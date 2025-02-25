Knauf: If Princess Kate didn’t like Prince William’s beard, ‘it wouldn’t be there’

Last year, Prince William decided to grow and maintain a patchy, sleazy-looking beard to go along with his noticeable weight loss. It was a whole new Peggington: thin, drawn, with a closely-trimmed greying beard to cover up his hollowed-out cheeks. It has been clear for years that William was jealous of Prince Harry’s beard and it was clear that this was William’s attempt to copy something Harry “has.” Well, I missed this in Jason Knauf’s 60 Minutes Australia interview, but Knauf addressed the beard and whether the Princess of Wales approved of it.
A former royal aide has revealed what the Princess of Wales really thinks about her husband’s facial hair – hinting that she’s a fan of the brawny beard. Prince William, 42, first debuted his rugged stubble in August last year when he appeared in a clip alongside Kate congratulating Team GB on their successes in the Paris Olympics. This certainly left fans hot under the collar, with many describing his new look as ‘hot’ and pleading the future King to keep the stubble.
Although it was met with a mainly positive reaction, many wondered what Kate thought of his unshaven appearance. One of William’s closest confidants, Jason Knauf, who used to work as an advisor for the Waleses, has now taken royal fans one step closer to the answer, during an interview with Australian TV programme, 60 Minutes.
‘If she didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there. I can tell you that,’ he said when asked by a journalist whether she was a fan of his beard.
When asked whether he personally liked William’s beard, he said: ‘I love it, I think it’s great, but I’ve talked to him about it or tried to talk to him about and he’s like ‘It’s here, I have a beard, no further conversation’.’
However, it didn’t go down so well with other members of the royal family. The father-of-three previously said that his daughter Princess Charlotte, nine, ‘burst into tears’ when she saw him with facial hair for the first time in the summer of 2024.
[From The Daily Mail]
I still think the Charlotte story is quite telling, the fact that Charlotte just “saw” William’s beard one day, and she wasn’t around him while he was growing it, apparently? As for “If she didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there.” LOL. With Kate, I’m sure the beard is out of sight, out of mind, if you get my drift. It’s also funny that William refused to talk about the beard with his closest confidantes, henchmen and allies – William really did NOT want to be told that he looked like he was childishly copying Harry.
If this were Meghan the article would be all about how controlling she is and how PH is whipped. Kate is supposedly in control of how PW looks and it’s fine?
That might give a clue who sourced the article.
Well said.
This whole beard storyline is just pitiful. All it has done is further expose William’s pathetic childish obsession with having what Harry has and has inadvertently revealed that William doesn’t live with his children. Jason’s little anecdote is a poor and desperate attempt to keep up the pretence that William and Kate are still happily married and “hot” for each other, nothing more. Kate has no say in what or who William does with his beard.
Kate has no choice. Of course knauf would approve the beard not all like that scruff on William
I still think he had a professional rebrand and the beard was invented to make the horse comments go away. I also think it works.
Horse comments? About William? I didn’t know that was a thing. Horsey comments tend to be about Camilla from what I can tell.
William is no longer handsome even pre beard. and still looks like a Windsor. The beard emphasizes bad facial features . If it is rebranding the rebranding keeps on his laziness
Unfortunately , the beard does nothing for William.
Talking of Jason Knauf, his NDA would normally have prevented him from leaking his email on the bullying allegations to the Times .
Would Harry and Meghan have grounds to take legal action against him for breaking his NDA or can this action be initiated only by the Palace as the employer. The Palace is unlikely to do so.
@Noor, he wasn’t working for H&M, he was working for the palace. Even the royal reporters said, Will must have approved, otherwise he couldn’t reveal anything to the court.
@Noor … I think he also served as Prince William’s Personal Secretary. If so, he wouldn’t have been working strictly for the Palace. I don’t think William would have trusted Jason with all that dirt if he wasn’t a personal employee.
But NDA probably doesn’t matter in this case because that email, used at Meghan’s trial, could have been obtain via freedom of information.
So when William doesn’t want to talk he just issues the no further conversation edict. That tracks.
Yeah, his reaction to his close confidants/staff asking about his beard is weird. If this were Meghan they would say she is a bully and that they need therapy for how she spoke to them. Williams comments make him come off as a snob.
Well, naturally Knauf likes William’s stubble (which somehow manages to look both scraggly AND fussily trimmed) because Knauf has had that look for years!
I 100% believe Jason Knauf is Williams lover!
Now that would not shock me at all.
💯🎯✔️
Form over substance, huh?
Too bad the Willionaire Slumlord aka Bulliam the Incandescent hasn’t yet accomplished anything that could become a legacy.
Too bad Billy the Basher is uncaring, incurious, unintelligent.
At least his condescending manner, the classism, towards the citizens of the UK who he perceives as peasants is still in working order.
This Knauf interview didn’t change things for the better, too bad!
It is quite chilling how easily Knauf lies! The seemingly off hand remark
about Kate and the beard just shows that this man is capable of saying anything for William. He was willing to lie and spread half truths on the stand for William. There relationship is more than work related, Knauf and William definitely peg.
I wonder where all of the derangers and royal rats are complaining about private conversations being shared publicly, in an interview no less? Meghan and Harry spoke about racism directed towards them and their children and are vilified for it even four years later. Kate had a full on fit when Meghan referred to her having “baby brain” to understand her possibly being forgetful during a time when she had forgotten something. Harry spoke about being physically assaulted by his brother yet a staff member can give an hour long interview about his ugly scraggly beard and Charles and Kate having cancer. As has been the case since the beginning of Harry and Meghan’s relationship, everyone can say and do whatever they want towards them, but the moment they react to their unfair and usually racist treatment, they have gone a step too far.
If Princess Kate didn’t like being Prince William’s beard, she wouldn’t be there. FIFY.
👏👏👏
🎯 💯 👏🏽
Can’t has no say in what her “husband “ ( who she doesn’t live with) does or doesn’t do.
Bullsh*t.
The man is homely with the beard and he is just as homely with it so it makes no difference to me.. as for following his wife’s orders on his personal appearance I highly doubt anything JK says and I would believe the opposite of what he says.. he is a proven liar and certainly isn’t concerned with facts.
Lol, the fans were “hot under the collar” – the DM might want to look up what that idiom really means. It’s not “oooh, sexy,” it’s “angry , resentful or embarrassed.”
I can’t believe the gall of this skunk to crawl out from his rock to give a paid interview on private chats with FK whilst claiming , po faced , that FK wants to keep his private thoughts private and he is going to respect that ? He is FK’s official mouthpiece and he is still on the payroll saying what Will wants him to say. Him being able to speak on Will’s behalf and making it clear that they remain close enough for FK to talk about the most personal issues is sending a clear message that he had official approval to side with the Fail and damage Meghan. All the tabs and BBC website referenced his bullying allegations email against Meghan. Funny that confidential work email ended up in V.Low’s hands so he could place the bullying in The Times before the much anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview. JK is very generous with confidential work documents and sharing them with BM, isn’t he??
Me thinks someone likes the beard, and it’s not Katie, but the “other” person in his life. The one whose opinion he really values.
Can we have it stated just for the record that a grown man, supposedly educated and experienced (doubtful considering the dumb moves he’s made but ok) is talking to a “journalist” to discuss another’s man’s emotional support beard and whether his wife approves of it.
Can we just laugh at the stupidity for a minute?
I’m British. Why is this the supposedly best representation of our country that we have? Why?