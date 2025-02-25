Trevor McDonald: It’s a ‘great shame’ that Prince Harry is not a working royal

This gentleman is Sir Trevor McDonald, a respected British news presenter and documentarian. He was knighted in 1999 and he is a well-known figure in the British media. Well, McDonald wrote a column in Saga Magazine all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You see, five years after the Sussexit, McDonald is just now coming to terms with the fact that Prince Harry is gone for good. I keep saying this, but so much of the royal gossip/forecasting in the past five years was predicated on the belief that eventually, Harry would be brought to heel. That he would divorce Meghan, or they would run out of money, or that the British media’s hate campaign would ruin them, and magically, Harry would come crawling back. After five years, a lot of people are starting to realize that it’s not going to happen. So now Trevor McDonald is like… but the Sussexes should come back, the UK should give them another chance. Here’s his column, with some edits for space:
Hard to believe it’s been five years since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan left Britain to live in North America, first in Canada and then in Meghan’s home state of California. I hadn’t realised so much time had passed, mainly because I always felt the move was temporary and that they would return to live in Britain once again.
To my mind, it is a great shame Prince Harry is no longer part of the working monarchy. And not only because his presence would give them strength in numbers; the past year has exposed just how ‘slimmed down’ the monarchy has become, with both the King and the Princess of Wales taking time out for cancer treatment. I have always felt Harry brought something special to the role.
Watching him address a meeting of Commonwealth students, for example, I was impressed by his insistence that his was not a short-term presence; he wouldn’t make one speech and disappear. He would be there as long as they needed him. I was struck by the similarity to his mother, the late Princess Diana. It seemed to me he spoke from the heart, just as she did. In fact, there is much in his demeanour and approach to life that reminds people of his mother. To some extent he has followed along the paths she laid out – the socially progressive causes, the passion for the charities she championed and her unrivalled ability to connect with people.
Meghan, too, could have brought a new dimension to the monarchy. By having a different background, perhaps she could have changed how the Royal Family is perceived by those who had never before felt a strong connection. Yet it seems to me that precisely because of those differences, she never stood a chance of being accepted. To be blunt, she is a foreigner: an American, a divorcee, a former actress – and black. She was never given a chance to prove herself.
The less-than-kind way some newspapers reported the news of her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan (from 4 March) reminded me why the couple had run from their British home in the first place. Prince Harry’s own view is uncompromising. In his book, Spare, he outlines bluntly that once their fairy-tale wedding had ended they were subjected to waves of abuse, racism and lies, and had no choice but to flee the country.
One of the final meetings between Harry, his father the King, and his older brother William took place in Windsor. We have only Harry’s account of how that went. He says they were not on time, could hardly meet his eyes and never enquired in any serious way why he was thinking of going to America.
From where we are today, it looks almost impossible that someone could persuade Harry and his family to come back to Britain. But I sincerely hope it can be done one day; we cannot afford to lose someone so young, so full of energy and so imbued with the charitable instincts that are at the core of our Royal Family.
I agree that it’s a pity that Harry and Meghan are not in the UK, being rock stars on behalf of the monarchy and dragging the dead weight of their relatives into the 21st century. It’s a pity that no one in the monarchy understood how bad it looked and how severely they mistreated Harry and Meghan. It’s a pity that no one recognized what the Sussexes were bringing to the table and treated them accordingly. But here we are… five years later, against all of the British gamblers’ odds, the Sussexes are thriving away from that island. Which is why people like Trevor McDonald are writing pieces like this – “Oh, he’s really not coming back? Well, he should, someone should tell him to come back!”
I hope it hurts, and I sincerely hope that the Sussex’s never return to that abusive institution they refer to as “the Firm” or anywhere WanK has any control over their lives. (I can’t honestly see that happening ever imo)
Neither would be the rock stars they are today if they had stayed.
It would have crushed them, they made the best choice for their family.
Is it really a shame, though? Harry carried the institution on his back for years to help his aging grandparents, then he married Meghan and they were the dream team that simply could not be tolerated. They’ve both moved on for greater things. It is what it is.
