice, is antithetical to that goal of “bringing Harry to heel.”
Wow, two articles that aren’t viciously hateful and suddenly there’s a conspiracy? As for who is wrong here, I’d say there’s plenty of doubt that Harry wants closer ties to his royal family.
Meghan was OK until she got pregnant with a mixed race heir to the British throne. That is when I first noticed the hate campaign.
It started before that. I remember derangers spread a petition around on the DM comments to stop the wedding. It was really really bad. They were never really “nice” to Meghan.
And PW tried to talk PH out of marrying her and tried to enlist their uncle. They never accepted her.
It kicked way up after the pregnancy announcement. Until then there was the hope she would just “go away” but a kid tied her to the monarchy forever.
@somebody. It always bothered me how strongly Willliam tried to interfere. In any family one sibling does not tell another who they can/cannot marry without causing fallout/estrangement. In the BRF it was up to QEII to approve, and she did, William should have respected her wishes. As everyone was constantly reminded, Harry is the spare so if his marriage had not been successful, it wouldn’t impact anyone but H&M and certainly not the first divorce in the Windsor family. I can only conclude William did not want a mixed-race woman as part of the royal family. He certainly wasn’t concerned for Harry, as claimed.
@lizzie, I don’t think enough is said about how disrespectful William was towards the queen. As you said, she approved the marriage so who was he to interfere and go against her wishes. If I had to guess, she could not abide his company, along with his wive’s. The covid Christmas greeting proved that anyways.
@Lizzie – Bulliam has form in this regard. Not enough is said about the fact that prior to H&M getting together, Bulliam broke up the relationship between his cousin, Princess Beatrice, and her fiancé at the time, Dave Clark. Many articles have claimed that Bulliam is extremely controlling. What gives him the right to break up his family’s relationships though? I find this truly disturbing.
Also, the announcement of her pregnancy coincided with H&M’s Oceana tour. The rapturous welcome Meghan and Harry received in Australia, etc. was a case of “deja vu all over again” for Charles, who was jealous and resentful of the overwhelming attention Diana received during their own tour many years before. Shortly after that, IIRC, Angela Kelly came out with a negative spin about something – was it tiara gate? – and BP’s anti-Meghan campaign was really off and running.
If that’s the tour where Meghan had the really thick binder of research, I agree with you. She broadcast exactly how serious she took all of it, and the rest knew they would never be able to keep up.
Don’t know that it was so much about Meghan taking it seriously (which, of course she did) as it was the countries they visited took her seriously and people came out in excited droves to see her wherever she and Harry went. Bad news for the RF folks back home who always need to be the ones getting the most attention.
Ah. Richard ‘Maureen’ Eden strikes again. Aka Richard ‘free dog food’ Eden. Interesting that so many people who write for The Fail are utterly repulsive. What came first, the chicken or the egg? Quite the conundrum.
And special mentions to Murdoch’s publications, The Express, Mirror and Telegraph.
No, that would be The Times and The Sun.
Eden has completely lost the fricken plot. Peg for sure doesn’t want them back and Harry will never comeback because he is enjoying his freedom and happiness away from the institution! So saying the establishment wants to bring Harry back is absolutely nuts and he says this all while belittling Harry’s wife. Seek help Eden seek help now.
It’s really funny to see the stories he tells himself, and is probably indicative of what they all tell themselves. Such damaged people, they must be utterly miserable in life. I hope they all have the lives they deserve!
Until the press backs off Meghan, Harry will not abandon his wife and kids. Harry will not bring them back with is the security issues. More likely the Firm is panicking because they see the Left Behinds don’t bring bang for the buck.
I believe that there was a time after they left, when Harry made it clear for him to come back he needed an apology and protection for his family, where he might have entertained the idea. After all they originally offered half in half out.
But Harry has tasted freedom now and there is no way to unring that bell. There is just reason someone would willingly go back to that torturous gilded cage. The entire monarchy setup is abusive, with the monarch and the heir holding the purse strings. Spares are not allowed to make money and are constantly having to bargain/beg for it. And there is no reason for a spare if they can’t be the scapegoat.
Its over. While I am sure Harry would appreciate an apology and would love to be able to visit the UK safely with his family, I just can’t see any way he would go back to that on any terms.
I am amazed that the BRF and BM can’t see this. It’s disturbing how the UK regards the RF as property for them to tell who they can marry, what they can wear, where they can go. I mean you do pay for them but the BM treats them like puppets.
I agree, Harry gets to live a life of service, without anyone dictating to him what he can and cannot do. It’s over, he’s never going back.
