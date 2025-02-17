Justin Trudeau said lovely things about Prince Harry & America at the Invictus Games

The way the Invictus Games are usually set up, Prince Harry gets some face time with the host country’s leader or head of state at the beginning of the games, then the head of state will attend a few events on one of the final days of the games. The head of state will almost always attend the closing ceremony as well. That’s what happened over the weekend in Canada – Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau waited until Sunday, the final day of Invictus, to attend some of the last events, and then he made a beautiful speech at the Closing Ceremony. The photos of Trudeau and Prince Harry sitting together and greeting each other are lovely, btw. It reminds me of when The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander attended some of The Hague events and he and Harry had a great time together.
The Invictus Games came during a tricky and terrible time in Canada-US relations, with the Trump administration’s open threats and hostilities towards our northern neighbor and close ally. On Saturday, the US and Canada played each other in the 4 Nations hockey tournament. They played in Montreal and Canadian hockey fans booed Americans and the “Star Spangled Banner.” Can I just say? As an American, I’m fine with Canadians booing our anthem. The current administration is f–king awful and I hope Canadians know that we still love y’all and we completely understand why you’re mad, and a lot of us hate Trump too. Anyway, Team USA beat Canada (lol). At the Invictus Games the next day, Trudeau made special mention of America’s Invictus veterans and the relationship between Canada and the US.
During his speech, Trudeau addressed Team U.S., telling the crowd: “If you’ll permit me, a quick word to the American team — our neighbors, our allies, our friends. I’m reminded of that old joke: I went to a fight last night, and a hockey game broke out,” he said in an apparent reference to the USA vs. Canada NHL 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 15, which the U.S. won.
“I know, my American friends, you’ve been reminded this past week that your Canadian friends and every other competitor in this place is just as proud to fight for their flags as you are to fight for yours — the stars and stripes,” he said.
“We all stand proudly together. We all believe in a future where we have values and a friendship that endures the test of time,” he continued. “We have stood together for generations and Canada and Canadians will never stop fighting for the friendship that unites our two countries through tough times and through the best times in the world. Americans are our friends, always. And we are yours.”
Like… this legitimately made me tear up. To think about how f–king disrespectful and hostile the Trump people have been about Canada, it’s beautiful that Trudeau is like, big picture time, Canada and the US will always be neighbors and friends, we’ll always fight for you.
In Trudeau’s Closing Ceremony speech, he honored Harry as founder of the Invictus Games, for changing the lives of so many veterans and so many military families. Harry was visibly choked up as everyone in the stadium gave him a standing ovation. I’m also including Harry’s closing ceremony speech (I couldn’t find Trudeau’s speech on YouTube, that’s why I’m using the social media video).
Prince Harry got emotional at the end of Justin Trudeau’s speech when everyone stood up to give him a standing ovation for establishing Invictus Games.#InvictusGames2025 pic.twitter.com/mC2LFmYLPL
— Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) February 17, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Harry & the IG deserve the Nobel peace price for their work with veterans & their family. Prince Harry is incredible and inherited all of his mother touch!
God, Justin Trudeau is fine….what should I do to get a chance with him? LOL
The great value of IG is that it unites veterans beyond divisions, beyond politics. Harry and his IG are doing something special, in addition to supporting veterans and their families, in addition to finding purpose in life, veterans, no matter what side of the barricade they were on and who they fought with, are now fighting together for a better life.
I think the Nobel Peace Prize is only a matter of time, … and that will be the end of the British monarchy, because it will explode with jealousy. …;)
Ivanka Trump thought Trudeau was fine as well. Hilarious photo of her drooling over him years back when she “worked” in the Whitehouse.
So did Melanoma – there are equally hilarious photos of her eyeing him like he was a mouth-watering steak.
Well, he’s a whole meal AND dessert too!
And Angela Merkel.
Justin just is a beautiful man😍.. he and Prince Harry looked good together and seemed to be enjoying themselves a lot, it was fun to watch.
I think Prince Harry deserves a Nobel peace prize, I have said it before the world would be a wonderful place for everyone if we let Prince Harry and Jose Andre’s run the world. Makes me proud to support them and their charities/foundations.
So good. That photo of them hugging is 🔥 and it’s so nice being reminded h there are also adults on the North American diplomatic stage.
