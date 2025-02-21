Prince William & Kate will be back at work in south Wales after their vacation!

Prince William and Kate are still in Mustique. They flew to the private island full of day-drinkers last week and they skipped the BAFTAs last Sunday. The British media has been lowkey calling them out for the better part of a week too, starting with the confirmation that they were skipping the BAFTAs because of their vacation. Kensington Palace’s clownish courtiers have been trying to problem-solve and massage the PR. That’s why KP’s social media randomly posted those “drawings” done by Kate and her children this week, only I guess we were supposed to believe that Kate posted the drawings herself as she lounged by the infinity pool. KP courtiers decided to change tack – on Thursday, KP courtiers huffily briefed reporters that Kate and William will visit South Wales next week, fresh from their sunny holiday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are teaming up for their second joint appearance of the year…and there will be cake for a special celebration. Kensington Palace confirmed on Feb. 20 that the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Pontypridd in south Wales on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The royals are making the trip before St. David’s Day, a day of national celebration for Wales, on March 1 and will meet members of the local community to learn about life in the town. Pontypridd was hit with severe flooding from Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December 2024 and the couple will hear from local people who were affected then. The Prince and Princess of Wales will pack several stops into their trip to Wales, kicking off the visit at the historic Pontypridd Market to meet local business owners and have the chance to prepare Welsh cakes. Princess Kate is sure to ace the cake-making, as she’s known to bake birthday cakes for her children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. Princess Kate, 43, and Prince William, 42, will then head to the Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland. The community garden was established in 2021 as a safe place for all, and the royals will see how locals restored it to full splendor after the space was affected by the flooding in December. They’ll also hear about why the community garden is so special to the people of Pontypridd as a restorative place in nature, a sentiment Princess Kate referenced when discussing what brought her strength after undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

I read a lot of royal coverage, obviously, so let me just say that this kind of detailed itinerary briefing is barely being done for Will and Kate these days. In recent years, the press is lucky to get a confirmation that Will or Kate will be doing *something* somewhere in the coming week. The news of this visit and the itinerary was briefed specifically to take some heat off of Kate and William for their vacation. But of course, it has another purpose too:

Princess Kate and Prince William could be set to overshadow Meghan Markle’s Netflix show with a public baking display, just days before the Duchess’s lifestyle show drops on the streaming platform. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the historic Pontypridd Market next week to try their hand at making traditional Welsh cakes. The timing of the royal couple’s Welsh baking display coincides with the upcoming launch of the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix lifestyle show on March 4. Meghan’s new series, titled “With Love, Meghan”, will feature the duchess sharing cooking tips and recipes alongside conversations with friends. The show promises to blend “practical how-tos and candid conversation” while embracing “playfulness over perfection” as Meghan and her guests explore cooking, gardening and other creative pursuits.

I’m actually glad that GB News pointed this out, because I was definitely stuck in the mindset of “this is all about the Wales Family’s luxury vacation.” But no, it’s a twofer. They’re also going to steal Meghan’s thunder in advance by baking cakes! I doubt that will be the only thing Will and Kate do to thunder-steal. How sad.