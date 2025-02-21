Justin Trudeau to USA: ‘You can’t take our country—and you can’t take our game’

Congratulations to Canada, the Canadian national hockey team defeated the American team in the 4 Nations face-off last night. The larger political issues between Canada and the US had been playing out within the hockey tournament in the past two weeks, with Canadians loudly booing the “Star Spangled Banner” and Canadian and American players beefing, as well as fans beefing. Last weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced the hockey games and the Canadian-American strained alliance during the Invictus Games, and Trudeau once again spoke out last night after Canada defeated the US.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a pointed message for President Donald Trump after Canada’s ice hockey team beat Team USA in overtime on Thursday.
“You can’t take our country—and you can’t take our game,” the outgoing PM wrote on X after Canada defeated the U.S. 3-2 in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The matchup had become the most anticipated international hockey game in more than a decade after a political battle between the North American neighbors spilled out onto the arena, Axios reported. Trump has repeatedly said Canada should become the 51st American state and referred to Trudeau as “governor” since winning re-election in November. He has also threatened to start a trade war with one of the U.S.’s closest allies and biggest trading partners, which has left even conservative Canadian politicians fuming.
All of that apparently inspired Canadian crowds to boo the “Star Spangled Banner” during two Team USA games played earlier in the tournament. When Canada and the U.S. faced off in a first-round game last weekend, three fights broke out in the first nine seconds—all apparently pre-planned by a trio of American players, according to Axios.
Team USA’s general manager then told Fox News his team would “love it” if Trump attended the finals game against Canada. On Thursday, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he couldn’t make it, but used the opportunity to take yet another swipe at Canada.
“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State,” he wrote. He added that he couldn’t attend the game because he was speaking before the U.S. governors in Washington, D.C. “We will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome,” Trump wrote.
America is such an embarrassment, my god. The shame I feel that Trump is doing this on the world stage, that he’s this hostile to CANADA for the love of God. Anyway, if you see Canadians gloating online today, it’s because of this. Let them have it and wish them well. As I said, I totally get why they booed our anthem and I’m glad they got this win.
Singing O Canada loud and proud after winning the #4Nations Face-Off. 🇨🇦
What a feeling. pic.twitter.com/81wQ11f1w5
Canadian hockey twitter rn pic.twitter.com/NIPVmXW7CK
This guy is standing outside TD Garden in Boston ahead of the Canada/USA hockey game… pic.twitter.com/QbQQweheSj
The WAY I SCREAMED AT THAT KENDRICK LAMAR MEME!😅🤣😂😁😆🤪
It’s PERFECTION 🤣🤣🤣
Yes! Screamed, cried, laughed. Perfection 🤣
I totally agree with everything you wrote, Kaiser. I couldn’t have said it better myself, and I have nothing to add.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
❤️ 🇨🇦. Boycott everything American, especially from the red states and American oligarch-related. Also, restrict access to false news sources. Generations of Americans have been radicalized against their own self-interests by social media, talk radio and podcasts. Make sure civics continue to be part of the hs curriculum and use the American healthcare system as an example of capitalism gone amok in economics.
THIS! <3
All of this 💯
I was so happy for Canada that they won, and with a Golden Goal by McDavids.
This tweet is how you deal with Felon47. Short, but sweet.
JT, for all his faults, will be missed.
I think he resigned too soon. He’s starting to look much better to Canadians, from what I hear. Now, they’re looking at Trump and going, “No! We don’t want that!”
The bounce for the liberals is because of Carney and with Trudeau resigning a lot of people who didn’t like him but weren’t against the party have moved their support back. I know many people who are not conservative but really didn’t like Trudeau at this point.
I can assure you, we do not want Trudeau and he will not be missed.
10 years of the same person as head of a government is enough. Thank you but I’m glad he will be gone soon.
He will be missed.
And to all those “F*** Trudeau”nuts: you could do a lot worse, and also..Trudeau is not to blame for your sh*tty life choices.
@jjbeans
And they ARE nuts, or perhaps loons would be more appropriate. They don’t own the flag, they don’t represent anyone outside of their insular spaces and they should start preparing now for who they will blame when JT is gone. You KNOW that they will never take responsibility themselves, so only the name of the scapegoat-du-jour remains to be determined.