@Hypocrisy
José Andrés for the Nobel Prize together with Harrym🥰
If Harry was to become king, he would actually make a difference. It would have been nice to live that reality. A Nobel peace price would be amazing and well deserved, and Omg the melt down. I had a glass of wine with dinner so I see conspiracy theories like the BM is turning on Peg and Keen because they know that’s in Harry’s future. More and more accolades and honors they can’t always smear, like they did before.
I was thinking the same thing about Harry, that he deserves the Nobel Prize for creating The Invictus Games 😍
Could you imagine the heads that would explode.
Seeing Harry and Justin together, they look about the same age, young and fresh. It’s hard to imagine that Justin is 58! He looks to be in the 30s, and looks half the age of the incandescent one, who’s aging like curdled milk.
The joy and just fun on display with these two was palpable. It was also funny that they put them on the kiss cam. 😂
Justin is 53. He was born on Christmas Day 1971.
Proud of Harry. Proud of Trudeau. Both men who care about the bigger picture. It’s about friendship and honor. Mutual respect. And validating the truth.
It was a beautiful closing ceremony.. I had tears running down my cheeks. Well deserved standing ovation for our Warrior Prince Harry it was definitely a special moment. As an American who has lived a bridge away from Canada for over 40 years (my children and myself even played cross border high school sports and travel sports) CBC was the only channel I had growing up I have always loved Canada and I’m cheering them on as the boo.. I just hope they don’t make the same mistakes the USA has and this is their wake up call.
@hypocrisy thank you for the good words about Canada. In terms of cheering us on as we boo, your head of state and his administration have repeatedly threatened Canadian sovereignty and illegally violated a trade agreement.
We could have expelled the American Invictus delegation. Booing the anthem is pretty tame relative to the threats against our nation from the U.S.
And today FPOTUS and Putin are having “peace” talks without Ukraine or EU nations present.
What would help more is if more Americans took action. I keep watching for 50501protests today and the crowds seem very small. You as Americans have incredible power in the world and now it’s being unleashed on not just your own citizens but anyone else FPOTUS considers vulnerable in the world. History shows just 3.5% of population, 1 in 30 people participating in public action is what is needed to overthrow a government.
That was really nice. I love how Harry clearly never wants all the attention to be on him instead of the participants and their families and always looks so embarrassed when they point out how dedicated he is. I think that’s why they all love him so much. If they never gave him a standing ovation again, or took pictures with him, but had a great time and were helped I think he would be perfectly happy. That definitely comes across too people which makes him just even more admired.
Yes, for the IG organizers, I think they rate success by what kind of experience they’ve given the veterans and their families throughout the week. Being recognized by leaders and keeping funding going is obviously necessary but that’s all to continue the support of the veterans.
@dee I mentioned something similar years ago (possibly before even Meghan). It’s one of the reasons he was always the favored royal. He didn’t like sitting down for a personal interview but was always happy to chat up reporters and center the cause for the event he was at.
The Bromance is alive!
It was so nice to see all those cute pics and clips, but I got quite teary-eyed when I watched that clip of PH and JT talking with some of the Ukrainian participants.
https://x.com/Le__Katerina/status/1891277474941563375
IG25 was such a huge success, and it’s sad that the Left-Behinds don’t even bother with acknowledging the team of the UK’s armed forces.
I know they’re hugely envious of Harry’s success, but it’s a bad look from all the wearers of ceremonial uniforms adorned with unearned medals that they are too small-minded for a post on their SM accouts.
Apparently the DM had a piece earlier in week about the Invictus Games ignoring the “lame duck” Canadian PM not knowing that he was going to be at the closing ceremony and making a speech. Hopefully his speech will put an end to derangers and press’ insistence that William and Charles deserve credit for the Invictus Games.
The Fail failing to know what goes on in the world.
As mentioned downthread, JT was very busy in Europe — meeting with all kinds of heads of state at the Munich Security Conference, with NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte, spending an extra day in Paris meeting with Macron and Zelensky. Europe and its allies are earnestly threatened by Felon47’s maladministration, and another war no longer seems inevitable.
So JT was *busy*.
What is particularly disturbing about the Derangers being so deranged is that they leave posts with their completely deranged opinions underneath posts from organisations and charities, like IG and Fisher House, while cursing Meghan that she has disabled comments.
Between Meghan’s speech and Trudeau’s speech they drove home the fact that the Invictus games was founded by Harry. I think KCII and William are still peeved that Harry won’t let them take credit for INVICTUS.
