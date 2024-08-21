The 2024 DNC Roll Call featured DJ Cassidy and a performance by Lil’ Jon

Between the Paris Olympics and the Democratic National Convention, it really has been the summer of American patriotism. I will always love how cheesy and extra we are as Americans. I love our flag-waving earnestness and our pride in our states and our country. I should mention, because people have short memories, that the 2020 DNC roll call was amazing. Because of the pandemic, the roll call was remote, meaning states submitted their videos where they gave their delegates to the Biden-Harris ticket. States really showed out, showcasing the local beauty of their parks and cities and highlighting local industries.

This year’s DNC roll call was a huge party, with DJ Cassidy playing significant songs for each state, and each state choosing to highlight different Democrats or activists. People wanted the full playlist, which was compiled by several outlets. Of course they played Prince for Minnesota. Of course they played Jay-Z & Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” for New York. Of course Tenneessee got Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” But Georgia absolutely had them all beat: Lil’ Jon showed up to perform “Turn Down for What” and changed the lyrics to “Get Low” to “From VP Harris to the Walz.”

I loved all of this! The roll call was so fantastic. Some people posted clips from the RNC’s dry-as-toast roll call and I could not believe how badly it went. If nothing else, Democrats know how to throw a party. Oh, and Minnesota and California waited until the final moments to give their delegates to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. For California, of course they played Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick’s “Alright” phased into “Not Like Us.” LMAO!!!

  1. G says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:21 am

    We ain’t goin’ back!! Turn down for what?!

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      August 21, 2024 at 9:45 am

      Exactly! Roll call music was such a great idea, and Lil’ John always brings the party. Where are the official “We’re Not Going Back” t-shirts, Harris-Walz campaign? We also need Lil’ John versions. Also, I love that Minnesota got to play a Prince song.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        August 21, 2024 at 11:20 am

        They actually got to play two! First, when called alphabetically and they passed, it was ‘Kiss’; second time was ‘1999’.

        I felt like an idiot when we finally got to the end, because I couldn’t figure out why California & Minnesota would pass when they were called alphabetically! Finally, at the end, they had their opportunities to extoll the virtues of Tim Walz & Kamala Harris. Doh! 🤦‍♀️

    • Rnot says:
      August 21, 2024 at 1:17 pm

      I’m going to be crushed if he doesn’t release that version as a single.

      Reply
  2. Agnes says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:27 am

    If all the positive fun energy generated by the Olympics and this incredible Harris-Walz show can’t break through the collective brain fog this country has been suffering since 2016, nothing can. Add “I Can See Clearly Now” to the playlist.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:29 am

    It really was a tale of two different role calls. The DNC was upbeat and full of dancing and great music!! It was fun. The RNC roll call was… well I have been to funerals that were more upbeat.

    Reply
    • pottymouth pup says:
      August 21, 2024 at 10:00 am

      I’m sure SM will be full of racist meltdowns about the roll call (and songs selected) from the right today

      Reply
  4. FancyPants says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:31 am

    The roll call was so fun! Once I figured out what the DJ was doing, I started trying to guess ahead which songs/artists he would use for each state (and actually got a few right, haha). Notice what we’re NOT hearing about today too: recording artists condemning the DNC/Harris-Walz campaign for using their music without permission. The DJ did all his homework!

    Reply
    • Inge says:
      August 21, 2024 at 9:11 am

      I noticed Taylor Swift was played? She hasn’t yet condemned Trump for the AI has she? When she does…omg the swifties

      I also read rumours about a Beyonce/Swift fundraiser, so the beyhive and the swifties, bye bye trump.

      Reply
  5. Maxine Branch says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Georgia’s rollout was epic

    Reply
  6. Nanea says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:37 am

    The DNC was the best MTV VMAs in years.

    Reply
  7. Chill says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:37 am

    Kendrick said it well, “They not like us!”

    Reply
  8. Proud Mary says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:38 am

    Someone please tell me that Lincoln Project video was just a joke. I mean, that was how she opened the RNC roll call?

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:39 am

    I saw a clip of the RNC roll-call by comparison, and all of the comments were “What year was this from?” because it seemed so dated and dry.
    Also ratings for the DNC have been much higher, so you know tiny hands is throwing ketchup.

    Reply
  10. seaflower says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:41 am

    I loved that Alabama reclaimed Sweet Home Alabama. The whole convention and Kamala/Tim’s race has been reclaiming America.

