Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner spent V-Day together at the Berlin Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet grew out that gross little ratty mustache last year for a role in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme. The film wrapped a while ago, and yet the mustache is still here. I kind of wonder if it’s a superstition? Like, Timothee will not shave that thing until after the awards season? You would think he would be eager to get rid of it, because the mustache has brought a really trashy energy to Timothee’s worldwide promotional tour for A Complete Unknown.
Speaking of, Timothee was in Germany on Valentine’s Day. He premiered A Complete Unknown at the Berlin Film Festival. Timmy wore head-to-toe Chrome Hearts, with Cartier jewelry. Something nice: I enjoy the fact that Timothee is such a fashion guy, and I love that he wore pink for V-Day. Something mean: he looks like a 13-year-old wannabe rapper who goes by White Boy Chalmy. He is OOZING with talent, but seeing his slight figure in a pale pink tank killed whatever attraction I had for him. That being said, I still kind of think he might pull off an “upset” at the Oscars and end up winning Best Actor.
Anyway, it looks like Timothee invited his girlfriend to Germany too, so they could spend V-Day together. Kylie Jenner was also in Paris with him last month, so she enjoys traveling with him and having some time with him in-between premieres and promotional work. Kylie didn’t walk the carpet, but she came into the theater and sat next to Timmy and everyone cheered her arrival.