Invictus is such a blessing. I so admire Harry and Meg for all of their work and Trudeau is so decent. Canada ❤️🤍 …..
I’m a Canadian and I was so proud of our country at the Invictus Games. At one part when the U.S. team was acknowledged, our Canadian Team cheered and made ‘hearts’ with their hands. Trudeau rocked and I was so happy he was there. He’s been overseas for most of the week dealing with trade issues and global summits. His speech was amazing. I remember when Harry and Meghan were outed in Vancouver, and Trudeau immediately tweeted out that they were welcomed and among friends in Canada. I loved how he said that Canada will always be a friend to the U.S. And of course, I am so proud of Harry and Meghan – what an incredible couple – I have always supported them every step of the way.
I hope Canadians understand how many Americans are filled with rage over the treatment you are receiving.
Canadians always feel that American people are our friends, our neighbours, our allies and in many cases part of our family. The orange menace is a blip in history and will never change the enduring relationship between Canada and the US. When we boo the American anthem it is solely directed at the rotting mango and never at the American people. We’re very sorry this is happening but the future will always be good.
Yes, I feel rage over the way the current administration speaks of Canada! Also, disappointment and embarrassment. Sorry Canada 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦
And I hope Americans understand how many Canadians are DONE with the US.
I think that Canada is absolutely magnificent and just shining as a light in this darkness. We love you.
@Suzanne Hurley and @Joanne, reading your comments and the excerpt from Trudeau’s speech — I’m literally in tears right now. At a time when I’ve been feeling pretty hopeless, your kind posts, Trudeau’s words, and the spirit of the Invictus games stand out as genuine bright spots. Many thanks to you! 🫶🏽
I hope all the Americans who are filled with rage stand up, kick the Democrats out of their stupor and stop this talk “51st state” . thanks for your support. Trump is drooling over our minerals, that felon, that orange sack of sh*t. And we have the longest undefended border on the planet, that used to make me proud, now it just scares me. The population of ALL of Canada is just over 41 millon, the population of California is over 39 millon. scary stuff.
Please don’t forget The Ukraine!!!
@Joanne. Mango is my favorite fruit, please don’t turn me off it!! You can have cheetos, I like it but it’s not good for me, so have at it.
I like mangos and Cheetos. Can we call him processed cheese?
@joanne saying #47 is just a blip in history is like saying Mussolini, Genghis Khan or Hitler were blips in history.
As @janice said Americans need to wake up to the threats, stand up and resist, before it is too late.
Harry did beautifully. He is more successful than his brother, has a humane touch and is deeply loved by all. May God protect him and his beautiful family. He is nobody’s, spare He’s a man. A real stand up man.
His brother doesn’t even have a heli licence. He’s achieved zip in 42 years. There’s absolutely no comparison.
That praise from Trudeau and the standing ovation for Harry are sticking in the craws of Charles and William. And I love it that it was done on the day of the BAFTAs, where William, the president on the org, dipped out to go on another vacay. IG27 is going hella messy; Charles or William will be head of state by that time. Will they be professionals and show up for the games, or will they be a-holes and let the PM or the Defense Minister do it? I vote for the latter.
It’s just as well that William didn’t attend the BAFTAs. They’d have to give him a standing ovation, and for what? Putting on a tuxedo?
Not even a whole tuxedo. It would have been an ill-fitting velvet jacket and some wrinkled black pants that he woke up in.
@aquarius64 – I know the King of Holland made an effort and made an appearance but, I really don’t expect any of our spiteful royal family to show their faces. However, if the PM of Canada and the President of Germany can turn up for the games in their respective countries then I damn well expect the PM of the UK to attend. It’s the PM who ultimately gives the order for those brave men and women to go and fight on our behalf.
In all seriousness if Keir Starmer doesn’t show his face at the games then I will be writing a very strong letter to his office. It will be bad enough that the King and his vindictive heir will be using the occasion to show the world how much they loathe Harry, and will do so even though those people fought for King and Country. BUT it will be to our eternal shame if Keir Starmer chooses to be busy for IGs 2027.
I think that Starmer will show up. He probably can’t wait…lol. Chuck and willie….I don’t expect them. I hope that Meghan stays at home.
Keir Starmer posted a message of support for the UK team this year so he’s going to be a part of Invictus in Birmingham.