TBH, Canada is the whole world (minus Russia) right now. Everyone rightfully hates us.
Even if we manage to avoid a war, Trump is hellbent on carving out a New World Order that will destabilize regions of the world that have been reliable allies to us. It’s embarrassing yes, but more than that it’s disgusting and self-sabotaging. What he said about Ukraine…the lies about Zelensky. The shame he is reigning down upon our country JFC we will never recover.
I have never wanted to punch my TV more than when I walked by (my dad was watching) and heard the torrent of sewage falling out of that gross, disgusting, piece of dried up feces. That was the most classless, tacky, pathetic thing I’ve ever heard in my life and I’ve never been more embarrassed to be an American than I was right at that moment. And my dad was sitting right there lapping it up. Every moment under that bloated turd just makes me feel like I’m walking waist deep in sewage.
@Dahlia….YOU+ME=SAME 😡😢😱
First, I really appreciate the visual you’re painting here lol. There’s a real catharsis in reading words so steeped in venom, hatred, and disgust–def strikes the right note.
At the end of the day, Trump is just a jealous fucking bully. And yes of course, he’s Putin’s Puppet, but I also believe he is genuinely jealous of both Zelensky and Trudeau. Both have charisma, intelligence, and charm. And Zelensky has proven himself to be a skilled leader and a courageous fighter–something Ol’ Bonespurs could never achieve.
Zelensky’s response was too gracious for that rancid trashbag.
we turned on the pre-game last night just in time to hear Trump’s phone call to the US Hockey team. I made my husband change the channel.
At one point they were interviewing someone (maybe a coach? Sorry I’m not a huge hockey follower lol) and it was right in front of two people wearing MAGA hats. It felt like a very deliberate choice by ESPN. I said to my husband – I think i’m done with ESPN.
I wanted Canada to win. And Trudeau’s response was perfect.
I deleted my X account a while back and i’m on Threads (I know Meta isn’t better than X but at least MZ isn’t actively trying to fire me) and it was so lovely for a while – all about books and funny stories etc. now the MAGAs – both bots and real people – have infiltrated it and its just sort of shocking to see the lack of critical thinking and how many people will believe a lie just because its posted online.
For example, I saw this maybe two days ago: “what many people don’t realize is that Canada is still a colony. So we can just take it as OUR colony and they’ll have Trump instead of King Charles.”
and it was requoted and reposted and everything. what an embarrassing mess.
“what many people don’t realize is that Canada is still a colony. So we can just take it as OUR colony and they’ll have Trump instead of King Charles.”
Truly one of the most fundamentally UN-American things one could say smdh.
It’s crazy how much the ignorance of American history. We FOUGHT against the monarchy. Many died to retain our sovereignty as an independent, democratic republic. Now suddenly we want to adopt a political system based on the undivided rule of a single effin person? It’s just so disgustingly unpatriotic.
And that’s to say nothing about how enraging, condescending, threatening and downright patronizing it is to speak of our ally to the north in such a way. Canadians are pissed for good reason.
Americans forget that the descendants of the Canadians who kicked them out in the war of 1812 still reside in those areas.
Thank you, Dahlia, words out of my own mouth! I think we should start a movement to turn America into Canada because at this rate America as we know it won’t exist much longer. It’s going to be a privatized holding for Trump, Musk and whoever else is in their evil, greedy, crazy camp. They want to do away with government for the people, the US postal service, all public lands for the people, science research and health care for the people, etc. They want to alienate all of America’s friends other than Russia and Korea, they don’t want a free press. No more elections, we all heard Trump say it.
Never wanted Canada to win so badly. I muted the tv when Trump came on – it was vomit-inducing.
Sometimes I forget how smoking hot JT is, and then I see him again. Oh, Canada, what’s it like having leaders who don’t legit look like Batman villains?
In the past I’ve been critical of his neolib policies (I know, very rich coming from an American) but when I watched his tariff speech, it was hard to pay attention–like, he is THAT distractingly good-looking.
Plus he’s articulate, thoughtful, empathetic and basically everything we do not have in the Oval.
*sob*
Yeah, JT’s politics were all over the place at times, and not always coherent.