    Reply
    • trillion says:
      August 21, 2024 at 9:33 am

      Absolutely – let’s cut away the cancer that is the modern Republican Party and get on with the healing.

      Reply
  11. BQM says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:41 am

    It was so fun and lively. I think I still preferred the 2020 in many ways. Because they couldn’t gather like this each delegation cast their votes from their home state/territory. It was scenic, lovely, enlightening and joyous in its own way. But it’ll never be repeated. So I totally enjoyed the high energy present yesterday. Morning Joe did a side by side with the rnc roll call and it was hilarious.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 21, 2024 at 11:24 am

      I also thought the roll call for 2020 was wonderful, and this year was even better! I loved each state’s ‘first woman’ factoid–first to ratify the 19th amendment, etc.

      Reply
  12. Jais says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:49 am

    Whoever filmed Lil Jon’s entrance did an amazing job. Going from the big Georgia in the screen to the dorky/cute white guy with glasses calling roll, to the dj to the top of the stairs and then the surprise of lil Jon turning up. Omg, it was epic.

    Reply
  13. MsIam says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:49 am

    It was lit, lol! And yeah I had forgotten about the 2020 roll call, that was unique. But hey there is nothing like a DNC party! Lets go!

    Reply
  14. Inge says:
    August 21, 2024 at 8:54 am

    It’s giving Eurovision voting but fun.

    What are the chances states also sending artists for the next DNC?(if Harris wins, fingers crossed)

    Reply
  15. Giddy says:
    August 21, 2024 at 9:16 am

    I didn’t expect to enjoy the roll call so much. It was incredible and the videos posted today contrasting the two roll calls have been incredible. The Dems made me want to stand up and cheer and dance!

    Reply
  16. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 21, 2024 at 9:19 am

    Honestly, just based on conventions alone, why would anyone choose to be a Republican when they can be a Democrat?

    Reply
  17. CuriousCole says:
    August 21, 2024 at 9:36 am

    I watched roll call from Milwaukee’s Fiserv, and the energy we brought was bonkers!!! We packed the rally to the rafters, it was amazing to finally feel communal joy in conjunction with politics.

    Reply
  18. Worktowander says:
    August 21, 2024 at 10:22 am

    Roll call was LIT. What was fully shady (and I love it) was Kamala filling TWO convention halls – the DNC in Chicago and Trump’s own RNC convention venue – AT THE SAME TIME last night.

    Considering how sensitive TFG is said to be about crowd size and camparisons, I bet breakfast this morning at Mar a Lago was unpleasant.

    Genius programming work by the Harris/Walz campaign.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      August 21, 2024 at 11:26 am

      Oh that is brilliant!

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      August 21, 2024 at 11:35 am

      Kamala: Hey, Donald! Watch me pack two arenas in two different cities. And one of the arenas was where you held your pathetic little convention with your pathetic little running mate. Who’s the loser now?

      Reply
  19. Anonymous says:
    August 21, 2024 at 10:23 am

    That was awesome! Look at all that energy, creativity, and positive spirit! That’s what we all need running our country. Not a bunch of olds taking naps and spouting word salads.

    Reply
  20. Mrs. Smith says:
    August 21, 2024 at 10:24 am

    It was so much fun!! Please treat yourself and watch that Lil Jon clip — it’s amazing! I wasn’t expecting it to be so entertaining!

    Reply
  21. molly says:
    August 21, 2024 at 10:25 am

    I hope the team that planned and executed the whole idea was able to bask in the applause and celebrate together.

    “Hip dj playing hit music to a room full of middle-aged, political people in suits” could have been the world’s worst corporate event. But it CRUSHED. What a thrill for that team to have pulled it off so successfully.

    Reply
  22. BeanieBean says:
    August 21, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Y’all should take the time to watch the PBS coverage, link provided by Kaiser. It’s so uplifting!

    Reply
    • LarkspurLM says:
      August 21, 2024 at 11:44 am

      PBS! This roll call is amazing! I’m laughing, crying and SO PROUD to be an American!!

      USA!
      VOTE!

      Reply
    • Agreatreckoning says:
      August 21, 2024 at 9:03 pm

      @BeanieBean, it really is. Energizing, fun and hopeful. I want this playlist.

