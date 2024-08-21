The 2024 DNC Roll Call featured DJ Cassidy and a performance by Lil’ Jon

Between the Paris Olympics and the Democratic National Convention, it really has been the summer of American patriotism. I will always love how cheesy and extra we are as Americans. I love our flag-waving earnestness and our pride in our states and our country. I should mention, because people have short memories, that the 2020 DNC roll call was amazing. Because of the pandemic, the roll call was remote, meaning states submitted their videos where they gave their delegates to the Biden-Harris ticket. States really showed out, showcasing the local beauty of their parks and cities and highlighting local industries.

This year’s DNC roll call was a huge party, with DJ Cassidy playing significant songs for each state, and each state choosing to highlight different Democrats or activists. People wanted the full playlist, which was compiled by several outlets. Of course they played Prince for Minnesota. Of course they played Jay-Z & Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” for New York. Of course Tenneessee got Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” But Georgia absolutely had them all beat: Lil’ Jon showed up to perform “Turn Down for What” and changed the lyrics to “Get Low” to “From VP Harris to the Walz.”

I loved all of this! The roll call was so fantastic. Some people posted clips from the RNC’s dry-as-toast roll call and I could not believe how badly it went. If nothing else, Democrats know how to throw a party. Oh, and Minnesota and California waited until the final moments to give their delegates to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. For California, of course they played Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick’s “Alright” phased into “Not Like Us.” LMAO!!!

The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like _______. pic.twitter.com/gvggetvoqw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2024