In addition to all the abuses which you mentioned, another huge part of the problem is that they were telling Meghan what to do and what to wear etc., when they weren’t even PAYING for her: she was spending her own money on clothes, shoes and jewellery, as well as on furniture for her and Harry, but KP/BP were telling the media that it was “taxpayer funded”. And later on,m that Charles was, whenever Clarence House wanted to make him look good. I keep thinking of one of their household reports which indicated that of the £5 million or so that Charles had allocated to “his sons and their families”, £4.8 million (or was it £4.2?) went to William and Kate. And Charles’ spending only increased by £82,000 (!!!) when Meghan joined the family.
They really were treating her as the house slave. No wonder they keep reacting as though one such got away.
All of this. What is possibly left for H&M in the UK that they’d want to go back for? W&K actively hate them, so H&M could never be in their vicinity. Camilla disdains them and wants to keep KC all to herself. KC has never shown H that he wants a closer relationship in the few times H has traveled to see him. If H&M resumed any royal duties, it would be whatever low-level scraps C&C deigned to give them, and when Charles passes, W will treat them as persona non grata. They would not have the freedom to pursue their own projects, and would continue to be scapegoats for the BM. They couldn’t protect themselves or their kids from the BM — or anyone else — the way they can in California. They’d be financially worse off and socially cut off, especially Meghan. They’d live in a ramshackle cottage in contrast to the Montecito villa. Literally the only ones who want H&M to return is the BM, and that’s to exploit and abuse them for profit. It’s not going to happen.
Exactly @Magdalena!! That falls into the bargain/beg for money the spare has to do and they amplified it 1000x by how they treated Meghan. I am gobsmacked that actually think he would consider going back.
Eden never gave Meghan a chance and even though she’s an ocean away he still rants about her. Harry is not going back.
Even if the press backs off, Harry won’t go back there much less leave his wife and children. How can he trust them after these years of slamming them.
We all witnessed how Meghan was treated by the family and the press. Sir Trevor was correct about the treatment. And Richard Eden is delusional if he thinks that Harry and Meghan want to be working royals again. Go back for visits, sure. Anything more, no. Being a working royal just isn’t that desirable.
Imagine how the keens would behave to them! Look how they are going on now and Harry and Meghan left 5 years ago.
I mean that’s really the thing. William had JK claim he co-authored Meghan’s letter, had him go to court with manipulated messages and all so Meghan would lose her case. In what world, does Harry go back to that? Answer: he doesn’t.
Harry and Meghan do not want to go back. I am sure they know that the refusal to approve the half in half out request was a blessing in disguise.
Charles and William do not want Harry and Meghan back especially with them being successful.
The shenanigans this week and in early January confirm that the BRF want Harry and Meghan destroyed and at their mercy.
Maybe that is when there will be talk of them going back.
Just the usual nonsense to try to blame Meghan for PH leaving. The wedding and Charles walking her down the aisle were for the RF’s own PR.
Exactly. It was a beautiful wedding, but not remotely what Meghan would have chosen for herself or anything she asked for. Royal weddings are for the royals, not for the brides.
I think Richard should spill the beans. He knows what’s going on.
I can’t wait until this man is visited by his sins… what a vile pathetic man Mr Eden is. Hopefully when Prince Harry wins his lawsuit against the fail he will be one of the redundancies that will be sure to come. That to me would be divine justice.
When ever they talk about Meghan being welcomed it involves QE II. I believe she (and Philip) were nice to Meghan and seemed to enjoy her company. Even after they left she continued to have contact with them. Invited them to her celebrations and made sure they had adequate security when there. I’m not convinced that QE II was the one that wanted to say no to the 1/2 in 1/2 out request…but others were in her ear and won.
Others in the family Camilla, William, Kate, Sophie did not seem very welcoming imo.
When H&M announced they were leaving, Tom Bradby had an article in the Times that claimed H&M found other family members unfriendly & jealous except Elizabeth & Philip.
I think subsequent behaviour has shown this. H&M kept contact with Elizabeth & Philip & Elizabeth treated them respectfully when they came for her jubilee.
Kate& Williams copying, behaviour in public, via their briefings & using their acolytes like Jason Knauf says it all. We had briefings about Camilla being unhappy Meghan got national theatre patronage & being mad Meghan posting on Sussex royal IG when she had a speech the same day. Charles is still crying about Harry’s 2016 statement overshadowing a tour. Sophie & Edward have been going on about being happy their work is getting more attention. Not aware of any issues with Anne though
Add to this how H&M specifically made it clear it was NOT Liz and Phil who made the comments about Archie’s possible skin color. Oprah relayed their message the morning after her interview, when she was talking to Gayle on the CBS morning show.
Yes, the two oldest family members, the ones you’d think were the most hidebound and old fashioned, were seemingly the only ones to show any warmth and welcome. As well as to remain in touch, in a friendly way, after they left. And the only ones to have a photo with Archie.
