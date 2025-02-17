Prince Harry was honored with a Tsleil-Waututh Nation blanketing ceremony

Here are some photos of Prince Harry on Friday & Saturday in Canada, at the Invictus Games. He attended so many Invictus competitions and did several medal presentations. At one point, on Valentine’s Day, he did step away from the Invictus events to travel to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, a First Nations band government in British Columbia. It was there where Harry was given the Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s highest honor, a traditional blanketing ceremony. This was a historic moment for a British royal, and obviously, the British media was almost entirely silent about it. Sussex.com described the ceremony as a “profoundly moving moment” because: “Being blanketed is the highest honor, symbolizing protection, respect, and the recognition of one’s journey. It is a powerful and sacred gesture that symbolizes the warmth and embrace of the community, offering a deep sense of belonging and solidarity. Prince Harry expressed sincere gratitude for the honor of being welcomed in such a meaningful way.”

This reminds me of the Sussexes’ trip to Nigeria last year, and four Nigerian kings honored Meghan as a princess of Nigeria. The Sussexes are honored by communities around the world, not because of their British titles but because of the work they do and what they’ve survived and endured. Speaking of, this was not the only special honor given to Harry at the games. The Ukrainian team gave Harry a special gift: a bracelet with his initials and the words “Whoever saves one life saves the world.” Can I just say? I love that people give Harry bracelets and jewelry, because he’ll wear it. He loves necklaces and bracelets.

40 Responses to “Prince Harry was honored with a Tsleil-Waututh Nation blanketing ceremony”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:25 am

    Harry deserves every honor and accolade that is given to him! He is a true humanitarian. Let the derangers swim in their tears.

  2. Maxine Branch says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:27 am

    So proud of Prince Harry. Also so proud he received the blanketing from the Fist Nation people. A profound honor.

    • AR says:
      February 17, 2025 at 8:59 am

      If I’m not mistaken, Fist Nation has never agreed to meet any member of the British Royal Family.
      That’s why it’s a HUGE honor 🙂 You get what you give.

      ps. Karol was supposed to go to Canada because he’s following Harry (Germany), hoping that after Harry he’ll be better received, but I’m afraid he can’t count on the favor of Fist Nation

      • Hypocrisy says:
        February 17, 2025 at 9:59 am

        It is a huge honor, if people don’t understand history they will never understand just how huge and significant this actually is. What a great honor, the Invictus games has me rapidly going through tissues with all these beautiful moments.

      • WestCoastBestCoast says:
        February 17, 2025 at 11:34 am

        I live in Vancouver, on the unceeded and traditional lands of the host nations, and it’s actually the other way around. In 1939, the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) were promised a visit with King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (QEII’s parents), and the royal family snubbed them. Multiple other members of various nations across Turtle Island (North America) have travelled to the UK in hopes of addressing ongoing concerns, and have been denied each time. This was a REALLY big deal.

        https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/article/prince-harry-and-meghan-right-wrongs-during-emotional-visit-to-squamish-nation-says-councillor-wilson-williams/#:~:text=A%20recent%20visit%20by%20Prince,past%2C%20says%20an%20elected%20councillor.

      • Noo says:
        February 17, 2025 at 12:01 pm

        @ar there are more than 600 First Nations communities, and Inuit and Métis Nation People, speaking over 50 distinct Indigenous languages on Turtle Island in Canada. KC has had many visits with Indigenous Peoples during his visits to Canada as well as in Britain over the years. The royals in general have received very welcome and gracious hospitality from Indigenous Nations during their trips. @westcoastbestcoast shared the history for the Squamish Nation only.

        Did KCIII come to those visits in a true spirit of reconciliation, with heart, spirit and a desire to learn? Doubtful. Harry and Meghan certainly seemed to.

  3. aquarius64 says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:30 am

    Charles or William will never get this level of respect.

    • Pinocchio Princess says:
      February 17, 2025 at 9:00 am

      Ya sure about that? Don’t speak too fast, and wait till they beat homelessness in broken Britain and the upsurge of racism in football.

      Spare 2 blankets, y’all.

    • Hypocrisy says:
      February 17, 2025 at 10:04 am

      Chuck and Willy don’t care enough to actually do anything to receive this type of honor, they just expect it for showing up. They laugh at traditional ceremonies and sneer at respected rituals we have all seen it. That makes a huge difference and it shows.
      Well done Prince Harry, the winter games were beyond expectations and absolutely wonderful to witness.

  4. acha says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Everything else, literally, is super sh-tty but this made me pause and smile and cry a little. I’m so glad we have one of our favorite immigrants to represent what America can be.

  5. Cathy says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Harry must be exhausted? It seems like he interacted with nearly everyone there? Being honoured with the blanket ceremony shows that others see the Harry we see too. Well done on another great games and congratulations for those lives you have changed.
    #goodkingharry

  6. Pinocchio Princess says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:44 am

    May this First-Nation blanket symbolically shield Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, and their children from all the unwarranted attacks and hatred directed at them. The relevance and mystic powers of such a blessing, coming from a people that has overcome so much from a given supremacy, are not lost on us.

  7. Laura D says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:54 am

    Apologies for being political but, this is the soft power which our BRF just doesn’t have. Kier Starmer and the government must be wringing their hands in frustration at the amount of positive coverage these games attract knowing they’re unable to use it for the benefit of the UK.

    • Eurydice says:
      February 17, 2025 at 9:19 am

      They were absolutely able to use the positive coverage – all they had to do was acknowledge it. A simple “best wishes” at the start and “congratulations” at the end – and that would have put them right in the picture.

      • ShazBot says:
        February 17, 2025 at 9:26 am

        In fairness to Keir Starmer, he did do that. It’s just that the media and RF do their best to ignore it all so it doesn’t make a big splash.