But he has had quite a lot of good days recently, now that he no longer has to deal with the burden of office and the backstabbing from his own party when PP is right there.
The tariff speech was big on message, and, you know, you could always watch it again. For research purposes, or so — the way I always need to watch both the English and French versions of his speeches, for research purposes, or so.
Seriously, it’s interesting to compare the different speech patterns, tone of voice, and mannerisms of the two languages. And the visual effects do help my motivation to watch his speeches…
Yes, JT is distractingly gorgeous.
Sometimes, I wish he showed his gravitas more… In spite of his charmed origins, he’s had to experience trauma in public (his mother’s mental health, his parents’ divorce, his brother’s death) and never lets that show. He also shows a joy in doing a tough job, which is more than can be said for his opponent, Pierre Pollievre, aka Timbit Trump.
If I ever got to meet Trudeau in person, I would throw myself at him.
He’s also bilingual, apparently a doting father and, oh yeah, when his advisers told him that it was time to go, he left.
@emily – I have met him in person and he smells amazing.
Politically, some ups and downs but I do believe he did the best that he could-rather him and his team did the best that he could as our government isn’t a dictatorship….
Your comment brought me a lot of joy this morning mightymolly lol! PM Trudeau is smoking hot!
Dammmn who knew a plaid jacket and jeans could look so smokin hot.
Justin Trudeau will go down as one of the best Prime Ministers in Canada’s history. What we are seeing now is Justin unleashed. He no longer has to play by the rules and we will get Justin with gloves off. He’s a fighter and always has been. As he said, my father taught us to walk towards trouble, not away from it.
Can any Canadian here imagine what Pierre Eliot Trudeau would have said in response to the Orange Turd’s denigrating Canada? If you think Justin has charisma, his Dad had even more! And he would have told him where to go in no uncertain terms……
Pierre Trudeau was openly against the 1988 free trade agreement and his concerns ended up proving to be correct. But he would have shut down that orange moron with style.
I was in the grocery store yesterday and they were putting little Canadian flags beside all the Canadian products. It was clear from the shelves which products people were choosing.
Canadians love to give Trudeau sh**. But he’s a good guy and I like him. I think he has handled this perfectly! He was at the first game hanging out in the crowd (not in any suite) the camera panned to him during the national anthem and he was having the time of his life!
The US should be so lucky to become the 11th province lol
That Connor McDavid shot – I screamed so loud it woke up my dog! Connor McDavid is the best player to ever play the game – and I’m so glad since Gretzky turned out to be MAGA – so Connor eclipsing him is the best thing that could happen. A Stanley Cup for McDavid and the Oilers next! And then 3 more!
I was shocked to discover last night that Brad Marchant is Canadian. I have despised his style of hockey play for years and then last night I find out he is one of ours. After watching him with the team and the out and out fun he was having at the tournaments and with our team, I’m a fan. I saw a whole new side of him last night I had no idea existed.
Gretzky: WTH? What a disappointment he is.
Marchand is such an on ice douche I often forget that he is Canadian. Fun fact he is from Nova Scotia and coming up, a lot of people hated his on ice douchebaggery. I’ll never get over the face licking myself. I can’t unsee it! Now every time I see him I scrunch up my face and think that face licker!
Gretzky cried crocodile tears when he went to LA and stopped being Canadian then. His dad was a true Canadian but this guy is just a former athlete coasting on decades ago goals. He never won after he left the Oilers. Justice indeed.
Gretzky is the Ted Cruz of Canadians.
F Gretzky. I have never been so disappointed in a childhood hero as with that f*cking guy. My fave jersey was an Oilers Gretzky jersey and I sold it, I can’t support him in any way going forward.
I saw Gretzky on TV when he was told he was being traded. He was utterly heartbroken. Who knows what happened to him between then and now but he went full MAGA. He didn’t even put on a Canadian jersey for the pictures. Was he worried about upsetting Donnie?
More fun facts. The Tkatchuks are huge MAGA people (another reason to hate the Tkatchuks – my disdain for Matthew goes back to his Calgary Flame days – so much douche canoe in one person) and Jack Eichel went to a MAGA rally. So I have to admit their shocked pikachu faces and blank stares last night as Team Canada (and the rest of the world except Russia) erupted into celebration after the game winner gave me life!