I honestly think Philip understood both Harry and Meg. Like Harry, he was a military man forced to subjugate everything to his role. But he managed to claw out a legacy in charity and patronages. Like Meg he was a foreigner, despite being largely raised in the UK, who was treated abominably by many in the family. Especially the Queen mother’s brother David. Plus the grey men had it out for him. He had to renounce his name, change his religion, give up his career. I think he understood completely, even if he didn’t agree, why they needed to leave. And Elizabeth had seen the toll it took on her husband.
Who is Maureen trying to convince that Harry wants close ties with his father? The man doesn’t even take his coat off, and put the hanger in the closet, before hopping on a plane back to Cali.
This is probably the most settled Harry has been since he left the Army.
Link to Meghan article which I find helpful on how she is coping with years of a hate campaign:
https://dearmedia.com/meghan-markle-ashley-hansen/
@ladydigby
Thank you for sharing that Ashley Hansen article! That was an excellent read.
great article with great advice!! I hope Kaiser responds to it and posts about it
Love it, thanks!
Great article, thanks for the link. I’m especially impressed Ms. Hansen specifically mentions Kate the “peacemaker’s” aggressive stance towards Meghan at the walkabout after TQ’s death. CB is the only place I ever hear it talked about, yet it was so blatant, I felt like decking Kate myself.
wonderful article! I like that Piers clip of stomping out of the studio in a hissy fit was shown. Makes him look even more ridiculous.
Thank you Lady Digby for sharing the link🙏
Harry married an American who is used to working for a living and knows how to make money. The welfare royals do not understand this concept and are helpless when it comes to money. Because they hang on every whim of the sovereign because they live for getting their beggers bowls filled by him, they can’t comprehend how the Sussexes are not crawling back begging. The answer is simple: H&M have independent wealth and therefore are in control of their own destiny. They have not even considered returning to palace life and the nit picking control of the retainers and royals.
The Sussexes have a work ethic which is a foreign concept to most of the Royals. It seems that QEII and Anne had the most inkling but only because they saw it as their duty in exchange for all the perks they received. The rest are just thinking that their bloodline entitles them to money and perks but without a sense of duty to the people who pay for their extravagant lifestyles.
What role is Maureen angling for with this?
Delusional Deranger-in-Chief is the only part that comes to mind that would be entirely suitable for his qualifications.
OMG. Misogynistic tropes, classism, mixed with the usual dose of xenophobia, envy and whatever else is his flavor of the week.
Must be nice to earmn money his way.
I couldn’t do it, as I’d never be able to look at myself in the mirror ever again.
She didn’t want to succeed so much that she went on three international tours while pregnant or postpartum, completed two major projects, that are still in effect to this day, and attended numerous public events on behalf of the family.
This is just an instance of people honestly and truly believe in their own lies. They just knew that what Harry and Meghan had was only lust, that Harry was stupid, and that Meghan was some shallow starlet that wouldn’t want to be with him if she wasn’t HRH, the Duchess of Sussex in a tiara at some state dinner.
It’s wild to watch people simultaneously refuse to accept the truth, and then create justifications so that they could cope.
It’s interesting that the one thing the Murdoch papers consistently don’t report about Prince Harry what he’s said over and over and over again – I ain’t ever going back- I love my life in America- I am happy- etc. lol 😂
down with the monarchy – return the royal family’s assets back to the people of the UK – and let’s move on from this massive clown show.
The Republican Group published a good report on defunding the RF and instead of duchy income being redirected for the common good. We would only fund the monarch as he is the only one with official duties. So the good news for lazy Will is he gets to spend all his time with his family but the bad news is that he’s off the gravy train until he inherits and then he will have to WORK!!
https://www.republic.org.uk/duchy_of_cornwall_proven_to_belong_to_the_people_not_william_new_report
Even Richard knows his limits. He knows he cannot dispute the racism Meghan has suffered in that family or the media. He can peddle the courtiers lies all he wants, but the evidence shows the contrary. The smart works capsule collection and the cookbook disputes the lie that she didn’t want to be successful, especially when placed against Kate’s dismal efforts.
Queen Elizabeth welcomed Meghan with a big wedding and Charles walked her down the aisle, sure, but then they did absolutely nothing to reign in all the disrespect, hostility and resistance Meghan had to face in her daily life from everybody else. They made zero effort to stop what was being written about her. What a chance they gave her, huh. Yeah, that’s convincing.
What if Charles walked Meghan down the aisle because he knew specificallythat William and JK were involved in the Thomas Markle shenanigans?
Charles did this for his own good PR. He did not lift a finger to complain about the “royal baby” photo op which trashed Archie. He still does nothing to protect the Sussex family
The wedding was for the papers. It made them happy and considering the invisible contract it helped all the royals. A wedding is a wedding. Whatever. Who cares that the family acted supportive during that time. Acted being the key word. Bc, in truth, Kate refused to look at the bride as she walked down the aisle, wore white/cream/”primrose yellow” and Harry was afraid to drink around his brother for fear that he’d shave his beard. And then, afterwards, they unleashed all their pent-up nastiness.