I don’t think any of the Tory PMs ever posted something from their own accounts.
I have zero doubts about Starmer being supportive but the UK head of state is going to be an issue.
Sir Keir Starmer will most certainly attend IG27. He sent a personal message of support to the British team for the Vancouver games. He was the only one who did, as far as I know. Certainly nobody from the BRF did.
William would probably guffaw and congratulate demi Moore for her being in comedy film and brag that he never saw any of the movies
What a lovely speech for the US veterans and all veterans. He understands that not all America is like trump. I’m visiting Switzerland this summer and I’m afraid of how things could go. I can’t get away with sewing a Canadian flag on any of my stuff. My American passport gives it away.
Don’t hide it. I mean if you’re worried about your safety obviously don’t go around broadcasting it, and obviously probably not the best time to wear a full Uncle Sam outfit but it’s good for people to understand that all Americans are not behind this nonsense.
I think what was missing during the Bush years was that we really only had traditional media, but now social media makes it pretty clear that a lot of people did not want, do not like, and are not supporting this maladministration.
Making it real for people that individual citizens are not ok with this will probably go over better than you think. It’s harder to be mean to that nice lady that comes in for coffee each morning than the U.S. military industrial complex.
It’s Switzerland so they are a very neutral country. I have to go because nothing is refundable with this particular trip.? I usually do river cruises that are with lots of other people from other countries. This is us and our daughter and her husband and their son on a first trip to anywhere in Europe so we will be organizing the trips around Switzerland ourselves. It’s not that we are afraid it’s that we may encounter some feelings of others and who can blame them. We will lay as low as is possible. I’m sure that we will be ok not everyone thinks all Americans are bad trump people.
We could always tell when travelling when Americans would appropriate the Canadian flag or pretend to be from Canada. Inevitably, they’d give themselves away when questioned about their city of origin. It was inevitably Toronto or Montreal, and when probed it would be obvious they were completely unfamiliar with the cities. Unfortunately no matter how innocent or well-meaning these forms of deception and appropriation were, they only ever served to validate the cliches about Americans travelling abroad. I think a better approach to combat these stereotypes is to learn key words in the hosts language, be respectful of their culture and customs. 😊
No I was not really going to sew a Canadian flag on . I remember a few people who did during the Bush years. I do speak some German my husband speaks some French so we are always polite and try to communicate in their language. I remember when trump was in office the last time and we went to Europe people wanted to talk about him and get a feel for who we voted for. Even last year when in France people were worried about him being in office again and asked right out who we were going to vote for which we gladly answered Biden because at that time he was the candidate .
Please do not use the Canadian flag if you are American. We Canadians know that Americans do it, and we REALLY get upset by it. Especially now.
Best to sew some of kind of ‘I voted for Kamala’ or ‘Democrat’ flag or sticker on your stuff. Just let people know that you didn’t vote for this and are as horrified as they all are. Most of the world has sympathy for Americans who tried to save their country from tyranny. And as you know already, attitude is everything. Being polite to locals is the best way to advertise that you’re not a Trump supporter, because those people are never polite.
Have a wonderful trip!
Please read again I said I would not sew one on and that I knew people did during the Bush years.
@susancollins – Please don’t take our comments personally. They were not directed at you as an individual. Your response to me shows that you and your husband are thoughtful people and it’s a shame that you and other neighbours like you may be called to account for the actions of a party you do/did not support. Emotions and tensions are very high at the moment so we are especially sensitive to any mention of the Canadian flag, symbols or identity. Our flag has been used since at least the late 80s during the Reagan administration (on a trip in Europe I remember being lied to by Americans posing as Canadians and being asked to give them Canadian flags or pins because they had “forgotten” theirs). So this is something we are especially sensitive toward.
I hope your family has a wonderful trip, and encourage you to come visit your northern neighbours next! 😊
Thank you Liz!! I’m sure we will be ok. I did know that people did use your flag to hide behind during those administrations. Like I said last year people over in Europe and France was where we were at that time were very concerned about trump and now their fears have come true as well as ours.
@Susan Collins (second reply, can’t link them properly as the system doesn’t let me) my first comment was in reply to YOUR first comment where you mentioned using our flag. I very politely asked you not to, and then provided a very friendly rationale as to why not. No need for you to be anything other than kind in your reply, and I don’t appreciate your response. It feels condescending.
