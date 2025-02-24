Princess Kate will join the Windsors in May for the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Not even two full months ago, we were being told condescendingly that Kensington Palace would never openly schedule the Princess of Wales for any event for the foreseeable future, all because of her health. They kept repeating “she has good days and bad days” as an explanation for why no one should expect Kate to ever have a work schedule again, and we were supposed to be pleasantly surprised if she showed up for any kind of event. Then William and Kate’s Mustique vacation was outed in the Daily Mail, and suddenly KP can’t schedule and announce events for Kate fast enough. Last week, they announced that Kate and William would go to South Wales once their Mustique vacation was over. Now they’re announcing an appearance for Kate in May, for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
The Princess of Wales will join her husband and the King for the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May this year. Kate Middleton, 43, who has been gradually making a return to public duties following cancer treatment, will make an appearance at the event which commemorates our war heroes, the Mirror has reported.
Charles, 76, will lead a host of royals, including his wife Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at a ‘special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey’. According to the outlet, the monarch will also be present, along with other members of The Firm, for events at the Cenotaph on May 8, and the Government will be releasing further details.
A source also told the publication that the King has been ‘determined to pay tribute to our war heroes’ after a turbulent year marked by his own health issues. Elsewhere, the newspaper says sources believe Charles may release a ‘personal tribute’ to World War II heroes as well as those who lost their lives in other conflicts.
It comes as earlier this year, Kate arrived for her first royal ‘away day’ since 2023 as part of her slow and steady return, and visited a sock manufacturer and children’s hospice, of which she has become patron.
I understand that for these kinds of big-anniversary events, they make plans way in advance and all of that, especially if it involves King Charles and the rest of the family. It would be weird if Kate didn’t go, and if they didn’t make a point of confirming her attendance, that would be the story. But it does feel like they announced this specifically as part of the “please let this piece of news distract you from the Mustique vacation AND the Sussexes’ activities.”
Meanwhile, the Mail is also running this as an exclusive – Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit DC this week, and it’s “expected” that Donald Trump will formally invite Prince William to visit Washington. A source told the Mail: “President Trump very much enjoyed meeting Prince William in France. He was wowed by William and thinks he’s a great guy. He will officially invite both the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Washington, but understands if the Princess of Wales’ health issues prevent her from coming.” Sounds about right – while I know the British royals are no strangers to despots and fascists, they might want to think twice about using William in this way. But whatever, I don’t care that much.
Maybe PW can visit the WH and explain to DT that Canada belongs to him.
Hahahhahahaha! That’s a good one.!
I hope he gets invited to visit. It will be so delightful to see him squirm. What a clown show it will be!
I’m think Meliana and Khate will have lots in common. They can swap tips on how to publicly give the evil eye to their husbands in joint appearances and how to dodge from official duty while getting their blowouts done.
They won’t allow Kate to go, because she can’t be trusted to stay on program. William is hard enough to manage and often bungles things, the foreign office don’t need another idiot. Also, I’m not even convinced Trump will bother with an invitation. Presidents Trump and Musk are very aware how Peg has zero power over things they care about and they don’t give a crap about Europe anyway. Why waste precious lucid hours on Lord Huevo.
👏🏼🤣👏🏼😂👏🏼🤣👏🏼
Canada is mine Donald
Mine!
Kate finds foreign travel unbelievably stressful, dontcha know? At least when it involves work not vacation.
Yes she does very stressful but trump is a racist like her so you would think these two birds of a feather would like to be together.
If Charles is so “determined” to honor war heroes, he should’ve acknowledged the Invictus Games.
*Standing Ovation*
So much for his Gold Star advisors. What hypocrites!
This is the kind of event where it would be weirder if she didn’t go. But at the same time, announcing her attendance for a Westminster Abbey service months in advance feels weird too.
Their horrible communication over the past 18 months is what has put them in this position. The fact that they don’t want to let you know what they’re doing at all, and spent this time last year basically pretending that this woman didn’t exist means that they have to now tell you things that are, or at least should be incredibly obvious.
You are right. Based on the past few months, I bet her not attending was absolutely in the cards. And they would not even gice much of an explanation, because people are now conditioned to fill in the gaps. She had cancer at some point and is recoveringfrom something that occured in the recent past and she has kids.
Exactly, why point it out. Enough with the bs that she needs to be applauded every single time she steps out of the house. It’s her job and as a balcony-certified senior working royal, she should be there.
Right? This reminded me of the shenanigans around Trooping last year when the MoD announced that Kate would be attending, and then KP huffily slapped them down with a “if she attends, we will announce it not you.” Then Kate released the video Staring Up In the Sky By A Tree and ended up attending after all. I wonder if it will be as big a mess this time!
Yes it feels like Chuckles has put this out there so she has to do the bare minimum but she can always pull out her “cancer “ card so she can skip this event.
Well that should save the monarchy … 🙄they have insulted there own veterans for the past two IG games that I know of.
Canada isn’t the baldy egg’s. It’s part of the British Commonwealth but is not a Crown or UK possession.
@Anne – KCIII is the official Head of State for Canada, so unless there is a constitutional change before he dies, William will inherit the position. Which is why the current monarch and his heir should stop with all the cosying around Trump.
It doesn’t speak well for William if Trump likes him. They are two of a kind.
Will is mag a all the way
Somehow I honestly don’t think that the 🍊 🍑 thinks about Peg or befriending him at all, and with the protests and destruction that has already happened and will continue too happen I can’t see this helping the popularity of the BRF in the states, but it may just destroy it beyond repair. People are angry, and most of those are the fools that voted for him. The rest of us expected him to dismantle the constitution because we believed what he said and read project 2025..
