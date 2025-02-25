Hilaria Baldwin didn’t sign a prenup because she didn’t understand what it was, lol

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s TLC reality show, The Balwins, premiered on Sunday night. I didn’t watch it, not even to hate-watch or mock it. I just find the whole thing to be uncomfortable because Hilaria is clearly some baby-crazy grifter with an entirely falsified backstory, and Alec is… well, we already know. So, no, I won’t watch, but I will cover stories that come out of this mess. Apparently, there was a conversation about prenups and whether Hilaria signed one. Spoiler: she did not. Hilariously, Hilaria claimed that she didn’t understand what a “prenup” was at the time. She was 28 years old and a Boston-born, NYU-educated woman when she married Alec. But there was a larger scam at play, and Hilaria got what she wanted.

Hilaria Baldwin didn’t exactly know what she was getting herself into during the early days of her marriage to Alec Baldwin. During the Sunday, Feb. 23 premiere of the couple’s new reality series, The Baldwins, Hilaria, 41, and Alec, 66, reflected on the conversation they had about a prenup before their 2012 wedding — a topic Alec brought up given his first marriage to Kim Basinger had failed. “She wasn’t happy about it. It’s an awkward thing,” Alec recalled in a confessional, and Hilaria said she did “not quite understand what a prenup” was when he asked her. “Because you are like, ‘After a certain number of kids, it’s this.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll just sign it,’ which was probably very stupid of me back then.” She would “read it again” if she was faced with the question now, but the couple ended up agreeing that neither of them wanted a prenup anyway. “I just said, ‘I won’t sign it. I don’t really want to think about the end by the beginning.’ And then, you were like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do it either,'” Hilaria said. During the couple’s recent PEOPLE interview about the TLC series, they shared that they did not sign a prenup before their marriage, as Alec joked, “Can you imagine having a prenup with her?” “We did not sign a prenup because — I said I would, and then you’re like, ‘Okay, we don’t have to,'” Hilaria said. Alec then alleged that she “started to cry a little bit,” to which his wife rebuffed, “Oh, my God, I did not cry.” She also joked that signing one would go “against my gold-digging values,” poking fun at speculation over the nature of her and Alec’s relationship.

[From People]

I love how her fake-Spanish comes and goes to the point where she forgets the word “cucumber” and plays dumb about prenups, and yet she’s sly enough to make a golddigger joke. To be fair, I don’t think Alec is rolling in money at this point. I mean, he’s comfortable, he’s not poor, but he and Hilaria have a high overhead – seven children, lots of nannies, and maintaining at least two homes. There’s a reason why they finally agreed to the reality show, I’m just saying. Alec is a fool for shrugging off the prenup too, but I agree that it doesn’t even matter at this point, not after seven kids.

PS… You guys were right about Hilaria getting her bust refurbished. Those are some big-ass bolt-ons.