I dread to think Harry & Meghan holding up all the lazy and useless ones we have now with their hard work.
Harry really did carry the monarchy on his back. He was by far the most popular. I have looked up videos of Harry working (before Meghan) and he was dynamite. He is so engaging and knowledgeable about what charity he is visiting. They really dropped the ball with how he and Meghan were treated.
Yes, all of this happened when H&M are young enough to start a new life in America. If things had been patched up, I can see William turning on H&M when he is king, and they would be faced with starting over but decades older.
The shortsightedness of the British monarchy really was a huge gift in the end, for Harry and Meghan. I can’t imagine either of them spending the rest of their lives tiptoeing around, trying not to outshine the lazy Wails. Let’s be serious, it would be hard to do less, Harry and Meghan would be miserable. Or dead, in Meghan’s case.
This is sweet…but the CORE of the British Royal Family is the absolute OPPOSITE of charitable instincts which is why H&M will NEVA come back…
Amen. Say it again. Sounds like Trevor McDonald understands the Sussexes, but hasn’t come to grips with the fact that the biggest danger to them was coming from inside the house. The only reason any royal family is attracted to charity work is to keep the public purse open by appearing to be relevant and sympathetic. Nothing ‘instinctual’ about charity work if you need bags of cash from foreigners to dole out, and the bulk of your income comes from raiding the public purse for unfair and substandard rental arrangements without recourse.
Apologize. That’s it. William, Charles, and Kate have much to apologize for but they just don’t get it. The arrogance of their inherited exalted positions have blinded them. The can’t possibly be wrong. They are the victims. It’s Harry and Meghan in the wrong.
And restore military honors he was stripped of.
The time for apologies is long past, and after everything that’s gone on just in the two years since Spare was published, the insincerity from that crew of vipers would be blatantly obvious. Abject groveling is what Harry and Meghan deserve, and even in that unlikely circumstance, H&M wouldn’t be tempted to get enmeshed in that toxic family again. The ship has sailed folks, deal with it.
Agreed, the second Harry realized his full potential it was over. He’s never going back, and that’s before you consider how horrifically Meghan has been abused by the media and monarchy. He would never, ever do that to her, or make his kid the scapegoat for the Wails’ kids. Let’s face it, it will be a miracle if any of their kids turn out to be high achievers, given the example of their parents.
Yep, at the very most, apologies could mean that maybe there are more visits. But working in the family again? No. But really the visits depend on security so I’m not even sure that will happen.
Even if the royal family apologized and the media printed front page news of ” we love you Harry come back”.. they would still viciously attack them the moment they returned to England. Wouldn’t trust any of their “apologies”
Every monarchy gets the royals they deserve.
And the eventual Left-Behinds didn’t deserve H&M.
Not only did they never appreciate what H&M did for them, but in their mean-spirited jealousy they kneecapped them, they slandered them, and, for good measure, they stabbed them in their backs.
So happy H&M are thriving, and are loved.
(Yes, President Zelensky mentioned Invictus again, and the support by and from Canada.)
HARRY IS NOT GOING TO BE A WORKING ROYAL AGAIN no matter how nice and truthful this was from this man. Harry has discovered what freedom and happiness is and he is never going back. The royal family screwed them selves out of the dynamic duo due to racism and jealousy of how popular they are and will continue to be. Regrets are a bitch.
Well, he’s one of the few people to actually reference Spare as opposed to pretending it doesn’t exist. Or acting as if was a book that bashed his family when it was not (that was William with the dog bowl). And he’s stating the fact that Meghan’s new show has been treated with unkindness which is an understatement. So, why in the world would they ever come back? It’s a pipe-dream fantasy. I can understand missing Harry and Meghan but its become clear that they are in a healthier place for their family and yes its a loss fir the uk but it’s better for them.
He also said that Meghan never had a chance because she’s black.
