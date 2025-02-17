“Tim Gunn explained how ‘Project Runway’ producers did not ask him back” links
  • February 17, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tim Gunn explained how he wasn’t asked back for Project Runway. While I stopped watching it years ago, Tim Gunn is an icon and this is all so disrespectful. Apparently, Heidi Klum really wanted him back but producers said no. [Socialite Life]
Dolly Parton & Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” remix. [OMG Blog]
Bridgerton dropped a Season 4 preview on V-Day. [LaineyGossip]
Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall went to the BAFTAs together. [Just Jared]
More analysis of what the BAFTAs mean for the race. [Pajiba]
Zoe Saldana is hustling for an Oscar. [Go Fug Yourself]
Caitriona Balfe wore Loewe to the Irish film awards. [RCFA]
Jack Nicholson made a very rare public appearance at the SNL50 show. [Seriously OMG]
Jill Duggar was in a car accident. [Starcasm]
Who won the Daytona 500? [Hollywood Life]
The funniest SNL “breaks.” [Buzzfeed]

  1. Flamingo says:
    February 17, 2025 at 11:08 am

    My guess the producers wanted to go younger with Christian Siriano who is 39 and probably more recognizable to the younger generations. Over Tim Gunn who is ICONIC but at 71. He doesn’t hit the demographics producers want. Shameful, shame on the producers.

  2. Bookie says:
    February 17, 2025 at 11:51 am

    Tim Gunn was the best thing about this show!

  3. Susan Collins says:
    February 17, 2025 at 11:59 am

    Well the producers couldn’t “make it work” and shame on them.

  4. Square2 says:
    February 17, 2025 at 12:27 pm

    I like Tim Gunn, but sometimes his point of view in fashion (when giving feedback to the contestants) were a bit stuck in his era. It didn’t happened often. He was great to the designers but tha show kind of becoming stale with Heidi & Tim, it had to depend on the drama & b1tching between contestants ( which I detest in any reality competition show). Bring in a new mentor & get rid of a host for this show gave it a new life. I was pleasantly surprised by Christian Siriano as a mentor, and the show being more focus on the designing, less on interpersonal conflicts.

    Sometimes a change to a long time show is a good thing. The American’s Test Kitchen (and Cook’s Country) cooking show is better now without it’s former host Chris K, for me.

    • Bumblebee says:
      February 17, 2025 at 12:33 pm

      That’s a good point. I stopped watching The Voice because they had the same 2 male judges on forever! And Howie got annoying on AGT. They were all funny and interesting in the beginning, but you can only hear the same jokes and pretend fights so many times, before it just gets stale.

  5. Anare says:
    February 17, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    In fashion design, as all fine arts, one learns from studying the masters and understanding the foundations of the art form before flying free with creativity. Tim Gunn was that mentor who could teach the foundations not only of fashion design but also the business end of fashion. He was always kind, respectful, and protective of the young talent. To suggest he is too old for the role now is short-sighted and ageist.

  6. OnTheOtherHand says:
    February 17, 2025 at 3:08 pm

    Perhaps they should have two mentors – Christian and Tim and put their teams against each other? I will miss Tim – he was great on the show and lovely when I met him in real life. We crossed paths walking in Central Park and he complimented my leather jacket and asked who I was wearing – it was so sweet and made me feel giddy.

  7. AngryJayne says:
    February 17, 2025 at 6:34 pm

    Rude!
    Tim G was the favorite part of the show- and back in the day my husband started watching episodes with me because he loved his taste and suit inspo.

  8. Denguy says:
    February 17, 2025 at 7:58 pm

    There is no host of the current Project Runway because Karlie Kloss left the show. Why not bring back Heidi? The show promoted Christian Siriano to fill the mentor roll. To bring back Tim Gunn you have to get rid of Christian.

