Jason Knauf wished the Sussexes well in his 60 Minutes Australia interview

As many of you discussed in yesterday’s comments, 60 Minutes Australia posted their entire interview/segment with Jason Knauf on YouTube. It was definitely interesting, although I think the idea behind it was less about the Sussexes and more about embiggening Prince William and trying to hype Peggy to an Aussie audience. Their internal popularity numbers in Australia must be quite brutal if they’re sending Knauf out. Now, that being said, the monarchy has learned that the best way for them to get attention is to talk about Harry and Meghan. 60 Minutes Australia even used Harry’s name in their teaser for this segment, and about half of the segment dealt with Knauf and some other guy talking about Harry and William’s relationship and Knauf’s sleaziness around the bullying accusations against Meghan. Here’s the full piece:

The audacity of Knauf to describe the Sussexes’ wedding as magical when he was mismanaging the Thomas Markle situation in an attempt to stop the wedding. The overarching message is the same as it has been for five-plus years though: William’s poor leadership, his pettiness, his childishness, his immaturity with regards to his brother and sister-in-law. THAT is one of the major takeaways from this, that no one can embiggen William without spending half the time trying to justify his despicable and abusive behavior towards Harry and Meghan. While Knauf doesn’t directly address the bullying BS (he just says that it was hard having that attention), 60 Minutes did include the leaked memo he wrote to Simon Case, a memo which was leaked just days before the Oprah interview aired.

There was also some confusion about Knauf’s comments regarding William learning that Kate and King Charles were both diagnosed with cancer around the same time last year. Knauf didn’t say that William learned about it over the phone, Knauf said that he and William spoke on the phone about it. Just FYI.