Jason Knauf wished the Sussexes well in his 60 Minutes Australia interview

As many of you discussed in yesterday’s comments, 60 Minutes Australia posted their entire interview/segment with Jason Knauf on YouTube. It was definitely interesting, although I think the idea behind it was less about the Sussexes and more about embiggening Prince William and trying to hype Peggy to an Aussie audience. Their internal popularity numbers in Australia must be quite brutal if they’re sending Knauf out. Now, that being said, the monarchy has learned that the best way for them to get attention is to talk about Harry and Meghan. 60 Minutes Australia even used Harry’s name in their teaser for this segment, and about half of the segment dealt with Knauf and some other guy talking about Harry and William’s relationship and Knauf’s sleaziness around the bullying accusations against Meghan. Here’s the full piece:
The audacity of Knauf to describe the Sussexes’ wedding as magical when he was mismanaging the Thomas Markle situation in an attempt to stop the wedding. The overarching message is the same as it has been for five-plus years though: William’s poor leadership, his pettiness, his childishness, his immaturity with regards to his brother and sister-in-law. THAT is one of the major takeaways from this, that no one can embiggen William without spending half the time trying to justify his despicable and abusive behavior towards Harry and Meghan. While Knauf doesn’t directly address the bullying BS (he just says that it was hard having that attention), 60 Minutes did include the leaked memo he wrote to Simon Case, a memo which was leaked just days before the Oprah interview aired.
There was also some confusion about Knauf’s comments regarding William learning that Kate and King Charles were both diagnosed with cancer around the same time last year. Knauf didn’t say that William learned about it over the phone, Knauf said that he and William spoke on the phone about it. Just FYI.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, screencap courtesy of 60 Minutes Australia.
Such a slimy asshole. I hope, he gets what he deserves for lying on a pregnant woman. He doesn’t want to lie on the record, because he knows H&M can sue him. I am sure he is gonna continue to be an unnamed source to lie about Meghan to the tabloids.
This bastard is responsible for at least the folowing:
1. Meghan’s wedding drama to shame her on a world stage. He probably orchestrated the PR photo stunt with Thomas Markle and for paying him (on behalf of Willy) to cancel her wedding;
2. That Meghan’s relationship with her father is ruined;
3. Setting KP staff up against Meghan; in the almost two years that she was part of the royal household, a constant stream of false stories and lies about Meghan were planted and leaked to the UK tabloids and media;
4. Meghan’s private and work emails were leaked to the Daily Mail, the tabloid she was suing for privacy and copyright infringement, for publishing a private letter to her father.
5. In that lawsuit against Daily Fail, he gave an unsolicited false ‘witness statement’ against Meghan, (amongst other things claiming that he was a cowriter of that letter), so that she would lose the case. The stress of this two-year lawsuit cost Meghan her baby by miscarriage;
6. The day before Oprah’s interview with H&M aired, he dropped the false bullying claim (which was never proved) against Meghan to further undermine her credibility.
And for all this (and probably more) he was rewarded by William with a promotion as his charity boss and a royal title.
Yeah, it’s very obvious, this as*hole deserves a quick visit from Karma.
@Advisor…🙏🏾for listing this which meant I didn’t HAVE too…I wish that MENACE NO PEACE for the 😱 he orchestrated and unleashed on Meghan…a 😱 that has ONLY GROWN 🤬
That lying bastard … hope he gets what he deserves.
Couldn’t agree more..
The knife be stuck in Harry and Meghan’s back is out but only because they got away from those hyenas. What a scumbag.
It’s like he’s slithering back out of the swamp. His name is mud. Anytime he speaks up for William it’s just going to bring back up receipts and memories of everything Knauf and William did to Meghan. In that way he’s more of a liability than an asset to William.
Will looks ghastly in that picture more sinister with the beard
Interestingly enough no one ever mentions the 25 page rebuttal to the accusations sent by the Sussexes which Harry mentioned in Spare. I believe this is what stopped this nonsense in it’s track.
Re-writing history to try to make himself look better but it’s to late the lies came out and he was the biggest liar for KP!! He should crawl back under his rock but Peg has bought and paid for this asshole so he will come out and make more of theses lying interviews.
Fawcett was the fall guy for prince charles. I wonder if knauf will become fall guy for william.
Probably but he will be paid off very well for it.
They should be known as the “Royal squeezers” for their toothpaste skills😉
Don’t know if you follow the Ministry of Hack on TT but he is convinced that the HM coverage and graph has to do with something coming that’s bad from RF.
Royal KP Permission given for Knauf to embiggen William as King. Hey King Charles is still around. Very unseemly to say the least.
Of course Knauf has no regret in leaking his email and bullying claims to Times. He was amply rewarded and was honored for his services and even has a seat in Earthshot
C and c will resent it. Camilla may have something up her sleeve for knauf embiggening huevo.
Surely he leaves a slime trail behind when he walks? Ugh. And is Will trying to copy Jason with the same sleazy beard?
I couldn’t bring myself to watch any of it because I already know that 60 Minutes Australia is a trashy tabloid that has used liars like the Tom Sr. and his two evil older spawn. Tom Sr. told us that he was used “TO STOP THE WEDDING” and that KNAUF was his contact person, which tells us that Knauf was part of the group that was trying to stop the wedding. Him having a close enough relationship with William that he received an honor and a promotion to work at Earthshot also tells us that it was William who was orchestrating all of this to prevent his brother from marrying the woman he loves. There are no coincidences to any of this. I remember in Spare how Harry was trying to get William to have dinner with him the night before the wedding and William was pouting and cold about it. We now know why. He was too angry and upset that his plan didn’t work to stop the wedding. That explains why their relationship is so destroyed.
All that interview did for me was to confirm how incompetent these people really are. How on earth can a trusted advisor manage to lose a piece of paper with important information? Yes, he got away with it but, it makes me wonder how many other important files/information has gone missing and is now (probably) in the “wrong” hands.
I didn’t watch. What piece of paper went missing?
It was Charlotte’s birth info before they announced it. He had it all written on a piece of paper and lost the piece of paper outside the hospital.
Yeah, he told that like it was a funny story in hindsight, and their fans are lapping it up but truly, it shows how flippant he was with news that was worth A LOT at the time. Very irresponsible.
I’m sorry but I don’t think this is the way to get Pegs favorability numbers up.. if anything they are probably worse after this. Time for peg and his people to move on, the Sussex’s certainly have and Harry and Meghan have left them all behind years ago. We get new, positive and refreshing content and ideas from the Sussex’s while the BRF offers nothing except a decade long hate campaign and excuses for laziness. This hate campaign has permanently damaged the BRF and there is no coming back from that for any of them..