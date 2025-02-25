Apparently, Prince William ‘would want his brother’ to attend his coronation

Last year, as King Charles was undergoing treatment for cancer and looking pretty rough around the edges, there was definitely consistent gossip that Charles was not long for this world and that Prince William would be king soon enough. Which led to a huge amount of speculation about… whether William would want his brother at his coronation. Like, that was the “big story” and the focus of multiple reports and commentary, whether they could somehow convince King William to order Harry to come to his coronation. Roya Nikkhah (one of William’s favorites) repeatedly claimed that William does not want Harry at his coronation, but other commentators balked at the idea that William would be so “foolish” as to exclude his only brother. Of course, we’ve also heard repeatedly that William has apparently told people that he will only see Harry one more time in his life – at their father’s funeral. It’s clear that William sits around, stewing in his incandescent rage, plotting about how he won’t invite Harry to this or that. In any case, this was brought up again in the 60 Minutes Australia interview with Jason Knauf, only they had to interview that “butler” Grant Harrold to provide extra color commentary:
Princes William and Harry were a ‘team’ in childhood and always played ‘practical jokes’ on each other, a former royal butler has revealed. Grant Harrold, who worked at King Charles’s personal home Highgrove between 2004 and 2011, has shared insights about the royal family as part of a new documentary for 60 Minutes Australia – including the once tight-knit relationship between the now-warring brothers.
William and Harry were manly raised at Highgrove House after King Charles purchased the property in 1980 and it became his main residence. Mr Harrold told the Australian programme that the siblings, who have a two year age gap, were always ‘joking around’ together and had a close relationship with one another.
‘The two of them were practical jokers, they were a team and they used to wind each other up and if you were involved in it, you’d get brought into this wind up situation, this comedy, brotherly fun,’ he said. ‘It was like that all the time, that’s why it’s sad how that’s completely changed, it’s extraordinary [to see] how much that could change.’
However, despite all of this, Mr Harrold believes that the broken bond between the future King and the ‘spare’ won’t last forever. Instead, he believes that the pair will reunite at the Prince of Wales’ Coronation.
‘I have no doubt that William would want his brother, not as much to play a part in it, but certainly to be there,’ Mr Harrold said. When the journalist asked the former butler whether Harry would want to play a part in it, he replied: ‘It appears to be that he’s quite happy with his new life and his way of doing things which you couldn’t get further away from the royal family if you tried with what’s he’s doing. But saying that I do think he will be there to support his brother and as he has been for his father.’
[From The Daily Mail]
From the start, I’ve found this whole conversation macabre and pathetic from William/sources close to Peg. As I said, they’re giving the impression that they’re plotting about funeral and coronation invitations and it’s all about the audience of one: everything is for Harry, everything is about Harry, everything is about William’s desire to control Harry. It’s unsettling.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London, September 5, 2017.
Prince William and Prince Harry visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday September 05, 2017.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes' mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.
Guests arrive to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Guests attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at Saint Paul's Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit to East Scryne Farm in Carnoustie, Angus, to attend a roundtable hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), a charity working throughout the UK to address the attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in the next generation of farmers
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Duke Of Rothesay
Where: Carnoustie, United Kingdom
When: 06 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The boxing glove pic!!!! Lol!!! One two punch Harry! Jeez! Lol
It shows the man hasn’t had a boxing lesson ever.. I see that photo and think left hook to the jaw or fast jab to the eye would work well.😉
Indeed!!!! Lol
What a sad existence of a petty petty human.
There are a lot of unsettling things about the royal family that go very far back in time. This isn’t the first unsettling thing and it won’t be the last. Do I think Peg would like Harry to come to his coronation so he could lord it over him? I bet he has those thoughts but his absolute hatred of Harry will not allow for those thoughts to come true.
Yes, bow to me Harold! 😹
Yeah, what I was thinking. The derangers want H&M both to have to bow before W&K. I see no need for either of them to attend any more coronations.
I really believe William wants to lord it over Harry, while Harry just feels sorry for his brother. It’s kind of hilarious.
I won Harold, I am King of the World and can chuck pens around at minions in front of everyone if I want to!! Of course you will pay homage to be at MY BIG HAT event from the back row, next to the bogs, craning your head to see the glory that is MOI!
Haha!! Similar thoughts here. Of course William wants Harry to be there. He wants to show him that he “won” by being the firstborn, something that was made clear to harry from a very young age.
Oh please, do you think that Peg knows what “moi” means? Being the future king of England means never having to apologize or understand French.
@ Lady Digby, that reminds me of when my grandson told his little sister that she needs to wait to get an attitude until she’s 9, like he was. Her response to him was “I can get an attitude anytime I want!” Grandma had to remind them both that neither needed an attitude at all, lol.
Like most abusers, William seems to hang onto the fantasy that there is still a relationship that matters, that is thought about with positive supportive thinking no matter what actions he continues to do.
What Harry thinks about his brother or his father at this point is his business. Whatever his further actions are his to chose.
This almost daily barrage is truly indicative of the state of William’s mental health.
If Harry is not there…
I’m not watching…
That’s all I’ve got.
Without Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex there wont be an audience.. he better pray they attend because it would be embarrassing to be rated last in viewing choices. I certainly wouldn’t waste my time unless the Sussex’s attend. (I truly hope that they don’t attend but that’s just my personal choice)
Hypiocrisy, that’s exactly what I thought, too. I can’t imagine Meghan would want to attend, but if Harry does maybe he’ll sit close to the door. He could get in and out quickly.