Very telling statement. They were never going to accept Meghan, no matter what. More Brits need to admit this out loud. And white Brits need to admit this too. There’s a racial reckoning that needs to happen–the upper classes are supposed to be the domain of whites only. White Brits need to say this out loud, acknowledge it and admit it.
I first noticed the attacks on Meghan after her pregnancy announcement, clearly the BM didn’t like the idea of a mixed race heir to the throne.
Sunnyside the tabloid attacks started the second they found out these two were dating. See the disgusting strait out of Compton headline in the fail as one of the earliest examples.
Yeah I don’t think it’s a great shame at all, I think they got what they deserved. They have always crushed the people who didn’t know their place in the hierarchy. They because of their hubris, belief that Harry was dumb and that Meghan was shallow, racism, and jealousy did not believe that without the full backing of the Royal Family and being introduced as HRH, the Sussexes would flounder.
They are finally coming to terms with the fact that people are fans of Harry and Meghan in spite of their connection to the Royal Family in Britain not because of. So now of course they want them to come back and bring all of that goodwill and attention with them, because it’s clear that the heir and his wife and the King and his wife just don’t drive that sort of attention.
Boo hoo. As we said five years ago, they could’ve had a bad bitch. ( No shade to Sir Trevor he’s just being honest).
The put downs of actresses is astonishing. Do actors ger more acceptance marryimg in. Plus lots of divorce among Windsor.
Honestly the aristocracy still live halfways in the 18th century, when ‘actress’ was about half a step up from ‘whore’, as far as professions go.
How tenderly this gentleman tiptoes around the horrendous racism and bigotry that chased H&M from the country. It’s like the snowflakes must have the truth gently and delicately curated for them, instead of just accepting that rampant abuse and harassment of Meghan caused the problems and no amount of ranting, raving, begging, or threatening is going to bring the Sussexes back to Salty Isle.
It’s FOFA time. Time for a healthy dose of reality. This treatment of H&M is racism, pure and simple. Oppressed and marginalized people don’t have to take this isht. I hope Meghan and the kids NEVER set foot on that bloody island of royal vipers again.
Meghan and Harry were always going to be global superstars. Keeping them contain within the small island that is the UK or even within the Commonwealth would have never made sense.
Well he’s not going to get his wish. Harry makes willie look pointless and Meghan makes katie look feckless……and they can’t have that…now can they?
Yea could you imagine the jealousy from WandK when charities asked for Meghan and Harry to visit instead of them. They were already getting global news coverage when they went out together than those two. They were third in the hierarchy and people were treating them like they were the number one couple because of the world wide coverage they generated whenever they went out. Hence them telling her to be less than so they wouldn’t overshadow the other couples. No way would they ever subject themselves to that kind of abuse again. I feel that a lot of Brits want them to return not really understanding how soul destroying that kind of abuse was towards the couple. It’s best for them not to return as working royals ever again. Best for their mental health and family.
Facts
I’m glad McDonald states what is obvious to us: that Harry is the true inheritor of his mother’s spirit and ability to connect with others. And that Meghan never stood a chance because she’s Black.
Now I hope — with little expectation — that others finally accept the truth: H&M aren’t coming back, because they won’t subject their children to the small-minded racists who would aim to crush their spirits.
Even if the Windsors had always been kind and gracious to H&M instead of jealous, petty, vindictive s**theads, H&M are better off outside the Firm because the monarchy is a rotten, unsustainable system. It’s not a charitable institution at its heart. It only does charity to convince people that it deserves to survive. Without charity, it provides no actual benefit. There is nothing the family does that others born outside of it couldn’t do better. Its one goal is to make itself look good enough for the nation to continue supporting their unearned wealth and privilege, which is why they feel the need to completely control the image of each of its members. And that control is why H&M are better off gone: they now have the freedom to shape their own lives and careers that they never could have had as working royals. Meghan has better things to do with her time than assist a PR machine for a zombified institution that should not even exist. And Harry was sick of it all long before he even met her … he preferred fighting a war in the desert to fiddling around in a palace.
