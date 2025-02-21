Prince William & Kate will be back at work in south Wales after their vacation!

Prince William and Kate are still in Mustique. They flew to the private island full of day-drinkers last week and they skipped the BAFTAs last Sunday. The British media has been lowkey calling them out for the better part of a week too, starting with the confirmation that they were skipping the BAFTAs because of their vacation. Kensington Palace’s clownish courtiers have been trying to problem-solve and massage the PR. That’s why KP’s social media randomly posted those “drawings” done by Kate and her children this week, only I guess we were supposed to believe that Kate posted the drawings herself as she lounged by the infinity pool. KP courtiers decided to change tack – on Thursday, KP courtiers huffily briefed reporters that Kate and William will visit South Wales next week, fresh from their sunny holiday.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are teaming up for their second joint appearance of the year…and there will be cake for a special celebration.
Kensington Palace confirmed on Feb. 20 that the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Pontypridd in south Wales on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The royals are making the trip before St. David’s Day, a day of national celebration for Wales, on March 1 and will meet members of the local community to learn about life in the town. Pontypridd was hit with severe flooding from Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December 2024 and the couple will hear from local people who were affected then.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will pack several stops into their trip to Wales, kicking off the visit at the historic Pontypridd Market to meet local business owners and have the chance to prepare Welsh cakes. Princess Kate is sure to ace the cake-making, as she’s known to bake birthday cakes for her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Princess Kate, 43, and Prince William, 42, will then head to the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland. The community garden was established in 2021 as a safe place for all, and the royals will see how locals restored it to full splendor after the space was affected by the flooding in December. They’ll also hear about why the community garden is so special to the people of Pontypridd as a restorative place in nature, a sentiment Princess Kate referenced when discussing what brought her strength after undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
[From People]
I read a lot of royal coverage, obviously, so let me just say that this kind of detailed itinerary briefing is barely being done for Will and Kate these days. In recent years, the press is lucky to get a confirmation that Will or Kate will be doing *something* somewhere in the coming week. The news of this visit and the itinerary was briefed specifically to take some heat off of Kate and William for their vacation. But of course, it has another purpose too:
Princess Kate and Prince William could be set to overshadow Meghan Markle’s Netflix show with a public baking display, just days before the Duchess’s lifestyle show drops on the streaming platform. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the historic Pontypridd Market next week to try their hand at making traditional Welsh cakes.
The timing of the royal couple’s Welsh baking display coincides with the upcoming launch of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle show on March 4. Meghan’s new series, titled “With Love, Meghan”, will feature the duchess sharing cooking tips and recipes alongside conversations with friends. The show promises to blend “practical how-tos and candid conversation” while embracing “playfulness over perfection” as Meghan and her guests explore cooking, gardening and other creative pursuits.
[From GB News]
I’m actually glad that GB News pointed this out, because I was definitely stuck in the mindset of “this is all about the Wales Family’s luxury vacation.” But no, it’s a twofer. They’re also going to steal Meghan’s thunder in advance by baking cakes! I doubt that will be the only thing Will and Kate do to thunder-steal. How sad.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service at St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England.
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with members of staff during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visits Ty Hafan, a children's hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff, which supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives.
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Corgi, a family run textiles manufacturer focused on the production of socks and knitwear on January 30, 2025 in Ammanford, Wales.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit St Thomas Church in Swansea on what is the couple's first visit to Wales with their new titles
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit St Thomas Church in Swansea on what is the couple's first visit to Wales with their new titles
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff to meet with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365, and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales, and hear about the contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change.
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.
Cakes and gardens. Huh. Are they really trying to say see we can bake and garden too? How childish. Obviously anyone can be interested in that stuff but it’s always interesting timing.
Do we get extra points for synchronicity, Jais? I even used *huh*!
Definitely. It’s a double point score of *huh*😂. Which can come up a lot when discussing the Windsors…who are apparently needing to remind everyone that they too can make pretty cakes and garden.
Yes a twofer but I remember seeing Can’t a few years back trying to flip a pancake and it didn’t go well so her trying to outdo Meg at a cake baking place is a very big stretch. Also it will be a photo op staged as “work”.
It’s a sad day when you have to alert people of your existence by saying you want to overshadow someone who couldn’t care less about you.