As Liz mentioned, Canadians have been cheesed about Americans stealing our flag for their personal gain for decades, and we’re DONE with it now.
I’m mentioning this so that you, and any other Americans who made have read your first comment, understand that this isn’t a joke to us and that it’s incredibly offensive to even suggest it.
You were in the wrong to suggest it, even glibly. A better response from you would be an apology for the suggestion, and a retraction.
@ Roop: In my first comment I said I could not get away with sewing in a Canadian flag because I carry a US passport. I was not meaning I would actually do that. Yes I get that people of Canada would not like that and I was in no way condescending. Here is a fact about myself. I was born in Vermont and my father was as born in Canada and immigrated to Vermont with the rest of his family but some family remains in Montreal. So I would never hide behind a flag that was not from where I was born no matter how much at this particular time I would love to be from somewhere else. My mother was born and raised in Germany. She came to the states as a war bride to escape Nazi Germany. Her father refused to be part of the Nazi party and was put into the concentration camps for four years without being Jewish. He got out when the Americans came and put an end to things. So I’m in a position of complete understanding what the cost of losing our democracy and it is frightening. Again I was not being condescending I thought you might have misunderstood what I was saying.
Is there a symbol that the you’re a voter? Maybe you can puta Kamala badge on your stuff?
I have thought of wearing my Kamala t-shirt I got last year. I guess I could do that when I arrive in Frankfurt Germany for my connecting flight to Switzerland.
Harry really is a great man among men. I wish nothing but the best for him and I am so proud of him and what he has accomplished. What a man, what a man , what a mighty good man Harry is .
That was really lovely. it was such a good moment for Prince Harry to acknowledge all his work and the speech by Trudeau was beautiful, especially his nod to America. Right now, it feels like Americans aren’t our friends. Right now, when your terrible government is making what are clear threats to our sovereignty and using language that reeks of annexation.
And while we have many things in common, values-wise we are closer to some places Europe than the US and just the idea of being swallowed up by a country that has no gun control, lets its citizens go broke without access to health care, still has capital punishment in many places, is stripping the rights from women, and is so deeply, deeeply racist is terrifying.
Don’t get me wrong, Canada has many complex issues and problems we need to work on as a country but they are our issues and our country. I’ve rarely seen us so united about anything.
It was good to be reminded that in the grand scheme of things our nations are friends even if it doesn’t feel that way right now and someday we hope that we will be friends again one day.
On an Invictus note, Harry did a fantastic interview with CTV alongside some Canadian athletes. It was really moving and his comments about Ukraine’s delegation were affecting. He really has managed to build something beautiful that has helped so many.
Sunny, I wrote out a really long comment to you but it got deleted from an ad refreshing.
So many Americans are on Canada’s side in this. We hear about you booing our national anthem and we say – good. If we were in their place we would too. That’s exactly what we deserve for the way our government is treating them. Actually we deserve much worse.
We know it’s about the horrific actions of our government and not say a grudge you have against an underfunded hockey team in small town in Minnesota that is motivating you guys. Although that would be a hilarious and amazing movie.
We understand and acknowledge the anger and fear and rage you all are likely feeling due to our government’s bullying, its red light green light approach to the way it follows signed treaties and our overt aggression to both your economy and autonomy.
We accept and honor your feelings because dear god are they valid. And shared by so many of us. On your behalf but also at what is happening to our own institutions and citizens. It’s a speed run to a destination even the people who voted for him don’t want. But. They did this, we warned them…. So …. Anyway.
We are disgusted, appalled and scared by the way you all are being treated by our government.
Please believe me. So many of us are on your side and feel pride when you stand up to “us”.
Americans have notoriously hated bullies and we hate the way we have wielded our power globally for decades and even more so now when we seem to have entered our hopefully final form as “bully boss mode”. And yes. A small percentage of us realize our decades long bullying. But that said – we see it now and are looking at past events through very different eyes.
We love you, guys. We are proud that you are still standing up to bullies – even more so when the bully used to be your best friend. Please don’t follow us. Don’t let your government do this to you all.
Please world. See what is happening here and to us and MAKE CHANGES TO ENSURE IT NEVER HAPPENS TO YOU.
So many Americans’ hope is that your countries – your governments and people – will see what is happening here and unite and purge any similar movements out of your countries. That you will see us and learn from our destruction. That you will unite and become better, stronger, more democratic and even more egalitarian versions of yourselves. Rise from the ashes of our freedom to become better.