      Love that Colorado went with September for my own personal reasons & contrasts between competitors. It was picked for that reason. But, I’m imagining a physical obstactle course between Harris & the orange one.lol

      Love the music choices. Happy my state went with Jump Around. So many fun times at Badger Games. Some history.
      https://uwalumni.com/news/jump-around-beginnings/

      There are a number of songs that give me chills when I hear them. Sirius, Jump Around & Float On are 3 of them.

      The DNC roll call looked like the best time ever. Loving all the words/speeches.

      Reply
      • Agreatreckoning says:
        August 21, 2024 at 9:11 pm

        Okay, I’ll backtrack. September probably was picked for that reason. Maybe more about Philip Bailey. Still an excellent choice.imo

    • Thelma says:
      August 21, 2024 at 10:30 pm

      Wow! Loved it. Glad I clicked on the PBS link.

      Reply
  23. tealily says:
    August 21, 2024 at 11:42 am

    I’m a huge nerd and I always love the roll call, but year the energy was just through the roof!! And I LOVED the addition of the DJ, plus they cleared every single one of those songs, unlike the Trumpers with their trail of cease and desists. Beautiful! It was so much fun!

    Reply
  24. Jay says:
    August 21, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    I, too, was immediately reminded of the 2020 roll call! It really makes it exciting and engaging, wondering which song each state will choose, who will say what and how it will be done! I suspect this will continue because it’s good, fun TV.

    Also, I marvel at the amount of organizing that must have gone on behind the scenes – choosing, getting, and clearing all of the music that will play, the logistics of the lighting, camera movement and timing everything so that VP Harris can chime in LIVE from another rally in a completely different stadium? That’s a freaking masterpiece. It’s as well-choreographed as any awards ceremony opening number but much longer and with so many more moving pieces and potential to go poorly. Hats off to the behind the scenes people who made it happen!

    Reply
  25. Kate says:
    August 21, 2024 at 12:30 pm

    Ignorant non-American here…why did some States pass during the roll call? Alabama passed but then a couple of states later they were back. Did they just not want to go first?

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      August 21, 2024 at 1:01 pm

      Alabama wanted to let Delaware go ageadvin honor of Pres Biden, and then Minnesota and California passed so they could be last for Gov Walz and VP Harris. Loved it! I laughed at the pride of MN being the land of Vice Presidents!

      Reply
    • Bean says:
      August 21, 2024 at 1:15 pm

      Traditionally the home states of the VP and Presidential nominees go last.

      Reply
  26. Kate says:
    August 21, 2024 at 1:35 pm

    Thanks!

    Reply
  27. CLOVE says:
    August 21, 2024 at 2:12 pm

    It was lit! I enjoyed every minute of it! Notice that no one asked not to stop playing their music!

    Reply
  28. ElleE says:
    August 21, 2024 at 3:05 pm

    I listened to the DNC Roll Call on a loop while gardening today.

    I have a laminated giant Rand McNally USA map hanging in my hall, alongside original oil paintings: to me the USA map is beautiful & I love every single state’s individuality & swagger.

    2024 feels like we are dusting ourselves off after a catastrophe, checking “you good?” & getting back to who we are as Americans: all in it together.

    Reply
  29. Maria says:
    August 21, 2024 at 4:23 pm

    My home state Florida played Tom Petty’s Won’t Back Down! Loved it. My adopted state of New Jersey of course played The Boss!

    Reply
  30. Localady says:
    August 21, 2024 at 4:56 pm

    I’m feeling this timeline

    Reply
  31. Isabella says:
    August 21, 2024 at 7:32 pm

    Loved Washington’s – “Can’t Hold Us,” by Macklemore instead of that bluest skies you’ve ever abomination seen that doesn’t even capture our state. Somebody did their research.

    Reply
  32. Luna says:
    August 21, 2024 at 9:25 pm

    I was loving the replay then realized I’m missing the live coverage so switched to that. I’ll go back to the roll call later! I got emotional just watching — joy, tears, and a desire to dance. Thank you for posting!

    Reply
  33. AC says:
    August 21, 2024 at 11:38 pm

    I love the DNC this year. I was dancing with my husband last night during the roll call 😄
    And 2 arenas full on the same day – wow. I’m really happy they are incorporating music into the DNC – it’s universal and everyone can relate to music. It’s been so amazing.

    Reply

