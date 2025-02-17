Prince Harry: ‘One or two kids is probably enough,’ can’t imagine having five

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in Vancouver on Friday, where he watched some of the Invictus Games’ swimming competitions. Swimming is not a winter sport! But I guess the Invictus Games decided to keep swimming, even during their first-ever winter games, just because it’s relatively easy to turn swimming into an adaptive sport. Harry looked sharp on Friday – a love the combo of jeans + dress shirt + sport coat and no tie. It’s a great look for Harry and we know he hates wearing a tie.

I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the media coverage of Invictus this year. At times, it’s been somewhat muted, I think because it’s harder for European and American journalists to drop everything and fly to Canada’s west coast. It was easier for them to turn up at The Hague and Dusseldorf, you know? So that means a handful of outlets have gotten really good access, outlets like People Magazine, Hello and various Canadian outlets and broadcasters. Harry not only gave an exclusive interview to People, he also spoke on-camera to Canada’s CTV News. The Telegraph is very mad that Harry jokingly said that having five kids is too many.

The Duke of Sussex suggested that having five children is too many and that “one or two kids is probably enough”. The Duke, 40, said he knows some people with five children and tells them it is their “own fault”, as he appeared to rule out giving Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, any more siblings. In an interview with Canadian television station CTV News at the Invictus Games, the Duke said: “I know some people who’ve got five. I just say, ‘Well, that’s your own fault!’ Having kids is amazing, but it’s a journey every single day, every single week. They just grow, and they change. I love the questions that they ask and the experiences and the challenges that they give you. It’s great.” He made the comments during the 30-minute special Prince Harry and the Canadian Heroes, which aired on Thursday night. Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had four children with the late Duke of Edinburgh, while his brother, the Prince and Princess of Wales have three. His father the King and mother Princess Diana had just two children, as did his aunt, the Princess Royal and uncles, the Duke of York and the current Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Harry’s remarks come amid falling birth rates in the West, with several European leaders urging their citizens to have bigger families to help tackle the crisis. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also led calls, warning in 2021 that “if people don’t have more children, civilisation is going to crumble”.

[From The Telegraph]

I actually think Harry wouldn’t have minded having a third child, but he’s totally fine with being a father of two. He loves kids and he loves being a hands-on father, but between Archie, Lili, the dogs and the chickens, they probably have too much going on already. Anyway, Harry was not making some kind of value judgment on large families and he really wasn’t subtweeting QEII or William and Kate. He was just joking that it’s crazy-stressful to have any number of kids. Also: for all of the people (men) who cite “falling birth rates” as a major issue, what are you doing to help women feel safe, valued and protected enough to bring a baby into this world?

PS… Team Nigeria loves Prince Harry, they’re staying close to him in so many photos from the week!!