We wish you every good thing.
Thank you for your beautiful words, @Friendly Crow. They really touched me.
There are so many wonderful Americans. That is coming through in all of these online platforms. While much of social media sows division and hate, I see comments like this everyday from generous and thoughtful Americans like you. Many of them pop into our Canada forum on Reddit to express their support and understanding, and it really goes such a long way to reminding us how many good Americans there are.
So thank you for understanding that while we boo your anthem, we are not booing your entire country. We are simply sending a message. And we won’t stop sending that message until the Fanta Menace takes our country’s name out of his damn mouth and stops talking about annexation. We cannot let it look like we would roll over and take that politely.
Someday, somehow, Canadians will be embracing the Americans who supported us and stood up for us, as the friends we are.
Thank you, friend.
@Friendly Crow, thank you for such a beautiful response. It was incredibly moving and I appreciate you taking the time to write it. Know, that on this side of the border, we are rooting for your democracy to hold and for as little damage as possible under this administration.
As someone who grew up near Detroit, Michigan and spent many lovely days and nights in all the eastern provinces of Canada, I consider Canada my second country. If I ever need to leave (something we all have to think about these days), there is no doubt where I would go. I love my country even now, but I love Canada too and always will. I thank Justin Trudeau for his lovely thoughts even as he and Canada are being so massively threatened by fascists on this side of the border. 😢
Just finished my last Invictus Games volunteer shift after the Sit Down Volleyball finals on Saturday.
Throughout the games, Harry would pop in and attend events in the stands without any war jng or fanfare. You’d just look up at any game and he’d be there in the stands. He took time to greet volunteers, take pics, and just be a wonderfully involved and gracious leader.
With all the wonderful support he received in Vancouver and Whistler, it’s a real shame we didn’t hear a word of encouragement from any of the monarchy, not even to wish the UK athletes well. Leaving Salt Island was by far the healthiest thing they could have done…
@Stef – well done you and thank you. Without the efforts of the volunteers it wouldn’t have been as succesful as it was. It was fab-u-lous watching it all on the Invictus site and can only imagine how rewarding it must have been for you all to know that it was one of the most successful games.
*APPLAUSE*
Thanks for letting us know @Stef!
👏 Well done, you! And thank you for providing first hand knowledge of the games!
Canada: You have a classy, articulate Prime minister. Your citizens have every right to boo our national anthem. Please continue boycotting American products, especially items strongly associated with red states (Coke products, Jack Daniels, Florida orange juice) and American oligarchs (Tesla, StarLink, Amazon, Wal-Mart). We are embarrassed by mango and his minions, too. Boycott all American food products and travel here because the bizarre haphazard gutting of the federal government has made our food supply unsafe and travel here unsafe.
Please know we are not booing Americans when we boo the anthem. We are specifically booing Trump and more than the tariff threat, we are defending our country against the threat of military action from the US. We do not take this 51st state bull shit lightly. This isn’t something we are even cool with Jimmy Kimmel joking about. We are taking it for what it is. A threat! Trump wants to annex Canada the way Putin wants to annex Ukraine. We feel that vibe on this side of the border and nobody here is making light hearted jokes. We believe that the orange boyfriend who keeps getting let back into our neighbour’s house, is getting ready for a military attack and he is starting with these tarriffs and with the 51st state “jokes” to try to manipulate the family living in his house into hating a neighbor, with whom we have always been friends. We share family, memories, resources, etc. and now, we are preparing to sadly be at war with our neighbours who we love. When we boo the Star Spangled Banner, we are sending a message, we will not go down without a fight! Canada will not allow the US to commit genocide against us. We may love our neighbours, but we are also not about to lay down and let the orange boyfriend start parking in our laneway. Unfortunately, Trudeau knows the truth and it’s not lost on me that he addressed veterans of the US who have likely received training here alongside our military and never thought in a million years they were going to have to turn their weapons on their siblings to the North. We love y’all and hope and pray it does not come to that. The best thing any American can do for us right now, is to not laugh at the “joke” about trying to make us the 51st state. It’s not funny because it’s not actually a joke.
This American doesn’t find that “joke” the least bit funny. It’s deeply offensive.
If only we had national leaders with Harry’s character, his generosity of spirit, his understanding of what real strength is.
