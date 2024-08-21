Prince William ‘will see Harry one more time in his life – at their father’s funeral’

Last November, Prince William and his associates were incandescent with rage, as always. William’s people simply don’t care that they always portray William as someone permanently and violently enraged over Prince Harry. I suspect they don’t care because it’s the truth about William: he is often solely focused on what his brother is doing or saying, and William is in a near-constant fury over all things Sussex. Part of it is jealousy, but part of it is… something else. Something broken deep inside William. Anyway, last November, William’s “friends” told the Daily Beast that the next time he would speak to his brother would be at their father’s funeral. It seemed pretty macabre at the time, even more so given Charles’s current cancer and sickly pallor. Well, over the weekend, Roya Nikkhah revealed that William was unlikely to invite Harry to his coronation too. It seems that William has been consumed with hatred for seven years and he’s making plans for all of the ways he will snub and punish Harry, right? Well, now William’s friends tell the Daily Beast that William only wants to see Harry one last time, at Charles’s funeral. You guys, Charles is not dead.

Friends of Prince William have told The Daily Beast that reports that William will not invite Prince Harry to his coronation are accurate, adding that as things stand they next expect William to see his brother in the flesh again at King Charles’ funeral. The friend told The Daily Beast: “Things are totally frozen between the two of them. It is hard to overstate how utterly William feels betrayed and hurt on a very personal level. The two brothers were so close growing up that they would finish each other’s sentences. Amid all the trauma of their mum dying and their dad being quite distant, it was an amazing thing to witness.” “Reading Harry’s book, I was really struck by how honest he was about the depth and the importance of his relationship with William when they were younger. It makes his decision to basically sell out his entire family, but particularly William, for a bumper payday even more inexplicable.” When The Daily Beast pointed out that Harry said in his book that he wrote it in order to explain why he had to leave the family, the source said, “I’m afraid I don’t believe that the primary motivation was that noble.” Asked about the reports that Harry would not be invited to William’s coronation, the source said: “I believe it 100 percent. Why would William and Kate want all the distraction and circus that his presence would bring? I suspect that William will see Harry one more time in his life in the flesh—at their father’s funeral.” A former Buckingham Palace staffer told The Daily Beast: “Planning for William’s coronation is well underway, and as I understand it there are no plans to invite Harry. It’s hardly surprising when you look at how poisoned the well has become.”

How many times does William have to thrash around, screaming and wailing at full volume for you to get it? He hates his brother. He doesn’t want Harry to contact him. He doesn’t want Harry at his coronation. He doesn’t want Harry to pay attention to him. Pay attention, Harry! William is mad at you! Harry, are you listening?? Harry, I’m angry! Harry, look at me, I’m going to be king, aren’t you jealous?? Harry, I don’t want to see you until our father is dead and I WILL BE KING! Harry, Harry, Harry, are you looking? Harry, you can’t come back! You can’t come back until I order it!