MAGA: the kryptonite of sports! First the Chiefs now this…
Connor McDavid is the best to ever play the game? I think you should insert the word “arguably” there. Hyperbole much?
No not hyperbole. Fact. And I have seen him live. The speed is absolutely blinding, and he looked like a 6th grader playing third graders. He didn’t have a good game yesterday, but that man is the truth. Google Connor McDavid best assists. Then google Connor McDavid best goals. You’re welcome.
Sorry @waitwhat, McDavid (insert “OR Crosby”) but that’s it.
As a Canadian, I thank you for your support. The sentiment here is not one of hatred. We are not booing your anthem. We are booing the disgusting, harmful actions of Trump, including the constant threats against our country’s sovereignty. The majority of Canadians have American friends and love visiting so many of the beautiful places in your country. We are feeling sad, scared and angry of what we see happening in your country; for all Americans who did not vote for this madness and for what this could potentially mean for the rest of the world. For those people saying keep politics out of sports, this is so much more than that now. We see republicans suppressing the media and normalizing the idea that Canada should be a state and sending the message that most Canadians want this to happen. Booing at a hockey game allows us to send a message that Trump cannot hide. We love our country as you love yours. We do not want to be the 51st state. For the Americans fighting for justice and the end of this dreadful administration, we stand with you.
This! I worry about anthem booing because as a Canadian I love my sibling country, the United States of America. But Trump, MAGA and red state rhetoric and all the racist, misogynistic, homo and trans phobic colonialist neo nazi bull shit can get fucked and THAT is what’s being boo’d. Not America in general.
Similar to how the anti vaxx trucker wack jobs made the maple leaf temporarily represent their stupid cause, MAGA neo nazi wackadoos are co-opting what “The Star Spangled Banner” stands for for their own agenda.
As hard as this fight it, the Canadian pride has allowed us to take back the Maple Leaf from those fuckers. I hope and pray something happens that the people of America who stand for all the incredible things Americans ACTUALLY stand for get an opportunity to take “The Star Spangled Banner” back too.
Dear true Americans, we know this isn’t you. We love you and will always have YOUR back and stand shoulder to shoulder as your siblings to the North!
Thank you! We need all the support we can get right now.
Honestly I wasn’t bothered by the booing of the national anthem. I didn’t think it meant that people hated ME. I interpreted it as a message to the party in charge – this is what we think of what you’re doing, and the rhetoric you’re spewing about Canada. It was symbolic in a way.
We were cheering for Canada last year night, too. And yes, this whole nightmare is humilating.
If there’s a petition to become the eleventh province, where can I sign up?
We’re only accepting applications for new territories and only your West coast states, east coast states down to New Jersey, as well as Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota can apply. Sorry.
Hey now – Maryland and Delaware get to be part of that too. We are trying!
Thanks Elaine – This Wisconsite would be honored!! Lets add Illinois as they are p*ssing off the regime on the daily!
JB Pritzker is one of my favorites on social media. No idea how he’s actually doing as governor, but he’s in the administration’s face over every little thing and I love it.
Alright – we’ll approve Maryland, Delaware, and Illinois. But that’s it.
Sure you don’t want Hawaii? We’re definitely west coast in mindset. Pretty please?
Vermont would be fine too. They elected Bernie and he’s aligned with Canadians in healthcare.
We don’t want Hawaii – but we’ll liberate it for Indigenous self rule?
Vermont and that whole top right of your country is in.
The NoVA suburbs of Washington DC as well, please!
We’ll be canada’s pants! Or capris, really.
Thank you for approving MD! If you like, we can share our crab cakes and Old Bay wings!
As a Canadian the game last night was so exciting and gratifying when we beat the US. And the US was the country that made it so political. We are standing up for ourselves and not taking any crap.
While on Boston’s Orange line last night, as we approached North Station, the TD Garden stop, another rider screamed: “GOAL! CANADA WINS!” The entire train car started singing: “Oh Canada” . We Bostonians may have fierce rivalries with our northern neighbors’ hockey, baseball, and basketball teams, but we love and respect them.
Trump would not have gotten a warm welcome here.
And “Oh Canada” is a great anthem
That’s awesome. Orange line FTW.