Lots of seething from pegs today. Harry is wonderful and invict us a huge success
Harry’s speech gave me chills. Holy, it was beautiful.
He is his mother’s son in every way.
And so, out of respect for Harry and all of IG, I have tried to point out the lies surrounding the creation of IG twice and both times the comment has been deleted??
Google and the London IG 2014 website have this information:
The Invictus Games are an initiative of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, run in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.
–
Harry clearly founded Invictus. Kate and Will had nothing to do with it. The foundation was vehicle to establish things when they were all getting along as part of the Endeavor Fund. But its always been Harry’s baby. If Invictus was not as successful as it is, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion.
The lies are that will and Kate had anything to do with it. Harry explained all of this in his book. William was absolutely against it. Harry gained the funding. But back then he worked under the auspices of the royal foundation. Just because w and k slapped their name on it doesn’t make it true. Pegs has never been involved.
He is his mother’s son. He has grown to be an amazing individual that his mother would be proud of. He cares about others and it’s obvious which is why his brother and father want him to be unprotected. Boy, did their intentions backfire.
Somewhere in Mustique (if that’s where he really is) Slumlord Bill is gnashing his big yellow chompers and banging his head against a wall. Top this you useless wanker. Your brother was just honoured by the Canadian Prime Minister. The whole auditorium gave him a standing ovation. He’s made veterans from all over the world feel worthy, loved and *whole* despite the physical, mental and emotional injuries they sustained in war. And nobody else from the BaRF could be arsed to give the British veterans the smallest bit of recognition and praise. Charles and William, if any of your advisors and courtiers are reading this, shame on the lot of you. Charles, you are the head of the armed forces in your country, yet instead of praising the veterans who took part in IG you ignore them. William, you command a number of military groups yet you shirk them all in favour of brief photo ops wearing uniforms and medals you do not deserve. What a sham the BaRF is, digging into the pockets of the very people you should be supporting and helping through a terrible recession, yet you hide yourself away in any number of lavish castles and estates, counting your loot like Ebenezer Scrooge, sniping jealously at the Sussexes. #downwiththemonarchy.
But that doesn’t stop them from trying to take over IG
I wrote about this above, but I’ll quote the part again:
Google and the London IG 2014 website have this information:
“The Invictus Games are an initiative of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, run in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.”
Well, it was true at the time. I’ve read that Harry didn’t get whole-hearted support from Charles and William but it matters not at this stage. Invictus is a a foundation in itself now separate from any Royal foundation. During the opening ceremony in Vancouver, the governor-general was there to open the games. Technically, the GG is head of state in Canada representing the Crown. She is aboriginal, and I don’t remember she said one word about the Crown. A lot can happen in two years, but I hope between the BM and current crop of royals don’t do anything to damage the Birmingham games. It seems you can not only not expect them to do the right thing, but they seems incapable of even being nudged into doing the right thing. They really are deplorable.
Tamsin, no. Invictus has ALWAYS been separate from the royal foundation. It is the Endeavour Fund which was kept under the foundation despite it being Harry’s, and he pretty much had to fight tooth and nail to get the funds he raised for Endeavour to be released so he could launch Invictus.
So AR is correct. That statement that Invictus is an initiative of the royal foundation is a blatant lie (I don’t think that this phrasing has always been there, but it is not unheard of for tabloids and unscrupulous websites to go back and edit details in or out to suit their liking and narrative).
Even at the launch itself, it was made clear that it was Prince Harry who had conceived the idea and created Invictus – and nowhere in those first few years was there any claim that the other two had any part of it. In fact, it is only since Harry moved to the US that there has been this frantic push to claim that William (especially) and Kate had something to do with its creation, as though we haven’t read Harry’s account in Spare.
They have absolutely nothing to do with invictus and can’t ‘take over’ anything. Harry raised this baby without support from pegs. Sounds a bit concern trolling and simultaneously taking away the credit from Harry. Maybe read about invictus foundation and the board first.
https://images.app.goo.gl/ZnogsEEZ4PDBGhfi7
Sussex squaddie
posted this snap in contrast to JT/PH bromance. It appears to show Will shouting and finger pointing at UK PM. Was he just shouting to be heard over a noisy football crowd or being his usual bolshy self, setting a bad example for his son? Or is it just noblesse oblige to order around the PM or assault your own brother in his kitchen when you have lost control? Anybody know the background to this photo?
