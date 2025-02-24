Princess Kate will join the Windsors in May for the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Not even two full months ago, we were being told condescendingly that Kensington Palace would never openly schedule the Princess of Wales for any event for the foreseeable future, all because of her health. They kept repeating “she has good days and bad days” as an explanation for why no one should expect Kate to ever have a work schedule again, and we were supposed to be pleasantly surprised if she showed up for any kind of event. Then William and Kate’s Mustique vacation was outed in the Daily Mail, and suddenly KP can’t schedule and announce events for Kate fast enough. Last week, they announced that Kate and William would go to South Wales once their Mustique vacation was over. Now they’re announcing an appearance for Kate in May, for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Princess of Wales will join her husband and the King for the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May this year. Kate Middleton, 43, who has been gradually making a return to public duties following cancer treatment, will make an appearance at the event which commemorates our war heroes, the Mirror has reported. Charles, 76, will lead a host of royals, including his wife Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at a ‘special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey’. According to the outlet, the monarch will also be present, along with other members of The Firm, for events at the Cenotaph on May 8, and the Government will be releasing further details. A source also told the publication that the King has been ‘determined to pay tribute to our war heroes’ after a turbulent year marked by his own health issues. Elsewhere, the newspaper says sources believe Charles may release a ‘personal tribute’ to World War II heroes as well as those who lost their lives in other conflicts. It comes as earlier this year, Kate arrived for her first royal ‘away day’ since 2023 as part of her slow and steady return, and visited a sock manufacturer and children’s hospice, of which she has become patron.

[From The Daily Mail]

I understand that for these kinds of big-anniversary events, they make plans way in advance and all of that, especially if it involves King Charles and the rest of the family. It would be weird if Kate didn’t go, and if they didn’t make a point of confirming her attendance, that would be the story. But it does feel like they announced this specifically as part of the “please let this piece of news distract you from the Mustique vacation AND the Sussexes’ activities.”

Meanwhile, the Mail is also running this as an exclusive – Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit DC this week, and it’s “expected” that Donald Trump will formally invite Prince William to visit Washington. A source told the Mail: “President Trump very much enjoyed meeting Prince William in France. He was wowed by William and thinks he’s a great guy. He will officially invite both the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Washington, but understands if the Princess of Wales’ health issues prevent her from coming.” Sounds about right – while I know the British royals are no strangers to despots and fascists, they might want to think twice about using William in this way. But whatever, I don’t care that much.