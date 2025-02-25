Knauf: If Princess Kate didn’t like Prince William’s beard, ‘it wouldn’t be there’

Last year, Prince William decided to grow and maintain a patchy, sleazy-looking beard to go along with his noticeable weight loss. It was a whole new Peggington: thin, drawn, with a closely-trimmed greying beard to cover up his hollowed-out cheeks. It has been clear for years that William was jealous of Prince Harry’s beard and it was clear that this was William’s attempt to copy something Harry “has.” Well, I missed this in Jason Knauf’s 60 Minutes Australia interview, but Knauf addressed the beard and whether the Princess of Wales approved of it.

A former royal aide has revealed what the Princess of Wales really thinks about her husband’s facial hair – hinting that she’s a fan of the brawny beard. Prince William, 42, first debuted his rugged stubble in August last year when he appeared in a clip alongside Kate congratulating Team GB on their successes in the Paris Olympics. This certainly left fans hot under the collar, with many describing his new look as ‘hot’ and pleading the future King to keep the stubble.

Although it was met with a mainly positive reaction, many wondered what Kate thought of his unshaven appearance. One of William’s closest confidants, Jason Knauf, who used to work as an advisor for the Waleses, has now taken royal fans one step closer to the answer, during an interview with Australian TV programme, 60 Minutes.

‘If she didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there. I can tell you that,’ he said when asked by a journalist whether she was a fan of his beard.

When asked whether he personally liked William’s beard, he said: ‘I love it, I think it’s great, but I’ve talked to him about it or tried to talk to him about and he’s like ‘It’s here, I have a beard, no further conversation’.’

However, it didn’t go down so well with other members of the royal family. The father-of-three previously said that his daughter Princess Charlotte, nine, ‘burst into tears’ when she saw him with facial hair for the first time in the summer of 2024.