He does this in front of george
Football game. That’s all I remember.
It was the Euro 2024 football final between England and Spain which was played in Germany. England lost so Willy was royally pissed.
I personally don’t care or wish for the King or William to come to IG. Mostly because the palace would make it awkward and stuffy and probably make people bow and scrap and make them make speeches for their publicity. The current relaxed vibe would be gone. Not to mention they would look awkward when they are not centered just as they looked in the audience of the first IG in 2014. I think what IS required of them is at least a message of support for the veterans!! And perhaps a reception for them before or after the games. It doesn’t need to be about the relationship optics b/w them and Harry (which is what the press want tbh) all they need to do is show support for their veterans!
It’s not like they can’t get an intern or one of their unfortunately low paid royal aides to post something. Go team or something. Even minimal effort. They managed to post a whole heart emoticon for V day😂. But yeah at this point, they’ve shown themselves. I don’t expect them to visit the games in Birmingham. In fact, I’m guessing they’ll leave the country or fill up their schedule with high profile events to compete. Ghouls that they are.
Probably being out of the country during Birmingham would be the best thing to happen. Perhaps the entire media could follow them. Cover THEM. Better that no coverage than vindictive coverage.
I am proud of our Prime Minister. He has really stood up for us. In a totally classy manner. I agree with everything he said about us and our relationship with America and Americans. Trump and his puppet masters have been so insulting to Canada. Never in a million years would I have expected the US to treat us as an enemy, and Russia as a friend. Once they are finished throwing Ukraine to the Russian wolves, they will turn their attention to invading Canada. Honestly I don’t care about tariffs. Yes that would be economically devastating for Canada. But will will adapt and find new markets and buy Canadian amongst ourselves. Instead of the billions of dollars of American products we previously were buying. This despite having a comprehensive trade treaty with the US that the first Trump administration negotiated. This is really how we see it. The Trump administration will invade us. I am sure no American signed up for your armed services to die invading Canada. For God’s sake, make it stop! There would be a long, bloody insurgency with many American deaths. We will not give up our country. Should this nightmare scenario be avoided, your country’s reputation has still been ruined. We will view the US as untrustworthy and unreliable forever more.
😢😢 God help us all that it should never come to violence. Praying this nightmare ends.
BEGIN SARC ** But but but……Harry doesn’t have ANY friends! He’s lonely and lost and isolated in woke California. ** END SARC
The Invictus wasn’t mentioned in the British press of on mainstream tv. Very sad considering Invictus 27 is in Birmingham UK. What is the media going to do just no cover it. Personally is was a huge mistake giving Invictus to the British we will ruin it with our pettiness
Here in Oz we did have a daily news report and the Opening and closing ceremonies on Gem .That was with Jody Vance a Canadian presenter , plus othe guest ones including JJ Chalmers and Prince Harry did one also.
That was great I really enjoyed it .
However the mainstream media pretty much ignored it .
On opening night they went with the Trump won’t deport Harry because he has enough to put up because Meghan is terrible .
Daniela Elser did the Harry needs a transplant story .
Just so childish .
So they are still choosing to not cover anything good Harry does either , they have to toe the line and be good little royalists .
I made sure to support all the Instagram posts about the games though .
I am proud to be American, ( obviously didn’t vote for the orange stain) but holy crow, I love Canada! Been there a few times (Helllllooooo Montreal 😍). My Canadian friends from all these years back just recently sent me a care package with a t-shirt and told me WEAR IT GIRL. They know that most Americans did not vote for 🍊💩 and have assured me that they still love us ( really) and consider us family even if some don’t and like many families we have our moments. We will get through this.
Thank you Justin Trudeau for seeing beyond the hate and rhetoric and standing up for us!
Love how Harry is like (in my head), well my girl isn’t here, I need to get someone amazingly easy on the eye for closing ceremony 😍😍😍
You don’t speak ill of your president, it’s trashy. I have never liked all that any sitting president did but you stand strong behind your president. Over 70% of people approved him. So you buck up and move forward. We are Americans not Canadians, we subsidize them and they ‘expect’ us to militarily support them. We don’t pay taxes to support support Canada. In fact no other countries citizen pay taxes to support Americans…
Harry is getting better at public speaking. Salty island will be pissed at that (tee hee).