But there were still a bunch of people outside the Garden dressed up in America-themed gear yesterday. I walked out of Star Market carrying a few groceries and some flowers and one of them asked “are those flowers for me?” I yelled back “for yo mama”.
I know it’s just sports but how can one feel even an ounce of patriotism right now, HOW?
Thank you Lightpurple! It’s hard to separate our disdain for the convicted felon from our continued love for our friends, allies, neighbours and family in the US. When we boo, it is directed at the president. We have all grown up with the US as best buddies. This is a hard lesson to learn when we see so many talking about the 51st state. I know it’s a maga minority but it hurts. Our countries have been intertwined for so long. We appreciate so many of you.
Thanks for sharing this @Lightpurple.
Gives me chills, and hope.
It’s not the trade war, it’s the threats of annexation that has the country’s back up. Canadians like being Canadian. This tournament meant a lot because when hockey players represent their countries, they often go hard. Canadian players especially, take a huge amount of pride in wearing the maple leaf.
For context, this tournament is brand new and basically is an experiment by the NHL to revive the increasingly awful all-Star game. All-star games are boring and low stakes in most sports leagues-(see the NFL Pro bowl, or NBA all-Star weekend). This gamble by the NHL paid of huge. The players treated it like the Olympics. It was wild, it was amazing, there were STAKES. You had players ditching vacation plans last minute for bit roles with little to no ice time. You had players playing injured. It is always heated when it is Can vs USA in hockey on top of that.
But more then that, the political climate added to this game. American hockey social media talked so much crap this tournament. Your awful president was his usual awful self. There was just a sense of Canada wanting to win even more then usual because of that constant disrespect.
The players were so happy. They stayed on the ice for the trophy presentation. They skated with it like it was the Stanley Cup(lol!!!). They were absolutely thrilled and proud of the win. It moved me.
I know we will point to McDavid’s goal but the biggest hero last night was Binny. He took an absolute beating from Canadian fans for being selected as the starting goalie and he played shaky in the tournament but was brilliant last night!! The Americans should have won that OT and they didn’t because our goalie, generally considered less talented then the American keeper, played out of his mind when it mattered most.
The Boston Bruins are celebrating Canada’s win, on Bruins’ ice, by posting pictures of Brad Marchand hugging the trophy on all their social media accounts
You can never make me like Binnington after his behavior towards Nazem Kadri in the 2022 playoffs and his past racist tweets.
As a convicted felon would Felon47 be allowed to travel to Canada?
He will be greeted by booing and protests if he does. I suspect the next G20 will be as volatile as the one in Toronto years ago.
And most Canadians will support the protests against him.
It will likely be the decision of Canada’s immigration minister, Marc Miller, to grant Trump special status so he can come to our country. It will certainly have to be resolved before the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta. in June. If his anti-Canada bloviating continues or gets worse, it would be a HUGE win for Canada if they decided to not let him attend, and forced him to zoom into the summit. We don’t want that putrid sack of sh*t in our country and there will be a lot of anti-Trump demonstrations to prove it. Canadians are generally thought of as peaceful, polite and non-confrontational but this has gone too far and we have collectively found our backbone.
What is going on in my country? Stop drinking the Kool-Aid!! This is like one of Stephen King’s horror stories. You can see the end coming, but there is no way out. Run, Canada, run!
I rooted for Canada last night, as an American. I’m glad in a way that Trump is so openly attacking Canada’s sense of nationalism because you guys have a getting larger by the day internal threat, as I am sure you know. Trudeau got attacked by the same forces that brought down Clinton here – on the right and left. Pollievere is backed by the same Trump forced. When Brexit happened, I thought, well Clinton will win here, that won’t happen here. Don’t let it happen to you. My sibling is married to a Canadian, and gets into arguments with parts of her Trump loving right wing family. Don’t let it happen to you.
Ontario Canada has an election next Friday, called by our conservative premiere Doug Ford.
Even my boomer parents’ die hard conservative friends are posting, “anything BUT conservative” posts; they see the US and it’s sobering.
Ontario peeps, check out what party is most likely to challenge the Cons next Friday and just vote that way. One backdoor meeting with Musk and I fear Ford will line his fat pockets and sell us out.