A 1000 year old monarchy is completely dependent on 2 people who live half a world away and one of those persons won’t set foot on Salty Isle soil.
I think that, whether Willnot wants Harry there or not, he will make an appearance, as a support to his brother. As the BETTER MAN. Then, like with the Coronation, he and his bodyguards will head straight to Heathrow and back to the family who really love and support him!
His brother physically attacked Harry. Harry should let William try to get counseling before he goes near him
Just because he is at a coronation doesn’t mean he’s anywhere near William. He will likely do what he did for his dad- fly in, attend, fly out. Likely not getting within 20 feet of William at any time.
Nobody would watch William’s Con-a-Nation unless at least Harry was there. That’s what’s going to bug William and Kate: Harry and Meghan would dominate the coverage, especially Meghan if she comes with a killer outfit.
If Harry goes he’s the focus, if he dosen’t that’s all people are going to talk about, any way Peggy loses.
Let’s say for purposes of argument that Chucky Boy lives another 10-15 years. He looks rough enough these days that 10-15 years is generous, but let’s just say that he will. Willy won’t become king for another 10-15 years. Archie will be 16-21, and Lili will be 13-18. Willy’s kids will be young adults too. Neither the general UK public nor the tabs will give a flying rat’s butt about a gaunt, bald, bucktoothed, awkward pale male in his 50s. It’ll be all about the new generation, how handsome Archie and George are, where are they going to college, how beautiful and elegant Lili and Charlotte are, etc., etc., ad nauseam. If Chucky is thought to be irrelevant, wait until Willy wants a big do for his fancy hat party.
Wasn’t Harry in the military almost the whole time this butler worked at Highgrove?
Thank you! 2004 – 2011 Harry and William were no longer children! And they no longer lived at highgrove most of the time. The butler is full of crap.
So yeah as I read more of these 60 minutes excepts through celebitchy, it’s become clear that the show is almost equally about Harry. And in the future, whether William invites Harry to his one day coronation and whether Harry and Meghan will go, once again, the Sussexes will be the conversation. All of William, Kate and Jason’s masterminding has pretty much backfired.
The odd thing is that they won’t admit their plan hasn’t worked – otherwise they wouldn’t keep trying the same strategy over and over. Will and Kate are dimwits, but I thought Jason was supposed to be smarter.
Right? At this point, I’m not sure Jason is smarter. Maybe Simon Case kind of was but he eventually got caught out too in the Johnson/covid scandal. The fact that Jason went to court and thought the judge wouldn’t call him out for those copy and paste messages between him and Meghan is wild. And definitely suggests a lack of smarts.
Meghan isn’t going to Willy’s hat party. She didn’t go to Chuck’s she damn sure isn’t going to the hat party of a man who made life in the UK hell. Again Harry if he’s invited and wants to go will be going alone to that.
I hope harry does not go after Williams treatment of Meghan
Huevo would throw a tantrum if harry and Meghan showed up. I doubt the sussexes want to be anywhere near him
Not another butler talking too much.
Harry and William grew up in Kensington Palace. And William was in Scotland studying and Harry in the army, I doubt the butler knew much of them.
Slumlord Willy’s fixation on Harry is quite troubling. He desperately needs therapy, but alas, the anointed ones can’t put a foot wrong, doncha know. William should be mortified that these articles are being published about him. Everyone can see how effed up William really is!
If I were William’s adviser (ahem, Jason Knauf), I’d urge him to tone down his neediness for Harry’s attention.
It’s pathetic.
Harry’s attendance was the main topic of Charles coronation. I assume whether Harry and Meghan attend or not, it will be the same for William. The DM will have a prediction every day. William will look small and petty if he does not extend an invite, but hopefully he won’t so Harry will not have to make a decision either way.
I have no doubt that Angry King Will wants Harry to literally bow and kiss his ring.
Harry needs to tell him to kiss his royal ass.
Yeah, all this topic does is remind me that there will be yet another state funeral & another cosplay coronation for us. the taxpayers, to waste our money on.
Mr. Harold on the Boys, a rewrite Athol Fugard did not approve.
Let’s be honest that he needs Harry to attend to receive attention. Who cares about William? Only those who are on his payroll. That’s who. Everything about William is performative; a bad performance.
Sure, he wants Harry to show up so he can clap him in irons and throw him in The Tower.
I thought Billy Idle was going to have a ‘small’ coronation has compared to King Snubby’s. If it’s small, I doubt H&M will be invited. It’ll be interesting to see if all of the European royals will be invited.
The brothers aren’t warring. I’d say it’s accurate to say they are estranged. But warring? Harry is a busy man with young children. He never talks about William or leaks about William or takes shots at him in the media. Where does this description come from??
Harry and his brother had experienced their EARLY childhood together and the trauma of losing a mother, otherwise I don’t think they’re very close ever since their boarding school days. The UK press painted these brothers as a tight knit union to bash/portrait Meghan as a “homewrecker”. From Harry’s book Spare, we knew TOB wanted to hang out with his buddies and wanted nothing to do with his younger brother when they were in the same school. Willy Idle is always going to use Harry for his own benefit, he don’t care about Harry’s welfare.
So charles really is close to the edge.