Agent Orange is just doing what he does best – it’s his clumsy attempt at picking off a weak link (William) and causing destabilization. He’s may be hoping that cozying up to the son will make the father uneasy, and William is no statesman – much easier to deal with by far.
This flurry of Kate-inclusive articles is interesting to me.
We know that nearly all UK-based media is on the Windsors’ payroll. But at times, they have competing allegiances: to that of Prince William and to that of the court of King Charles. Camilla, with her deep media connections, and Charles, with his absolute authority over the purse strings, will always win out. Their message carries the day, as it were. I believe this was on display last week with a small prod for William from Charles to get off his lazy arse, and the insistence that the Wales’ were holidaying together. For his part, Charles seems very much intent on keeping the Wales marriage together. Whether for PR, or for spite (Charles is clearly petty enough to get a smug satisfaction out of watching his obstinate son twist in the wind), Kate wants back into the fold and Charles seems only too willing to oblige.
Their marriage seems to me to be once again on very icy ground, but Ma Midds has navigated such torrid waters before. I think this year will be interesting for Royal watching, as William grows increasingly sombre and agitated in his wife’s presence, and Kate and Carole grasp harder to their narrative of “perfect family, nothing to see here.”
Charles behaving much like the old Joe Kennedy who reportedly bribed Jackie with cash to stay married to Jack. It worked.
Except Kate doesn’t need to be bribed. It’s William who is being dragged along, kicking and screaming, and very obviously not on board.
At least the sexual assault bum-groping has stopped. Why Carole ever thought that was a cute and winning strategy is beyond me. It’s intentionally antagonizing and, like most things that Kate does, very childish.
Not surprised that Kate will be at these events. The eagerness to be seen next Trump is weird but then I remember that the British establishment was pro-Hitler until he started invading other countries. The Royal Family’s cozing up to Trump is likely going to cause problems for them in Canada though. Charles has to remember that he’s also King of Canada not just the UK.
Maybe Trump wants wills advice on how to achieve peace in the middle East. Will said he can achieve peace.
I’m sure they both can compare notes on being slumlords and robbing the sick and poor to enrich themselves. They have that in common.
Lordy, I’d already forgotten that they couldn’t announce much bc there were good and bad days. So yea this is a swerve. So I guess there’s more good days which is good? I’m just waiting till we swerve back with an article about how Kate is still being careful not to take on too much. Mustique was exhausting. All the sun.
Personally, I see this as Charles issuing orders to William’s court: Kate will be in attendance, there is no benching her like you’ve done before.
Otherwise, you’re right, they’ve made a point of *not* announcing things in advance. This abrupt change in plans is telling us something.
It def could be Charles issuing orders or even just KP realizing how bad skipping the BAFTAS for a Mustique vacation looked.
Yeah, Will really should show everyone how good he is getting along with Trump. I am sure, that is gonna help his declining popularity with younger Brits. 😂😂
So what are they going to say when W&K have another fight before then and she refuses to go and/or he refuses to let her?
Kate will probably have those surprise visits
I am laughing at the prospect of William and Kate coming to DC. The US press will asks questions about the Sussexes to the Waleses’ faces in the Diplomatic Room. Trump will get off some cheapshots about Harry and Meghan in front on them, and William and Kate are going to be required to take it. Kate will have to be friendly to a man who made unsavory comments about her topless photos in that French magazine. Add Elon Musk for the ick factor. These are optics the Firm and No 10 don’t want. Trump and Musk are cratering in the polls and there are protests across the country because Trump and Musk are slashing programs, benefits and jobs. And Canadians may not be too happy that the future king and queen consort of Canada are being cozy with a man who hit them with tarrifs and trying to push Canada into becoming the 51st state. This is a diplomatic landmine Wiliam and Kate don’t have the skill set needed to navigate through. It’s going to be a mess, and it’s karma for the Waleses for what they did to the Sussexes.
William does not care apparently about the awful comments trump made about diana.
Actually from some of the photos for the France visit it would appear that Trump was rather off hand with William while William appeared overeager to please.. In Trump’s calculation , William is not Queen Elizabeth or even King Charles
The first story, about Kate’s planned attendance at VE day, was likely from BP/Charles. It has the vibe of “You had better be at Great-Auntie Mary’s 100th birthday party or I’m taking your Nintendo for the whole summer”. Chuck is not immune to using the promise of Kate’s appearance to try and promote his events, especially if the Windsors are being overshadowed from across the pond. It has happened before, although sometimes with pushback from KP. It will be interesting to see if that happens again (well, once the Wails have returned from vacay).
Truthfully, though, Charles can announce that everyone is attending the ceremony all he wants – but we’ve seen that the Wails do not feel obligated to do anything they don’t want to do. They very well could just call in sick on the morning of, or plead a lack of childcare arrangements, or come late (as they did for the coronation).
My eye landed on “Charles, 76, will lead a host of royals…” – as if there’s more than a handful of them. It’ll be the same dreary bunch, wearing uniforms with fake medals, random outfits with weird headgear and Kate will have a new coatdress. I’ll make a note in my calendar.
Who’s going to do the work when Peg becomes king? It won’t be Peg & Keen. I guess we’ll be seeing the York girls doing work. And maybe pedo Andy can make a comeback. He can do some work, too. I forgot about Sophie and Edwin, they’ll have to step up. I hope Anne retires, she needs a break after her mysterious accident.
I remember when Meghan and Harry attended ceremonies at Westminster Abbey it was national news now that they are gone it’s all local. All kinds of channels here would show the entire event now not so much. You may get a short blurb of the event on news but not the entire event as when Meghan was there.