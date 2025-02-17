Prince Harry was honored with a Tsleil-Waututh Nation blanketing ceremony

Here are some photos of Prince Harry on Friday & Saturday in Canada, at the Invictus Games. He attended so many Invictus competitions and did several medal presentations. At one point, on Valentine’s Day, he did step away from the Invictus events to travel to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, a First Nations band government in British Columbia. It was there where Harry was given the Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s highest honor, a traditional blanketing ceremony. This was a historic moment for a British royal, and obviously, the British media was almost entirely silent about it. Sussex.com described the ceremony as a “profoundly moving moment” because: “Being blanketed is the highest honor, symbolizing protection, respect, and the recognition of one’s journey. It is a powerful and sacred gesture that symbolizes the warmth and embrace of the community, offering a deep sense of belonging and solidarity. Prince Harry expressed sincere gratitude for the honor of being welcomed in such a meaningful way.”

Tsleil-Waututh Nation. “Being blanketed is the highest honor, symbolizing protection, respect, and the recognition of one’s journey.”#InvictusGames2025 #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/UQgTFeTKqk — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) February 15, 2025

This reminds me of the Sussexes’ trip to Nigeria last year, and four Nigerian kings honored Meghan as a princess of Nigeria. The Sussexes are honored by communities around the world, not because of their British titles but because of the work they do and what they’ve survived and endured. Speaking of, this was not the only special honor given to Harry at the games. The Ukrainian team gave Harry a special gift: a bracelet with his initials and the words “Whoever saves one life saves the world.” Can I just say? I love that people give Harry bracelets and jewelry, because he’ll wear it. He loves necklaces and bracelets.

The Ukrainian delegation gifted Prince Harry a bracelet from the Superhumans war trauma rehabilitation center in 🇺🇦. It features his initials (HCAD – Henry Charles Albert David) and the quote: "Whoever saves one life, saves the world entire" in English & Ukrainian. pic.twitter.com/p7LcoLI0MA — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) February 16, 2025