      • Alteya says:
        February 17, 2025 at 10:16 am

        Starmer refused to start a new inquiry into illegal activity by tabloid press. He should have called for one right after harrys settlement was announced. Starmer is a coward and brf panderer.

  8. sunny says:
    February 17, 2025 at 8:56 am

    This is such a big deal. It is a tremendous sign of respect and it’s link to protection is significant as well. What a lovely thing for Harry. Also it shows how effective the Invictus team has been with this games and in working with the Indigenous nations.

    • Laura D says:
      February 17, 2025 at 9:05 am

      @sunny – ITA with everything you posted. I’ll also add that unlike his father and his second wife, Harry didn’t laugh or giggle but, participated in the ceremony with the solenimity which it deserved.

  9. Ginger says:
    February 17, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Harry deserves all of the love and respect. He has done a wonderful thing with the games and deserves his flowers. These games were a huge success. Bravo Harry!

  10. Amy Bee says:
    February 17, 2025 at 9:04 am

    This is wonderful. Harry can be proud of how the week turned out and I love that he gave due respect to the indigenous community in Vancouver.

  11. Dainty Daisy says:
    February 17, 2025 at 9:26 am

    🤗🤗. IG 2025 seemed to be a lot more emotionally charged than the previous ones. 🥹

    • Nanea says:
      February 17, 2025 at 10:08 am

      Part of it may be the political climate right now — be it the very real threat of war here in Europe, or the US relationship with its closest neighbors, all of it based on Felon47 not respecting the sovereignty of other nations, e.g. Ukraine, Canada, Greenland, Panama, or the EU.

      I caught myself wiping away tears more than once.

      More even than in Düsseldorf, where we actually spent a few days with everyone and soaked it all up. Which was also moving, and emotional, and exciting.

  12. Fastgran50 says:
    February 17, 2025 at 9:27 am

    I am from the uk well Scotland actually. I was so moved by the Invictus games. In the early hours of this morning I couldn’t sleep (leg ulcer). I did a mad thing ,I sent an email to the Nobel prize committee. I feel that Harry deserves such recognition for all his hard. In this difficult world he shines like a bright light .He truly is his mothers son.

    • Cathy says:
      February 17, 2025 at 9:35 am

      That’s not a mad thing @FastGran as I was thinking Harry should be nominated for a Nobel too

    • Chrissy says:
      February 17, 2025 at 11:02 am

      Totally agree with your sentiment and feel better soon FastGran!

    • Jaded says:
      February 17, 2025 at 12:26 pm

      What a great thing to do, I think we should all contact the prize committee – Harry certainly deserves a Nobel peace prize for the astonishing success of IG and what he’s done to raise up the self-esteem, health and confidence of veterans who haven’t been given the praise and support they deserve.

  13. Giddy says:
    February 17, 2025 at 9:44 am

    Prince Harry is the absolute best diplomat I’ve ever seen. He represents joy and humanity and healing the human spirit. He would have happily filled this role for Britain if Charles wasn’t so short-sighted and jealous, and William so bitter and jealous.

  14. Lala11_7 says:
    February 17, 2025 at 9:50 am

    As I wipe away my 😢…his Mama would be…SO PROUD❣️

  15. jais says:
    February 17, 2025 at 9:53 am

    I love how the First Nations have shined as hosts and shown the world the beauty of their people and culture.

  16. Shanta says:
    February 17, 2025 at 10:59 am

    I love how everyone that interacts with them….covers them. People can see what they are up against. Not everyone believes the lies

  17. tamsin says:
    February 17, 2025 at 11:17 am

    I understand the BM made a point of not covering the games. I don’t understand their failure to support their veterans. They don’t even need to mention Harry in their coverage- the veterans themselves are inspirational stories in themselves. If the press is what’s representative of the nation’s ethos, it’s a tragic and pathetic one at the moment. The outgoing CEO of Invictus himself said that he was disappointed with the British coverage. The closing ceremonies did their job and hyped Birmingham though. It would have been moving to hear JJ Chalmers talk about the Games “going home” and claiming the games if it were true. As a Canadian, I’m very proud of the brilliant success and the true collaboration between BC First Nations and all the entities and sponsors of Invictus. It did a lot for Truth and Reconciliation. It also showcased the natural beauty of Whistler, especially the sunshine and the snow, and location of Vancouver- a city blessed with a breathtaking breadth of natural beauty- the ocean, the mountains, the forests.

  18. Steph says:
    February 17, 2025 at 12:17 pm

    Nigerian squaddies: is the person taking a pic with H and Team Nigeria the same guy who immediately noticed the traditional outfits of Nigeria in the Invictus colors when the Sussexes visited? Idk why but that video just felt really sweet to me.

    • Nanea says:
      February 17, 2025 at 1:28 pm

      Not a Nigerian Squaddie, but yes, that’s David Wiseman, who has been with Team Nigeria from the start, who has been coaching the Nigerian swimmers, who was with H&M at the sitting volleyball match when the Nigerian Squaddies wore those Asọẹbí garments in the Invictus colors.

      He’s in a photo with Harry in the “kids” story.

      https://www.celebitchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/coverimages54515584.jpg

    • Christine says:
      February 17, 2025 at 2:59 pm

      David Wiseman started out an Invictus competitor in the first Games, became friends with Harry, and now he works for Invictus Games Foundation. He was most recently in Nigeria for the groundbreaking of the Armed Forces Invictus Centre. He brings such a fun energy to everything he does, my eyes automatically find him now.

  19. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    February 17, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    Good king Harry, true global champion & prince of hearts just like his mom