But cakes and gardens, huh? I wonder where they got that idea from.
These cakes are more like cookies, with a fluffier dough. They are cooked on a griddle, so no flipping needed, and can easily be done in coatdresses and heels.
The ppl working for them are just as air headed as they are. A week earlier in a completely different news cycle? Going up against the beast that is Netflix? They really think they can compete with that when their own ppl don’t show up for them? So so dumb.
And again, what purpose does this serve? Are they giving funds or supplies to maintain the garden?
They aren’t going on St. David’s day bc they know they aren’t welcome.
They’ll be there to “listen and learn”, as per usual. Contributing nothing and truly caring, even less. What a farce!
I’m sure they’re not going on St. David’s day because it’s a Saturday and they don’t work on Saturdays.
Notice all the things the people are supplying for them. Did they supply anything when the people were flooded or now? Aren’t they just being “disaster tourists”?
All these two have to offer is their presence and they honestly believe that that is enough lol.
Kate tells chef to bake the kids cakes. There are 66 people working for the wails. Now keen will play happy homemaker to try to divert attention from Meghan s show.
Any confirmation that Wills is even on Mustique? Maybe he’s in Africa.
Kate can’t even make a pancake in public.
Giving her the benefit of the doubt that she can do it in private.
The views on Meghan’s IG page should show them that there will be no overshadowing.
The BRF and tabloid media in the UK are delulu.
First, I’m laughing because this is so obviously a “twofer” – both to make people forget about their luxury vacation after doing 3-5 events in January each and second, to try to take away from Meghan. They’re baking a cake and going to a garden, and the People mag (that i’m sure got its talking points direct from KP) made sure to mention that Kate bakes cakes for the children’s birthdays. They can’t use the cancer remission announcement a second time so this is probably seen as a runner up.
Second – the article talks about how busy the day is going to be and….they’re going to two places? The market and the garden? I’m sure Anne is quite impressed.
The detail of the announcement though is interesting and I guess they have been told there’s no getting out of it.
Prepare yourself for some cringey PDA so they can really grab a headline lol. Holding hands probably but maybe even a kiss on the cheek!
William might even put his hand on her back to get her out of the way lol.
I wonder if she’d dare to do and ass pinch!
Pretty sure the royalist will lap up this cooking exhibition but the world has moved on from this sort of oneupmanship, it is small minded and nonsensical and shows the depth of jealousy and pettiness in the house of Windsor
Honestly, this doesn’t bother me, nothing any of the leftovers do can overshadow Harry and Meghan, especially Meghan. It will take Charles kicking the bucket or something to pull attention from them. Even then, it will still become a game of the million ways “king” William can punish Harry and another speculation of will they attend blah blah blah.
Eh? The Wales’ engagement is on 26/2, Meghan’s show rolls out on 4/3. Desperate stuff 😂
Announcing the details this far ahead, during their vacation, is def not their norm. Surprise visits often are. So yeah, it is kind of a desperate act to get the papers to stop talking about their vacations and missed BAFTA appearance.
That last photo… kate needs to stop forcing these poor kids to give her a hug.
Kate goes around hugging a lot and is praised and Meghan gets criticized for hugging people by derangers. And huevo is supposedly does not like hugs according to derangers.
I can imagine the side eyes the keens will get by the people who actually bake cakes. Like when William went in the kitchen to play at cooking and got the side eye from the one who did the cooking
Very impressive. The Prince and Princess of Wales will return from their sunny holiday to visit the flood damage in Wales 3 months after it happened…and by the way chemotherapy.
Such interesting timing. I wonder if W&K would have made the visit earlier if Meghan hadn’t postponed the show because of the fires.
Not only did they brief all this detail to distract from the vacationing Wales; they sold out the Wessexes to the press. Rarely do we ever get any info about their vacations let alone pictures particularly of James who always seems so uncomfortable at public functions. This is what would have been done to the Sussexes especially their children.
lol at the audacity to think gritting your teeth over some store bought cake with a deep tan and sighing over how hard it was to make cakes at home with *cancer* will get even close to distracting from the Netflix show
Yummmmmy, Kate baking cakes with her giant mop of hair drooping in the batter and a giant dirty ring she refuses to remove- sounds delicious!
LOL! Maybe she’ll throw in doing some gardening and playing with the dog, without washing her hands afterwards, too!