I’m booing the NA right along with the Canadians! The only thing that would have made last night better was if Trump had showed up and those tkachuklefucks humiliated themselves losing in front of their king (except he would have left in the first period)
I’m honestly surprised he hasn’t called the American team losers yet.
Gonna be laughing at “tkachuklefucks” all day!
So happy Canada won that game!!!!
Where are all the responsible adults? Can Trump as US President just say and take any action
without any intervention? I am a British person so don’t know what intervention is possible? In the UK our PM Liz Truss only lasted 40+ days because she trashed the economy and lost the confidence of 1922 Committee. Are you stuck with Trump for four years regardless of the harm he is causing internationally?
The 25th amendment is available but that would need the VP and cabinet to grow some balls.
The VP and cabinet are even worse! At least some of them are marginally intelligent.
Vance is bought and paid for by project2025. They bought him the vp slot, he is their puppet.
It’s hard to answer that honestly
Can he? No. But is he being allowed to? Yes
We’re likely stuck with him for 4 years because we won’t get to close to the majority needed to remove him legally/constitutionally
But this is also why it’s SO important for everyone who can to take to the streets, get to the rallys, publicize the anti Trump activity and GET YOUR REPRESENTATIVES WORKING FOR WE THE PEOPLE!
Any American who hasn’t already –
You need to download the 5 calls app. Make your calls, especially put pressure on any republican representation you have. Make them scared to lose their job. Name drop the people who are running against them. Follow your local indivisible groups. There are more of us and we need to make that known!
Call the White House, go out of your way to publicly shame the felons. Repeatedly bring up how Elon is running the country to your republican friends and family. Don’t let them shy away from answering about what they’re doing to this country. Follow important resistance voices and amplify them.
More to the rant but the time for action is now. If you’re not doing anything, you’re complicit.
Given that Trudeau is stepping down as PM soon, I’m really afraid that he’ll be replaced by a right-wing fachist who will sell Canada to Trump in a heartbeat.
The silver lining from Trump’s rhetoric is our Temu Trump’s favourability is falling fast. He can’t call Canada broken and repeat Trump talking points while also pretending he would be the best person to defend Canada.
Well even Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, has come out swinging against Trump and he’s far-right. He even held a “Canada First” rally and has openly stated that he will do anything to protect Canada’s sovereignty.
“Sometimes it does take a threat to remind us what we have, what we could lose and what we could become. The unjustified threats of tariffs and 51st statehood of Donald Trump have united our people to defend the country we love.”
Pierre’s latest commercial said he would restore Canada’s freedom. Canada not being free is a far-right talking point that has been used by people like Tucker Carlson and Lauren Boebert to normalization annexing Canada going back a few years. Canada First as a slogan is anti-Indigenous in origin and is also being used by Proud Boys.
Pierre has not changed his stripes.
He literally said yesterday that he’d extend media subsidies to far right outlets. He hasn’t changed one iota.
Pollievre only started trying to soft pedal his MAGA ties because he started sinking in the polls. Don’t let him fool you. He’s a Vance in Canada Goose clothing, and he’d privatize our healthcare to line his pockets with oligarch cash. That man is hollow.
Taxes in Canada aren’t that much higher for lower and middle class earned than in the US, AND we get healthcare and a higher quality of education for our money. We believe in helping others. No offense to Americans, but Trump is delusional if he thinks Canadians would ever want to join the US.
I have never rooted against a USA sports team until now. We are truly in the upside down. I am horrified by what the current admin is saying about the best neighbor ever. Much love to our northern neighbors, and there are so many of us supporting Canadian sovereignty.
+1.
God our president is embarrassing. He’s just a weak old man yelling nonsense behind a screen… except he has the most powerful job in the world. You know how pathetic it is to pick a fight with CANADA?
❤🏒🇨🇦🇨🇦
OMG YES!! Perfect!!
Congratulations to the Canadian hockey team. I’m sure they were all visualizing the felon’s evil face on the back of team USA’s jerseys as an inspiration for an a$$-whooping win. And JT’s response was perfection.😘
Congratulation Canada! I’m so happy ya’ll won. I can’t believe we live in a time where the president spends his time talking about making Canada. It’s so shameful. Congratulations!!!