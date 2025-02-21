“Is Andrew Garfield possibly dating Monica Barbaro these days?” links
  • February 21, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Did Andrew Garfield break up with his self-proclaimed witch girlfriend? There are rumors about Garfield and Monica Barbaro now. Interesting. [Just Jared]
Dan Stevens in glasses… might be doing something for me. [Socialite Life]
Awkwafina is dressed for a blizzard. [LaineyGossip]
Why is Bridget Jones still so popular? [Pajiba]
Ashanti’s sartorial drama. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jury Duty Season 2 is coming. [Seriously OMG]
Jacob Elordi wore Bottega Veneta in Berlin. [RCFA]
Southern Charm star addresses the rumors. [Starcasm]
How Americans feel about their future. [Buzzfeed]

6 Responses to ““Is Andrew Garfield possibly dating Monica Barbaro these days?” links”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 21, 2025 at 12:48 pm

    If every rumor is to be believed about Andrew, he’s fcuking his way through Hollywood.

    Ughhhhh Awkwafina …maybe she and Drake can collaborate on a project. How to Succeed as Culture Vultures.

    Reply
  2. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    February 21, 2025 at 2:27 pm

    That outfit on Dan Stevens makes him look like he’s auditioning for a Guy Richie film.

    Reply
  3. Murphy says:
    February 21, 2025 at 2:47 pm

    That new Bridget Jones movie must really be off the charts amazing if everyone can just immediately over look that Mark Darcy is dead. Don’t we remember what they went through to get to the end of Bridget Jones Baby?! And we all love Colin Firth! It’s worse than Matthew Crawley dying on Christmas Night.

    Reply
  4. AngryJayne says:
    February 21, 2025 at 8:57 pm

    I wouldn’t say that Bridget Jones is popular – but I definitely watched it yesterday after work for nostalgia sake (I loved the first two movies).
    And it was bad. Really really bad.
    So bad I remembered how awful the third movie was, but had clearly forgotten as much due to only seeing it once.
    Just… don’t do it lol

    Reply