I hope he is ready for the wave of abuse he will now be subjected to because he said nice things about the sussexes!!
@CM – Sir Trevor is somewhat of a national treasure over here so for him to write an article so supportive of H&M really is a big deal. I’ll wager that the majority of insults will come from trolls and bots who don’t know who he is. 😉
Saga is a magazine aimed at the over 50s so again writing a balanced article in publication aimed at the age group who predominantly support the main royals is refreshing. At the very least it will give that particularly demographic “food for thought.” I honestly see this as a win for H&M.
Yes it is a pity but Meg and Harry are so happy and settled in the US. It would have never worked out for them here due to jealousy and racism. Can you imagine having to hold up your own projects so as not to overshadow the lazy duo? No Meg and Harry are better off being free of the Firm. Things haven’t been great since the Queen passed and it will worsen when FK inherits but rarely shows up!
It’s not just William; Meghan would have to deal with Kate and all her pole-up-her-bum insecure prissiness and racist mean girl machinations. I hope Meghan never goes back either.
I’m sure Carole would call in a few favours with her contacts as well. Anything to embiggen her lazy-ass daughter!
Kaiser writes –
It’s a pity that no one recognized what the Sussexes were bringing to the table and treated them accordingly.”
The problem is that they recognized and “treated them accordingly” when they failed to destroy them, they got rid of them.
After the first joint appearance of WK and HM, when everyone spoke, it was clear that WK had no chance with HM, and Kate with Meghan, who was everything Kate never was and never will be. Middleton didn’t insinuate herself into the aristocracy for a dozen years, act as a doormat and mattress, only to end up in the corner watching William leer at Meghan, put his hands on her shoulders and kiss her cheeks. He NEVER did that with his wife or any other member of the Royal Family… They all closed ranks to destroy HM, the best thing would be for Meghan to return to America.
They were in total hysteria after Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia, where they caused a sensation and Meghan was the most widely reported story in the world. There was panic in the palace, as it was reported at the time, and the famous words were uttered: “It’s starting all over again (referring to Diana), we’ve got to do something with them, hide them somewhere.” I think William wanted to send them to Africa, which was taken seriously for a while.
As Harry said, the Palace problem was that Meghan was too good at what she did and too hard working. Now different “journalists” are writing – and they could do the same in the UK. – NO, they couldn’t, they would NEVER be allowed to do that because then it would be too obvious how it should look and how the rest do nothing but photo ops. It’s good that they were denied 50/50 because they would have some control over them, some pressure, and Meghan and Harry are free to work as much as they want. 🙂
Yeah, Sussexit was a real “shame” for the Windsors and for the British media. For the Sussexes however, it’s the best damn thing that could have happened for them. I wish them every happiness and success, but they don’t need my wishes to make it happen. It’s happening.
Sorry Chuckles and Peg, you couldn’t have f*cked this up any more if you had tried. I just love the new messaging since Knauf’s interview that “of course William will want Harry to attend his coronation and of course Harry will want to support his brother”. William was never a brother, not once. And he’s much too stupid to figure out how to be one.
Well, I am amazed to read this. I love hearing it. It took me a while to realize, as Celebitchy was reporting, that the Brits were waiting for Harry to come back. How could they be so slow and dense. “we cannot afford to lose someone so young, so full of energy and so imbued with the charitable instincts that are at the core of our Royal Family.” But that is written as if it is just now happening. Not as though it happened 5 years. We can’t afford to loose them……but you’ve already lost them!!! I guess this is his tome of regret and coming to terms. Not one drop of pity have I for them. But I do love hearing a truthful, not unkind article about the Sussexes. May they proliferate.
It’s bizarre they write it in the present tense. But he’s right, they couldn’t afford to lose them and we’re seeing the consequences now, it’s all falling apart
That’s a great article and very true. And also…it’s very obvious that Charles the Hat always thought they wouldn’t survive so let them do it and then come crawling back and they will have to take the abuse we dish out.