Kate made trouble for Meghan during wedding preparations, that’s when the fake story of Meghan “making Kate cry” came out and Kate never told the media the story was not true. She also was very demanding about the wedding dresses for the attendants.
Sorry, Dick, but they’re actually IS doubt that Harry seeks a closer relationship with his UK “family”. No one buys that he offered to return to the UK and pick up royal work after Chuck’s diagnosis. But by all means, work yourself up into a lather over the fairytale.
Eden knows good and damn well that Peg is not up to the job and it terrifies him.
Harry’s never going back. He has a wonderful life. Why would he give all that up to go back to Peg’s tyranny, KKKhate’s jealous rage, and the media attacks on his wife and children? Not to mention Salt Island’s racism. Make it make sense!
We have racism in America, but the Left-Behinds and the British media have elevated racism to a legitimate, acceptable character trait! Harry and his family are better off here.
Hmm, whose judgment to believe as to whether Meghan stood a chance of being accepted?
The boot-licking white guy who makes money off of writing racist trash about Meghan?
Or the Black man who undoubtedly faced similar obstacles and slights from the British aristo/royal set?
Trevor McDonald may be part of the establishment, but the misogynoir and petty backstabbing to which Meghan was subjected are obvious to anyone with eyes and a working brain.
I remember back in 2019, while still pregnant with Archie, some Black British guy posted on Twitter that he’d gone to some upper crust wedding and they talked so nastily about Meghan. Those people did not accept her. When Eden says they welcomed her, his definition is she gets to be in the room and they get access to her with no pushback. Her presence elevated the monarchy and made them interesting globally, and they definitely shielded a lot of the other’s shortcomings. That period from 2018-2020 is long gone and they need to get over it.
She was tolerated within the Royal family, but never accepted. Harry was naive enough to think she would be. Eden is always unnamed courtiers, anonymous sources. You can write anything you want as an anonymous source
Why is he even ranting about this. There is nothing Harry has said or done that indicates he wants to return to living in the UK . Notice how he slips in the lie that Meghan was plotting from the very beginning to return to California to stack them bills. It’s so obvious that they hate the fact the Sussexes have money, enough to sue the Daily Fail several times. Despite all the lies they throw out there, the Sussexes obviously are still doing the work they love , still rich and still not talking about those people, who still continue to either copy or attack them.
Do we know if there’s any truth to Eden’s statement that Harry offered to take on some royal duties while Charles was sidelined with cancer treatment? Not sure how we would’ve known, but my impression was, the opposite was true, that Charles asked him to come back, and Harry said no. From what we saw, Harry appeared to book a trip back to the UK right away when he heard Charles was ill, like someone would normally do, visit in person. And then Charles gave him a big 30 minutes of his time. Like Kate’s crying story, is the opposite what’s really true? And when Harry said no to whatever he wanted, Chuck and Cammie just left.
This is just the continued Meghan blame that they’ve done all along. Poor dimwitted Harry is just led around by his nose. I wonder if we should start placing bets on how many years–decades–that trope will continue.
Diana has been gone over 25 years from a suspicious car crashed that she told folks was being planned as the means to end her life. Yet, some people are still calling her paranoid, when her fears became reality. I guess that tells us that the “Dim Harry lead astray by his manipulative, shrew wife” is not likely to end soon.
Let’s be real: if Diana were still alive, the rift probably wouldn’t have gotten this bad, if it would exist at all. Also, I think Diana would have run off Kate and Carole, so that their claws wouldn’t be so deep in William.
Carole could not play “mother figure” with Diana alive. William still had issues before Diana died. And he would do cruel things like barring her from the Eton picnic, and invite Tiggy, who had publicly badmouthed Diana’s mothering skills.
@tessa
Because everyone would look at Diane and William wanted to be number one.
So instead of being proud of such a mother, he simply threw her out.
He told Harry to pretend they didn’t know each other
As if the whole school didn’t know that they were brothers, how silly could he be.
Since William has no respect for his mother, I don’t see how Diana could have influenced William’s behavior as an adult.
I’m glad you mentioned this, because there have been several reports in the past that William was regularly disrespectful to his mother, even in front of visitors (and reporters). I also read years ago that one of the reasons he was so angry after she died was because he either refused to speak to her or shouted at her when she called him and H from France – and then she died, so that was his last memory of his mother.
For all the things happening in the US(which has been a lot negative lately), it’s still not the hell that HM faced in the UK. For goodness sakes, M wanted to kill herself while in the UK for being in that toxic environment.
Maureen says what, now?